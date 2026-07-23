Main Street Financial Services Corp. Announces Record Q2 2026 Earnings, Highlighted by 66% Net Income Growth

 | Source: Main Street Financial Services Corp. Main Street Financial Services Corp.

2026 Second-Quarter Financial Highlights

  • Net income increased for the second quarter by 65.7%, totaling $6.1 million, or $0.78 per common share, compared to $3.7 million, or $0.47 per common share, for the second quarter of 2025.
  • Return on average tangible common equity (ROATCE) increased 38.3% to 20.04%, compared to 14.49% in the second quarter of 2025.
  • Return on average assets (ROA) improved 55 basis points to 1.58%, compared to 1.03% in the second quarter of 2025.
  • Deposits increased $24.5 million, or 7.2% annualized, during the second quarter of 2026 and $51.9 million, or 7.9% annualized, for the six months ended June 30, 2026.
  • Loans increased $10.9 million, or 3.5% annualized, during the second quarter of 2026 and $63.6 million, or 10.6% annualized, for the six months ended June 30, 2026.
  • Efficiency ratio of 49.07% compared to 62.17% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025
  • Declared a cash dividend of $0.15 per share on July 10, 2026, following strong quarterly operating results.

WOOSTER, Ohio, July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Main Street Financial Services Corp. (OTCQX: MSWV), (the “Company”), the holding company parent of Main Street Bank Corp. reported net income (unaudited) of $6.1 million, or $0.78 per common share, for the three months ended June 30, 2026, an increase of $2.4 million, or 65.7%, when compared to $3.7 million, $0.47 per common share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. Return on average assets increased to 1.58% from 1.03% and return on average equity rose to 18.05% from 13.42%. The Company’s efficiency ratio improved to 49.07%, compared to 62.17% in the second quarter of 2025, as revenue growth outpaced expense levels.

"Another record quarter is a testament to what a strong community bank can accomplish when talented employees, loyal customers, and disciplined execution come together," said Mark R. Witmer, Chairman, President, and CEO of Main Street Financial Services Corp. "We continue to invest in our people, deepen customer relationships, and responsibly grow our balance sheet, positioning the company for continued success well beyond this quarter."

Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Net interest income was $14.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, an increase of 13.3% from $12.5 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. The net interest margin of 3.85% for the second quarter of 2026 increased 17 basis points from 3.68% for the second quarter of 2025. Loan yields for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, were 6.59%, an increase of 11 basis points compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2025. Excluding purchase accounting accretion, the core loan portfolio generated a yield of approximately 6.53%, reflecting disciplined pricing and favorable portfolio mix. Purchase accounting accretion on acquired loans contributed 6 basis points to overall loan yield during the second quarter of 2026, compared to approximately 23 basis points during the second quarter of 2025. During the second quarter of 2026, $95.2 million of the existing loan portfolio repriced and the bank funded $37.6 million in term loans and extended $13.5 million of lines of credit commitments at current market rates.

Investment yields decreased 13 basis points to 3.89% as of June 30, 2026, compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2025. The decrease was driven by the maturity of higher-yielding securities during the second half of 2025, which impacted overall investment income. The cost of funds for the second quarter of 2026 was 2.47%, a decrease of 6 basis points when compared to the second quarter of 2025. Funding costs reflect increased local deposit growth and reduced reliance on wholesale funding, including FHLB advances. The cost of deposits was 2.43% for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, a 6-basis point increase when compared to 2.37% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. The cost of borrowings for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, totaled 5.20%, an increase of 77 basis points when compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2025. The increase is due to other borrowings as there were no Federal Home Loan Bank advances in the quarter ended June 30, 2026.

Noninterest income totaled $1.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, an increase of $349,000, or 38.5%, when compared to the same period in 2025. The increase resulted from management's fee structure review aimed at improving revenue performance.

Noninterest expense totaled $7.5 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, a decrease of $767,000, 9.2%, compared to $8.3 million for the same period in 2025. The decrease was driven by a decrease in salaries and employee benefits, legal, and other expenses. These decreases were partially offset by higher franchise taxes and net occupancy and equipment expenses. Overall, the Company maintained disciplined expense management while absorbing higher regulatory and operating costs associated with growth.

Provision for income taxes for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, was $1.6 million, reflecting an effective tax rate of 20.6%.

June 30, 2026, Financial Condition

As of June 30, 2026, the Company had total assets of $1.55 billion with net loan balances totaling $1.27 billion. Loan balances grew by $10.9 million, or 3.5% annualized, during the second quarter of 2026. The increase is primarily attributed to organic growth across the loan portfolios.

The allowance for credit losses increased $91,000, or 2.7% annualized, during the second quarter to $13.8 million at June 30, 2026. The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans was 1.07% for June 30, 2026. The allowance for credit losses and the related provision for credit losses is based on management’s judgment and evaluation of the loan portfolio. Management believes the current allowance for credit losses is adequate, however, changing economic and other conditions may require future adjustments to the allowance for credit losses.

Total liabilities were $1.42 billion at June 30, 2026, with deposits totaling $1.38 billion and wholesale funding totaling $0. Deposits grew by $24.5 million, or 7.2% annualized, during the second quarter of 2026, mainly attributed to growth from Maximize Money Market accounts and the Short-Term Relationship Certificates of Deposits. The Company primarily utilizes FHLB advances as the primary source of wholesale funding due to their accessibility and alignment with prevailing market rates.

Total stockholders’ equity was $138 million at June 30, 2026, an increase of $4.9 million in the second quarter and a $9.2 million increase when compared to December 31, 2025. Total stockholders’ equity increased during the second quarter of 2026 primarily from net income of $6.1 million, an increase in accumulated other comprehensive income of $552,000 and partially offset by dividends of $1.2 million.

Credit Quality

A provision for credit losses and unfunded commitments of $154,000 was recorded for the quarter ended June 30, 2026. The provision increase primarily reflects growth in the loan portfolio during the quarter. Net charge-offs for the quarter ending June 30, 2026 were $59,000, compared to $35,000 as of June 30, 2025.

Total nonperforming loans (NPLs) were $8.5 million at June 30, 2026, an increase of $2.1 million for the quarter. The NPL to average loan receivable ratio was 0.67% as of June 30, 2026. Past due loan balances of 30 days and more decreased from $11.5 million at March 31, 2026, to $9.6 million, or 0.76% of net loans outstanding, at June 30, 2026.

Main Street Financial Services Corp. is a holding company headquartered in Wooster, Ohio. Its primary subsidiary, Main Street Bank Corp. was founded in 1899 and provides full-service banking, commercial lending, and mortgage services across its branch infrastructure. Today, Main Street Bank Corp. operates twenty branch locations in Wooster, Ohio, Wheeling, West Virginia and other surrounding communities in Ohio and West Virginia. Additional information about Main Street Bank Corp. is available at www.mymainstreetbank.bank.

Non-GAAP Disclosure
This press release includes disclosures of the Company’s return on average equity, return on average assets, net income, and efficiency ratios which exclude amounts the Company views as unrelated to its normalized operations, including securities gains/losses, acquisition costs, restructuring costs, legal settlements, and system conversion costs. The financial measures are not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flow that excludes or includes amounts that are required to be disclosed by GAAP. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide both management and investors a more complete understanding of the underlying operational results and trends and the Company’s marketplace performance. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the numbers prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Forward-Looking-Statements
This release contains forward-looking statements that are not historical facts and that are intended to be “forward-looking statements” as that term is defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company’s plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements contained in this release that are not historical facts and pertain to the Company’s future operating results. When used in this release, the words “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates” and similar expressions are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in these forward-looking statements, because such statements are inherently subject to significant assumptions, risks, and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond the Company’s control. These include but are not limited to: the possibility of adverse economic developments that may, among other things, increase default and delinquency risks in the Company’s loan portfolios; shifts in interest rates; shifts in the rate of inflation; shifts in the demand for the Company’s loan and other products; unforeseen increases in costs and expenses; lower-than-expected revenue or cost savings in connection with acquisitions; changes in accounting policies; changes in the monetary and fiscal policies of the federal government; and changes in laws, regulations and the competitive environment.  Unless legally required, the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact Information:
Matthew Hartzler
Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer
(330) 264-5767

 
MAIN STREET FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Dollars in thousands, except share data - unaudited)
 
 For the Three Months Ended
 June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,
 2026
 2026
 2025
 2025
 2025
ASSETS         
          
Cash and cash equivalents$58,895  $45,496  $61,624  $51,273  $52,381 
Securities, net (1) 153,606   151,287   155,696   156,607   158,189 
Loans held for sale 1,008   610   -   110   168 
Loans 1,286,904   1,275,901   1,222,662   1,203,690   1,173,848 
Less allowance for credit losses 13,762   13,671   13,130   12,710   12,398 
Net loans 1,273,142   1,262,230   1,209,532   1,190,980   1,161,450 
Federal Home Loan Bank stock 1,355   1,426   1,368   2,627   4,567 
Premises & equipment, net 7,532   7,648   7,779   7,859   7,884 
Bank-owned life insurance 22,312   22,164   22,327   22,182   22,036 
Other assets 35,460   35,804   37,201   39,328   42,096 
TOTAL ASSETS$1,553,310  $1,526,665  $1,495,527  $1,470,966  $1,448,771 
          
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY         
Deposits         
Demand 319,214   328,414   332,304   346,571   348,742 
Savings 562,617   540,008   518,770   477,877   444,591 
Time 501,874   490,768   480,690   464,574   444,267 
Deposit accounts$1,383,705  $1,359,189  $1,331,764  $1,289,022  $1,237,600 
Other borrowings 20,039   23,289   22,435   26,669   28,238 
Federal Home Loan Bank advances -   -   -   20,000   54,000 
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 11,643   11,134   12,608   11,652   12,371 
TOTAL LIABILITIES 1,415,387   1,393,612   1,366,807   1,347,343   1,332,209 
          
Common stock ($1.00 par value)$7,847   7,831   7,829   7,829   7,829 
Additional paid-in capital 57,278   57,204   57,217   56,727   56,656 
Retained earnings 78,301   73,382   69,728   65,922   62,479 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (5,502)  (5,364)  (6,054)  (6,855)  (10,402)
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 137,923   133,053   128,720   123,623   116,562 
          
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY$1,553,310  $1,526,665  $1,495,527  $1,470,966  $1,448,771 
          
(1) Includes available-for-sale and held-to-maturity classifications.      
          



MAIN STREET FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(Dollars in thousands, except share data - unaudited)
 
 For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended
 June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, June 30, June 30,
 2026 2026 2025 2025 2025 2026 2025
Interest income$22,720 $21,974 $22,066 $21,122 $20,698 $44,694 $40,096
Interest expense 8,606  8,398  8,325  8,394  8,241  17,004  16,114
Net interest income 14,114  13,576  13,741  12,728  12,457  27,690  23,982
Provision for credit losses 154  528  476  480  374  682  619
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 13,960  13,048  13,265  12,248  12,083  27,008  23,363
Non-interest income 1,255  960  930  1,304  906  2,215  1,725
Non-interest expense             
Salaries and employee benefits 3,764  3,771  3,880  3,885  4,361  7,535  8,077
Net occupancy and equipment 1,478  1,598  1,471  1,351  1,405  3,076  2,880
Federal deposit insurance premiums 207  215  189  211  207  422  378
Franchise taxes 189  186  284  126  105  375  210
Advertising and marketing 175  225  205  225  190  400  360
Legal 36  96  65  52  164  132  247
Professional fees 301  338  326  238  365  639  723
ATM Network 101  123  118  246  132  224  212
Audit and accounting 163  129  199  177  132  292  309
Amortization of intangible assets 492  507  522  537  553  999  1,121
Other 635  727  642  746  694  1,362  1,305
Total non-interest expense 7,541  7,915  7,901  7,794  8,308  15,456  15,822
Income before federal income taxes 7,674  6,093  6,294  5,758  4,681  13,767  9,266
Provision for federal income taxes 1,580  1,265  1,392  1,219  1,002  2,845  1,958
Net income$6,094 $4,828 $4,902 $4,539 $3,679 $10,922 $7,308
              
Earnings per share             
Basic$0.78 $0.62 $0.63 $0.58 $0.47 $1.39 $0.94
Diluted$0.77 $0.61 $0.62 $0.58 $0.47 $1.38 $0.93
              


MAIN STREET FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP.
Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights
(Dollars in thousands, except share data - unaudited)
 
 For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended
 June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, June 30, June 30,
 2026
 2026
 2025
 2025
 2025
 2026
 2025
Per common share data             
Net income per common share - basic$0.78  $0.62  $0.63  $0.58  $0.47  $1.39  $0.94 
Net income per common share - diluted$0.77  $0.61  $0.62  $0.58  $0.47  $1.38  $0.93 
Dividends declared per share$0.15  $0.15  $0.14  $0.14  $0.14  $0.30  $0.28 
Book value per share (period end)$17.58  $16.99  $16.44  $15.79  $14.89  $17.58  $14.89 
Tangible book value per share (period end) (1) (2)$15.91  $15.25  $14.64  $13.94  $12.97  $15.91  $12.97 
Stock price at end of period$20.27  $18.30  $17.28  $16.01  $12.91  $20.27  $12.91 
Dividends declared$1,174  $1,174  $1,096  $1,096  $1,092  $2,348  $2,184 
Dividend yield 2.96%  3.28%  3.22%  3.48%  4.36%  2.98%  4.37%
Dividend payout ratio 19.26%  24.32%  22.36%  24.15%  29.68%  10.75%  29.68%
Period ending shares outstanding 7,847,053   7,830,532   7,829,137   7,829,137   7,829,137   7,847,053   7,829,137 
              
Selected ratios             
Return on average assets (Annualized) 1.58%  1.30%  1.32%  1.25%  1.03%  1.43%  1.03%
Return on average equity (Annualized) 18.05%  14.95%  16.41%  15.19%  13.42%  16.54%  13.42%
Return on average tangible common equity (Annualized) (1) (3) 20.04%  16.39%  17.11%  16.63%  14.49%  18.43%  14.49%
Efficiency 49.07%  54.45%  53.86%  55.54%  62.17%  51.68%  62.17%
Equity to assets at period end 8.88%  8.72%  8.61%  8.40%  8.05%  8.88%  8.05%
Noninterest expense to average assets 0.49%  0.52%  0.54%  0.54%  0.58%  1.00%  0.58%
              
 For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended
 June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, June 30, June 30,
 2026
 2026
 2025
 2025
 2025
 2026
 2025
Yields             
Interest-earning assets:             
Loans receivable (1) 6.59%  6.55%  6.75%  6.56%  6.48%  6.57%  6.36%
Investment securities (1) (2) 3.89%  4.32%  3.67%  3.63%  4.02%  4.11%  3.99%
Interest-earning deposits with other banks 3.11%  3.43%  5.82%  5.43%  4.20%  3.26%  4.48%
Total interest-earning assets 6.19%  6.21%  6.39%  6.20%  6.11%  6.20%  6.01%
Interest-bearing liabilities             
Deposits: 2.43%  2.44%  2.44%  2.45%  2.37%  2.44%  2.34%
Other borrowings 5.20%  5.35%  5.10%  3.92%  4.26%  5.28%  3.96%
Federal Home Loan Bank advances -   3.70%  4.27%  4.59%  4.50%  3.65%  4.40%
Total interest-bearing liabilities 2.47%  2.49%  2.49%  2.54%  2.53%  2.48%  2.51%
Net interest margin (3) 3.85%  3.83%  3.98%  3.73%  3.68%  3.84%  3.60%
              
(1) Tax-equivalent adjustments to calculate the yield on tax-exempt securities and loans were determined using an effective tax rate of 22.5%.
(2) Yield is calculated on the basis of amortized cost.
(3) Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.
              
 For the Three Months Ended    
 June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,    
 2026
 2026
 2025
 2025
 2025
    
Asset quality data             
(Dollars in thousands, except share data - unaudited)             
Nonperforming loans$8,514  $6,384  $5,391  $5,013  $4,720     
Other real estate owned$-   84   149   537   474     
Nonperforming assets$8,514  $6,468  $5,540  $5,550  $5,194     
              
Allowance for credit losses$13,762  $13,671  $13,130  $12,710  $12,398     
Allowance for credit losses/total loans 1.07%  1.07%  1.07%  1.06%  1.06%    
Net charge-offs (recoveries):             
Quarter-to-date$59  $(37) $40  $195  $35     
Year-to-date 22   (37)  253   213   18     
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans, annualized:             
Quarter-to-date 0.02%  (0.01%)  0.01%  0.07%  0.01%    
Year-to-date 0.00%  (0.01%)  0.09%  0.08%  0.01%    
              
Nonperforming loans/total average loans 0.67%  0.52%  0.45%  0.43%  0.41%    
Nonperforming loans/total loans 0.66%  0.50%  0.44%  0.42%  0.40%    
Allowance for credit losses/nonperforming loans 161.63%  214.14%  243.55%  253.54%  262.67%    
Nonperforming assets/total assets 0.55%  0.51%  0.45%  0.46%  0.44%    
              
 For the Three Months Ended    
 June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,    
 2026
 2026
 2025
 2025
 2025
    
Non-GAAP reconciliation             
Net Income as reported - GAAP$6,094  $4,828  $4,902  $4,539  $3,679     
Effect of BOLI death benefit recognition (tax-free) -   -   -   (337)  -     
Effect of termination expenses (net of tax benefit) -   -   -   -   416     
Net Income non-GAAP$6,094  $4,828  $4,902  $4,202  $4,095     
              
Earnings per share - GAAP$0.78  $0.62  $0.63  $0.58  $0.47     
Effect of BOLI death benefit recognition (tax-free) -   -   -   (0.04)  -     
Effect of termination expenses (net of tax benefit) -   -   -   -   0.05     
Earnings per share non-GAAP$0.78  $0.62  $0.63  $0.54  $0.52     
              
Return on average assets - GAAP 1.58%  1.30%  1.32%  1.25%  1.03%    
Effect of BOLI death benefit recognition (tax-free) -   -   -   (0.09%)  -     
Effect of termination expenses (net of tax benefit) -   -   -   -   0.12%    
Return on average assets non-GAAP 1.58%  1.30%  1.32%  1.16%  1.14%    
              
Return on average equity - GAAP 18.05%  14.95%  16.41%  15.19%  13.42%    
Effect of BOLI death benefit recognition (tax-free) -   -   -   (1.13%)  -     
Effect of termination expenses (net of tax benefit) -   -   -   -   1.52%    
Return on average equity non-GAAP 18.05%  14.95%  16.41%  14.06%  14.94%    
              
Efficiency Ratio - GAAP 49.07%  54.45%  53.86%  55.54%  62.17%    
Effect of BOLI death benefit recognition (tax-free) -   -   -   1.37%  -     
Effect of termination expenses (net of tax benefit) -   -   -   -   (3.11%)    
Efficiency Ratio non-GAAP 49.07%  54.45%  53.86%  56.91%  59.06%    
              


MAIN STREET FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP.
Average Balance Sheets
(Dollars in thousands - unaudited)
 
 For the three months ended June 30,
 2026 2025
 Average
Balance		 Interest Average
Rate		 Average
Balance		 Interest Average
Rate
Interest-earning assets:           
Loans receivable, net$1,267,068 $20,829 6.59% $1,149,121 $18,610 6.48%
Investment securities 152,614  1,482 3.89%  159,990  1,609 4.02%
Interest-earning deposits 52,791  409 3.11%  45,706  480 4.20%
Total interest-earning assets 1,472,473  22,720 6.19%  1,354,817  20,699 6.11%
Noninterest-earning assets 72,938      77,343    
Total assets$1,545,411     $1,432,159    
Interest-bearing liabilities:           
Deposits$1,377,190 $8,340 2.43% $1,204,804 $7,135 2.37%
Other borrowings 20,534  266 5.20%  27,856  296 4.26%
Federal Home Loan Bank advances -  - -   72,230  811 4.50%
Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,397,724  8,606 2.47%  1,304,890  8,241 2.53%
Noninterest-bearing liabilities 12,305      17,628    
Total liabilities 1,410,030      1,322,517    
Stockholders’ equity 135,382      109,642    
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity$1,545,411     $1,432,159    
Net interest income  $14,114     $12,457  
Interest rate spread    3.72%     3.58%
Net yield on interest-earning assets    3.84%     3.68%
Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities    105.35%     103.83%
            
Interest income/avge earnings assets    6.19%     6.11%
Interest expense/avge earnings assets    2.34%     2.43%
Net interest margin    3.85%     3.68%
            



MAIN STREET FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP.
Average Balance Sheets
(Dollars in thousands - unaudited)
 
 For the three months ended
 June 30, 2026 March 31, 2026
 Average
Balance		 Interest Average
Rate		 Average
Balance		 Interest Average
Rate
Interest-earning assets:           
Loans receivable, net$1,267,068 $20,829 6.59% $1,232,531 $19,916 6.55%
Investment securities 152,614  1,482 3.89%  154,223  1,643 4.32%
Interest-earning deposits 52,791  409 3.11%  49,078  415 3.43%
Total interest-earning assets 1,472,473  22,720 6.19%  1,435,832  21,974 6.21%
Noninterest-earning assets 72,938      72,976    
Total assets$1,545,411     $1,508,808    
Interest-bearing liabilities:           
Deposits$1,377,190 $8,340 2.43% $1,342,178 $8,082 2.44%
Other borrowings 20,534  266 5.20%  20,596  272 5.35%
Federal Home Loan Bank advances -  - -   4,821  44 3.70%
Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,397,724  8,606 2.47%  1,367,595  8,398 2.49%
Noninterest-bearing liabilities 12,305      10,280    
Total liabilities 1,410,030      1,377,875    
Stockholders’ equity 135,382      130,933    
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity$1,545,411     $1,508,808    
Net interest income  $14,114     $13,577  
Interest rate spread    3.72%     3.72%
Net yield on interest-earning assets    3.84%     3.83%
Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities    105.35%     104.99%
            
Interest income/avge earnings assets    6.19%     6.21%
Interest expense/avge earnings assets    2.34%     2.37%
Net interest margin    3.85%     3.83%
            


MAIN STREET FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP.
Average Balance Sheets
(Dollars in thousands - unaudited)
 
 For the six months ended June 30,
 2026 2025
 Average
Balance		 Interest Average
Rate		 Average
Balance		 Interest Average
Rate
Interest-earning assets:           
Loans receivable, net$1,249,800 $40,745 6.57% $1,136,610 $35,860 6.36%
Investment securities 153,419  3,125 4.11%  161,264  3,192 3.99%
Interest-earning deposits 50,934  824 3.26%  47,051  1,044 4.48%
Total interest-earning assets 1,454,153  44,694 6.20%  1,344,925  40,096 6.01%
Noninterest-earning assets 91,259      78,153    
Total assets$1,545,411     $1,423,079    
Interest-bearing liabilities:           
Deposits$1,359,684 $16,422 2.44% $1,186,725 $13,787 2.34%
Other borrowings 20,573  538 5.28%  27,624  542 3.96%
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 2,410  44 3.65%  81,866  1,786 4.40%
Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,382,668  17,004 2.48%  1,296,214  16,114 2.51%
Noninterest-bearing liabilities 29,571      17,223    
Total liabilities 1,412,239      1,313,437    
Stockholders’ equity 133,172      109,642    
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity$1,545,411     $1,423,079    
Net interest income  $27,691     $23,982  
Interest rate spread    3.72%     3.51%
Net yield on interest-earning assets    3.84%     3.60%
Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities    105.17%     103.76%
            
Interest income/avge earnings assets    6.20%     6.01%
Interest expense/avge earnings assets    2.36%     2.42%
Net interest margin    3.84%     3.60%
            

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BANKING COMMUNITY BANKING EARNINGS
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