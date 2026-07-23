Levi & Korsinsky Reminds Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of August 3, 2026 in Badger Meter, Inc. Lawsuit - BMI

NEW YORK, July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP highlights the contrast between Badger Meter, Inc.'s (NYSE: BMI) promises to shareholders and the results that ultimately materialized. Find out if you can recover your Badger Meter investment losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or (212) 363-7500.

BMI shares collapsed more than 24%, losing $36.75 per share on April 17, 2026, after the company disclosed total sales fell 9% year-over-year and utility water revenue dropped 10%. The lead plaintiff deadline is August 3, 2026.

The Promise

Throughout 2024 and into early 2025, Badger Meter's leadership painted a picture of durable, accelerating growth for investors. The company projected "high single-digit average top line growth" supported by what it described as "ongoing favorable industry fundamentals" and "secular growth drivers." Management characterized demand as "robust" and told the market its order book and opportunity pipeline "continue to support" the growth outlook. On the 1Q 2025 earnings call, the company went further, directly rejecting the possibility that customers were pulling orders forward, asserting that 75% of revenue went to end users who "really, in many ways, cannot pull forward."

The Reality

The company's actual trajectory told a different story:

Promised: "High single-digit average top line growth" sustained by secular demand

"High single-digit average top line growth" sustained by secular demand Delivered: Total sales declined 9% year-over-year in 1Q 2026

Total sales declined 9% year-over-year in 1Q 2026 Promised: Utility water revenue driven by "robust adoption rates" and "solid demand"

Utility water revenue driven by "robust adoption rates" and "solid demand" Delivered: Utility water sales fell 10% year-over-year in 1Q 2026

Utility water sales fell 10% year-over-year in 1Q 2026 Promised: Operating margins expanding on "strong operating execution"

Operating margins expanding on "strong operating execution" Delivered: Operating margin contracted from 22.2% to 17.4% in one year

Operating margin contracted from 22.2% to 17.4% in one year Promised: EPS growth trajectory; 1Q 2025 delivered $1.30 diluted EPS

EPS growth trajectory; 1Q 2025 delivered $1.30 diluted EPS Delivered: Diluted EPS fell to $0.93 in 1Q 2026, a 28% decline

Diluted EPS fell to $0.93 in 1Q 2026, a 28% decline Promised: No evidence of customer order pull-forward; "pretty normal order environment"

No evidence of customer order pull-forward; "pretty normal order environment" Delivered: Management acknowledged $15 million to $20 million of revenue shortfall from "softer short-cycle municipal customer ordering"

What the Lawsuit Contends About the Gap

The securities action alleges that Badger Meter's "record" results during the Class Period were not the product of genuine demand growth but were instead inflated by pulling forward customer orders, which depleted revenue from future periods. When backlog cushions thinned and short-cycle ordering weakened, the complaint asserts, the company could no longer mask the underlying deterioration. Management itself eventually conceded that the demand "variability" seen in 1Q 2026 "has always existed" during 2023-2025 but was "less visible" due to backlog levels and projects in flight.

"Companies that make specific promises to investors about future performance have an obligation to disclose known risks to those projections. The contrast between what Badger Meter communicated about its growth trajectory and what ultimately occurred raises serious questions for shareholders." — Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Speak with an attorney about recovering your BMI losses or call (212) 363-7500.

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: August 3, 2026

About Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights firm. Over the past 20 years, the firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Ranked in ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years.

Frequently Asked Questions About the BMI Lawsuit

Q: What specific misstatements does the BMI lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges Badger Meter made materially false or misleading statements regarding the sustainability of its revenue growth, the strength of customer demand, and the absence of order pull-forward practices during the class period from April 18, 2024 through April 16, 2026. When the true state of demand was revealed, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: How much did BMI stock drop? A: Shares fell more than 24%, a decline of $36.75 per share, on April 17, 2026, after the company disclosed that total sales were 9% lower year-over-year and that short-cycle order rates were "weaker than anticipated." Across three corrective disclosures, BMI lost over $95 per share.

Q: What do BMI investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as a class member.

Q: What if I already sold my BMI shares — can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. You submit a claim form to receive your portion of recovery.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: Can I join a different law firm's lawsuit instead? A: Multiple firms often file competing complaints. The court consolidates and appoints a single lead counsel. Contacting Levi & Korsinsky before August 3, 2026 ensures your losses are considered.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-717