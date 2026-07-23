Marten Transport Announces Second Quarter Results

MONDOVI, Wis., July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marten Transport, Ltd. (Nasdaq/GS:MRTN) today reported net income of $5.3 million, or 7 cents per diluted share, for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026, compared with $7.2 million, or 9 cents per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2025. The 2026 second-quarter earnings improved 286.3% sequentially from 2026 first-quarter net income of $1.4 million, or 2 cents per diluted share. For the six-month period ended June 30, 2026, net income was $6.7 million, or 8 cents per diluted share, compared with $11.5 million, or 14 cents per diluted share, for the 2025 six-month period.

Operating revenue was $223.5 million for the second quarter of 2026 compared with $229.9 million for the second quarter of 2025. Our intermodal operations, which were sold in 2025, had operating revenue of $11.7 million in the 2025 quarter. Excluding fuel surcharges, operating revenue was $185.2 million for the 2026 quarter compared with $203.8 million for the 2025 quarter. Fuel surcharge revenue increased to $38.3 million for the 2026 quarter from $26.1 million for the 2025 quarter.

Operating revenue was $427.1 million for the first six months of 2026 compared with $453.1 million for the first six months of 2025. Our intermodal operations had operating revenue of $23.8 million in the first six months of 2025. Excluding fuel surcharges, operating revenue was $362.4 million for the 2026 period compared with $399.6 million for the 2025 period. Fuel surcharge revenue increased to $64.7 million for the 2026 period from $53.5 million for the 2025 period.

Operating income was $6.9 million for the second quarter of 2026 compared with $9.7 million for the second quarter of 2025.

Operating income was $8.5 million for the first six months of 2026 compared with $15.6 million for the first six months of 2025.

Operating expenses as a percentage of operating revenue were 96.9% for the 2026 quarter and 95.8% for the 2025 quarter. Operating expenses as a percentage of operating revenue, with both amounts net of fuel surcharges, were 96.3% for the 2026 quarter and 95.2% for the 2025 quarter.

Operating expenses as a percentage of operating revenue were 98.0% for the first six months of 2026 and 96.6% for the first six months of 2025. Operating expenses as a percentage of operating revenue, with both amounts net of fuel surcharges, were 97.7% for the 2026 period and 96.1% for the 2025 period.

Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer Randolph L. Marten stated, “We are encouraged by the sequential improvement in profitability in each of our truckload, dedicated and brokerage operations this quarter.”

“The freight market has sharply tightened in recent months and is now breaking out from the longest freight market recession on record. This market recovery is driven by structural changes, including accelerating federal enforcement of noncompliant state licensing practices for non-domiciled commercial driver’s licenses, or CDL’s, English Language Proficiency requirements, electronic logging device fraud, CDL mills and chameleon carriers. These measures, along with the U.S. Supreme Court’s Montgomery broker-liability ruling, which held that negligent hiring claims against freight brokers are not preempted by federal law, are contracting meaningful levels of freight capacity by removing noncompliant and unqualified drivers.”

“We are successfully securing higher pricing from our customers for our premium services and enhancing the quality of our freight within this improving freight market. Our ongoing focus remains on safe, premium service, data-driven operating efficiencies and aggressive cost controls. Our strong, debt-free balance sheet enhances our ability to continue investing in our technology and modern fleet and position our operations to capitalize on improving profitable organic growth opportunities.”

Current In ves tor P r e s e n t a tion

Marten Transport, with headquarters in Mondovi, Wis., is a multifaceted business offering a network of time and temperature-sensitive and dry truck-based transportation and distribution capabilities across Marten’s five distinct business platforms – Temperature-Sensitive and Dry Truckload, Dedicated, Brokerage and MRTN de Mexico. Marten’s Intermodal operations were sold effective September 30, 2025. Marten is one of the leading temperature-sensitive truckload carriers in the United States, specializing in transporting and distributing food, beverages and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment. The Company offers service in the United States, Mexico and Canada, concentrating on expedited movements for high-volume customers. Marten’s common stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol MRTN.

This press release contains certain statements that may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements include a discussion of Marten’s prospects for future growth, including the impact on the freight market of accelerating federal enforcement of noncompliant state licensing practices for non-domiciled commercial driver’s licenses, or CDL’s, English Language Proficiency requirements, electronic logging device fraud, CDL mills and chameleon carriers, along with the Montgomery broker-liability ruling, and by their nature involve substantial risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. Important factors known to the Company that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements are discussed in Part I, Item 1A of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and in Part II, Item 1A of the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2026. The Company undertakes no obligation to correct or update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

CONTACTS: Randy Marten, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, Doug Petit, President, and Jim Hinnendael, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, of Marten Transport, Ltd., 715-926-4216.





MARTEN TRANSPORT, LTD.

CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS June 30,

December 31,

(In thousands, except share information) 2026

2025

(Unaudited)

ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 103,980 $ 43,278 Escrow deposit 5,000 5,000 Receivables: Trade, net 92,028 85,807 Other 12,410 13,084 Prepaid expenses and other 24,513 24,532 Total current assets 237,931 171,701 Property and equipment: Revenue equipment, buildings and land, office equipment and other 1,079,582 1,128,932 Accumulated depreciation (363,506 ) (352,426 ) Net property and equipment 716,076 776,506 Other noncurrent assets 1,478 1,560 Total assets $ 955,485 $ 949,767 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 28,042 $ 28,769 Insurance and claims accruals 43,443 43,700 Accrued and other current liabilities 23,562 19,763 Total current liabilities 95,047 92,232 Deferred income taxes 94,357 89,716 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 119 194 Total liabilities 189,523 182,142 Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $.01 par value per share; 2,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding - - Common stock, $.01 par value per share; 192,000,000 shares authorized; 81,661,669 shares at June 30, 2026, and 81,542,174 shares at December 31, 2025, issued and outstanding 817 815 Additional paid-in capital 56,171 54,762 Retained earnings 708,974 712,048 Total stockholders’ equity 765,962 767,625 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 955,485 $ 949,767









MARTEN TRANSPORT, LTD.

CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited) Three Months Six Months Ended June 30, Ended June 30, (In thousands, except per share information) 2026

2025

2026

2025 Operating revenue $ 223,543 $ 229,922 $ 427,069 $ 453,074 Operating expenses (income): Salaries, wages and benefits 72,538 78,570 144,657 157,370 Purchased transportation 38,819 43,123 72,287 80,779 Fuel and fuel taxes 45,767 32,591 79,674 65,708 Supplies and maintenance 15,318 15,606 30,446 31,119 Depreciation 24,762 27,307 49,768 54,777 Operating taxes and licenses 2,273 2,451 4,518 4,868 Insurance and claims 9,306 15,852 22,551 29,229 Communications and utilities 2,152 2,164 4,257 4,443 Gain on disposition of revenue equipment (1,673 ) (5,182 ) (3,093 ) (6,847 ) Other 7,365 7,706 13,496 16,035 Total operating expenses 216,627 220,188 418,561 437,481 Operating income 6,916 9,734 8,508 15,593 Other (721 ) (436 ) (1,178 ) (785 ) Income before income taxes 7,637 10,170 9,686 16,378 Income taxes expense 2,298 2,984 2,965 4,857 Net income $ 5,339 $ 7,186 $ 6,721 $ 11,521 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.07 $ 0.09 $ 0.08 $ 0.14 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.07 $ 0.09 $ 0.08 $ 0.14 Dividends declared per common share $ 0.06 $ 0.06 $ 0.12 $ 0.12









MARTEN TRANSPORT, LTD.

SEGMENT INFORMATION

(Unaudited) Dollar Percentage Change Change Three Months Three Months Three Months Ended Ended Ended June 30, June 30, June 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2026 2025 2026 vs. 2025 2026 vs. 2025 Operating revenue: Truckload revenue, net of fuel surcharge revenue $ 92,721 $ 92,484 $ 237 0.3 % Truckload fuel surcharge revenue 23,599 14,002 9,597 68.5 Total Truckload revenue 116,320 106,486 9,834 9.2 Dedicated revenue, net of fuel surcharge revenue 52,578 61,338 (8,760 ) (14.3 ) Dedicated fuel surcharge revenue 14,718 10,536 4,182 39.7 Total Dedicated revenue 67,296 71,874 (4,578 ) (6.4 ) Brokerage revenue 39,927 39,859 68 0.2 Intermodal revenue, net of fuel surcharge revenue - 10,093 (10,093 ) (100.0 ) Intermodal fuel surcharge revenue - 1,610 (1,610 ) (100.0 ) Total Intermodal revenue - 11,703 (11,703 ) (100.0 ) Total operating revenue $ 223,543 $ 229,922 $ (6,379 ) (2.8 )% Operating income/(loss): Truckload $ 2,417 $ 2,344 $ 73 3.1 % Dedicated 2,440 5,429 (2,989 ) (55.1 ) Brokerage 2,059 2,696 (637 ) (23.6 ) Intermodal - (735 ) 735 100.0 Total operating income $ 6,916 $ 9,734 $ (2,818 ) (29.0 )% Operating ratio: Truckload 97.9 % 97.8 % Dedicated 96.4 92.4 Brokerage 94.8 93.2 Intermodal - 106.3 Consolidated operating ratio 96.9 % 95.8 % Operating ratio, net of fuel surcharges: Truckload 97.4 % 97.5 % Dedicated 95.4 91.1 Brokerage 94.8 93.2 Intermodal - 107.3 Consolidated operating ratio, net of fuel surcharges 96.3 % 95.2 %









MARTEN TRANSPORT, LTD.

SEGMENT INFORMATION

(Unaudited) Dollar Percentage Change Change Six Months Six Months Six Months Ended Ended Ended June 30, June 30, June 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2026 2025 2026 vs. 2025 2026 vs. 2025 Operating revenue: Truckload revenue, net of fuel surcharge revenue $ 182,031 $ 182,590 $ (559 ) (0.3 )% Truckload fuel surcharge revenue 39,679 28,287 11,392 40.3 Total Truckload revenue 221,710 210,877 10,833 5.1 Dedicated revenue, net of fuel surcharge revenue 105,752 123,743 (17,991 ) (14.5 ) Dedicated fuel surcharge revenue 25,007 21,756 3,251 14.9 Total Dedicated revenue 130,759 145,499 (14,740 ) (10.1 ) Brokerage revenue 74,600 72,878 1,722 2.4 Intermodal revenue, net of fuel surcharge revenue - 20,361 (20,361 ) (100.0 ) Intermodal fuel surcharge revenue - 3,459 (3,459 ) (100.0 ) Total Intermodal revenue - 23,820 (23,820 ) (100.0 ) Total operating revenue $ 427,069 $ 453,074 $ (26,005 ) (5.7 )% Operating income/(loss): Truckload $ 1,473 $ 2,044 $ (571 ) (27.9 )% Dedicated 4,062 10,283 (6,221 ) (60.5 ) Brokerage 2,973 4,856 (1,883 ) (38.8 ) Intermodal - (1,590 ) 1,590 100.0 Total operating income $ 8,508 $ 15,593 $ (7,085 ) (45.4 )% Operating ratio: Truckload 99.3 % 99.0 % Dedicated 96.9 92.9 Brokerage 96.0 93.3 Intermodal - 106.7 Consolidated operating ratio 98.0 % 96.6 % Operating ratio, net of fuel surcharges: Truckload 99.2 % 98.9 % Dedicated 96.2 91.7 Brokerage 96.0 93.3 Intermodal - 107.8 Consolidated operating ratio, net of fuel surcharges 97.7 % 96.1 %









MARTEN TRANSPORT, LTD.

OPERATING STATISTICS

(Unaudited) Three Months Six Months Ended June 30, Ended June 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Truckload Segment: Revenue (in thousands) $ 116,320 $ 106,486 $ 221,710 $ 210,877 Average revenue, net of fuel surcharges, per tractor per week(1) $ 4,592 $ 4,209 $ 4,509 $ 4,203 Average tractors(1) 1,553 1,690 1,562 1,680 Average miles per trip 510 524 514 531 Non-revenue miles percentage(2) 10.6 % 11.0 % 10.7 % 11.1 % Total miles (in thousands) 36,875 39,221 73,762 77,494 Dedicated Segment: Revenue (in thousands) $ 67,296 $ 71,874 $ 130,759 $ 145,499 Average revenue, net of fuel surcharges, per tractor per week(1) $ 3,917 $ 3,807 $ 3,913 $ 3,827 Average tractors(1) 1,033 1,239 1,045 1,251 Average miles per trip 295 301 296 305 Non-revenue miles percentage(2) 1.0 % 1.3 % 1.1 % 1.4 % Total miles (in thousands) 22,496 25,132 44,401 50,368 Brokerage Segment: Revenue (in thousands) $ 39,927 $ 39,859 $ 74,600 $ 72,878 Loads 24,590 24,094 48,472 44,510 Intermodal Segment: Revenue (in thousands) $ - $ 11,703 $ - $ 23,820 Loads - 3,555 - 7,212 Average tractors - 77 - 77 At June 30, 2026 and June 30, 2025: Total tractors(1) 2,524 2,928 Average age of company tractors (in years) 2.5 2.1 Total trailers 5,139 5,164 Average age of company trailers (in years) 5.1 5.0 Ratio of trailers to tractors(1) 2.0 1.8 Total refrigerated containers - 786





Three Months Six Months Ended June 30, Ended June 30, (In thousands) 2026 2025 2026 2025 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 27,669 $ 33,153 $ 60,718 $ 69,368 Net cash provided by/(used for) investing activities 10,731 (33,115 ) 9,124 (41,528 ) Net cash used for financing activities (4,206 ) (4,891 ) (9,140 ) (10,055 ) Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 81,629 81,510 81,604 81,502 Diluted 81,634 81,517 81,606 81,512





(1) Includes tractors driven by both company-employed drivers and independent contractors. Independent contractors provided 81 and 80 tractors as of June 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively. (2) Represents the percentage of miles for which the company is not compensated.



