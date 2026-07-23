Waterstone Financial, Inc. Announces Results of Operations for the Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2026

WAUWATOSA, Wis., July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: WSBF), holding company for WaterStone Bank, reported net income of $8.5 million, or $0.49 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 compared to $7.7 million, or $0.43 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. Net income totaled $14.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2026 compared to net income of $10.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025. Net income per diluted share was $0.84 for the six months ended June 30, 2026 compared to net income per diluted share of $0.59 for the six months ended June 30, 2025.

“We achieved another quarter of strong financial results, as quarterly net interest margin hit 3.03%, its highest level since the quarter ended December 31, 2022,” said William Bruss, Chief Executive Officer of Waterstone Financial, Inc. “The Community Banking segment realized a record quarterly net interest income of $15.8 million, which represented a $2.2 million, or 16.1%, increase compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2025. The increases were primarily due to continued growth in yields on our loans held for investment and a reduction of our cost of funds, driven in part by continued growth in average transaction deposits. The Mortgage Banking segment generated pre-tax income of $1.6 million which represents a decrease of $403,000, or 20.2%, compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2025. The Mortgage Banking segment achieved solid growth in loan origination volumes compared to the prior year, but this growth was offset by softer sales margins. We increased our book value per share $0.51 during the quarter with continued strong earnings and the share repurchase program, prior to declaring our quarterly dividend of $0.17 per share. In total, $6.5 million was returned to shareholders through buybacks and dividends during the quarter.”

Highlights of the Quarter Ended June 30, 2026

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (Consolidated)

Consolidated net income of Waterstone Financial, Inc. totaled $8.5 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 compared to net income of $7.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.

Consolidated return on average assets (annualized) was 1.52% for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 and 1.39% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.

Consolidated return on average equity (annualized) was 9.65% for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 and 9.04% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.

Dividends declared during the quarter ended June 30, 2026 totaled $0.17 per common share.

During the quarter ended June 30, 2026, we repurchased approximately 200,000 shares at a cost (including the federal excise tax) of $3.7 million, or $18.40 per share.

Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets was 0.30% at June 30, 2026, 0.35% at March 31, 2026, and 0.37% at June 30, 2025.

Past due loans as a percentage of total loans was 0.63% at June 30, 2026, 0.58% at March 31, 2026, and 0.69% at June 30, 2025.

Book value per share was $19.53 at June 30, 2026 and $19.03 at December 31, 2025.





Community Banking Segment

Pre-tax income totaled $9.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, which represents a $1.4 million, or 18.2%, increase compared to $7.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.

Net interest income totaled $15.8 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, which represents a $2.2 million, or 16.1%, increase compared to $13.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.

Average loans held for investment totaled $1.68 billion during the quarter ended June 30, 2026, which represents an increase of $9.7 million, or 0.6%, compared to $1.67 billion for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. The increase was primarily due to increases in multi-family mortgages offset by a decrease in single-family mortgages. Average loans held for investment decreased $2.1 million compared to $1.68 billion for the quarter ended March 31, 2026. The decrease was primarily due to a decrease in single-family real estate mortgages offset by an increase in multi-family mortgages. See details on average loans by category in the table below.

Net interest margin increased 43 basis points to 3.03% for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 compared to 2.60% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, which was primarily driven by an increase in weighted average yield on loans receivable and held for sale and decreases in the cost of borrowings and weighted average cost of deposits. Net interest margin increased six basis points compared to 2.97% for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, which was primarily driven by an increase in weighted average yield on loans receivable and held for sale and decreases in the weighted average cost of deposits.

Past due loans at the community banking segment totaled $8.5 million at June 30, 2026, $6.9 million at March 31, 2026, and $8.9 million at June 30, 2025.

The segment had a provision for credit losses related to funded loans of $171,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 compared to a negative provision for credit losses related to funded loans of $125,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. The current quarter increase was primarily due to increases in commercial real estate external qualitative factors. The provision for credit losses related to unfunded loan commitments was $77,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 compared to a provision for credit losses related to unfunded loan commitments of $106,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. The provision for credit losses related to unfunded loan commitments for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 was due primarily to an increase of business and commercial real estate loans in the loan pipeline balance at quarter end.

The efficiency ratio, a non-GAAP ratio, was 48.16% for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, compared to 50.40% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.

Average core retail deposits (excluding brokered and escrow accounts) totaled $1.34 billion during the quarter ended June 30, 2026, an increase of $26.3 million, or 2.0%, compared to $1.31 billion during the quarter ended June 30, 2025 due primarily to increases in money market and demand deposits balances. Average core retail deposits increased $4.4 million, or 1.3% annualized, compared to $1.33 billion for the quarter ended March 31, 2026. The segment had an average of $86.4 million in brokered certificates of deposit during the quarter ended June 30, 2026 compared to $72.5 million during the quarter ended June 30, 2025.

Total compensation, payroll taxes, and other employee benefits increased $585,000 or 11.6%, to $5.6 million during the quarter ended June 30, 2026 compared to $5.0 million during the quarter ended June 30, 2025. The increase primarily related to increased health insurance expense and ESOP expense as the average market price per share increased compared to the prior year.





Mortgage Banking Segment

Pre-tax income totaled $1.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, compared to a pre-tax income of $2.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.

Loan originations increased $33.0 million, or 5.6%, to $621.8 million during the quarter ended June 30, 2026, compared to $588.8 million during the quarter ended June 30, 2025. Origination volume relative to purchase activity accounted for 88.6% of originations for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 compared to 91.7% of total originations for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.

Mortgage banking non-interest income decreased $280,000, or 1.2%, to $22.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, compared to $22.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.

Gross margin on loans sold totaled 3.60% for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, compared to 3.84% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. This decrease was driven by lower sales margins, as secondary market investors remained concerned about elevated long-term rates.

Total compensation, payroll taxes, and other employee benefits increased $253,000 or 1.6%, to $16.6 million during the quarter ended June 30, 2026 compared to $16.3 million during the quarter ended June 30, 2025. The increase primarily related to increased commission expense, manager pay expense, production incentive expense, and salary expense offset by a decrease in health insurance expense.





About Waterstone Financial, Inc.

Waterstone Financial, Inc. is the savings and loan holding company for WaterStone Bank, a community-focused financial institution established in 1921. WaterStone Bank offers a comprehensive suite of personal and business banking products and operates 14 branch locations across southeastern Wisconsin. WaterStone Bank is also the parent company of WaterStone Mortgage Corporation, a national lender licensed in 48 states.

With a long-standing commitment to innovation, integrity, and community service, Waterstone Financial, Inc. supports the financial and homeownership goals of customers nationwide. For more information about WaterStone Bank, go to wsbonline.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements or information that may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding expected financial and operating activities and results that are preceded by, followed by, or that include words such as “may,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates” or “believes.” Any such statements are based upon current expectations that involve a number of risks and uncertainties and are subject to important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such a difference include changes in interest rates; demand for products and services; the degree of competition by traditional and nontraditional competitors; changes in banking regulation or actions by bank regulators; changes in tax laws; the impact of technological advances; governmental and regulatory policy changes; the outcomes of contingencies; trends in customer behavior as well as their ability to repay loans; changes in local real estate values; changes in the national and local economies; and other factors, including risk factors referenced in Item 1A. Risk Factors in Waterstone’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and as may be described from time to time in Waterstone’s subsequent SEC filings, which factors are incorporated herein by reference. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect only Waterstone’s belief as of the date of this press release.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Management uses non-GAAP financial information in its analysis of the Company's performance. Management believes that this non-GAAP measure provides a greater understanding of ongoing operations and enhances comparability of results of operations with prior periods. The Company’s management believes that investors may use this non-GAAP measure to analyze the Company's financial performance without the impact of unusual items or events that may obscure trends in the Company’s underlying performance. This non-GAAP data should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP, and is not a substitute for, or superior to, GAAP results. Limitations associated with non-GAAP financial measures include the risks that persons might disagree as to the appropriateness of items included in this measure and that different companies might calculate this measure differently.

WATERSTONE FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Unaudited)

For The Three Months Ended June 30, For The Six Months Ended June 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 (In Thousands, except per share amounts) Interest income: Loans $ 26,610 $ 25,875 $ 52,561 $ 50,953 Mortgage-related securities 1,479 1,253 2,933 2,444 Debt securities, federal funds sold and short-term investments 1,497 1,557 3,107 3,043 Total interest income 29,586 28,685 58,601 56,440 Interest expense: Deposits 10,035 10,967 20,408 22,299 Borrowings 3,541 4,010 6,720 7,857 Total interest expense 13,576 14,977 27,128 30,156 Net interest income 16,010 13,708 31,473 26,284 Provision (credit) for credit losses 236 (9 ) 500 (567 ) Net interest income after provision (credit) for credit losses 15,774 13,717 30,973 26,851 Noninterest income: Service charges on loans and deposits 463 413 837 1,006 Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance 1,135 1,014 1,684 1,495 Mortgage banking income 22,144 22,559 41,094 38,287 Other 498 343 853 638 Total noninterest income 24,240 24,329 44,468 41,426 Noninterest expenses: Compensation, payroll taxes, and other employee benefits 21,974 21,121 41,816 38,168 Occupancy, office furniture, and equipment 1,570 1,753 3,536 3,682 Advertising 727 746 1,344 1,469 Data processing 1,279 1,313 2,537 2,525 Communications 226 257 484 492 Professional fees 300 500 683 2,236 Real estate owned 27 (8 ) 29 (18 ) Loan processing expense 817 817 1,846 1,737 Other 2,459 1,878 4,979 4,436 Total noninterest expenses 29,379 28,377 57,254 54,727 Income before income taxes 10,635 9,669 18,187 13,550 Income tax expense 2,173 1,942 3,728 2,787 Net income $ 8,462 $ 7,727 $ 14,459 $ 10,763 Income per share: Basic $ 0.49 $ 0.43 $ 0.84 $ 0.59 Diluted $ 0.49 $ 0.43 $ 0.84 $ 0.59 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 17,114 17,989 17,243 18,127 Diluted 17,184 18,004 17,308 18,143





WATERSTONE FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

June 30, December 31, 2026 2025 (Unaudited) Assets (In Thousands, except per share amounts) Cash $ 32,749 $ 63,560 Federal funds sold 5,159 7,255 Interest-earning deposits in other financial institutions and other short term investments 293 292 Cash and cash equivalents 38,201 71,107 Securities available for sale (at fair value) 237,348 230,848 Loans held for sale (at fair value) 151,688 145,057 Loans receivable 1,683,881 1,675,552 Less: Allowance for credit losses ("ACL") - loans 17,884 17,478 Loans receivable, net 1,665,997 1,658,074 Office properties and equipment, net 18,900 18,855 Federal Home Loan Bank stock (at cost) 19,226 19,804 Cash surrender value of life insurance 79,217 77,353 Real estate owned, net 318 424 Prepaid expenses and other assets 41,864 37,985 Total assets $ 2,252,759 $ 2,259,507 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Liabilities: Demand deposits $ 182,023 $ 175,595 Money market and savings deposits 343,530 329,031 Time deposits 895,428 932,646 Total deposits 1,420,981 1,437,272 Borrowings 412,000 412,258 Advance payments by borrowers for taxes 18,772 2,996 Other liabilities 49,877 57,589 Total liabilities 1,901,630 1,910,115 Shareholders' equity: Preferred stock - - Common stock 180 184 Additional paid-in capital 71,637 78,014 Retained earnings 301,620 292,957 Unearned ESOP shares (8,902 ) (9,496 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes (13,406 ) (12,267 ) Total shareholders' equity 351,129 349,392 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,252,759 $ 2,259,507 Share Information Shares outstanding 17,975 18,360 Book value per share $ 19.53 $ 19.03





WATERSTONE FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SUMMARY OF KEY QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA

(Unaudited)

At or For the Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2026 2026 2025 2025 2025 (Dollars in Thousands, except per share amounts) Condensed Results of Operations: Net interest income $ 16,010 $ 15,463 $ 15,711 $ 14,739 $ 13,708 Provision (credit) for credit losses 236 264 (558 ) (269 ) (9 ) Total noninterest income 24,240 20,228 21,459 22,302 24,329 Total noninterest expense 29,379 27,875 27,677 27,466 28,377 Income before income taxes 10,635 7,552 10,051 9,844 9,669 Income tax expense 2,173 1,555 2,338 1,918 1,942 Net income $ 8,462 $ 5,997 $ 7,713 $ 7,926 $ 7,727 Income per share – basic $ 0.49 $ 0.35 $ 0.44 $ 0.45 $ 0.43 Income per share – diluted $ 0.49 $ 0.34 $ 0.44 $ 0.45 $ 0.43 Dividends declared per common share $ 0.17 $ 0.17 $ 0.15 $ 0.15 $ 0.15 Performance Ratios (annualized): Return on average assets - QTD 1.52 % 1.10 % 1.35 % 1.42 % 1.39 % Return on average equity - QTD 9.65 % 6.88 % 8.74 % 9.14 % 9.04 % Net interest margin - QTD 3.03 % 2.97 % 2.89 % 2.76 % 2.60 % Return on average assets - YTD 1.31 % 1.10 % 1.19 % 1.13 % 0.99 % Return on average equity - YTD 8.26 % 6.88 % 7.62 % 7.23 % 6.32 % Net interest margin - YTD 3.00 % 2.97 % 2.68 % 2.61 % 2.54 % Asset Quality Ratios: Past due loans to total loans 0.63 % 0.58 % 0.86 % 0.50 % 0.69 % Nonaccrual loans to total loans 0.39 % 0.44 % 0.37 % 0.35 % 0.49 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.30 % 0.35 % 0.29 % 0.27 % 0.37 % Allowance for credit losses - loans to loans receivable 1.06 % 1.05 % 1.04 % 1.03 % 1.07 %





WATERSTONE FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SUMMARY OF QUARTERLY AVERAGE BALANCES AND YIELD/COSTS

(Unaudited)

At or For the Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2026 2026 2025 2025 2025 Average balances (Dollars in Thousands) Interest-earning assets Loans receivable and held for sale $ 1,799,170 $ 1,788,736 $ 1,842,908 $ 1,809,600 $ 1,812,065 Mortgage related securities 185,513 183,980 180,434 178,063 173,220 Debt securities, federal funds sold and short term investments 136,901 137,861 133,781 131,165 131,710 Total interest-earning assets 2,121,584 2,110,577 2,157,123 2,118,828 2,116,995 Noninterest-earning assets 109,031 108,366 107,462 103,434 105,382 Total assets $ 2,230,615 $ 2,218,943 $ 2,264,585 $ 2,222,262 $ 2,222,377 Interest-bearing liabilities Demand accounts $ 93,170 $ 90,133 $ 92,292 $ 90,015 $ 89,548 Money market, savings, and escrow accounts 354,112 343,416 339,368 334,300 320,908 Certificates of deposit - retail 817,261 817,019 823,586 823,274 830,550 Certificates of deposit - brokered 86,441 110,192 105,496 61,814 72,533 Total interest-bearing deposits 1,350,984 1,360,760 1,360,742 1,309,403 1,313,539 Borrowings 399,510 377,438 419,541 440,968 437,784 Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,750,494 1,738,198 1,780,283 1,750,371 1,751,323 Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 87,072 88,975 89,673 88,799 85,665 Noninterest-bearing liabilities 41,506 38,073 44,688 39,136 42,669 Total liabilities 1,879,072 1,865,246 1,914,644 1,878,306 1,879,657 Equity 351,543 353,697 349,941 343,956 342,720 Total liabilities and equity $ 2,230,615 $ 2,218,943 $ 2,264,585 $ 2,222,262 $ 2,222,377 Average Yield/Costs (annualized) Loans receivable and held for sale 5.93 % 5.88 % 5.85 % 5.84 % 5.73 % Mortgage related securities 3.20 % 3.21 % 3.09 % 3.04 % 2.90 % Debt securities, federal funds sold and short term investments 4.39 % 4.74 % 4.54 % 4.74 % 4.74 % Total interest-earning assets 5.59 % 5.58 % 5.54 % 5.53 % 5.43 % Demand accounts 0.11 % 0.11 % 0.11 % 0.11 % 0.11 % Money market and savings accounts 2.16 % 2.25 % 2.09 % 2.04 % 2.07 % Certificates of deposit - retail 3.57 % 3.68 % 3.78 % 3.92 % 4.11 % Certificates of deposit - brokered 3.81 % 3.82 % 3.89 % 4.11 % 4.35 % Total interest-bearing deposits 2.98 % 3.09 % 3.12 % 3.19 % 3.35 % Borrowings 3.56 % 3.42 % 3.51 % 3.86 % 3.67 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 3.11 % 3.16 % 3.21 % 3.36 % 3.43 %





WATERSTONE FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SUMMARY OF QUARTERLY AVERAGE LOAN BALANCES

(Unaudited)

June 30, 2026 March 31, 2026 June 30, 2025 Ending Balance Quarterly Average Balance Ending Balance Quarterly Average Balance Ending Balance Quarterly Average Balance (Dollars in Thousands) Loans Receivable Category One- to four-family $ 460,495 $ 464,384 $ 471,890 $ 478,616 $ 503,343 $ 513,349 Over four family 781,860 773,593 769,927 763,930 725,352 725,341 Home equity 12,939 13,165 12,970 13,153 13,362 12,999 Construction and land 67,944 65,428 66,032 60,932 69,760 60,702 Commercial real estate 324,373 324,029 328,808 327,819 321,977 321,388 Consumer Loans 680 694 718 759 828 831 Commercial business loans 35,590 35,357 33,967 33,568 29,651 32,291 Total $ 1,683,881 $ 1,676,650 $ 1,684,312 $ 1,678,777 $ 1,664,273 $ 1,666,901





COMMUNITY BANKING SEGMENT

SUMMARY OF KEY QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA

(Unaudited)

At or For the Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2026 2026 2025 2025 2025 (Dollars in Thousands) Condensed Results of Operations: Net interest income $ 15,830 $ 15,226 $ 15,521 $ 14,617 $ 13,640 Provision (credit) for credit losses 249 284 (518 ) (276 ) (19 ) Total noninterest income 2,020 1,153 1,305 1,359 1,686 Noninterest expenses: Compensation, payroll taxes, and other employee benefits 5,612 5,575 5,646 5,036 5,027 Occupancy, office furniture and equipment 942 1,103 1,026 907 920 Advertising 251 212 250 213 219 Data processing 722 765 741 733 806 Communications 105 112 103 108 99 Professional fees 197 228 185 200 196 Real estate owned 27 2 (298 ) 4 (8 ) Loan processing expense - - - - - Other 741 598 630 617 466 Total noninterest expense 8,597 8,595 8,283 7,818 7,725 Income before income taxes 9,004 7,500 9,061 8,434 7,620 Income tax expense 1,741 1,538 2,063 1,518 1,400 Net income $ 7,263 $ 5,962 $ 6,998 $ 6,916 $ 6,220 Efficiency ratio - QTD (non-GAAP) 48.16 % 52.48 % 49.23 % 48.94 % 50.40 % Efficiency ratio - YTD (non-GAAP) 50.23 % 52.48 % 51.76 % 52.71 % 54.78 %





MORTGAGE BANKING SEGMENT

SUMMARY OF KEY QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA

(Unaudited)

At or For the Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2026 2026 2025 2025 2025 (Dollars in Thousands) Condensed Results of Operations: Net interest income $ 164 $ 214 $ 205 $ 103 $ 53 Provision (credit) for credit losses (12 ) (20 ) (40 ) 7 10 Total noninterest income 22,363 19,121 20,172 20,985 22,643 Noninterest expenses: Compensation, payroll taxes, and other employee benefits 16,565 14,471 15,489 15,716 16,312 Occupancy, office furniture and equipment 628 863 798 781 833 Advertising 476 405 446 499 527 Data processing 557 490 465 475 507 Communications 121 146 129 141 158 Professional fees 103 152 33 180 303 Real estate owned - - - - - Loan processing expense 817 1,029 571 688 817 Other 1,676 1,777 1,586 1,271 1,230 Total noninterest expense 20,943 19,333 19,517 19,751 20,687 Income before income taxes 1,596 22 900 1,330 1,999 Income tax expense 425 10 244 382 531 Net income $ 1,171 $ 12 $ 656 $ 948 $ 1,468 Efficiency ratio - QTD (non-GAAP) 92.97 % 99.99 % 95.78 % 93.66 % 91.15 % Efficiency ratio - YTD (non-GAAP) 96.21 % 99.99 % 97.56 % 98.17 % 100.63 % Loan originations $ 621,819 $ 508,314 $ 534,646 $ 539,404 $ 588,838 Purchase 88.6 % 73.9 % 78.9 % 90.1 % 91.7 % Refinance 11.4 % 26.1 % 21.1 % 9.9 % 8.3 % Gross margin on loans sold(1) 3.60 % 3.65 % 3.80 % 3.87 % 3.84 % (1) Gross margin on loans sold equals mortgage banking income (excluding the change in interest rate lock value) divided by total loan originations

Contact:

Mark R. Gerke

Chief Financial Officer

414-459-4012

markgerke@wsbonline.com