Dyne Therapeutics Announces Closing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock and Full Exercise by Underwriters of Option to Purchase Additional Shares

WALTHAM, Mass., July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: DYN), a clinical-stage company focused on delivering functional improvement for people living with genetically driven neuromuscular diseases, today announced the closing of its previously announced upsized underwritten public offering of 21,045,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $20.50 per share, which includes 2,745,000 shares issued upon the exercise in full by the underwriters of their option to purchase additional shares of common stock in the offering. The gross proceeds to Dyne from the offering were approximately $431.4 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses payable by Dyne. All of the shares in the offering were sold by Dyne.

Morgan Stanley, Jefferies and Evercore ISI acted as joint book-running managers for the offering. LifeSci Capital and Raymond James also acted as joint book-running managers for the offering. Jones acted as lead manager for the offering.

The offering was made pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form S-3 that was previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 5, 2024 and became automatically effective upon filing. The offering was made only by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus that form a part of the registration statement. A final prospectus supplement relating to and describing the terms of the offering has been filed with the SEC and may be obtained for free by visiting the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Copies of the final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus may also be obtained by contacting: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014, or by email at prospectus@morganstanley.com; Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10022, by telephone at (877) 821-7388, or by email at Prospectus_Department@Jefferies.com; Evercore Group L.L.C., Attention: Equity Capital Markets, 55 East 52nd Street, 35th Floor, New York, NY 10055, by telephone at (888) 474-0200, or by email at ecm.prospectus@evercore.com; LifeSci Capital LLC, Attention: LifeSci Capital LLC, 1700 Broadway, 40th Floor, New York, NY 10019, or by email at legalnotices@lifescicapital.com; or Raymond James & Associates, Inc., at 880 Carillon Parkway, St. Petersburg, Florida 33716, Attention: Equity Syndicate, by calling toll-free at 1-800-248-8863, or emailing at prospectus@raymondjames.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics is focused on delivering functional improvement for people living with genetically driven neuromuscular diseases. We are developing therapeutics that target muscle and the central nervous system (CNS) to address the root cause of disease. The company is advancing clinical programs for Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1), as well as preclinical programs for facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), Pompe disease and multiple DMD mutations. At Dyne, we are on a mission to deliver functional improvement for individuals, families and communities.

Contacts:

Investors

Mia Tobias

ir@dyne-tx.com

781-317-0353

Media

Stacy Nartker

snartker@dyne-tx.com

781-317-1938