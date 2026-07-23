Main Street Financial Services Corp. Announces Record Q2 2026 Earnings, Highlighted by 66% Net Income Growth

2026 Second-Quarter Financial Highlights

Net income increased for the second quarter by 65.7%, totaling $6.1 million, or $0.78 per common share, compared to $3.7 million, or $0.47 per common share, for the second quarter of 2025.

Return on average tangible common equity (ROATCE) increased 38.3% to 20.04%, compared to 14.49% in the second quarter of 2025.

Return on average assets (ROA) improved 55 basis points to 1.58%, compared to 1.03% in the second quarter of 2025.

Deposits increased $24.5 million, or 7.2% annualized, during the second quarter of 2026 and $51.9 million, or 7.9% annualized, for the six months ended June 30, 2026.

Loans increased $10.9 million, or 3.5% annualized, during the second quarter of 2026 and $63.6 million, or 10.6% annualized, for the six months ended June 30, 2026.

Efficiency ratio of 49.07% compared to 62.17% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025

Declared a cash dividend of $0.15 per share on July 10, 2026, following strong quarterly operating results.



WOOSTER, Ohio, July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Main Street Financial Services Corp. (OTCQX: MSWV), (the “Company”), the holding company parent of Main Street Bank Corp. reported net income (unaudited) of $6.1 million, or $0.78 per common share, for the three months ended June 30, 2026, an increase of $2.4 million, or 65.7%, when compared to $3.7 million, $0.47 per common share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. Return on average assets increased to 1.58% from 1.03% and return on average equity rose to 18.05% from 13.42%. The Company’s efficiency ratio improved to 49.07%, compared to 62.17% in the second quarter of 2025, as revenue growth outpaced expense levels.

"Another record quarter is a testament to what a strong community bank can accomplish when talented employees, loyal customers, and disciplined execution come together," said Mark R. Witmer, Chairman, President, and CEO of Main Street Financial Services Corp. "We continue to invest in our people, deepen customer relationships, and responsibly grow our balance sheet, positioning the company for continued success well beyond this quarter."

Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Net interest income was $14.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, an increase of 13.3% from $12.5 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. The net interest margin of 3.85% for the second quarter of 2026 increased 17 basis points from 3.68% for the second quarter of 2025. Loan yields for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, were 6.59%, an increase of 11 basis points compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2025. Excluding purchase accounting accretion, the core loan portfolio generated a yield of approximately 6.53%, reflecting disciplined pricing and favorable portfolio mix. Purchase accounting accretion on acquired loans contributed 6 basis points to overall loan yield during the second quarter of 2026, compared to approximately 23 basis points during the second quarter of 2025. During the second quarter of 2026, $95.2 million of the existing loan portfolio repriced and the bank funded $37.6 million in term loans and extended $13.5 million of lines of credit commitments at current market rates.

Investment yields decreased 13 basis points to 3.89% as of June 30, 2026, compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2025. The decrease was driven by the maturity of higher-yielding securities during the second half of 2025, which impacted overall investment income. The cost of funds for the second quarter of 2026 was 2.47%, a decrease of 6 basis points when compared to the second quarter of 2025. Funding costs reflect increased local deposit growth and reduced reliance on wholesale funding, including FHLB advances. The cost of deposits was 2.43% for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, a 6-basis point increase when compared to 2.37% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. The cost of borrowings for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, totaled 5.20%, an increase of 77 basis points when compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2025. The increase is due to other borrowings as there were no Federal Home Loan Bank advances in the quarter ended June 30, 2026.

Noninterest income totaled $1.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, an increase of $349,000, or 38.5%, when compared to the same period in 2025. The increase resulted from management's fee structure review aimed at improving revenue performance.

Noninterest expense totaled $7.5 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, a decrease of $767,000, 9.2%, compared to $8.3 million for the same period in 2025. The decrease was driven by a decrease in salaries and employee benefits, legal, and other expenses. These decreases were partially offset by higher franchise taxes and net occupancy and equipment expenses. Overall, the Company maintained disciplined expense management while absorbing higher regulatory and operating costs associated with growth.

Provision for income taxes for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, was $1.6 million, reflecting an effective tax rate of 20.6%.

June 30, 2026, Financial Condition

As of June 30, 2026, the Company had total assets of $1.55 billion with net loan balances totaling $1.27 billion. Loan balances grew by $10.9 million, or 3.5% annualized, during the second quarter of 2026. The increase is primarily attributed to organic growth across the loan portfolios.

The allowance for credit losses increased $91,000, or 2.7% annualized, during the second quarter to $13.8 million at June 30, 2026. The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans was 1.07% for June 30, 2026. The allowance for credit losses and the related provision for credit losses is based on management’s judgment and evaluation of the loan portfolio. Management believes the current allowance for credit losses is adequate, however, changing economic and other conditions may require future adjustments to the allowance for credit losses.

Total liabilities were $1.42 billion at June 30, 2026, with deposits totaling $1.38 billion and wholesale funding totaling $0. Deposits grew by $24.5 million, or 7.2% annualized, during the second quarter of 2026, mainly attributed to growth from Maximize Money Market accounts and the Short-Term Relationship Certificates of Deposits. The Company primarily utilizes FHLB advances as the primary source of wholesale funding due to their accessibility and alignment with prevailing market rates.

Total stockholders’ equity was $138 million at June 30, 2026, an increase of $4.9 million in the second quarter and a $9.2 million increase when compared to December 31, 2025. Total stockholders’ equity increased during the second quarter of 2026 primarily from net income of $6.1 million, an increase in accumulated other comprehensive income of $552,000 and partially offset by dividends of $1.2 million.

Credit Quality

A provision for credit losses and unfunded commitments of $154,000 was recorded for the quarter ended June 30, 2026. The provision increase primarily reflects growth in the loan portfolio during the quarter. Net charge-offs for the quarter ending June 30, 2026 were $59,000, compared to $35,000 as of June 30, 2025.

Total nonperforming loans (NPLs) were $8.5 million at June 30, 2026, an increase of $2.1 million for the quarter. The NPL to average loan receivable ratio was 0.67% as of June 30, 2026. Past due loan balances of 30 days and more decreased from $11.5 million at March 31, 2026, to $9.6 million, or 0.76% of net loans outstanding, at June 30, 2026.

Main Street Financial Services Corp. is a holding company headquartered in Wooster, Ohio. Its primary subsidiary, Main Street Bank Corp. was founded in 1899 and provides full-service banking, commercial lending, and mortgage services across its branch infrastructure. Today, Main Street Bank Corp. operates twenty branch locations in Wooster, Ohio, Wheeling, West Virginia and other surrounding communities in Ohio and West Virginia. Additional information about Main Street Bank Corp. is available at www.mymainstreetbank.bank.

Non-GAAP Disclosure

This press release includes disclosures of the Company’s return on average equity, return on average assets, net income, and efficiency ratios which exclude amounts the Company views as unrelated to its normalized operations, including securities gains/losses, acquisition costs, restructuring costs, legal settlements, and system conversion costs. The financial measures are not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flow that excludes or includes amounts that are required to be disclosed by GAAP. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide both management and investors a more complete understanding of the underlying operational results and trends and the Company’s marketplace performance. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the numbers prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Forward-Looking-Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements that are not historical facts and that are intended to be “forward-looking statements” as that term is defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company’s plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements contained in this release that are not historical facts and pertain to the Company’s future operating results. When used in this release, the words “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates” and similar expressions are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in these forward-looking statements, because such statements are inherently subject to significant assumptions, risks, and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond the Company’s control. These include but are not limited to: the possibility of adverse economic developments that may, among other things, increase default and delinquency risks in the Company’s loan portfolios; shifts in interest rates; shifts in the rate of inflation; shifts in the demand for the Company’s loan and other products; unforeseen increases in costs and expenses; lower-than-expected revenue or cost savings in connection with acquisitions; changes in accounting policies; changes in the monetary and fiscal policies of the federal government; and changes in laws, regulations and the competitive environment. Unless legally required, the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact Information:

Matthew Hartzler

Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer

(330) 264-5767

MAIN STREET FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Dollars in thousands, except share data - unaudited) For the Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2026

2026

2025

2025

2025

ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 58,895 $ 45,496 $ 61,624 $ 51,273 $ 52,381 Securities, net (1) 153,606 151,287 155,696 156,607 158,189 Loans held for sale 1,008 610 - 110 168 Loans 1,286,904 1,275,901 1,222,662 1,203,690 1,173,848 Less allowance for credit losses 13,762 13,671 13,130 12,710 12,398 Net loans 1,273,142 1,262,230 1,209,532 1,190,980 1,161,450 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 1,355 1,426 1,368 2,627 4,567 Premises & equipment, net 7,532 7,648 7,779 7,859 7,884 Bank-owned life insurance 22,312 22,164 22,327 22,182 22,036 Other assets 35,460 35,804 37,201 39,328 42,096 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,553,310 $ 1,526,665 $ 1,495,527 $ 1,470,966 $ 1,448,771 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Deposits Demand 319,214 328,414 332,304 346,571 348,742 Savings 562,617 540,008 518,770 477,877 444,591 Time 501,874 490,768 480,690 464,574 444,267 Deposit accounts $ 1,383,705 $ 1,359,189 $ 1,331,764 $ 1,289,022 $ 1,237,600 Other borrowings 20,039 23,289 22,435 26,669 28,238 Federal Home Loan Bank advances - - - 20,000 54,000 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 11,643 11,134 12,608 11,652 12,371 TOTAL LIABILITIES 1,415,387 1,393,612 1,366,807 1,347,343 1,332,209 Common stock ($1.00 par value) $ 7,847 7,831 7,829 7,829 7,829 Additional paid-in capital 57,278 57,204 57,217 56,727 56,656 Retained earnings 78,301 73,382 69,728 65,922 62,479 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (5,502 ) (5,364 ) (6,054 ) (6,855 ) (10,402 ) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 137,923 133,053 128,720 123,623 116,562 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,553,310 $ 1,526,665 $ 1,495,527 $ 1,470,966 $ 1,448,771 (1) Includes available-for-sale and held-to-maturity classifications.







MAIN STREET FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Dollars in thousands, except share data - unaudited) For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2026 2026 2025 2025 2025 2026 2025 Interest income $ 22,720 $ 21,974 $ 22,066 $ 21,122 $ 20,698 $ 44,694 $ 40,096 Interest expense 8,606 8,398 8,325 8,394 8,241 17,004 16,114 Net interest income 14,114 13,576 13,741 12,728 12,457 27,690 23,982 Provision for credit losses 154 528 476 480 374 682 619 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 13,960 13,048 13,265 12,248 12,083 27,008 23,363 Non-interest income 1,255 960 930 1,304 906 2,215 1,725 Non-interest expense Salaries and employee benefits 3,764 3,771 3,880 3,885 4,361 7,535 8,077 Net occupancy and equipment 1,478 1,598 1,471 1,351 1,405 3,076 2,880 Federal deposit insurance premiums 207 215 189 211 207 422 378 Franchise taxes 189 186 284 126 105 375 210 Advertising and marketing 175 225 205 225 190 400 360 Legal 36 96 65 52 164 132 247 Professional fees 301 338 326 238 365 639 723 ATM Network 101 123 118 246 132 224 212 Audit and accounting 163 129 199 177 132 292 309 Amortization of intangible assets 492 507 522 537 553 999 1,121 Other 635 727 642 746 694 1,362 1,305 Total non-interest expense 7,541 7,915 7,901 7,794 8,308 15,456 15,822 Income before federal income taxes 7,674 6,093 6,294 5,758 4,681 13,767 9,266 Provision for federal income taxes 1,580 1,265 1,392 1,219 1,002 2,845 1,958 Net income $ 6,094 $ 4,828 $ 4,902 $ 4,539 $ 3,679 $ 10,922 $ 7,308 Earnings per share Basic $ 0.78 $ 0.62 $ 0.63 $ 0.58 $ 0.47 $ 1.39 $ 0.94 Diluted $ 0.77 $ 0.61 $ 0.62 $ 0.58 $ 0.47 $ 1.38 $ 0.93





MAIN STREET FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP. Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights (Dollars in thousands, except share data - unaudited) For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2026

2026

2025

2025

2025

2026

2025

Per common share data Net income per common share - basic $ 0.78 $ 0.62 $ 0.63 $ 0.58 $ 0.47 $ 1.39 $ 0.94 Net income per common share - diluted $ 0.77 $ 0.61 $ 0.62 $ 0.58 $ 0.47 $ 1.38 $ 0.93 Dividends declared per share $ 0.15 $ 0.15 $ 0.14 $ 0.14 $ 0.14 $ 0.30 $ 0.28 Book value per share (period end) $ 17.58 $ 16.99 $ 16.44 $ 15.79 $ 14.89 $ 17.58 $ 14.89 Tangible book value per share (period end) (1) (2) $ 15.91 $ 15.25 $ 14.64 $ 13.94 $ 12.97 $ 15.91 $ 12.97 Stock price at end of period $ 20.27 $ 18.30 $ 17.28 $ 16.01 $ 12.91 $ 20.27 $ 12.91 Dividends declared $ 1,174 $ 1,174 $ 1,096 $ 1,096 $ 1,092 $ 2,348 $ 2,184 Dividend yield 2.96 % 3.28 % 3.22 % 3.48 % 4.36 % 2.98 % 4.37 % Dividend payout ratio 19.26 % 24.32 % 22.36 % 24.15 % 29.68 % 10.75 % 29.68 % Period ending shares outstanding 7,847,053 7,830,532 7,829,137 7,829,137 7,829,137 7,847,053 7,829,137 Selected ratios Return on average assets (Annualized) 1.58 % 1.30 % 1.32 % 1.25 % 1.03 % 1.43 % 1.03 % Return on average equity (Annualized) 18.05 % 14.95 % 16.41 % 15.19 % 13.42 % 16.54 % 13.42 % Return on average tangible common equity (Annualized) (1) (3) 20.04 % 16.39 % 17.11 % 16.63 % 14.49 % 18.43 % 14.49 % Efficiency 49.07 % 54.45 % 53.86 % 55.54 % 62.17 % 51.68 % 62.17 % Equity to assets at period end 8.88 % 8.72 % 8.61 % 8.40 % 8.05 % 8.88 % 8.05 % Noninterest expense to average assets 0.49 % 0.52 % 0.54 % 0.54 % 0.58 % 1.00 % 0.58 % For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2026

2026

2025

2025

2025

2026

2025

Yields Interest-earning assets: Loans receivable (1) 6.59 % 6.55 % 6.75 % 6.56 % 6.48 % 6.57 % 6.36 % Investment securities (1) (2) 3.89 % 4.32 % 3.67 % 3.63 % 4.02 % 4.11 % 3.99 % Interest-earning deposits with other banks 3.11 % 3.43 % 5.82 % 5.43 % 4.20 % 3.26 % 4.48 % Total interest-earning assets 6.19 % 6.21 % 6.39 % 6.20 % 6.11 % 6.20 % 6.01 % Interest-bearing liabilities Deposits: 2.43 % 2.44 % 2.44 % 2.45 % 2.37 % 2.44 % 2.34 % Other borrowings 5.20 % 5.35 % 5.10 % 3.92 % 4.26 % 5.28 % 3.96 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances - 3.70 % 4.27 % 4.59 % 4.50 % 3.65 % 4.40 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 2.47 % 2.49 % 2.49 % 2.54 % 2.53 % 2.48 % 2.51 % Net interest margin (3) 3.85 % 3.83 % 3.98 % 3.73 % 3.68 % 3.84 % 3.60 % (1) Tax-equivalent adjustments to calculate the yield on tax-exempt securities and loans were determined using an effective tax rate of 22.5%.

(2) Yield is calculated on the basis of amortized cost.

(3) Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.

For the Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2026

2026

2025

2025

2025

Asset quality data (Dollars in thousands, except share data - unaudited) Nonperforming loans $ 8,514 $ 6,384 $ 5,391 $ 5,013 $ 4,720 Other real estate owned $ - 84 149 537 474 Nonperforming assets $ 8,514 $ 6,468 $ 5,540 $ 5,550 $ 5,194 Allowance for credit losses $ 13,762 $ 13,671 $ 13,130 $ 12,710 $ 12,398 Allowance for credit losses/total loans 1.07 % 1.07 % 1.07 % 1.06 % 1.06 % Net charge-offs (recoveries): Quarter-to-date $ 59 $ (37 ) $ 40 $ 195 $ 35 Year-to-date 22 (37 ) 253 213 18 Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans, annualized: Quarter-to-date 0.02 % (0.01 %) 0.01 % 0.07 % 0.01 % Year-to-date 0.00 % (0.01 %) 0.09 % 0.08 % 0.01 % Nonperforming loans/total average loans 0.67 % 0.52 % 0.45 % 0.43 % 0.41 % Nonperforming loans/total loans 0.66 % 0.50 % 0.44 % 0.42 % 0.40 % Allowance for credit losses/nonperforming loans 161.63 % 214.14 % 243.55 % 253.54 % 262.67 % Nonperforming assets/total assets 0.55 % 0.51 % 0.45 % 0.46 % 0.44 % For the Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2026

2026

2025

2025

2025

Non-GAAP reconciliation Net Income as reported - GAAP $ 6,094 $ 4,828 $ 4,902 $ 4,539 $ 3,679 Effect of BOLI death benefit recognition (tax-free) - - - (337 ) - Effect of termination expenses (net of tax benefit) - - - - 416 Net Income non-GAAP $ 6,094 $ 4,828 $ 4,902 $ 4,202 $ 4,095 Earnings per share - GAAP $ 0.78 $ 0.62 $ 0.63 $ 0.58 $ 0.47 Effect of BOLI death benefit recognition (tax-free) - - - (0.04 ) - Effect of termination expenses (net of tax benefit) - - - - 0.05 Earnings per share non-GAAP $ 0.78 $ 0.62 $ 0.63 $ 0.54 $ 0.52 Return on average assets - GAAP 1.58 % 1.30 % 1.32 % 1.25 % 1.03 % Effect of BOLI death benefit recognition (tax-free) - - - (0.09 %) - Effect of termination expenses (net of tax benefit) - - - - 0.12 % Return on average assets non-GAAP 1.58 % 1.30 % 1.32 % 1.16 % 1.14 % Return on average equity - GAAP 18.05 % 14.95 % 16.41 % 15.19 % 13.42 % Effect of BOLI death benefit recognition (tax-free) - - - (1.13 %) - Effect of termination expenses (net of tax benefit) - - - - 1.52 % Return on average equity non-GAAP 18.05 % 14.95 % 16.41 % 14.06 % 14.94 % Efficiency Ratio - GAAP 49.07 % 54.45 % 53.86 % 55.54 % 62.17 % Effect of BOLI death benefit recognition (tax-free) - - - 1.37 % - Effect of termination expenses (net of tax benefit) - - - - (3.11 %) Efficiency Ratio non-GAAP 49.07 % 54.45 % 53.86 % 56.91 % 59.06 %





MAIN STREET FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP. Average Balance Sheets (Dollars in thousands - unaudited) For the three months ended June 30, 2026 2025 Average

Balance Interest Average

Rate Average

Balance Interest Average

Rate Interest-earning assets: Loans receivable, net $ 1,267,068 $ 20,829 6.59 % $ 1,149,121 $ 18,610 6.48 % Investment securities 152,614 1,482 3.89 % 159,990 1,609 4.02 % Interest-earning deposits 52,791 409 3.11 % 45,706 480 4.20 % Total interest-earning assets 1,472,473 22,720 6.19 % 1,354,817 20,699 6.11 % Noninterest-earning assets 72,938 77,343 Total assets $ 1,545,411 $ 1,432,159 Interest-bearing liabilities: Deposits $ 1,377,190 $ 8,340 2.43 % $ 1,204,804 $ 7,135 2.37 % Other borrowings 20,534 266 5.20 % 27,856 296 4.26 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances - - - 72,230 811 4.50 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,397,724 8,606 2.47 % 1,304,890 8,241 2.53 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities 12,305 17,628 Total liabilities 1,410,030 1,322,517 Stockholders’ equity 135,382 109,642 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,545,411 $ 1,432,159 Net interest income $ 14,114 $ 12,457 Interest rate spread 3.72 % 3.58 % Net yield on interest-earning assets 3.84 % 3.68 % Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 105.35 % 103.83 % Interest income/avge earnings assets 6.19 % 6.11 % Interest expense/avge earnings assets 2.34 % 2.43 % Net interest margin 3.85 % 3.68 %







MAIN STREET FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP. Average Balance Sheets (Dollars in thousands - unaudited) For the three months ended June 30, 2026 March 31, 2026 Average

Balance Interest Average

Rate Average

Balance Interest Average

Rate Interest-earning assets: Loans receivable, net $ 1,267,068 $ 20,829 6.59 % $ 1,232,531 $ 19,916 6.55 % Investment securities 152,614 1,482 3.89 % 154,223 1,643 4.32 % Interest-earning deposits 52,791 409 3.11 % 49,078 415 3.43 % Total interest-earning assets 1,472,473 22,720 6.19 % 1,435,832 21,974 6.21 % Noninterest-earning assets 72,938 72,976 Total assets $ 1,545,411 $ 1,508,808 Interest-bearing liabilities: Deposits $ 1,377,190 $ 8,340 2.43 % $ 1,342,178 $ 8,082 2.44 % Other borrowings 20,534 266 5.20 % 20,596 272 5.35 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances - - - 4,821 44 3.70 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,397,724 8,606 2.47 % 1,367,595 8,398 2.49 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities 12,305 10,280 Total liabilities 1,410,030 1,377,875 Stockholders’ equity 135,382 130,933 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,545,411 $ 1,508,808 Net interest income $ 14,114 $ 13,577 Interest rate spread 3.72 % 3.72 % Net yield on interest-earning assets 3.84 % 3.83 % Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 105.35 % 104.99 % Interest income/avge earnings assets 6.19 % 6.21 % Interest expense/avge earnings assets 2.34 % 2.37 % Net interest margin 3.85 % 3.83 %



