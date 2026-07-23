Crypto News: Ethereum Crypto Presale Pepeto Considers $5,000 Investment Limit as Allocation Nears Sellout





DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ethereum based crypto presale Pepeto has announced it is considering a $5,000 investment limit per participant, as the Ethereum crypto presale nears a full sellout of its allocation. The reasoning behind the probable cap carries more emotion than most crypto news: the team is building what it calls a revolution in how meme coins trade, and it wants the maximum number of holders standing inside it when it launches, not a handful of large wallets holding the story for themselves.

The announcement lands with over $10.494 million raised and fast-growing recognition as Ethereum's strongest new challenger to SHIB and PEPE, a mix of meme culture, working trading tech, and strong early backing that has the market treating PEPETO as one of the defining projects of this cycle.

Pepeto (PEPETO) and the Probable $5,000 Cap

The announcement answers a situation Pepeto's own success created. The allocation is nearing sellout, demand is still climbing, and without a limit, a few heavy entries could absorb everything that remains within days. A probable $5,000 cap per participant would keep the door open for smaller buyers, stretch the remaining supply across thousands more wallets, and let the project launch with the widest base a crypto presale can build. The team's stated goal makes the intent plain: this platform is meant to change how an entire market trades, and a change that size belongs to many holders, not a few.

The timing explains the demand. Large caps have spent months moving sideways, and the money that once sat comfortably in them has started doing its own math: a coin already worth hundreds of billions needs to outgrow entire industries before it doubles. So experienced capital has gone hunting for what it always hunts when the big charts flatten, early projects with real structure underneath them. That search is exactly how an Ethereum crypto presale with finished tools ends up in every feed.

And inside Pepeto's numbers, two different kinds of buyers keep showing up. The big money enters for the infrastructure, the audited contracts, the working exchange, the bridge, because structure is what heavy capital trusts. The meme crowd enters for the culture, the energy, the daily push that has always been the fuel making meme coins run to huge multiples. One side builds the floor. The other drives the lift. A project pulling both at once is one of the rarest sights in crypto.

PEPETO: The Token That Powers It All

At the heart of this ecosystem sits PEPETO, a token that does far more than represent a meme. It powers every corner of the platform, from staking at 168% APY, live from day one, to the demand created every time a trade runs through the exchange.

The developers built a system where PEPETO is wired into everything: the zero-fee swap, the bridge connecting Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana in one step, and the listings that pass the AI scanner before going live. Usage feeds the token by design, so the more the platform works, the more the token matters.

Presale Momentum Behind the Announcement

The presale runs on a total supply of 420 trillion tokens, with the current stage priced at $0.0000001885 and more than 40,000 investors already in. Over $10.494 million has been raised, stage after stage, a number few projects in this crowded meme coin field ever reach, and each stage has priced higher than the one before it on the way toward the exchange listing.

One point stays essential: PEPETO is sold only through the official website - Click to Visit . The token is not listed on any exchange yet which is the whole opportunity, presale carries the cheaper price the token will ever trade at, and any token carrying this name elsewhere is not the genuine one.

PEPETO: Ethereum's New Challenger to SHIB and PEPE

Meme coins have pulled more people into crypto than any whitepaper ever written, and every cycle of crypto news crowns new ones. Pepeto enters that history from a different angle: not as a joke riding a trend, but as a meme identity backed by finished infrastructure, an audited codebase from SolidProof, and a platform designed to serve the entire meme coin market on Ethereum.

The branding draws from the most famous frog on the internet but gives it a new role, a builder leading a meme kingdom that runs on real rails. And the community is growing to match, with Telegram, X, and every social channel filling daily with updates, content, and new holders, while the probable cap keeps that community wide open to the next thousands who find it.

This pairing of strong community energy and working trading technology is exactly what positions Pepeto as Ethereum's serious challenger to SHIB and PEPE, and the two giants reached their thrones without a single one of the tools Pepeto launches with.

For more information:

Website: https://pepetocoin.com/

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment on PEPETO, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. Investing involves risk, including the potential loss of capital. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.

Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release.