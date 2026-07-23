Waterstone Financial, Inc. Announces Results of Operations for the Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2026

 | Source: Waterstone Financial, Inc. Waterstone Financial, Inc.

WAUWATOSA, Wis., July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: WSBF), holding company for WaterStone Bank, reported net income of $8.5 million, or $0.49 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 compared to $7.7 million, or $0.43 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. Net income totaled $14.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2026 compared to net income of $10.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025. Net income per diluted share was $0.84 for the six months ended June 30, 2026 compared to net income per diluted share of $0.59 for the six months ended June 30, 2025.

“We achieved another quarter of strong financial results, as quarterly net interest margin hit 3.03%, its highest level since the quarter ended December 31, 2022,” said William Bruss, Chief Executive Officer of Waterstone Financial, Inc. “The Community Banking segment realized a record quarterly net interest income of $15.8 million, which represented a $2.2 million, or 16.1%, increase compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2025. The increases were primarily due to continued growth in yields on our loans held for investment and a reduction of our cost of funds, driven in part by continued growth in average transaction deposits. The Mortgage Banking segment generated pre-tax income of $1.6 million which represents a decrease of $403,000, or 20.2%, compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2025. The Mortgage Banking segment achieved solid growth in loan origination volumes compared to the prior year, but this growth was offset by softer sales margins. We increased our book value per share $0.51 during the quarter with continued strong earnings and the share repurchase program, prior to declaring our quarterly dividend of $0.17 per share. In total, $6.5 million was returned to shareholders through buybacks and dividends during the quarter.”

Highlights of the Quarter Ended June 30, 2026

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (Consolidated)

  • Consolidated net income of Waterstone Financial, Inc. totaled $8.5 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 compared to net income of $7.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.
  • Consolidated return on average assets (annualized) was 1.52% for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 and 1.39% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.
  • Consolidated return on average equity (annualized) was 9.65% for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 and 9.04% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.
  • Dividends declared during the quarter ended June 30, 2026 totaled $0.17 per common share.
  • During the quarter ended June 30, 2026, we repurchased approximately 200,000 shares at a cost (including the federal excise tax) of $3.7 million, or $18.40 per share.
  • Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets was 0.30% at June 30, 2026, 0.35% at March 31, 2026, and 0.37% at June 30, 2025.
  • Past due loans as a percentage of total loans was 0.63% at June 30, 2026, 0.58% at March 31, 2026, and 0.69% at June 30, 2025.
  • Book value per share was $19.53 at June 30, 2026 and $19.03 at December 31, 2025.

Community Banking Segment

  • Pre-tax income totaled $9.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, which represents a $1.4 million, or 18.2%, increase compared to $7.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.
  • Net interest income totaled $15.8 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, which represents a $2.2 million, or 16.1%, increase compared to $13.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.
  • Average loans held for investment totaled $1.68 billion during the quarter ended June 30, 2026, which represents an increase of $9.7 million, or 0.6%, compared to $1.67 billion for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. The increase was primarily due to increases in multi-family mortgages offset by a decrease in single-family mortgages. Average loans held for investment decreased $2.1 million compared to $1.68 billion for the quarter ended March 31, 2026. The decrease was primarily due to a decrease in single-family real estate mortgages offset by an increase in multi-family mortgages. See details on average loans by category in the table below.
  • Net interest margin increased 43 basis points to 3.03% for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 compared to 2.60% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, which was primarily driven by an increase in weighted average yield on loans receivable and held for sale and decreases in the cost of borrowings and weighted average cost of deposits. Net interest margin increased six basis points compared to 2.97% for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, which was primarily driven by an increase in weighted average yield on loans receivable and held for sale and decreases in the weighted average cost of deposits.
  • Past due loans at the community banking segment totaled $8.5 million at June 30, 2026, $6.9 million at March 31, 2026, and $8.9 million at June 30, 2025.
  • The segment had a provision for credit losses related to funded loans of $171,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 compared to a negative provision for credit losses related to funded loans of $125,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. The current quarter increase was primarily due to increases in commercial real estate external qualitative factors. The provision for credit losses related to unfunded loan commitments was $77,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 compared to a provision for credit losses related to unfunded loan commitments of $106,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. The provision for credit losses related to unfunded loan commitments for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 was due primarily to an increase of business and commercial real estate loans in the loan pipeline balance at quarter end.
  • The efficiency ratio, a non-GAAP ratio, was 48.16% for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, compared to 50.40% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.
  • Average core retail deposits (excluding brokered and escrow accounts) totaled $1.34 billion during the quarter ended June 30, 2026, an increase of $26.3 million, or 2.0%, compared to $1.31 billion during the quarter ended June 30, 2025 due primarily to increases in money market and demand deposits balances. Average core retail deposits increased $4.4 million, or 1.3% annualized, compared to $1.33 billion for the quarter ended March 31, 2026. The segment had an average of $86.4 million in brokered certificates of deposit during the quarter ended June 30, 2026 compared to $72.5 million during the quarter ended June 30, 2025.
  • Total compensation, payroll taxes, and other employee benefits increased $585,000 or 11.6%, to $5.6 million during the quarter ended June 30, 2026 compared to $5.0 million during the quarter ended June 30, 2025. The increase primarily related to increased health insurance expense and ESOP expense as the average market price per share increased compared to the prior year.

Mortgage Banking Segment

  • Pre-tax income totaled $1.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, compared to a pre-tax income of $2.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.        
  • Loan originations increased $33.0 million, or 5.6%, to $621.8 million during the quarter ended June 30, 2026, compared to $588.8 million during the quarter ended June 30, 2025. Origination volume relative to purchase activity accounted for 88.6% of originations for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 compared to 91.7% of total originations for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.        
  • Mortgage banking non-interest income decreased $280,000, or 1.2%, to $22.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, compared to $22.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.        
  • Gross margin on loans sold totaled 3.60% for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, compared to 3.84% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. This decrease was driven by lower sales margins, as secondary market investors remained concerned about elevated long-term rates.         
  • Total compensation, payroll taxes, and other employee benefits increased $253,000 or 1.6%, to $16.6 million during the quarter ended June 30, 2026 compared to $16.3 million during the quarter ended June 30, 2025. The increase primarily related to increased commission expense, manager pay expense, production incentive expense, and salary expense offset by a decrease in health insurance expense.         

About Waterstone Financial, Inc.
Waterstone Financial, Inc. is the savings and loan holding company for WaterStone Bank, a community-focused financial institution established in 1921. WaterStone Bank offers a comprehensive suite of personal and business banking products and operates 14 branch locations across southeastern Wisconsin. WaterStone Bank is also the parent company of WaterStone Mortgage Corporation, a national lender licensed in 48 states.

With a long-standing commitment to innovation, integrity, and community service, Waterstone Financial, Inc. supports the financial and homeownership goals of customers nationwide. For more information about WaterStone Bank, go to wsbonline.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains statements or information that may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding expected financial and operating activities and results that are preceded by, followed by, or that include words such as “may,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates” or “believes.” Any such statements are based upon current expectations that involve a number of risks and uncertainties and are subject to important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such a difference include changes in interest rates; demand for products and services; the degree of competition by traditional and nontraditional competitors; changes in banking regulation or actions by bank regulators; changes in tax laws; the impact of technological advances; governmental and regulatory policy changes; the outcomes of contingencies; trends in customer behavior as well as their ability to repay loans; changes in local real estate values; changes in the national and local economies; and other factors, including risk factors referenced in Item 1A. Risk Factors in Waterstone’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and as may be described from time to time in Waterstone’s subsequent SEC filings, which factors are incorporated herein by reference. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect only Waterstone’s belief as of the date of this press release.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Management uses non-GAAP financial information in its analysis of the Company's performance. Management believes that this non-GAAP measure provides a greater understanding of ongoing operations and enhances comparability of results of operations with prior periods. The Company’s management believes that investors may use this non-GAAP measure to analyze the Company's financial performance without the impact of unusual items or events that may obscure trends in the Company’s underlying performance. This non-GAAP data should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP, and is not a substitute for, or superior to, GAAP results. Limitations associated with non-GAAP financial measures include the risks that persons might disagree as to the appropriateness of items included in this measure and that different companies might calculate this measure differently.

 
 
WATERSTONE FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited)
 
 For The Three Months Ended June 30,  For The Six Months Ended June 30, 
 2026  2025  2026  2025 
 (In Thousands, except per share amounts) 
Interest income:               
Loans$26,610  $25,875  $52,561  $50,953 
Mortgage-related securities 1,479   1,253   2,933   2,444 
Debt securities, federal funds sold and short-term investments 1,497   1,557   3,107   3,043 
Total interest income 29,586   28,685   58,601   56,440 
Interest expense:               
Deposits 10,035   10,967   20,408   22,299 
Borrowings 3,541   4,010   6,720   7,857 
Total interest expense 13,576   14,977   27,128   30,156 
Net interest income 16,010   13,708   31,473   26,284 
Provision (credit) for credit losses 236   (9)  500   (567)
Net interest income after provision (credit) for credit losses 15,774   13,717   30,973   26,851 
Noninterest income:               
Service charges on loans and deposits 463   413   837   1,006 
Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance 1,135   1,014   1,684   1,495 
Mortgage banking income 22,144   22,559   41,094   38,287 
Other 498   343   853   638 
Total noninterest income 24,240   24,329   44,468   41,426 
Noninterest expenses:               
Compensation, payroll taxes, and other employee benefits 21,974   21,121   41,816   38,168 
Occupancy, office furniture, and equipment 1,570   1,753   3,536   3,682 
Advertising 727   746   1,344   1,469 
Data processing 1,279   1,313   2,537   2,525 
Communications 226   257   484   492 
Professional fees 300   500   683   2,236 
Real estate owned 27   (8)  29   (18)
Loan processing expense 817   817   1,846   1,737 
Other 2,459   1,878   4,979   4,436 
Total noninterest expenses 29,379   28,377   57,254   54,727 
Income before income taxes 10,635   9,669   18,187   13,550 
Income tax expense 2,173   1,942   3,728   2,787 
Net income$8,462  $7,727  $14,459  $10,763 
Income per share:               
Basic$0.49  $0.43  $0.84  $0.59 
Diluted$0.49  $0.43  $0.84  $0.59 
Weighted average shares outstanding:               
Basic 17,114   17,989   17,243   18,127 
Diluted 17,184   18,004   17,308   18,143 


 
WATERSTONE FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
 
 June 30,  December 31, 
 2026  2025 
 (Unaudited)     
Assets(In Thousands, except per share amounts) 
Cash$32,749  $63,560 
Federal funds sold 5,159   7,255 
Interest-earning deposits in other financial institutions and other short term investments 293   292 
Cash and cash equivalents 38,201   71,107 
Securities available for sale (at fair value) 237,348   230,848 
Loans held for sale (at fair value) 151,688   145,057 
Loans receivable 1,683,881   1,675,552 
Less: Allowance for credit losses ("ACL") - loans 17,884   17,478 
Loans receivable, net 1,665,997   1,658,074 
        
Office properties and equipment, net 18,900   18,855 
Federal Home Loan Bank stock (at cost) 19,226   19,804 
Cash surrender value of life insurance 79,217   77,353 
Real estate owned, net 318   424 
Prepaid expenses and other assets 41,864   37,985 
Total assets$2,252,759  $2,259,507 
        
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity       
Liabilities:       
Demand deposits$182,023  $175,595 
Money market and savings deposits 343,530   329,031 
Time deposits 895,428   932,646 
Total deposits 1,420,981   1,437,272 
        
Borrowings 412,000   412,258 
Advance payments by borrowers for taxes 18,772   2,996 
Other liabilities 49,877   57,589 
Total liabilities 1,901,630   1,910,115 
        
Shareholders' equity:       
Preferred stock -   - 
Common stock 180   184 
Additional paid-in capital 71,637   78,014 
Retained earnings 301,620   292,957 
Unearned ESOP shares (8,902)  (9,496)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes (13,406)  (12,267)
Total shareholders' equity 351,129   349,392 
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$2,252,759  $2,259,507 
        
Share Information       
Shares outstanding 17,975   18,360 
Book value per share$19.53  $19.03 


 
WATERSTONE FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SUMMARY OF KEY QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA
(Unaudited)
 
 At or For the Three Months Ended 
 June 30,  March 31,  December 31,  September 30,  June 30, 
 2026  2026  2025  2025  2025 
 (Dollars in Thousands, except per share amounts) 
Condensed Results of Operations:                   
Net interest income$16,010  $15,463  $15,711  $14,739  $13,708 
Provision (credit) for credit losses 236   264   (558)  (269)  (9)
Total noninterest income 24,240   20,228   21,459   22,302   24,329 
Total noninterest expense 29,379   27,875   27,677   27,466   28,377 
Income before income taxes 10,635   7,552   10,051   9,844   9,669 
Income tax expense 2,173   1,555   2,338   1,918   1,942 
Net income$8,462  $5,997  $7,713  $7,926  $7,727 
Income per share – basic$0.49  $0.35  $0.44  $0.45  $0.43 
Income per share – diluted$0.49  $0.34  $0.44  $0.45  $0.43 
Dividends declared per common share$0.17  $0.17  $0.15  $0.15  $0.15 
                    
Performance Ratios (annualized):                   
Return on average assets - QTD 1.52%  1.10%  1.35%  1.42%  1.39%
Return on average equity - QTD 9.65%  6.88%  8.74%  9.14%  9.04%
Net interest margin - QTD 3.03%  2.97%  2.89%  2.76%  2.60%
                    
Return on average assets - YTD 1.31%  1.10%  1.19%  1.13%  0.99%
Return on average equity - YTD 8.26%  6.88%  7.62%  7.23%  6.32%
Net interest margin - YTD 3.00%  2.97%  2.68%  2.61%  2.54%
                    
Asset Quality Ratios:                   
Past due loans to total loans 0.63%  0.58%  0.86%  0.50%  0.69%
Nonaccrual loans to total loans 0.39%  0.44%  0.37%  0.35%  0.49%
Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.30%  0.35%  0.29%  0.27%  0.37%
Allowance for credit losses - loans to loans receivable 1.06%  1.05%  1.04%  1.03%  1.07%


 
WATERSTONE FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SUMMARY OF QUARTERLY AVERAGE BALANCES AND YIELD/COSTS
(Unaudited)
 
 At or For the Three Months Ended 
 June 30,  March 31,  December 31,  September 30,  June 30, 
 2026  2026  2025  2025  2025 
Average balances(Dollars in Thousands) 
Interest-earning assets                   
Loans receivable and held for sale$1,799,170  $1,788,736  $1,842,908  $1,809,600  $1,812,065 
Mortgage related securities 185,513   183,980   180,434   178,063   173,220 
Debt securities, federal funds sold and short term investments 136,901   137,861   133,781   131,165   131,710 
Total interest-earning assets 2,121,584   2,110,577   2,157,123   2,118,828   2,116,995 
Noninterest-earning assets 109,031   108,366   107,462   103,434   105,382 
Total assets$2,230,615  $2,218,943  $2,264,585  $2,222,262  $2,222,377 
                    
Interest-bearing liabilities                   
Demand accounts$93,170  $90,133  $92,292  $90,015  $89,548 
Money market, savings, and escrow accounts 354,112   343,416   339,368   334,300   320,908 
Certificates of deposit - retail 817,261   817,019   823,586   823,274   830,550 
Certificates of deposit - brokered 86,441   110,192   105,496   61,814   72,533 
Total interest-bearing deposits 1,350,984   1,360,760   1,360,742   1,309,403   1,313,539 
Borrowings 399,510   377,438   419,541   440,968   437,784 
Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,750,494   1,738,198   1,780,283   1,750,371   1,751,323 
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 87,072   88,975   89,673   88,799   85,665 
Noninterest-bearing liabilities 41,506   38,073   44,688   39,136   42,669 
Total liabilities 1,879,072   1,865,246   1,914,644   1,878,306   1,879,657 
Equity 351,543   353,697   349,941   343,956   342,720 
Total liabilities and equity$2,230,615  $2,218,943  $2,264,585  $2,222,262  $2,222,377 
                    
Average Yield/Costs (annualized)                   
Loans receivable and held for sale 5.93%  5.88%  5.85%  5.84%  5.73%
Mortgage related securities 3.20%  3.21%  3.09%  3.04%  2.90%
Debt securities, federal funds sold and short term investments 4.39%  4.74%  4.54%  4.74%  4.74%
Total interest-earning assets 5.59%  5.58%  5.54%  5.53%  5.43%
                    
Demand accounts 0.11%  0.11%  0.11%  0.11%  0.11%
Money market and savings accounts 2.16%  2.25%  2.09%  2.04%  2.07%
Certificates of deposit - retail 3.57%  3.68%  3.78%  3.92%  4.11%
Certificates of deposit - brokered 3.81%  3.82%  3.89%  4.11%  4.35%
Total interest-bearing deposits 2.98%  3.09%  3.12%  3.19%  3.35%
Borrowings 3.56%  3.42%  3.51%  3.86%  3.67%
Total interest-bearing liabilities 3.11%  3.16%  3.21%  3.36%  3.43%


 
WATERSTONE FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SUMMARY OF QUARTERLY AVERAGE LOAN BALANCES
(Unaudited)
 
 June 30, 2026  March 31, 2026  June 30, 2025 
 Ending Balance  Quarterly Average Balance  Ending Balance  Quarterly Average Balance  Ending Balance  Quarterly Average Balance 
 (Dollars in Thousands) 
Loans Receivable Category                       
One- to four-family$460,495  $464,384  $471,890  $478,616  $503,343  $513,349 
Over four family 781,860   773,593   769,927   763,930   725,352   725,341 
Home equity 12,939   13,165   12,970   13,153   13,362   12,999 
Construction and land 67,944   65,428   66,032   60,932   69,760   60,702 
Commercial real estate 324,373   324,029   328,808   327,819   321,977   321,388 
Consumer Loans 680   694   718   759   828   831 
Commercial business loans 35,590   35,357   33,967   33,568   29,651   32,291 
Total$1,683,881  $1,676,650  $1,684,312  $1,678,777  $1,664,273  $1,666,901 


 
COMMUNITY BANKING SEGMENT
SUMMARY OF KEY QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA
(Unaudited)
 
 At or For the Three Months Ended 
 June 30,  March 31,  December 31,  September 30,  June 30, 
 2026  2026  2025  2025  2025 
 (Dollars in Thousands) 
Condensed Results of Operations:                   
Net interest income$15,830  $15,226  $15,521  $14,617  $13,640 
Provision (credit) for credit losses 249   284   (518)  (276)  (19)
Total noninterest income 2,020   1,153   1,305   1,359   1,686 
Noninterest expenses:                   
Compensation, payroll taxes, and other employee benefits 5,612   5,575   5,646   5,036   5,027 
Occupancy, office furniture and equipment 942   1,103   1,026   907   920 
Advertising 251   212   250   213   219 
Data processing 722   765   741   733   806 
Communications 105   112   103   108   99 
Professional fees 197   228   185   200   196 
Real estate owned 27   2   (298)  4   (8)
Loan processing expense -   -   -   -   - 
Other 741   598   630   617   466 
Total noninterest expense 8,597   8,595   8,283   7,818   7,725 
Income before income taxes 9,004   7,500   9,061   8,434   7,620 
Income tax expense 1,741   1,538   2,063   1,518   1,400 
Net income$7,263  $5,962  $6,998  $6,916  $6,220 
                    
Efficiency ratio - QTD (non-GAAP) 48.16%  52.48%  49.23%  48.94%  50.40%
Efficiency ratio - YTD (non-GAAP) 50.23%  52.48%  51.76%  52.71%  54.78%


 
MORTGAGE BANKING SEGMENT
SUMMARY OF KEY QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA
(Unaudited)
 
 At or For the Three Months Ended 
 June 30,  March 31,  December 31,  September 30,  June 30, 
 2026  2026  2025  2025  2025 
 (Dollars in Thousands) 
Condensed Results of Operations:                   
Net interest income$164  $214  $205  $103  $53 
Provision (credit) for credit losses (12)  (20)  (40)  7   10 
Total noninterest income 22,363   19,121   20,172   20,985   22,643 
Noninterest expenses:                   
Compensation, payroll taxes, and other employee benefits 16,565   14,471   15,489   15,716   16,312 
Occupancy, office furniture and equipment 628   863   798   781   833 
Advertising 476   405   446   499   527 
Data processing 557   490   465   475   507 
Communications 121   146   129   141   158 
Professional fees 103   152   33   180   303 
Real estate owned -   -   -   -   - 
Loan processing expense 817   1,029   571   688   817 
Other 1,676   1,777   1,586   1,271   1,230 
Total noninterest expense 20,943   19,333   19,517   19,751   20,687 
Income before income taxes 1,596   22   900   1,330   1,999 
Income tax expense 425   10   244   382   531 
Net income$1,171  $12  $656  $948  $1,468 
                    
Efficiency ratio - QTD (non-GAAP) 92.97%  99.99%  95.78%  93.66%  91.15%
Efficiency ratio - YTD (non-GAAP) 96.21%  99.99%  97.56%  98.17%  100.63%
                    
Loan originations$621,819  $508,314  $534,646  $539,404  $588,838 
Purchase 88.6%  73.9%  78.9%  90.1%  91.7%
Refinance 11.4%  26.1%  21.1%  9.9%  8.3%
Gross margin on loans sold(1) 3.60%  3.65%  3.80%  3.87%  3.84%
                    
(1) Gross margin on loans sold equals mortgage banking income (excluding the change in interest rate lock value) divided by total loan originations
                    
                    

Contact: 
Mark R. Gerke
Chief Financial Officer
414-459-4012
markgerke@wsbonline.com


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