Nature’s Sunshine Sets Second Quarter 2026 Conference Call for Thursday, August 6, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. ET

LEHI, Utah, July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (Nasdaq: NATR) ("Nature’s Sunshine" and/or the "Company"), a global leader in manufacturing and marketing high-quality herbal and nutritional supplements, will conduct a conference call on Thursday, August 6, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (3:00 p.m. Mountain time) to discuss its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026. The Company will report its financial results in a press release prior to the conference call.

Nature’s Sunshine management will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer period.

Date: Thursday, August 6, 2026

Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (3:00 p.m. Mountain time)

Toll-free dial-in number: 1-800-717-1738

International dial-in number: 1-646-307-1865

Conference ID: 39783

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Group at 1-949-574-3860.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and via the Events section of the Nature’s Sunshine website here.

A replay of the conference call will be available after 8:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through Thursday, August 20, 2026.

Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921

International replay number: 1-412-317-6671

Replay ID: 11139783

About Nature’s Sunshine

Nature’s Sunshine Products (Nasdaq: NATR), a leading natural health and wellness company, markets and distributes nutritional and personal care products in more than 40 countries. Nature’s Sunshine manufactures most of its products through its own state-of-the-art facilities to ensure its products continue to set the standard for the highest quality, safety, and efficacy on the market today. Additional information about the company can be obtained at its website, www.naturessunshine.com.

Investor Relations:

Gateway Group, Inc.

Cody Slach

1-949-574-3860

NATR@gateway-grp.com