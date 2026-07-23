Major Shareholder Announcement

 | Source: Tryg A/S Tryg A/S

Major Shareholder Announcement 

In accordance with section 30 of the Capital Markets Act, Tryg A/S ("Tryg") hereby announces that BlackRock, Inc. has notified Tryg that BlackRock, Inc. holds shares and voting rights, in accordance with section 38 of the Capital Markets Act, and other financial instruments according to section 39(2)(1) of the Capital Markets Act and financial instruments with similar economic effect according to section 39(2)(2) of the Capital Markets Act, corresponding to more than 5% of the entire share capital and voting rights of Tryg. Please see further details in the attached notification form.

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Attachment


Attachments

32_Notification of major shareholdings
GlobeNewswire

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