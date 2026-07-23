JAKKS Pacific Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

 | Source: JAKKS Pacific Inc. JAKKS Pacific Inc.

Net sales up 17% in Q2
Highest first-half International sales in 10+ years

SANTA MONICA, Calif., July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (Nasdaq: JAKK) today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026.

Second Quarter 2026

  • Net sales were $139.2 million, a year-over-year increase of 17%
    • Toys/Consumer Products net sales were $97.5 million, up 21% from $80.4 million last year
    • Costumes net sales were $41.7 million, a year-over-year increase of 8%
  • Gross margin of 32.3%, down 50 basis points vs. Q2 2025
  • Gross profit of $45.0 million, up 15% compared to $39.0 million in Q2 2025
  • Operating loss of $0.1 million in Q2 2026, compared to a loss of $2.8 million in Q2 2025
  • Net income attributable to common stockholders of $5.9 million or $0.49 per diluted share, compared to net loss attributable to common stockholders of $2.3 million or $0.21 per diluted share in Q2 2025, driven by refunded tariff expenditures reflected in Non-Operating Income
  • Adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders (a non-GAAP measure) of $2.9 million or $0.25 per diluted share, compared to adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders of $0.4 million or $0.03 per diluted share in Q2 2025
  • Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) of $5.4 million vs. $2.3 million in Q2 2025
  • Trailing-twelve-month Adjusted EBITDA of $37.8 million, up from $34.6 million as of Q1 2026

Management Commentary
“We finished the second quarter with good momentum heading into the second half of the year. The year is developing as we had planned,” said Stephen Berman, Chairman and CEO of JAKKS Pacific. “Many retailers in the US are recalibrating their pricing and where they have done so, we see consumers responding positively to our compelling product offering. Our first half new product introductions were broadly well received and sold through. Our Action Play & Collectibles business was up by over 40% in the quarter and reached $97 million in net sales for the first half, our highest level in over 15 years. Our Dolls, Role-Play and Dress-Up business was up over 11% in the quarter despite a lack of new entertainment properties in that division. Our evergreen businesses are rebounding from last year and setting us up well for the quarters ahead”.

Second Quarter & First-Half 2026 Highlights
Net Sales in North America were up 20% in the quarter to $115 million compared to the previous year and 3% for the first-half of the year. International Sales were $24 million in the quarter -- up from $23 million last year (a 3% increase) and $53 million in the first-half compared to $44 million in 2025 and $33 million in 2024 for the comparable time periods. Globally, Action Play & Collectibles net sales were $42 million in the quarter, up from $30 million and $37 million in 2025 and 2024, respectively. Dolls, Role-Play, Dress-Up net sales were $52 million, compared to $46 million and $64 million in 2025 and 2024, respectively. Costumes net sales were $42 million, compared to $39 million (an 8% increase) and $44 million in 2025 and 2024, respectively. Costumes were up 8% for the quarter and 9% for the first-half.

Inventory was $58.3 million as of June 30, 2026, compared to $71.8 million as of June 30, 2025, and $59.8 million as of December 31, 2025.

Cash (including restricted cash and cash equivalents) was $60.6 million as of June 30, 2026, compared to $43.1 million as of June 30, 2025, and $54.1 million as of December 31, 2025.

The Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share on the company’s common stock, payable September 28, 2026, to shareholders of record August 28, 2026.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information and Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP measures:
In addition to the preliminary results reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP included in this release, the Company has provided certain non-GAAP financial information including Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income (Loss) that exclude various items that are detailed in the financial tables and accompanying footnotes reconciling GAAP to non-GAAP results contained in this release. The non-GAAP financial measures included in the press release are reconciled to the corresponding GAAP financial measures below, as required under the rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission regarding the use of non-GAAP financial measures.

We define Adjusted EBITDA as income (loss) from operations before depreciation, amortization and adjusted for certain non-recurring and non-cash charges, such as reorganization expenses and restricted stock compensation expense Net income (loss) is similarly adjusted and tax-effected to arrive at Adjusted Net Income (Loss). Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income (Loss) are not recognized financial measures under GAAP, but we believe that they are useful in measuring our operating performance, enhance an overall understanding of the Company’s past financial performance, and provides useful information to the investor by comparing our performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis. Investors should not consider these measures in isolation or as a substitute for net income, operating income, or any other measure for determining the Company’s operating performance that is calculated in accordance with GAAP. In addition, because these measures are not calculated in accordance with GAAP, they may not necessarily be comparable to similarly titled measures employed by other companies.

The non-GAAP financial measures included in the press release are reconciled to the corresponding GAAP financial measures below, as required under the rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission regarding the use of non-GAAP financial measures. See “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information” for additional disclosures with respect to the use of non-GAAP financial information.

Conference Call Live Webcast
JAKKS Pacific, Inc. invites analysts, investors and media to listen to the teleconference scheduled for 5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT on July 23, 2026. A live webcast of the call will be available on the “Investor Relations” page of the Company’s website at www.jakks.com/investors. To access the call by phone, please go to this link (2Q26 Registration link), and you will be provided with dial-in details. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. A replay of the webcast will also be available for a limited time at (www.jakks.com/investors).

About JAKKS Pacific, Inc.
JAKKS Pacific, Inc. is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of toys, costumes and consumer products sold throughout the world, with its headquarters in Santa Monica, California. JAKKS Pacific’s popular proprietary brands include Disguise®, Fly Wheels®, Charming™, KidTopia®, Moose Mountain®, Maui®, ReDo Skateboard Co.®, Sky Ball®, and Xtreme Power Dozer™ as well as a wide range of entertainment-inspired products featuring premier licensed properties. Through their products and charitable donations, JAKKS is helping to make a positive impact on the lives of children. Visit us at www.jakks.com and follow us on Instagram (@jakkspacific.toys), X (@jakkstoys), YouTube (@JAKKSPacific), Facebook (@jakkspacific.toys) and LinkedIn (JAKKS Pacific).

Forward Looking Statements
This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” (within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) that are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about JAKKS Pacific's business based partly on assumptions made by its management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such statements due to numerous factors, including, but not limited to, those described above, changes in demand for JAKKS Pacific's products, product mix, the timing of customer orders and deliveries, the impact of competitive products, tariff policy and pricing, or any future transactions will result in future growth or success of JAKKS. The “forward-looking statements” contained herein speak only as of the date on which they are made, and JAKKS undertakes no obligation to update any of them to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

CONTACT:
JAKKS Pacific Investor Relations
(424) 268-9567 
Lucas Natalini
investors@jakks.net 

  
JAKKS Pacific, Inc. and Subsidiaries 
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) 
        
 June 30, December 31,  
 2026
 2025
 2025
  
 (In thousands)  
Assets     
Current assets:       
Cash and cash equivalents$59,513  $38,195  $52,197   
Restricted cash 1,132   4,861   1,869   
Accounts receivable, net 141,272   124,489   138,341   
Inventory, net 58,272   71,811   59,805   
Prepaid expenses and other assets 17,899   22,575   16,873   
Total current assets 278,088   261,931   269,085   
        
Property and equipment 159,938   146,661   152,224   
Less accumulated depreciation and amortization 136,725   126,890   133,216   
Property and equipment, net 23,213   19,771   19,008   
        
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 40,890   49,931   46,776   
Deferred income tax assets, net 69,587   70,401   69,569   
Goodwill 34,964   34,950   35,077   
Other long-term assets 1,751   1,734   2,682   
Total assets$448,493  $438,718  $442,197   
        
        
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity     
        
Current liabilities:       
Accounts payable$69,737  $65,422  $55,558   
Accrued expenses 47,145   45,890   43,076   
Reserve for sales returns and allowances 30,849   29,116   33,569   
Income taxes payable -   -   2,119   
Short-term operating lease liabilities 14,406   12,405   13,784   
Total current liabilities 162,137   152,833   148,106   
        
Long-term operating lease liabilities 32,218   43,881   39,578   
Accrued expenses, long term 5,288   3,222   4,463   
Income taxes payable 975   2,045   945   
Total liabilities 200,618   201,981   193,092   
        
Stockholders' equity:       
Common stock, $.001 par value 11   11   11   
Additional paid-in capital 307,218   299,110   302,408   
Accumulated deficit (45,160)  (49,965)  (41,021)  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (14,194)  (12,919)  (12,293)  
Total JAKKS Pacific, Inc. stockholders' equity 247,875   236,237   249,105   
Non-controlling interests -   500   -   
Total stockholders' equity 247,875   236,737   249,105   
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$448,493  $438,718  $442,197   
        
        
Supplemental Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Data (Unaudited)     
 June 30,    
Key Balance Sheet Data:2026
 2025
    
        
Accounts receivable days sales outstanding (DSO) 92   95     
Inventory turnover (DSI) 56   82     
        
 Six Months Ended
June 30,
 Trailing Twelve Months (*)
Ended June 30,
Condensed Cash Flow Data:2026
 2025
 2026
 2025
        
Cash flows from (used in) operating activities$26,149  $(15,931) $50,572  $50,682 
Cash flows used in investing activities (10,532)  (6,015)  (16,861)  (12,730)
Cash flows used in financing activities and other (9,038)  (5,135)  (16,122)  (12,798)
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash$6,579  $(27,081) $17,589  $25,154 
        
Capital expenditures$(10,104) $(4,470) $(15,197) $(11,089)
        
(*) Trailing twelve months (TTM) amounts are calculated as the sum of the most recent four quarters, derived from reported GAAP results.
        


JAKKS Pacific, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
        
 Three Months Ended June 30,
   Six Months Ended June 30,
  
 2026
 2025
 Δ (%) 2026
 2025
 Δ (%)
 (In thousands, except per share data)   (In thousands, except per share data)  
            
Net sales$139,238  $119,094  17% $245,914  $232,347  6%
Less: Cost of sales           
Cost of goods 68,773   58,784  17   120,960   113,410  7 
Royalty expense 23,072   19,509  18   39,985   37,677  6 
Amortization of tools and molds 2,432   1,778  37   4,402   3,224  37 
Cost of sales 94,277   80,071  18   165,347   154,311  7 
Gross profit 44,961   39,023  15   80,567   78,036  3 
Direct selling expenses 8,500   6,710  27   16,664   15,406  8 
General and administrative expenses 36,442   34,974  4   69,306   68,935  1 
Depreciation and amortization 161   122  32   313   235  33 
Selling, general and administrative expenses 45,103   41,806  8   86,283   84,576  2 
Loss from operations (142)  (2,783) (95)  (5,716)  (6,540) (13)
Other income (expense):           
Other income (expense), net 6,976   25  nm   7,001   30  nm 
Loss on debt extinguishment -   (417) nm   -   (417) nm 
Interest income 788   395  99   1,268   757  68 
Interest expense (55)  (145) (62)  (115)  (300) (62)
Income (loss) before provision for (benefit from) income taxes 7,567   (2,925) nm   2,438   (6,470) nm 
Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 1,704   (606) nm   855   (1,769) nm 
Net income (loss) 5,863   (2,319) nm   1,583   (4,701) nm 
Earnings (loss) per share - basic$0.51  $(0.21)   $0.14  $(0.42)  
Shares used in earnings (loss) per share - basic 11,445   11,146     11,444   11,146   
Earnings (loss) per share - diluted$0.49  $(0.21)   $0.13  $(0.42)  
Shares used in earnings (loss) per share - diluted 11,872   11,146     11,803   11,146   
            
 Three Months Ended June 30,
   Six Months Ended June 30,
  
 2026
 2025
 Δ bps 2026
 2025
 Δ bps
     Fav/(Unfav)
     Fav/(Unfav)
Net sales 100.0%  100.0% -   100.0%  100.0% - 
Less: Cost of sales           
Cost of goods 49.4   49.3  (10)  49.2   48.8  (40)
Royalty expense 16.6   16.4  (20)  16.3   16.2  (10)
Amortization of tools and molds 1.7   1.5  (20.0)  1.7   1.4  (30)
Cost of sales 67.7   67.2  (50)  67.2   66.4  (80)
Gross profit 32.3   32.8  (50)  32.8   33.6  (80)
Direct selling expenses 6.1   5.6  (50)  6.8   6.6  (20)
General and administrative expenses 26.2   29.4  320   28.2   29.7  150 
Depreciation and amortization 0.1   0.1  -   0.1   0.1  - 
Selling, general and administrative expenses 32.4   35.1  270   35.1   36.4  130 
Loss from operations (0.1)  (2.3) 220   (2.3)  (2.8) 50 
Other income (expense):           
Other income (expense), net 5.0   -     2.8   -   
Loss on debt extinguishment -   (0.4)    -   (0.2)  
Interest income 0.6   0.3     0.5   0.3   
Interest expense (0.1)  (0.1)    (0.1)  (0.1)  
Income (loss) before provision for (benefit from) income taxes 5.4   (2.5)    0.9   (2.8)  
Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 1.2   (0.6)    0.3   (0.8)  
Net income (loss) 4.2%  (1.9)    0.6   (2.0)%  
            



JAKKS Pacific, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Information (Unaudited)
 Three Months Ended June 30,
     Six Months Ended June 30,
  
 2026 2025 Δ ($)   2026 2025 Δ ($)
 (In thousands)     (In thousands)  
EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA             
Net income (loss)$5,863  $(2,319) $8,182    $1,583  $(4,701) $6,284 
Interest expense 55   145   (90)    115   300   (185)
Interest income (788)  (395)  (393)    (1,268)  (757)  (511)
Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 1,704   (606)  2,310     855   (1,769)  2,624 
Depreciation and amortization 2,593   1,900   693     4,715   3,459   1,256 
EBITDA 9,427   (1,275)  10,702     6,000   (3,468)  9,468 
Adjustments:             
Other (income) expense, net (6,976)  (25)  (6,951)    (7,001)  (30)  (6,971)
Restricted stock compensation expense 2,998   3,188   (190)    6,079   5,740   339 
Loss on debt extinguishment -   417   (417)    -   417   (417)
Adjusted EBITDA$5,449  $2,305  $3,144    $5,078  $2,659  $2,419 
Adjusted EBITDA/Net sales % 3.9%  1.9% 200 bps     2.1%  1.1% 100 bps 
              
              
 Trailing Twelve Months Ended June 30,
          
 2026 2025 Δ ($)        
 (In thousands)          
TTM EBITDA and TTM Adjusted EBITDA             
TTM net income$16,155  $38,458  $(22,303)        
Interest expense 286   996   (710)        
Interest income (1,506)  (1,134)  (372)        
Provision for income taxes 7,518   8,210   (692)        
Depreciation and amortization 11,489   9,857   1,632         
TTM EBITDA 33,942   56,387   (22,445)        
Adjustments:             
Other (income) expense, net (7,421)  (122)  (7,299)        
Restricted stock compensation expense 11,252   10,181   1,071         
Loss on debt extinguishment 10   417   (407)        
TTM Adjusted EBITDA$37,783  $66,863  $(29,080) (43)%     
TTM Adjusted EBITDA/TTM Net sales % 6.5%  9.8% -330 bps         
              
              
 Three Months Ended June 30,     Six Months Ended June 30,  
 2026 2025 Δ ($)   2026 2025 Δ ($)
 (In thousands, except per share data)     (In thousands, except per share data)  
Adjusted net income             
Net income (loss)$5,863  $(2,319) $8,182    $1,583  $(4,701) $6,284 
Restricted stock compensation expense 2,998   3,188   (190)    6,079   5,740   339 
Loss on debt extinguishment -   417   (417)    -   417   (417)
Refunded tariff expenditure (6,772)  -   (6,772)    (6,772)  -   (6,772)
Tax impact of additional charges 855   (896)  1,751     142   (1,420)  1,562 
Adjusted net income$2,944  $390  $2,554    $1,032  $36  $996 
Adjusted earnings per share - basic$0.26  $0.03  $0.23    $0.09  $-  $0.09 
Shares used in adjusted earnings per share - basic 11,445   11,146   299     11,444   11,146   298 
Adjusted earnings per share - diluted$0.25  $0.03  $0.22    $0.09  $-  $0.09 
Shares used in adjusted earnings per share - diluted 11,872   11,397   475     11,803   11,487   316 
              



JAKKS Pacific, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Net Sales by Division and Geographic Region
             
(In thousands)QTD Q2 (In thousands)YTD Q2
Divisions202420252026% Change 2025 v 2026CAGR% 2024 - 2026 Divisions202420252026% Change 2025 v 2026CAGR% 2024 - 2026
Toys/Consumer Products$104,570$80,379$97,50721.3%-3.4% Toys/Consumer Products$187,480$187,817$197,6025.2%2.7%
Dolls, Role-Play/Dress-Up 63,608 46,164 51,62911.8%-9.9% Dolls, Role-Play/Dress-Up 104,182 101,627 89,126-12.3%-7.5%
Action Play & Collectibles 36,555 29,902 42,06340.7%7.3% Action Play & Collectibles 69,563 72,783 97,33233.7%18.3%
Outdoor/Seasonal Toys 4,407 4,313 3,815-11.5%-7.0% Outdoor/Seasonal Toys 13,735 13,407 11,144-16.9%-9.9%
Costumes$44,049$38,715$41,7317.8%-2.7% Costumes$51,215$44,530$48,3128.5%-2.9%
Total$148,619$119,094$139,23816.9%-3.2% Total$238,695$232,347$245,9145.8%1.5%
             
             
(In thousands)QTD Q2 (In thousands)YTD Q2
Regions202420252026% Change 2025 v 2026CAGR% 2024 - 2026 Regions202420252026% Change 2025 v 2026CAGR% 2024 - 2026
United States$125,837$86,990$108,25124.4%-7.3% United States$196,267$175,934$182,8874.0%-3.5%
Europe 10,264 14,657 16,0219.3%24.9% Europe 15,999 26,467 33,40026.2%44.5%
Latin America 3,239 6,047 4,137-31.6%13.0% Latin America 11,235 13,506 11,099-17.8%-0.6%
Canada 6,288 8,826 7,080-19.8%6.1% Canada 9,658 12,105 10,072-16.8%2.1%
Australia & New Zealand 1,607 886 1,53373.0%-2.3% Australia & New Zealand 2,953 1,499 4,002167.0%16.4%
Asia 1,268 1,448 2,21653.0%32.2% Asia 2,233 2,199 4,15188.8%36.3%
Middle East & Africa 116 240 --100.0%-100.0% Middle East & Africa 350 637 303-52.4%-7.0%
Total$148,619$119,094$139,23816.9%-3.2% Total$238,695$232,347$245,9145.8%1.5%
             
             
(In thousands)QTD Q2 (In thousands)YTD Q2
Regions202420252026% Change 2025 v 2026CAGR% 2024 - 2026 Regions202420252026% Change 2025 v 2026CAGR% 2024 - 2026
North America$132,125$95,816$115,33120.4%-6.6% North America$205,925$188,039$192,9592.6%-3.2%
International 16,494 23,278 23,9072.7%20.4% International 32,770 44,308 52,95519.5%27.1%
Total$148,619$119,094$139,23816.9%-3.2% Total$238,695$232,347$245,9145.8%1.5%
             
             
(In thousands)QTD Q2 (In thousands)YTD Q2
Regions202420252026% Change 2025 v 2026CAGR% 2024 - 2026 Regions202420252026% Change 2025 v 2026CAGR% 2024 - 2026
United States$125,837$86,990$108,25124.4%-7.3% United States$196,267$175,934$182,8874.0%-3.5%
Rest of World 22,782 32,104 30,987-3.5%16.6% Rest of World 42,428 56,413 63,02711.7%21.9%
Total$148,619$119,094$139,23816.9%-3.2% Total$238,695$232,347$245,9145.8%1.5%
             

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