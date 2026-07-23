Financial Institutions, Inc. Reports Net Income Available to Common Shareholders of $20.8 million, or $1.04 per Diluted Share, for the Second Quarter of 2026

WARSAW, N.Y., July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISI) (the "Company," "we" or "us") today reported financial and operational results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026, reflecting strong performance by subsidiaries Five Star Bank (the "Bank") and Courier Capital, LLC ("Courier Capital"), including healthy loan growth, all-time-high assets under management ("AUM") and sustained profitability.

KEY FINANCIAL METRICS Quarter-over-Quarter

("QoQ") Year-over-Year

("YoY") Dollars in thousands, except per share data

Return metrics annualized Q2 2026 Q1 2026 Q2 2025 Variance % Variance % Net income $ 21,184 $ 20,985 $ 17,532 $ 199 0.9 % $ 3,652 20.8 % Net income available to common shareholders 20,819 20,621 17,168 198 1.0 % 3,651 21.3 % Diluted earnings per common share $ 1.04 $ 1.04 $ 0.85 $ - 0.0 % $ 0.19 22.4 % Return on average assets 1.35 % 1.37 % 1.13 % (2 ) bps 22 bps Return on average equity 13.31 % 13.43 % 11.78 % (12 ) bps 153 bps Return on average tangible common equity (1) 14.88 % 15.04 % 13.27 % (16 ) bps 161 bps Efficiency ratio 55.33 % 57.06 % 59.68 % (173 ) bps (435 ) bps Total loans (end of period) $ 4,752,965 $ 4,627,587 $ 4,536,002 $ 125,378 2.7 % $ 216,963 4.8 % Total deposits (end of period) $ 5,299,465 $ 5,337,881 $ 5,156,014 $ (38,416 ) -0.7 % $ 143,451 2.8 %



Second Quarter 2026 Highlights and Key Developments

Total loans of $4.75 billion at June 30, 2026 grew 2.7% from March 31, 2026, driven by robust commercial lending, while deposits of $5.30 billion were down modestly quarter-over-quarter, reflecting public deposit seasonality.

Net interest income reached a new quarterly high of $53.4 million and net interest margin of 3.70% reflected expansion of 3 and 21 basis points from the linked and year-ago quarters, respectively.

Noninterest income of $11.0 million was up 2.6% and 3.2% from the linked and year-ago quarters, respectively, supported by increased investment advisory fees as Courier Capital's AUM surpassed $4.0 billion.

The efficiency ratio improved to 55%, reflecting both strong revenue generation and disciplined expense management, as noninterest expense of $35.6 million held flat with the linked quarter.

Net charge-offs were 0.11% of average loans in the second quarter of 2026, while the ratio of allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans increased to 1.00% at June 30, 2026.





"We delivered another quarter of strong and profitable results, highlighted by annualized loan growth of more than 10%, healthy revenue generation and prudent expense management," said President and Chief Executive Officer Martin K. Birmingham. "Commercial loan growth was robust, driven by our core Western and Central New York markets, and our pipelines are healthy heading into the second half of the year. In our wealth business, assets under management grew to more than $4.0 billion as of June 30, 2026, as new business activity complemented market performance. Overall, our results continue to reflect disciplined execution by each of our business lines and our commitment to sustainable profitability and long-term value creation."

Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer W. Jack Plants II added, "Our disciplined approach to managing funding costs supported further net interest margin expansion to 3.70% for the second quarter. Given current rate dynamics, we are beginning to see deposit costs level off and remain focused on preserving margin stability amid a competitive environment. Heading into the third quarter, we remain focused on deposit retention and acquisition, credit disciplined loan growth and effective expense management. Capital strength remains a key pillar of our financial performance, with a tangible common equity ratio(1) of 9.02%, a common equity Tier 1 ratio of 11.44%, and a return on average tangible common equity(1) of 14.88%."

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

NET INTEREST INCOME QoQ YoY Dollars in thousands Q2 2026 Q1 2026 Q2 2025 Variance % Variance % Interest income $ 83,076 $ 81,563 $ 82,867 $ 1,513 1.9 % $ 209 0.3 % Interest expense 29,715 29,570 33,745 145 0.5 % (4,030 ) -11.9 % Net interest income 53,361 51,993 49,122 1,368 2.6 % 4,239 8.6 % Net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis) (2) 3.70 % 3.67 % 3.49 % 3 bps 21 bps Average interest-earning assets $ 5,785,900 $ 5,724,534 $ 5,651,374 $ 61,366 1.1 % $ 134,526 2.4 % Average interest-bearing liabilities 4,559,420 4,513,440 4,518,370 45,980 1.0 % 41,050 0.9 %



Net interest income was $53.4 million, up $1.4 million from the linked quarter and up $4.2 million from the second quarter of 2025. Net interest margin of 3.70% reflected expansion of 3 and 21 basis points from the linked and year-ago quarters, respectively, driven by lower interest-bearing liability costs.

Average interest earning assets of $5.79 billion were up $61.4 million from the first quarter of 2026 and up $134.5 million from the second quarter of 2025. The linked quarter variance reflected increases in both average loans and investment securities, partially offset by a small decrease in the average balance of Federal Reserve interest-earning cash. The year-over-year variance reflected a $139.2 million increase in average balance of loans, partially offset by a $10.7 million decrease in the average balance of Federal Reserve interest-earning cash, as average balances of investment securities remained relatively consistent. The yield on interest-earning assets was 5.76% in both the first and second quarters of 2026, compared to 5.88% in the second quarter of 2025.

Average interest-bearing liabilities of $4.56 billion were up $46.0 million from the first quarter of 2026 and up $41.1 million from the second quarter of 2025. The linked quarter variance was due to increases in the average balances of savings and money market deposits and short-term borrowings, partially offset by decreases in long-term borrowings, average interest-bearing demand deposits and time deposits. The year-over-year variance reflected increases in the average balances of time deposits, short-term borrowings and savings and money market deposits, partially offset by decreases in average long-term borrowings and average interest-bearing demand deposits. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 2.61%, reflecting decreases of 4 and 39 basis points from the linked and year-ago quarters, respectively.





Noninterest Income

SELECT NONINTEREST INCOME CATEGORIES QoQ Change YoY Change Dollars in thousands Q2 2026 Q1 2026 Q2 2025 $ % $ % Investment advisory $ 3,287 $ 3,061 $ 2,885 $ 226 7.4 % $ 402 13.9 % Investments in limited partnerships (140 ) 224 307 (364 ) -162.5 % (447 ) -145.6 % Income from derivative instruments, net 518 239 339 279 116.7 % 179 52.8 % Net gain (loss) on other assets 27 (481 ) - 508 -105.6 % 27 N/A Other 1,200 1,770 1,284 (570 ) -32.2 % (84 ) -6.5 % Total noninterest income 10,954 10,673 10,617 281 2.6 % 337 3.2 %



Noninterest income was $11.0 million in the second quarter of 2026, versus $10.7 million in the first quarter of 2026 and $10.6 million in the second quarter of 2025. The linked quarter and year-over-year variances were driven by a variety of factors, including increased investment advisory income, reflecting both new business and market performance, and increased income from derivative instruments, net, which is based on the number and value of interest rate swap transactions executed during the quarter. Detail on other select categories with notable variances follows:

A loss on investments in limited partnerships, which are primarily small business investment companies, of $140 thousand was recognized in the second quarter of 2026, compared to gains of $224 thousand and $307 thousand in the linked and year-ago quarters, respectively. Income from these investments, which we account for under the equity method, fluctuates based on the maturity and performance of the underlying investments.

A net gain on other assets of $27 thousand was recognized in the second quarter of 2026, compared to a net loss of $481 thousand in the first quarter of 2026 related to the write-down of two branch locations that were held for sale as of March 31, 2026. No gain or loss was recorded in the second quarter of 2025.

Other noninterest income of $1.2 million was down from both the linked and year-ago quarters. The linked quarter variance was driven by a variety of factors, including insurance recoveries recorded in the first quarter of 2026 related to a previously disclosed deposit-related charge-off.





Noninterest Expense and Income Taxes

SELECT NONINTEREST EXPENSE CATEGORIES QoQ Change YoY Change Dollars in thousands Q2 2026 Q1 2026 Q2 2025 $ % $ % Salaries and employee benefits $ 19,165 $ 18,601 $ 18,070 $ 564 3.0 % $ 1,095 6.1 % Computer and data processing 5,512 6,211 5,879 (699 ) -11.3 % (367 ) -6.2 % Total noninterest expense 35,605 35,595 35,682 10 0.0 % (77 ) -0.2 %



Noninterest expense was $35.6 million in both the first and second quarters of 2026 and $35.7 million in the second quarter of 2025. Detail on select categories with notable variances follows:

Salaries and employee benefits expense was $564 thousand higher than the first quarter of 2026, primarily driven by the timing of annual merit increases as well as the impact of an additional business day in the recent quarter, and $1.1 million higher than the second quarter of 2025, reflecting a combination of factors, including annual merit increases, incentive compensation and investments in personnel.

Computer and data processing expense was $699 thousand and $367 thousand lower than the linked and year-ago quarters, respectively, due in part to the termination of a vendor relationship in the first quarter of 2026.





INCOME TAXES QoQ YoY Dollars in thousands Q2 2026 Q1 2026 Q2 2025 Variance % Variance % Income tax expense $ 4,418 $ 3,847 $ 3,963 $ 571 14.8 % $ 455 11.5 % Tax credit on investments placed in service/amortized 1,045 1,045 1,103 - 0.0 % (58 ) -5.3 % Effective tax rate 17.3 % 15.5 % 18.4 % 1.8 % -1.2 %



Income tax expense was $4.4 million for the second quarter of 2026, compared to $3.8 million in the first quarter of 2026 and $4.0 million in the second quarter of 2025. Income tax expense reflects federal and state tax benefits that the Company recognized related to tax credit investments placed in service and/or amortized during each period, as outlined above.

The effective tax rate, which was 17.3% for the second quarter of 2026, fluctuates on a quarterly basis primarily due to the level of pre-tax earnings or loss and may differ from statutory rates due to interest income from tax-exempt securities, earnings on COLI and the impact of repositionings, the tax impact of restricted stock award vesting, and the impact of tax credit investments.





Balance Sheet Composition and Liquidity

SELECT BALANCE SHEET DATA QoQ Change YoY Change Dollars in thousands, end of period Q2 2026 Q1 2026 Q2 2025 $ % $ % Total assets $ 6,334,952 $ 6,294,783 $ 6,143,766 $ 40,169 0.6 % $ 191,186 3.1 % Total investment securities 989,764 1,085,771 1,008,268 (96,007 ) -8.8 % (18,504 ) -1.8 % Commercial business and commercial mortgage 3,210,384 3,078,180 2,941,371 132,204 4.3 % 269,013 9.1 % Residential real estate 738,681 727,640 722,880 11,041 1.5 % 15,801 2.2 % Consumer indirect and other consumer 803,900 821,767 871,751 (17,867 ) -2.2 % (67,851 ) -7.8 % Total loans 4,752,965 4,627,587 4,536,002 125,378 2.7 % 216,963 4.8 % Total deposits 5,299,465 5,337,881 5,156,014 (38,416 ) -0.7 % 143,451 2.8 % Short-term borrowings 182,000 114,000 101,000 68,000 59.6 % 81,000 80.2 % Long-term borrowings, net 78,694 78,621 114,960 73 0.1 % (36,266 ) -31.5 %



Total loans of $4.75 billion at June 30, 2026 were up $125.4 million from the end of the linked quarter and up $217.0 million from June 30, 2025.

Strong commercial lending activity in the Bank's Western and Central New York markets drove both the linked quarter and year-over-year growth.





Total deposits were $5.30 billion at June 30, 2026, down $38.4 million from March 31, 2026, and up $143.5 million from June 30, 2025.

The linked quarter variance was primarily due to seasonally lower public deposit balances, while the year-over-year increase reflected increases in public, nonpublic and reciprocal deposit balances, partially offset by a decrease in brokered deposits. Public deposits represented 22% of total deposits at June 30, 2026, 23% at March 31, 2026, and 21% at June 30, 2025.





LIQUIDITY SOURCES QoQ Change YoY Change Dollars in thousands, end of period Q2 2026 Q1 2026 Q2 2025 $ % $ % Unencumbered securities $ 29,876 $ 42,049 $ 132,898 $ (12,173 ) -28.9 % $ (103,022 ) -77.5 % FHLBNY borrowing availability 182,426 280,164 240,211 (97,738 ) -34.9 % (57,785 ) -24.1 % FRB excess cash 39,564 28,943 18,098 10,621 36.7 % 21,466 118.6 % FRB discount window 900,825 919,931 856,993 (19,106 ) -2.1 % 43,832 5.1 % Total on-balance sheet liquidity 1,152,691 1,271,087 1,248,200 (118,396 ) -9.3 % (95,509 ) -7.7 %



The Company maintains liquidity, both on and off-balance sheet, to meet customer demand. As outlined in the table above, at June 30, 2026, the Company had approximately $1.15 billion in available liquidity, excluding brokered deposit capacity, in addition to cash and cash equivalents of $99.2 million and available unsecured lines of credit totaling $155.0 million.

Capital Strength and Shareholder Returns

REGULATORY CAPITAL RATIOS Q2 2026 Q1 2026 Q2 2025 QoQ Change YoY Change Leverage Ratio 10.06 % 9.89 % 9.45 % 17 bps 61 bps Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio 11.44 % 11.37 % 10.84 % 7 bps 60 bps Tier 1 Capital Ratio 11.76 % 11.70 % 11.17 % 6 bps 59 bps Total Risk Based Capital Ratio 14.20 % 14.16 % 13.27 % 4 bps 93 bps



The Company's regulatory capital ratios at June 30, 2026 continued to exceed all regulatory capital requirements to be considered well capitalized.

SELECT SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY AND PER SHARE DATA QoQ YoY Dollars in thousands, except per share data Q2 2026 Q1 2026 Q2 2025 Variance % Variance % Shareholders' equity $ 643,441 $ 631,670 $ 601,668 $ 11,771 1.9 % $ 41,773 6.9 % Common shareholders' equity 626,156 614,385 584,383 11,771 1.9 % 41,773 7.1 % Tangible common equity (1) 566,007 554,140 523,837 11,867 2.1 % 42,170 8.1 % Common book value per share $ 31.77 $ 31.21 $ 29.03 $ 0.56 1.8 % $ 2.74 9.4 % Tangible common book value per share (1) $ 28.72 $ 28.15 $ 26.03 $ 0.57 2.0 % $ 2.69 10.3 % Common equity to assets ratio 9.88 % 9.76 % 9.51 % 12 bps 37 bps Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio (1) 9.02 % 8.89 % 8.61 % 13 bps 41 bps



Shareholders' equity grew to $643.4 million at June 30, 2026, compared to $631.7 million at March 31, 2026, and $601.7 million at June 30, 2025, primarily due to net income, net of dividends, retained.

The increase in shareholders' equity supported significant year-over-year expansion of both the common equity to assets ratio, which was 9.88% at June 30, 2026, and the tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio(1), or the TCE ratio, which was 9.02% at June 30, 2026.





The Company declared a common stock dividend of $0.32 per common share in the second quarter of 2026, consistent with the linked quarter and reflecting an increase of $0.01, or 3.2%, over the year-ago quarter, returning 30% of second quarter net income to common shareholders.

As of June 30, 2026, 503,313 shares, or approximately half of the amount authorized by the Board of Directors, remained available under the repurchase program that was approved in September 2025. The Company did not repurchase shares of its common stock under the share repurchase program in the second quarter of 2026.

Credit Quality

SELECT CREDIT QUALITY METRICS QoQ YoY Dollars in thousands Q2 2026 Q1 2026 Q2 2025 Variance % Variance % Non-performing loans $ 39,007 $ 38,475 $ 32,436 $ 532 1.4 % $ 6,571 20.3 % Total non-performing loans to total loans 0.82 % 0.83 % 0.72 % (1 ) bps 11 bps Allowance for credit losses "ACL" – loans 47,497 44,661 47,291 2,836 6.4 % 206 0.4 % ACL – loans to total loans ratio 1.00 % 0.97 % 1.04 % 3 bps (4 ) bps Provision for credit losses – loans $ 4,133 $ 2,355 $ 2,377 $ 1,778 75.5 % $ 1,756 73.9 % Provision for credit losses 3,108 2,239 2,562 869 38.8 % $ 546 21.3 % Net charge-offs/average loans (annualized) 0.11 % 0.44 % 0.36 % (33 ) bps (25 ) bps



The Company has remained strategically focused on the importance of credit discipline, allocating resources to credit and risk management functions as the loan portfolio has grown.

Non-performing loans were $39.0 million, or 0.82% of total loans, at June 30, 2026. The increase from one year prior primarily reflects one well-collateralized commercial business loan that moved to nonaccrual status in the first quarter of 2026, offset in part by the partial charge-off of a previously disclosed nonaccrual commercial business relationship for which a specific reserve was in place.

Provision for credit losses was $3.1 million in the second quarter of 2026 and was driven by a combination of factors, including loan growth and fluctuation in the balance of unfunded commitments. The provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments, which is included in the provision for credit losses as required by the current expected credit loss standard ("CECL"), totaled a credit of $1.0 million in the second quarter of 2026, compared to a credit of $116 thousand in the first quarter of 2026 and a provision of $185 thousand in the second quarter of 2025.





Subsequent Events

The Company is required, under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), to evaluate subsequent events through the filing of its consolidated financial statements for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 on Form 10-Q. As a result, the Company will continue to evaluate the impact of any subsequent events on critical accounting assumptions and estimates made as of June 30, 2026, and will adjust amounts preliminarily reported, if necessary, in its Form 10-Q as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").

Conference Call

The Company will host an earnings conference call and audio webcast on July 24, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The call will be hosted by Martin K. Birmingham, President and Chief Executive Officer, and W. Jack Plants II, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer. Within the United States, participants may access the call by dialing 1-877-425-9470 and requesting the “Financial Institutions, Inc. Second Quarter 2026 Earnings Conference Call.” A live webcast will also be available at https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1767913&tp_key=12f3894d15 in listen-only mode. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s IR website, www.FISI-Investors.com, for at least 30 days.

About Financial Institutions, Inc.

Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISI) is a financial holding company with approximately $6.3 billion in assets offering banking and wealth management products and services. Its Five Star Bank subsidiary provides consumer and commercial banking and lending services to individuals, municipalities and businesses through banking locations spanning Western and Central New York and a commercial loan production office serving the Mid-Atlantic region. Its Courier Capital, LLC subsidiary offers customized investment management, consulting and retirement plan services to individuals, businesses, institutions, foundations and retirement plans. Learn more at FISI-Investors.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

In addition to results presented in accordance with GAAP, this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to GAAP measures is included in Appendix A to this document.

The Company believes that providing certain non-GAAP financial measures provides investors with information useful in understanding our financial performance, performance trends and financial position. Our management uses these measures for internal planning and forecasting purposes and we believe that our presentation and discussion, together with the accompanying reconciliations, allows investors, security analysts and other interested parties to view our performance and the factors and trends affecting our business in a manner similar to management. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP measures, and we strongly encourage investors to review our consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the Company. Non-GAAP financial measures have inherent limitations, are not uniformly applied and are not audited. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may contain forward-looking statements as defined by Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that involve significant risks and uncertainties. In this context, forward-looking statements often address our expected future business and financial performance and financial condition, and often contain words such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "estimate," "expect," "focus," "forecast," "intend," "may," "plan," "preliminary," "should," "target" or "will." Statements herein are based on certain assumptions and analyses by the Company and factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in or implied by such statements for a variety of reasons including, but not limited to: changes in interest rates; inflation; tariffs; changes in deposit flows and the cost and availability of funds; fraudulent deposit activity; the Company’s ability to implement its strategic plan, including by expanding its commercial lending footprint and integrating its acquisitions; whether the Company experiences greater credit losses than expected; whether the Company experiences breaches of its, or third party, information systems; the attitudes and preferences of the Company's customers; legal and regulatory proceedings and related matters, including any action described in our reports filed with the SEC, could adversely affect us and the banking industry in general; the competitive environment; fluctuations in the fair value of securities in its investment portfolio; changes in the regulatory environment and the Company's compliance with regulatory requirements; general economic and credit market conditions nationally and regionally; and macroeconomic volatility related to global political unrest. Consequently, all forward-looking statements made herein are qualified by these cautionary statements and the cautionary language and risk factors included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other documents filed with the SEC. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to revise these statements following the date of this press release.

(1) See Appendix A — Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the computation of this non-GAAP financial measure.

(2) Calculated on a tax-equivalent basis assuming a Federal income tax rate of 21%.





FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS, INC.

Selected Financial Information (Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

2026 2025 SELECT BALANCE SHEET DATA: June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, Cash and cash equivalents $ 99,174 $ 85,451 $ 108,751 $ 185,945 $ 93,034 Investment securities: Available for sale 910,466 1,003,697 922,472 923,592 916,149 Held-to-maturity, net 79,298 82,074 84,708 87,625 92,119 Total investment securities 989,764 1,085,771 1,007,180 1,011,217 1,008,268 Loans held for sale 2,502 1,034 3,365 2,252 2,356 Loans: Commercial business 768,549 746,425 738,307 740,603 726,218 Commercial mortgage – construction 558,036 513,615 488,558 441,034 536,552 Commercial mortgage – multifamily 565,027 578,731 588,732 592,634 496,223 Commercial mortgage – non-owner occupied 970,966 922,628 942,219 893,884 873,207 Commercial mortgage – owner occupied 347,806 316,781 322,776 321,555 309,171 Residential real estate loans 662,582 652,861 657,001 648,397 647,205 Residential real estate lines 76,099 74,779 75,121 76,109 75,675 Consumer indirect 771,126 787,888 807,310 838,671 833,452 Other consumer 32,774 33,879 37,842 37,536 38,299 Total loans 4,752,965 4,627,587 4,657,866 4,590,423 4,536,002 Allowance for credit losses – loans 47,497 44,661 47,386 47,292 47,291 Total loans, net 4,705,468 4,582,926 4,610,480 4,543,131 4,488,711 Total interest-earning assets 5,834,020 5,787,556 5,755,696 5,739,699 5,614,008 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 60,149 60,245 60,343 60,443 60,546 Total assets 6,334,952 6,294,783 6,274,140 6,288,052 6,143,766 Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand 950,510 953,397 962,724 959,404 940,341 Interest-bearing demand 712,124 744,690 672,323 776,445 704,871 Savings and money market 1,964,402 1,984,048 1,884,801 1,955,832 1,898,302 Time deposits 1,672,429 1,655,746 1,686,500 1,666,128 1,612,500 Total deposits 5,299,465 5,337,881 5,206,348 5,357,809 5,156,014 Short-term borrowings 182,000 114,000 109,000 55,000 101,000 Long-term borrowings, net 78,694 78,621 193,653 115,000 114,960 Total interest-bearing liabilities 4,609,649 4,577,105 4,546,277 4,568,405 4,431,633 Shareholders’ equity 643,441 631,670 628,854 621,720 601,668 Common shareholders’ equity 626,156 614,385 611,569 604,435 584,383 Tangible common equity (1) 566,007 554,140 551,226 543,992 523,837 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (43,349 ) (39,327 ) $ (33,030 ) $ (36,758 ) $ (42,214 ) Common shares outstanding 19,706 19,686 19,797 20,130 20,128 Treasury shares 993 1,013 902 570 572 CAPITAL RATIOS AND PER SHARE DATA: Leverage ratio 10.06 % 9.89 % 9.69 % 9.77 % 9.45 % Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio 11.44 % 11.37 % 11.11 % 11.15 % 10.84 % Tier 1 capital ratio 11.76 % 11.70 % 11.43 % 11.48 % 11.17 % Total risk-based capital ratio 14.20 % 14.16 % 14.90 % 13.60 % 13.27 % Common equity to assets 9.88 % 9.76 % 9.75 % 9.61 % 9.51 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1) 9.02 % 8.89 % 8.87 % 8.74 % 8.61 % Common book value per share $ 31.77 $ 31.21 $ 30.89 $ 30.03 $ 29.03 Tangible common book value per share (1) $ 28.72 $ 28.15 $ 27.84 $ 27.02 $ 26.03



(1) See Appendix A — Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the computation of this non-GAAP financial measure.



FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS, INC.

Selected Financial Information (Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

Six Months Ended 2026 2025 SELECT STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS June 30, Second First Fourth Third Second DATA: 2026 2025 Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Interest income $ 164,639 $ 163,918 $ 83,076 $ 81,563 $ 84,649 $ 84,422 $ 82,867 Interest expense 59,285 67,932 29,715 29,570 32,438 32,633 33,745 Net interest income 105,354 95,986 53,361 51,993 52,211 51,789 49,122 Provision for credit losses 5,347 5,490 3,108 2,239 3,404 2,732 2,562 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 100,007 90,496 50,253 49,754 48,807 49,057 46,560 Noninterest income: Service charges on deposits 2,127 2,141 1,083 1,044 1,082 1,137 1,089 Card interchange income 3,955 3,777 2,063 1,892 2,011 2,006 1,937 Investment advisory 6,348 5,622 3,287 3,061 3,074 3,023 2,885 Company owned life insurance 5,656 5,742 2,884 2,772 2,788 2,849 2,965 Investments in limited partnerships 84 722 (140 ) 224 457 223 307 Loan servicing 352 303 201 151 208 181 180 Income from derivative instruments, net 757 589 518 239 1,110 847 339 Net gain on sale of loans held for sale 306 257 181 125 195 285 140 Net gain on investment securities 328 3 - 328 225 703 3 Net (loss) gain on other assets (454 ) - 27 (481 ) (225 ) (281 ) - Net loss on tax credit investments (802 ) (1,026 ) (350 ) (452 ) (446 ) (513 ) (512 ) Other 2,970 2,860 1,200 1,770 1,430 1,596 1,284 Total noninterest income 21,627 20,990 10,954 10,673 11,909 12,056 10,617 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 37,766 34,968 19,165 18,601 19,323 18,522 18,070 Occupancy and equipment 7,806 7,572 3,941 3,865 4,104 3,814 3,982 Professional services 2,613 3,142 1,263 1,350 1,686 1,688 1,451 Computer and data processing 11,723 11,366 5,512 6,211 5,934 5,789 5,879 FDIC assessments 1,973 2,859 987 986 984 1,227 1,392 Advertising and promotions 1,116 837 592 524 482 491 495 Amortization of intangibles 194 212 96 98 100 103 105 Deposit-related charged-off items expense (recoveries) 235 (61 ) 126 109 77 144 233 Other 7,774 8,472 3,923 3,851 4,029 4,097 4,075 Total noninterest expense 71,200 69,367 35,605 35,595 36,719 35,875 35,682 Income before income taxes 50,434 42,119 25,602 24,832 23,997 25,238 21,495 Income tax expense 8,265 7,709 4,418 3,847 4,017 4,761 3,963 Net income 42,169 34,410 21,184 20,985 19,980 20,477 17,532 Preferred stock dividends 729 729 365 364 364 365 364 Net income available to common shareholders $ 41,440 $ 33,681 $ 20,819 $ 20,621 $ 19,616 $ 20,112 $ 17,168 FINANCIAL RATIOS: Earnings per share – basic $ 2.11 $ 1.68 $ 1.06 $ 1.05 $ 0.98 $ 1.00 $ 0.85 Earnings per share – diluted $ 2.08 $ 1.66 $ 1.04 $ 1.04 $ 0.96 $ 0.99 $ 0.85 Cash dividends declared on common stock $ 0.64 $ 0.62 $ 0.32 $ 0.32 $ 0.31 $ 0.31 $ 0.31 Common dividend payout ratio 30.33 % 36.90 % 30.19 % 30.48 % 31.63 % 31.00 % 36.47 % Dividend yield (annualized) 3.31 % 4.87 % 3.29 % 4.09 % 3.95 % 4.52 % 4.84 % Return on average assets (annualized) 1.36 % 1.12 % 1.35 % 1.37 % 1.27 % 1.32 % 1.13 % Return on average equity (annualized) 13.37 % 11.80 % 13.31 % 13.43 % 12.53 % 13.31 % 11.78 % Return on average common equity (annualized) 13.50 % 11.90 % 13.44 % 13.57 % 12.64 % 13.45 % 11.88 % Return on average tangible common equity (annualized) (1) 14.96 % 13.31 % 14.88 % 15.04 % 14.02 % 14.98 % 13.27 % Efficiency ratio (2) 56.18 % 59.24 % 55.33 % 57.06 % 57.43 % 56.78 % 59.68 % Effective tax rate 16.4 % 18.3 % 17.3 % 15.5 % 16.7 % 18.9 % 18.4 %



(1) See Appendix A – Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the computation of this non-GAAP financial measure.

(2) The efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing noninterest expense by net revenue, i.e., the sum of net interest income (tax-equivalent basis assuming a Federal income tax rate of 21%) and noninterest income before net gains on investment securities. This is a banking industry measure not required by GAAP.



FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS, INC.

Selected Financial Information (Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands)

Six Months Ended 2026 2025 June 30, Second First Fourth Third Second SELECT AVERAGE BALANCES: 2026 2025 Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Federal funds sold and interest-earning deposits $ 29,301 $ 55,306 $ 28,347 $ 30,266 $ 48,418 $ 31,461 $ 39,027 Investment securities (1) 1,066,571 1,078,600 1,077,633 1,055,385 1,066,829 1,059,244 1,071,628 Loans: Commercial business 741,484 699,141 745,977 736,942 731,314 726,315 720,347 Commercial mortgage 2,367,615 2,212,786 2,392,003 2,342,957 2,313,465 2,239,666 2,221,576 Residential real estate loans 654,822 646,001 655,028 654,614 650,190 648,642 645,007 Residential real estate lines 74,523 74,860 74,853 74,189 75,288 75,774 75,010 Consumer indirect 787,178 843,763 779,336 795,107 823,521 838,026 839,294 Other consumer 33,892 40,850 32,723 35,074 36,917 37,741 39,485 Total loans 4,659,514 4,517,401 4,679,920 4,638,883 4,630,695 4,566,164 4,540,719 Total interest-earning assets 5,755,386 5,651,307 5,785,900 5,724,534 5,745,942 5,656,869 5,651,374 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 60,256 60,663 60,207 60,305 60,404 60,505 60,610 Total assets 6,249,798 6,218,412 6,271,961 6,227,388 6,261,856 6,159,886 6,216,657 Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing demand 709,029 738,055 701,768 716,370 713,033 687,978 730,979 Savings and money market 1,941,869 1,964,884 1,976,903 1,906,445 1,924,952 1,881,445 1,953,412 Time deposits 1,679,954 1,598,381 1,676,759 1,683,185 1,692,138 1,643,342 1,631,407 Short-term borrowings 116,782 90,636 125,331 108,138 79,913 110,011 86,099 Long-term borrowings, net 88,923 120,648 78,659 99,302 133,242 114,976 116,473 Total interest-bearing liabilities 4,536,557 4,512,604 4,559,420 4,513,440 4,543,278 4,437,752 4,518,370 Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 947,322 925,043 944,037 950,644 955,880 960,089 923,409 Total deposits 5,278,174 5,226,363 5,299,467 5,256,644 5,286,003 5,172,854 5,239,207 Total liabilities 5,613,678 5,630,349 5,633,343 5,593,794 5,629,101 5,549,575 5,619,834 Shareholders’ equity 636,120 588,063 638,618 633,594 632,755 610,311 596,823 Common equity 618,835 570,778 621,333 616,309 615,470 593,026 579,538 Tangible common equity (2) 558,579 510,115 561,126 556,004 555,066 532,521 518,928 Common shares outstanding: Basic 19,665 20,290 19,687 19,642 20,093 20,122 20,107 Diluted 19,931 20,291 19,941 19,922 20,347 20,336 20,294 SELECTED AVERAGE YIELDS:

(Tax equivalent basis) Investment securities (3) 4.47 % 4.30 % 4.46 % 4.48 % 4.48 % 4.45 % 4.34 % Loans 6.07 % 6.23 % 6.07 % 6.07 % 6.20 % 6.29 % 6.26 % Total interest-earning assets 5.76 % 5.84 % 5.76 % 5.76 % 5.86 % 5.93 % 5.88 % Interest-bearing demand 1.06 % 1.18 % 1.08 % 1.04 % 1.20 % 1.09 % 1.21 % Savings and money market 2.31 % 2.71 % 2.33 % 2.29 % 2.46 % 2.62 % 2.67 % Time deposits 3.45 % 4.19 % 3.38 % 3.53 % 3.73 % 3.88 % 4.08 % Short-term borrowings 2.52 % 1.95 % 2.62 % 2.40 % 1.77 % 2.41 % 1.80 % Long-term borrowings, net 6.91 % 5.17 % 6.99 % 6.84 % 6.31 % 5.53 % 5.35 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 2.63 % 3.03 % 2.61 % 2.65 % 2.83 % 2.92 % 3.00 % Net interest rate spread 3.13 % 2.81 % 3.15 % 3.11 % 3.03 % 3.01 % 2.88 % Net interest margin 3.68 % 3.42 % 3.70 % 3.67 % 3.62 % 3.65 % 3.49 %



(1) Includes investment securities at adjusted amortized cost.

(2) See Appendix A – Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the computation of this non-GAAP financial measure.

(3) The interest on tax-exempt securities is calculated on a tax-equivalent basis assuming a Federal income tax rate of 21%.



FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS, INC.

Selected Financial Information (Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands)

Six Months Ended 2026 2025 June 30, Second First Fourth Third Second ASSET QUALITY DATA: 2026 2025 Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Allowance for Credit Losses – Loans Beginning balance $ 47,386 $ 48,041 $ 44,661 $ 47,386 $ 47,292 $ 47,291 $ 48,964 Net loan charge-offs (recoveries): Commercial business 2,967 1,960 (23 ) 2,990 46 123 1,903 Commercial mortgage – construction - - - - (10 ) (357 ) - Commercial mortgage – multifamily - - - - - - - Commercial mortgage – non-owner occupied (2 ) 595 (1 ) (1 ) - (1 ) 596 Commercial mortgage – owner occupied (1 ) (2 ) - (1 ) - (1 ) (1 ) Residential real estate loans 19 133 - 19 (4 ) (25 ) 92 Residential real estate lines 27 27 30 (3 ) - - 27 Consumer indirect 2,990 3,091 1,140 1,850 2,239 1,926 942 Other consumer 377 615 151 226 140 396 491 Total net charge-offs (recoveries) 6,377 6,419 1,297 5,080 2,411 2,061 4,050 Provision for credit losses – loans 6,488 5,669 4,133 2,355 2,505 2,062 2,377 Ending balance $ 47,497 $ 47,291 $ 47,497 $ 44,661 $ 47,386 $ 47,292 $ 47,291 Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (annualized): Commercial business 0.81 % 0.57 % -0.01 % 1.65 % 0.02 % 0.07 % 1.06 % Commercial mortgage – construction 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % -0.01 % -0.31 % 0.00 % Commercial mortgage – multifamily 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % Commercial mortgage – non-owner occupied 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % Commercial mortgage – owner occupied 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % Residential real estate loans 0.01 % 0.04 % 0.00 % 0.01 % 0.00 % -0.02 % 0.06 % Residential real estate lines 0.07 % 0.07 % 0.16 % -0.03 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.14 % Consumer indirect 0.77 % 0.74 % 0.59 % 0.94 % 1.08 % 0.91 % 0.45 % Other consumer 2.24 % 3.04 % 1.85 % 2.61 % 1.50 % 4.16 % 4.99 % Total loans 0.28 % 0.29 % 0.11 % 0.44 % 0.21 % 0.18 % 0.36 % Supplemental information (1) Non-performing loans: Commercial business $ 7,677 $ 3,671 $ 7,677 $ 6,698 $ 4,709 $ 3,799 $ 3,671 Commercial mortgage – construction 20,520 19,621 20,520 20,520 20,321 19,794 19,621 Commercial mortgage – multifamily 540 - 540 540 540 540 - Commercial mortgage – non-owner occupied - 164 - - - - 164 Commercial mortgage – owner occupied 981 - 981 983 1,095 1,102 - Residential real estate loans 6,974 5,885 6,974 7,434 6,443 5,877 5,885 Residential real estate lines 412 299 412 431 374 212 299 Consumer indirect 1,772 2,571 1,772 1,767 2,155 2,482 2,571 Other consumer 131 225 131 102 118 145 225 Total non-performing loans 39,007 32,436 39,007 38,475 35,755 33,951 32,436 Foreclosed assets 552 142 552 552 94 142 142 Total non-performing assets $ 39,559 $ 32,578 $ 39,559 $ 39,027 $ 35,849 $ 34,093 $ 32,578 Total non-performing loans to total loans 0.82 % 0.72 % 0.82 % 0.83 % 0.77 % 0.74 % 0.72 % Total non-performing assets to total assets 0.62 % 0.53 % 0.62 % 0.62 % 0.57 % 0.54 % 0.53 % Allowance for credit losses – loans to total loans 1.00 % 1.04 % 1.00 % 0.97 % 1.02 % 1.03 % 1.04 % Allowance for credit losses – loans to non-performing loans 122 % 146 % 122 % 116 % 133 % 139 % 146 %



(1) At period end.



FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS, INC.

Appendix A — Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

Six Months Ended 2026 2025 June 30, Second First Fourth Third Second 2026 2025 Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Ending tangible assets: Total assets $ 6,334,952 $ 6,294,783 $ 6,274,140 $ 6,288,052 $ 6,143,766 Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 60,149 60,245 60,343 60,443 60,546 Tangible assets $ 6,274,803 $ 6,234,538 $ 6,213,797 $ 6,227,609 $ 6,083,220 Ending tangible common equity: Common shareholders’ equity $ 626,156 $ 614,385 $ 611,569 $ 604,435 $ 584,383 Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 60,149 60,245 60,343 60,443 60,546 Tangible common equity $ 566,007 $ 554,140 $ 551,226 $ 543,992 $ 523,837 Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1) 9.02 % 8.89 % 8.87 % 8.74 % 8.61 % Common shares outstanding 19,706 19,686 19,797 20,130 20,128 Tangible common book value per share (2) $ 28.72 $ 28.15 $ 27.84 $ 27.02 $ 26.03 Average tangible assets: Average assets $ 6,249,798 $ 6,218,412 $ 6,271,961 $ 6,227,388 $ 6,261,856 $ 6,159,886 $ 6,216,657 Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets, net 60,256 60,663 60,207 60,305 60,404 60,505 60,610 Average tangible assets $ 6,189,542 $ 6,157,749 $ 6,211,754 $ 6,167,083 $ 6,201,452 $ 6,099,381 $ 6,156,047 Average tangible common equity: Average common equity $ 618,835 $ 570,778 $ 621,333 $ 616,309 $ 615,470 $ 593,026 $ 579,538 Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets, net 60,256 60,663 60,207 60,305 60,404 60,505 60,610 Average tangible common equity $ 558,579 $ 510,115 $ 561,126 $ 556,004 $ 555,066 $ 532,521 $ 518,928 Net income available to common shareholders $ 41,440 $ 33,681 $ 20,819 $ 20,621 $ 19,616 $ 20,112 $ 17,168 Return on average tangible common equity (3) 14.96 % 13.31 % 14.88 % 15.04 % 14.02 % 14.98 % 13.27 %



(1) Tangible common equity divided by tangible assets.

(2) Tangible common equity divided by common shares outstanding.

(3) Net income available to common shareholders (annualized) divided by average tangible common equity.