VenHub Provides Update to Stockholders

LAS VEGAS, July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VenHub Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: VHUB) (“VenHub” or the “Company”), a leader in fully autonomous Smart Store technology, is aware of recent third-party publicity concerning its financial position and future prospects and is providing the following clarification for stockholders.

All financial and liquidity information being referenced publicly is drawn directly from VenHub’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025. In that filing, the Company disclosed its revenue, net loss, balance sheet position, and the existence of substantial doubt about its ability to continue as a going concern without additional capital. VenHub made these disclosures transparently and in accordance with applicable U.S. securities laws and reporting requirements.

Shahan Ohanessian, CEO of VenHub stated: “As a public company focused on growth, we view these law-firm publicity releases as meritless and distracting. We have disclosed our financial position transparently, and our focus remains on execution, financing our growth strategy, and building long-term stockholder value.”

As of the date of this release, VenHub is not aware of any investigation, enforcement action, or proceeding by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission or any other governmental authority related to its disclosures or business practices.

VenHub operates a capital-intensive, high-growth model in autonomous and AI-driven retail and has consistently communicated that it will require additional financing to execute its strategy. The Company is actively assessing and pursuing a range of financing and strategic options to support its operations and long-term plans, while continuing to focus on operational execution and disciplined cost management.

Investors are encouraged to rely on VenHub’s official filings with the SEC, together with its press releases and investor communications, for accurate and current information about the Company. VenHub’s SEC filing history includes its March 24, 2026 Form 10-K and subsequent 2026 filings, which remain the authoritative source for company disclosures.

VenHub does not intend to comment further on third-party statements at this time.

About VenHub

VenHub designs and builds autonomous Smart Stores that operate 24/7 without on-site staff. Each store combines robotic automation, real-time inventory tracking, and mobile-based checkout to provide secure, convenient retail access. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

To learn more, visit: www.VenHub.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

VenHub Global, Inc. (“VenHub” or the “Company”), may make forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of the Company in press releases, presentations, conference calls or other communications. These statements can be identified by terminology that includes “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “foresees,” “forecasts,” “estimates,” “intends,” “plans,” “targets,” or other words conveying future outcomes or projections.

Such forward-looking statements involve certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict and beyond the Company’s control. Actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including but not limited to changes in general economic conditions, the Company’s ability to execute its business strategy, competitive pressures, unanticipated manufacturing or supply chain issues, compliance with regulatory requirements, and other risks detailed in the Company’s public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Nothing in these forward-looking statements should be regarded as a representation by VenHub or its management that the Company’s objectives or plans will be achieved. VenHub undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

VenHub Media and Investor Contact:

Alyssa Barry, Director of VenHub IR / PR

Alyssa@VenHub.com

or

Richard Land, Alliance Advisors

vhub@allianceadvisors.com