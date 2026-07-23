Business First Bancshares, Inc., Announces Financial Results for Q2 2026

BATON ROUGE, La., July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: BFST) (Business First), parent company of b1BANK, today announced its unaudited results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026. Business First reported net income available to common shareholders of $22.8 million or $0.70 per diluted common share, increases of $0.6 million and $0.02, respectively, compared to the linked quarter. On a non-GAAP basis, core net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, which excludes certain income and expenses, was $23.3 million or $0.71 per diluted common share, decreases of $0.7 million and $0.02 from the linked quarter.

"Our second-quarter results — marked by solid organic loan origination, margin expansion, growth in capital, and improving asset quality trends — are laying the foundation we expected for a strong second half of the year," said Jude Melville, Chairman, President, and CEO of Business First. "Meta's recently announced additional $40 billion investment in Northeast Louisiana, the expected full integration of our Progressive acquisition in August, and meaningful growth in our Houston-area pipeline — along with other positive developments across our markets — give our team significant opportunities to build on as we execute on our growth plans."

On Thursday, July 23, 2026, Business First’s board of directors declared a quarterly preferred dividend in the amount of $18.75 per share, which is the full quarterly dividend of 1.875% based on the per annum rate of 7.50%. Additionally, the board of directors declared a quarterly common dividend based upon financial performance for the second quarter in the amount of $0.15 per share of common stock. The preferred and common dividends will be paid on August 31, 2026, or as soon thereafter as practicable, to the shareholders of record as of August 15, 2026.

Quarterly Highlights

Consistent Core Performance. Return to common shareholders on average assets, on an annualized basis, was 1.03% for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, or 1.05% on a non-GAAP basis, compared to 1.01% or 1.10% on a non-GAAP basis for the linked quarter. Return to common shareholders on average equity on an annualized basis, was 9.83% for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, or 10.05% on a non-GAAP basis, compared to 9.77%, or 10.57% on a non-GAAP basis for the linked quarter.

Return to common shareholders on average assets, on an annualized basis, was 1.03% for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, or 1.05% on a non-GAAP basis, compared to 1.01% or 1.10% on a non-GAAP basis for the linked quarter. Return to common shareholders on average equity on an annualized basis, was 9.83% for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, or 10.05% on a non-GAAP basis, compared to 9.77%, or 10.57% on a non-GAAP basis for the linked quarter. American Planning Corporation Acquisition. On June 29, 2026, Business First completed the acquisition of American Planning Corporation, a financial consulting firm serving community banks since 1972. CEO T. Jefferson Fair and his team joined Smith Shellnut Wilson, LLC (SSW), a b1BANK subsidiary, expanding SSW’s advisory platform to serve SSW and b1 Financial Services Group clients nationwide.

On June 29, 2026, Business First completed the acquisition of American Planning Corporation, a financial consulting firm serving community banks since 1972. CEO T. Jefferson Fair and his team joined Smith Shellnut Wilson, LLC (SSW), a b1BANK subsidiary, expanding SSW’s advisory platform to serve SSW and b1 Financial Services Group clients nationwide. Margin Expansion. Net interest margin expanded 8 basis points (bps) to 3.73% for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, or 3.68% on a non-GAAP basis, compared to 3.65% or 3.60%, respectively, for the linked quarter. The expansion was driven by a slight improvement in book yield on loans and continued deposit cost management.

Net interest margin expanded 8 basis points (bps) to 3.73% for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, or 3.68% on a non-GAAP basis, compared to 3.65% or 3.60%, respectively, for the linked quarter. The expansion was driven by a slight improvement in book yield on loans and continued deposit cost management. Improving Shareholder Value. During the second quarter, as part of a previously announced stock repurchase program, Business First repurchased 176,849 shares, with a market value of $4.8 million, at a weighted average price of $27.22 per share. Common equity to total assets increased from 10.32% to 10.52%.

During the second quarter, as part of a previously announced stock repurchase program, Business First repurchased 176,849 shares, with a market value of $4.8 million, at a weighted average price of $27.22 per share. Common equity to total assets increased from 10.32% to 10.52%. Strengthening Capital Position. Tangible common equity to tangible assets increased from 8.65% to 8.79%, an increase of 1.67% or 6.71% annualized, compared to the linked quarter. Book value per common share increased to $28.79 at June 30, 2026, compared to $28.18 at March 31, 2026. On a non-GAAP basis, tangible book value per common share increased from $23.18 at the linked quarter to $23.61 at June 30, 2026, an increase of 1.85% or 7.42% annualized. Consolidated total risk based capital ratio increased to 13.77% from 13.08%, an increase of 0.69% from the prior quarter. The linked quarter capital build was driven by the successful completion of our April 2nd issuance of $85.0 million fixed-to-floating rate subordinated debt.

Balance Sheet Repositioning. Completed the sale of $100.3 million lower-yielding acquired Progressive loans during the quarter, including $55.3 million of residential mortgages at a weighted average yield net of fees of 3.0% and $45.0 million of commercial real estate loans at a weighted average yield net of fees of 3.5%.





Statement of Financial Condition

Loans

Loans held for investment decreased $24.8 million or 0.37%, 1.49% annualized, compared to the linked quarter. During the quarter, organic loan production of approximately $96.4 million, or 5.8% annualized, was offset by the sale of $100.3 million of acquired loans and the resolution and reduction of $21.0 million on a nonperforming loan.

Credit Quality

The ratio of nonperforming loans compared to loans held for investment decreased 27 bps to 1.26% at June 30, 2026, while the ratio of nonperforming assets compared to total assets decreased 15 bps to 1.23% compared to the linked quarter. The decreases in the nonperforming loans and assets ratios over the linked quarter were largely attributable to previously identified commercial real estate and commercial business relationships that the Company resolved during the second quarter. Net charge-offs to average quarterly total loans increased to 4 bps for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, up from 1 bps from the linked quarter.

Securities

The securities portfolio decreased $4.7 million or 0.45%, from the linked quarter, impacted by $2.6 million in positive pre-tax fair value adjustments. The securities portfolio, based on estimated fair value, represented 11.69% of total assets as of June 30, 2026.

Deposits

Deposits as of June 30, 2026 decreased $229.4 million or 3.07%, 12.33% annualized, compared to the linked quarter. During the second quarter, interest-bearing deposits decreased $237.9 million or 4.04% and noninterest-bearing deposits increased $8.5 million or 0.54%. The decrease in interest-bearing deposits was largely impacted by approximately $71.8 million in commercial money market accounts and $62.6 million in brokered deposits. Average interest-bearing deposits decreased $145.0 million or 2.46%, and noninterest-bearing deposits decreased $2.9 million or 0.19% from the linked quarter.

Borrowings

Borrowings increased $206.3 million or 53.66%, from the linked quarter due primarily to increases in short-term Federal Home Loan Bank advances.

Shareholders’ Equity

Shareholders' equity increased $17.4 million or 1.76% compared to the linked quarter. Accumulated other comprehensive loss decreased from $37.9 million to $35.8 million or 5.51%, during the quarter due to after-tax fair value adjustments in the securities portfolio. Book value per common share increased to $28.79 at June 30, 2026, compared to $28.18 at March 31, 2026. On a non-GAAP basis, tangible book value per common share increased from $23.18 at the linked quarter to $23.61 at June 30, 2026, 1.85% or 7.42% annualized.

Results of Operations

Net Interest Income

For the quarter ended June 30, 2026, net interest income totaled $77.8 million, compared to $75.2 million from the linked quarter. Loan yields increased 2 bps to 6.63% compared to 6.61% from the linked quarter and interest-bearing asset yields increased 7 bps to 6.02% compared to 5.95% from the linked quarter. Net interest margin and net interest spread were 3.73% and 2.99% compared to 3.65% and 2.91% for the linked quarter. The overall cost of funds, which included noninterest-bearing deposits, decreased 1 bps from 2.45% to 2.44% for the quarter ended June 30, 2026.

Non-GAAP net interest income (excluding loan discount accretion of $1.0 million) totaled $76.8 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, compared to $74.1 million (excluding loan discount accretion of $1.1 million) for the linked quarter. Non-GAAP net interest margin and net interest spread (excluding loan discount accretion of $1.0 million) were 3.68% and 2.94%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, compared to 3.60% and 2.85% (excluding loan discount accretion of $1.1 million) for the linked quarter.

Provision for Credit Losses

During the quarter ended June 30, 2026, Business First recorded a provision for credit losses of $2.0 million, compared to $2.3 million from the linked quarter. At June 30, 2026, the ratio of allowance for credit losses to loans held for investment was 1.02%, compared to 1.03% for the linked quarter.

Other Income

For the quarter ended June 30, 2026, other income decreased $0.1 million or 0.59%, compared to the linked quarter. The decrease was largely attributable to a $1.2 million decrease in swap fee income, partially offset by a $0.5 million gain on redemption of debt and a $0.2 million increase in gain on sales of loans.

Other Expenses

For the quarter ended June 30, 2026, other expenses increased $2.1 million or 3.57% compared to the linked quarter. The increase was largely attributable to increases of $1.1 million each in advertising and promotions expense and other expenses and increases of $0.6 million each in legal and other professional fees and regulatory assessments, partially offset by a $1.1 million decrease in merger and conversion-related expenses.

Return on Assets and Common Equity

Return to common shareholders on average assets and common equity, each on an annualized basis, were 1.03% and 9.83% for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, compared to 1.01% and 9.77%, respectively, for the linked quarter. Non-GAAP return to common shareholders on average assets and common equity, each on an annualized basis, were 1.05% and 10.05% for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, compared to 1.10% and 10.57% for the linked quarter.

Conference Call and Webcast

Executive management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss results on Thursday, July 23, 2026, at 4:00 p.m. Central Time. Interested parties may attend the call by dialing toll-free 1-800-715-9871 (North America only), conference ID 4840024, or asking for the Business First Bancshares conference call. The live webcast can be found at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ow56nmrd. On the day of the presentation, the corresponding slide presentation will be available to view on the b1BANK website at https://www.b1bank.com/shareholder-info.

About Business First Bancshares, Inc.

Business First Bancshares, Inc., (Nasdaq: BFST) through its banking subsidiary b1BANK, has $8.9 billion in assets, $5.6 billion in assets under management through b1BANK’s affiliate Smith Shellnut Wilson, LLC (SSW) (not including $1.0 billion of b1BANK assets managed by SSW) and operates Banking Centers and Loan Production Offices in markets across Louisiana and Texas providing commercial and personal banking products and services. b1BANK is a 2024 Mastercard “Innovation Award” winner and multiyear winner of American Banker Magazine’s “Best Banks to Work For.” Visit b1BANK.com for more information.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures (e.g., referenced as “core” or “tangible”) intended to supplement, not substitute for, comparable GAAP measures. “Core” measures typically adjust income available to common shareholders for certain significant activities or transactions that, in management’s opinion, can distort period-to-period comparisons of Business First’s performance. Transactions that are typically excluded from non-GAAP “core” measures include realized and unrealized gains/losses on former bank premises and equipment, investment sales, acquisition-related expenses (including, but not limited to, legal costs, system conversion costs, severance and retention payments, etc.). “Tangible” measures adjust common equity by subtracting goodwill, core deposit intangibles, and customer intangibles, net of accumulated amortization. Management believes presentations of these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the operating results of Business First’s core business. These non-GAAP disclosures are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP measures that may be presented by other companies. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures are provided at the end of the tables below.

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this release may not be based on historical facts and are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements may be identified by their reference to a future period or periods or by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “may,” “might,” “will,” “would,” “could,” or “intend.” We caution you not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this news release, in that actual results could differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those factors specified in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and other public filings. We undertake no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date of this news release.

Additional Information

For additional information about Business First, you may obtain Business First’s reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) free of charge by using the SEC’s EDGAR service on the SEC’s website at www.SEC.gov or by contacting the SEC for further information at 1-800-SEC-0330. Alternatively, these documents can be obtained free of charge from Business First by directing a request to: Business First Bancshares, Inc., 500 Laurel Street, Suite 101, Baton Rouge, Louisiana 70801, Attention: Corporate Secretary.

No Offer or Solicitation

This release does not constitute or form part of any offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to purchase, any securities of Business First. There will be no sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction.

Investor Relations Contacts: Gregory Robertson Matt Sealy 337.721.2701 225.388.6116 Gregory.Robertson@b1bank.com Matt.Sealy@b1bank.com Media Contact: Misty Albrecht

b1BANK

225.286.7879

media@b1BANK.com





Business First Bancshares, Inc. Selected Financial Information (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2026

2026

2025

Balance Sheet Ratios Loans (HFI) to Deposits 92.04 % 89.54 % 94.21 % Shareholders' Equity to Assets Ratio 11.33 % 11.13 % 10.67 % Loans Receivable Held for Investment (HFI) Commercial $ 1,988,696 $ 1,943,412 $ 1,960,974 Real Estate: Commercial 2,824,015 2,841,626 2,533,761 Construction 693,477 685,817 600,292 Residential 1,079,018 1,141,220 879,891 Total Real Estate 4,596,510 4,668,663 4,013,944 Consumer and Other 74,241 72,188 72,732 Total Loans (Held for Investment) $ 6,659,447 $ 6,684,263 $ 6,047,650 Allowance for Loan Losses Balance, Beginning of Period $ 63,655 $ 53,959 $ 56,863 Progressive - PCD ALLL - 9,264 - Charge-offs – Quarterly (3,208 ) (1,104 ) (921 ) Recoveries – Quarterly 293 181 99 Provision for Loan Losses – Quarterly 1,718 1,355 2,455 Balance, End of Period $ 62,458 $ 63,655 $ 58,496 Allowance for Loan Losses to Total Loans (HFI) 0.94 % 0.95 % 0.97 % Allowance for Credit Losses to Total Loans (HFI) (1) 1.02 % 1.03 % 1.02 % Net Charge-offs to Average Quarterly Total Loans 0.04 % 0.01 % 0.01 % Remaining Loan Purchase Discount $ 7,341 $ 15,818 $ 10,099 Nonperforming Assets Nonperforming Loans: Nonaccrual Loans $ 80,124 $ 100,803 $ 56,377 Loans Past Due 90 Days or More 4,011 1,404 2,467 Total Nonperforming Loans 84,135 102,207 58,844 Other Nonperforming Assets: Other Real Estate Owned 25,109 20,898 1,473 Other Nonperforming Assets - - - Total Other Nonperforming Assets 25,109 20,898 1,473 Total Nonperforming Assets $ 109,244 $ 123,105 $ 60,317 Nonperforming Loans to Total Loans (HFI) 1.26 % 1.53 % 0.97 % Nonperforming Assets to Total Assets 1.23 % 1.38 % 0.76 % (1) Allowance for Credit Losses includes the Allowance for Loan Loss and Reserve for Unfunded Commitments.





Business First Bancshares, Inc. Selected Financial Information (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2026

2026

2025

2026

2025

Per Share Data Basic Earnings per Common Share $ 0.70 $ 0.68 $ 0.70 $ 1.38 $ 1.36 Diluted Earnings per Common Share 0.70 0.68 0.70 1.37 1.35 Dividends per Common Share 0.15 0.15 0.14 0.30 0.28 Book Value per Common Share 28.79 28.18 26.23 28.79 26.23 Average Common Shares Outstanding 32,589,951 32,579,934 29,517,495 32,584,970 29,354,228 Average Diluted Common Shares Outstanding 32,763,608 32,785,554 29,586,975 32,778,199 29,500,061 End of Period Common Shares Outstanding 32,535,659 32,624,887 29,602,970 32,535,659 29,602,970 Annualized Performance Ratios Return to Common Shareholders on Average Assets (1) 1.03 % 1.01 % 1.07 % 1.02 % 1.04 % Return to Common Shareholders on Average Common Equity (1) 9.83 % 9.77 % 10.87 % 9.80 % 10.68 % Net Interest Margin (1) 3.73 % 3.65 % 3.68 % 3.69 % 3.68 % Net Interest Spread (1) 2.99 % 2.91 % 2.88 % 2.95 % 2.90 % Efficiency Ratio (2) 64.83 % 64.45 % 62.83 % 64.65 % 63.33 % Total Quarterly/Year-to-Date Average Assets $ 8,916,954 $ 8,893,419 $ 7,791,371 $ 8,905,251 $ 7,771,288 Total Quarterly/Year-to-Date Average Common Equity 931,020 922,037 765,884 926,553 754,470 Other Expenses Salaries and Employee Benefits $ 33,120 $ 33,039 $ 28,317 $ 66,159 $ 57,814 Occupancy and Equipment Expense 8,279 8,122 7,162 16,401 14,518 Advertising and Promotions 2,606 1,508 1,088 4,114 2,379 Communications 638 652 590 1,290 1,181 Ad Valorem Shares Tax 977 978 1,125 1,955 2,250 Data Processing Fees 3,317 3,712 5,321 7,029 8,557 Directors' Fees 247 260 193 507 472 Insurance 432 411 435 843 839 Legal and Professional Fees 1,661 1,085 1,093 2,746 2,106 Office Supplies and Printing 278 313 300 591 611 Regulatory Assessments 1,534 984 933 2,518 2,190 Merger and Conversion-Related Expenses 303 1,377 210 1,680 460 Other 6,133 5,030 4,439 11,163 8,407 Total Other Expenses $ 59,525 $ 57,471 $ 51,206 $ 116,996 $ 101,784 Other Income Service Charges on Deposit Accounts $ 3,197 $ 3,142 $ 2,633 $ 6,339 $ 5,493 Gain (Loss) on Sales of Securities (6 ) 80 (47 ) 74 (48 ) Gain on Sales of Loans 1,583 1,341 781 2,924 2,037 Debit Card and ATM Fee Income 2,415 2,306 1,958 4,721 3,816 Cash Value of Life Insurance Income 902 831 758 1,733 1,566 Fees and Brokerage Commission 2,387 2,261 1,980 4,648 4,128 Pass-Through Income (Loss) from Other Investments 14 135 (246 ) 149 505 Gain on Extinguishment/Redemption of Debt 545 - - 545 630 Gain on Sale of Branch - - 3,360 - 3,360 Swap Fee Income 385 1,537 808 1,922 1,547 Other 2,545 2,417 2,430 4,962 4,607 Total Other Income $ 13,967 $ 14,050 $ 14,415 $ 28,017 $ 27,641 (1) Average outstanding balances are determined utilizing daily averages and average yield/rate is calculated utilizing an actual day count convention. (2) Noninterest expense (excluding provision for loan losses) divided by noninterest income plus net interest income less gain/loss on sales of securities.





Business First Bancshares, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) June 30, March 31, June 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2026

2026

2025

Assets Cash and Due From Banks $ 575,604 $ 589,804 $ 495,757 Federal Funds Sold 95,535 88,257 39,296 Securities Purchased Under Agreements to Resell 30,702 30,743 25,433 Securities Available for Sale, at Fair Values 1,041,133 1,045,817 926,450 Mortgage Loans Held for Sale 2,838 480 677 Loans and Lease Receivable 6,659,447 6,684,263 6,047,650 Allowance for Loan Losses (62,458 ) (63,655 ) (58,496 ) Net Loans and Lease Receivable 6,596,989 6,620,608 5,989,154 Premises and Equipment, Net 88,925 88,421 79,007 Accrued Interest Receivable 38,969 38,176 36,738 Other Equity Securities 51,302 40,047 48,736 Other Real Estate Owned 25,109 20,898 1,473 Cash Value of Life Insurance 139,169 132,682 118,707 Deferred Taxes, Net 21,561 22,959 25,222 Goodwill 135,222 133,564 121,146 Core Deposit and Customer Intangibles 33,267 29,409 15,775 Other Assets 27,181 24,943 24,723 Total Assets $ 8,903,506 $ 8,906,808 $ 7,948,294 Liabilities Deposits Noninterest-Bearing $ 1,583,562 $ 1,575,086 $ 1,410,708 Interest-Bearing 5,651,994 5,889,863 5,008,943 Total Deposits 7,235,556 7,464,949 6,419,651 Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase 24,442 21,594 22,557 Federal Home Loan Bank Borrowings 442,494 260,792 492,946 Subordinated Debt 114,250 92,472 92,645 Subordinated Debt - Trust Preferred Securities 9,678 9,666 5,000 Accrued Interest Payable 3,774 3,692 4,829 Other Liabilities 64,735 62,467 62,226 Total Liabilities 7,894,929 7,915,632 7,099,854 Shareholders' Equity Preferred Stock 71,930 71,930 71,930 Common Stock 32,536 32,625 29,603 Additional Paid-In Capital 578,087 580,640 502,046 Retained Earnings 361,846 343,890 292,629 Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss (35,822 ) (37,909 ) (47,768 ) Total Shareholders' Equity 1,008,577 991,176 848,440 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 8,903,506 $ 8,906,808 $ 7,948,294





Business First Bancshares, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31,

June 30, June 30,

June 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2026

2026

2025

2026

2025

Interest Income: Interest and Fees on Loans $ 111,780 $ 109,146 $ 104,028 $ 220,926 $ 207,020 Interest and Dividends on Securities 9,104 8,462 6,906 17,566 13,520 Interest on Federal Funds Sold and Due From Banks 4,766 4,886 3,916 9,652 8,003 Total Interest Income 125,650 122,494 114,850 248,144 228,543 Interest Expense: Interest on Deposits 41,251 42,758 41,546 84,009 83,985 Interest on Borrowings 6,555 4,541 6,262 11,096 11,533 Total Interest Expense 47,806 47,299 47,808 95,105 95,518 Net Interest Income 77,844 75,195 67,042 153,039 133,025 Provision for Credit Losses 1,991 2,278 2,225 4,269 5,037 Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses 75,853 72,917 64,817 148,770 127,988 Other Income: Service Charges on Deposit Accounts 3,197 3,142 2,633 6,339 5,493 Gain (Loss) on Sales of Securities (6 ) 80 (47 ) 74 (48 ) Gain on Sales of Loans 1,583 1,341 781 2,924 2,037 Other Income 9,193 9,487 11,048 18,680 20,159 Total Other Income 13,967 14,050 14,415 28,017 27,641 Other Expenses: Salaries and Employee Benefits 33,120 33,039 28,317 66,159 57,814 Occupancy and Equipment Expense 8,279 8,122 7,162 16,401 14,518 Merger and Conversion-Related Expense 303 1,377 210 1,680 460 Other Expenses 17,823 14,933 15,517 32,756 28,992 Total Other Expenses 59,525 57,471 51,206 116,996 101,784 Income Before Income Taxes 30,295 29,496 28,026 59,791 53,845 Provision for Income Taxes 6,120 5,932 5,923 12,052 11,199 Net Income 24,175 23,564 22,103 47,739 42,646 Preferred Stock Dividends 1,350 1,350 1,350 2,700 2,700 Net Income Available to Common Shareholders $ 22,825 $ 22,214 $ 20,753 $ 45,039 $ 39,946





Business First Bancshares, Inc. Consolidated Net Interest Margin (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, 2026 March 31, 2026 June 30, 2025 Average Average Average Outstanding Interest Earned / Average Outstanding Interest Earned / Average Outstanding Interest Earned / Average (Dollars in thousands) Balance Interest Paid Yield / Rate Balance Interest Paid Yield / Rate Balance Interest Paid Yield / Rate Assets Interest-Earning Assets: Total Loans $ 6,757,776 $ 111,780 6.63 % $ 6,698,261 $ 109,146 6.61 % $ 5,995,490 $ 104,028 6.96 % Securities 1,068,191 9,104 3.42 % 1,065,447 8,462 3.22 % 937,099 6,906 2.96 % Securities Purchased under Agreements to Resell 30,683 335 4.38 % 26,657 302 4.59 % 31,172 401 5.16 % Interest-Bearing Deposit in Other Banks 509,177 4,431 3.49 % 558,468 4,584 3.33 % 336,138 3,515 4.19 % Total Interest-Earning Assets 8,365,827 125,650 6.02 % 8,348,833 122,494 5.95 % 7,299,899 114,850 6.31 % Allowance for Loan Losses (63,280 ) (60,553 ) (56,934 ) Noninterest-Earning Assets 614,407 605,139 548,406 Total Assets $ 8,916,954 $ 125,650 $ 8,893,419 $ 122,494 $ 7,791,371 $ 114,850 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Interest-Bearing Liabilities: Interest-Bearing Deposits $ 5,739,241 $ 41,251 2.88 % $ 5,884,257 $ 42,758 2.95 % $ 5,029,981 $ 41,546 3.31 % Subordinated Debt 112,252 1,778 6.35 % 92,163 1,209 5.32 % 92,682 1,235 5.34 % Subordinated Debt - Trust Preferred Securities 9,670 178 7.40 % 11,671 165 5.73 % 5,000 100 8.02 % Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) 441,012 4,457 4.05 % 297,588 3,038 4.14 % 447,271 4,793 4.30 % Other Borrowings 22,206 142 2.58 % 20,030 129 2.61 % 20,514 134 2.62 % Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 6,324,381 47,806 3.03 % 6,305,709 47,299 3.04 % 5,595,448 47,808 3.43 % Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities: Noninterest-Bearing Deposits $ 1,518,400 $ 1,521,252 $ 1,292,262 Other Liabilities 71,223 72,491 65,847 Total Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities 1,589,623 1,593,743 1,358,109 Shareholders' Equity: Common Shareholders' Equity 931,020 922,037 765,884 Preferred Equity 71,930 71,930 71,930 Total Shareholders' Equity 1,002,950 993,967 837,814 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 8,916,954 $ 8,893,419 $ 7,791,371 Net Interest Spread 2.99 % 2.91 % 2.88 % Net Interest Income $ 77,844 $ 75,195 $ 67,042 Net Interest Margin 3.73 % 3.65 % 3.68 % Overall Cost of Funds 2.44 % 2.45 % 2.78 % NOTE: Average outstanding balances are determined utilizing daily averages and an actual day count convention.







Business First Bancshares, Inc.

Consolidated Net Interest Margin

(Unaudited)

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2026

June 30, 2025

Average

Average

Outstanding

Interest Earned / Average

Outstanding

Interest Earned / Average

(Dollars in thousands) Balance

Interest Paid Yield / Rate

Balance

Interest Paid Yield / Rate

Assets Interest-Earning Assets: Total Loans $ 6,728,183 $ 220,926 6.62 % $ 5,983,870 $ 207,020 6.98 % Securities 1,066,827 17,566 3.32 % 930,930 13,520 2.93 % Securities Purchased under Agreements to Resell 28,681 637 4.48 % 40,950 1,052 5.18 % Interest-Bearing Deposit in Other Banks 533,687 9,015 3.41 % 326,000 6,951 4.30 % Total Interest-Earning Assets 8,357,378 248,144 5.99 % 7,281,750 228,543 6.33 % Allowance for Loan Losses (61,924 ) (55,829 ) Noninterest-Earning Assets 609,797 545,367 Total Assets $ 8,905,251 $ 248,144 $ 7,771,288 $ 228,543 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Interest-Bearing Liabilities: Interest-Bearing Deposits $ 5,811,348 $ 84,009 2.92 % $ 5,085,431 $ 83,985 3.33 % Subordinated Debt 102,263 2,998 5.91 % 94,954 2,497 5.30 % Subordinated Debt - Trust Preferred Securities 10,665 332 6.27 % 5,000 199 8.03 % Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) 369,696 7,495 4.09 % 404,917 8,589 4.28 % Other Borrowings 21,124 271 2.59 % 19,424 248 2.57 % Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 6,315,096 95,105 3.04 % 5,609,726 95,518 3.43 % Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities: Noninterest-Bearing Deposits 1,519,818 1,268,659 Other Liabilities 71,854 66,503 Total Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities 1,591,672 1,335,162 Shareholders' Equity: Common Shareholders' Equity 926,553 754,470 Preferred Equity 71,930 71,930 Total Shareholders' Equity 998,483 826,400 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 8,905,251 $ 7,771,288 Net Interest Spread 2.95 % 2.90 % Net Interest Income $ 153,039 $ 133,025 Net Interest Margin 3.69 % 3.68 % Overall Cost of Funds 2.45 % 2.80 % NOTE: Average outstanding balances are determined utilizing daily averages and an actual day count convention.





Business First Bancshares, Inc. Non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2026

2026

2025

2026

2025

Interest Income: Interest income $ 125,650 $ 122,494 $ 114,850 $ 248,144 $ 228,543 Core interest income 125,650 122,494 114,850 248,144 228,543 Interest Expense: Interest expense 47,806 47,299 47,808 95,105 95,518 Core interest expense 47,806 47,299 47,808 95,105 95,518 Provision for Credit Losses: (b) Provision for credit losses 1,991 2,278 2,225 4,269 5,037 Core provision expense 1,991 2,278 2,225 4,269 5,037 Other Income: Other income 13,967 14,050 14,415 28,017 27,641 Gain on former bank premises and equipment - (28 ) - (28 ) (155 ) (Gain) loss on sale of securities 6 (80 ) 47 (74 ) 48 Gain on sale of branch - - (3,360 ) - (3,360 ) Gain on extinguishment/redemption of debt (545 ) - - (545 ) (630 ) Core other income 13,428 13,942 11,102 27,370 23,544 Other Expense: Other expense 59,525 57,471 51,206 116,996 101,784 Acquisition-related expenses (2) (1,169 ) (2,227 ) (570 ) (3,396 ) (1,249 ) Core conversion expenses - - (1,008 ) - (1,224 ) Core other expense 58,356 55,244 49,628 113,600 99,311 Pre-Tax Income: (a) Pre-tax income 30,295 29,496 28,026 59,791 53,845 Gain on former bank premises and equipment - (28 ) - (28 ) (155 ) (Gain) loss on sale of securities 6 (80 ) 47 (74 ) 48 Gain on sale of branch - - (3,360 ) - (3,360 ) Gain on extinguishment/redemption of debt (545 ) - - (545 ) (630 ) Acquisition-related expenses (2) 1,169 2,227 570 3,396 1,249 Core conversion expenses - - 1,008 - 1,224 Core pre-tax income 30,925 31,615 26,291 62,540 52,221 Provision for Income Taxes: (1) Provision for income taxes 6,120 5,932 5,923 12,052 11,199 Tax on gain on former bank premises and equipment - (6 ) - (6 ) (33 ) Tax on (gain) loss on sale of securities 1 (17 ) 10 (16 ) 10 Tax on gain on sale of branch - - (833 ) - (833 ) Tax on gain on extinguishment/redemption of debt (115 ) - - (115 ) (133 ) Tax on acquisition-related expenses (2) 239 319 103 558 246 Tax on core conversion expenses - - 213 - 259 Core provision for income taxes 6,245 6,228 5,416 12,473 10,715 Preferred Dividends: Preferred dividends 1,350 1,350 1,350 2,700 2,700 Core preferred dividends 1,350 1,350 1,350 2,700 2,700 Net Income Available to Common Shareholders: Net income available to common shareholders 22,825 22,214 20,753 45,039 39,946 Gain on former bank premises and equipment, net of tax - (22 ) - (22 ) (122 ) (Gain) loss on sale of securities, net of tax 5 (63 ) 37 (58 ) 38 Gain on sale of branch, net of tax - - (2,527 ) - (2,527 ) Gain on extinguishment/redemption of debt, net of tax (430 ) - - (430 ) (497 ) Acquisition-related expenses (2), net of tax 930 1,908 467 2,838 1,003 Core conversion expenses, net of tax - - 795 - 965 Core net income available to common shareholders 23,330 24,037 19,525 47,367 38,806 Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings available to common shareholders (a+b) (3) 32,286 31,774 30,251 64,060 58,882 Gain on former bank premises and equipment - (28 ) - (28 ) (155 ) (Gain) loss on sale of securities 6 (80 ) 47 (74 ) 48 Gain on sale of branch - - (3,360 ) - (3,360 ) Gain on extinguishment/redemption of debt (545 ) - - (545 ) (630 ) Acquisition-related expenses (2) 1,169 2,227 570 3,396 1,249 Core conversion expenses - - 1,008 - 1,224 Core pre-tax, pre-provision earnings $ 32,916 $ 33,893 $ 28,516 $ 66,809 $ 57,258 Average Diluted Common Shares Outstanding 32,763,608 32,785,554 29,586,975 32,778,199 29,500,061 Diluted Earnings Per Common Share: Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.70 $ 0.68 $ 0.70 $ 1.37 $ 1.35 Gain on former bank premises and equipment, net of tax - - - - - (Gain) loss on sale of securities, net of tax - - - - - Gain on sale of branch, net of tax - - (0.09 ) - (0.09 ) Gain on extinguishment/redemption of debt, net of tax (0.01 ) - - (0.01 ) (0.02 ) Acquisition-related expenses (2), net of tax 0.02 0.05 0.02 0.09 0.04 Core conversion expenses, net of tax - - 0.03 - 0.03 Core diluted earnings per common share $ 0.71 $ 0.73 $ 0.66 $ 1.45 $ 1.31 Pre-tax, pre-provision profit diluted earnings per common share $ 0.99 $ 0.97 $ 1.02 $ 1.95 $ 2.00 Gain on former bank premises and equipment - - - - (0.01 ) (Gain) loss on sale of securities - - - - - Gain on sale of branch - - (0.11 ) - (0.11 ) Gain on extinguishment/redemption of debt (0.02 ) - - (0.02 ) (0.02 ) Acquisition-related expenses (2) 0.04 0.06 0.02 0.10 0.04 Core conversion expenses - - 0.03 - 0.04 Core pre-tax, pre-provision diluted earnings per common share $ 1.01 $ 1.03 $ 0.96 $ 2.03 $ 1.94 (1) Tax rates, exclusive of certain nondeductible merger-related expenses and goodwill, utilized were 21.129% for 2026 and 2025. These rates approximated the marginal tax rates. (2) Includes merger and conversion-related expenses and salary and employee benefits.

(3) Before preferred dividends.







Business First Bancshares, Inc. Non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited) June 30, March 31, June 30, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2026

2026

2025

Total Shareholders' (Common) Equity: Total shareholders' equity $ 1,008,577 $ 991,176 $ 848,440 Preferred stock (71,930 ) (71,930 ) (71,930 ) Total common shareholders' equity 936,647 919,246 776,510 Goodwill (135,222 ) (133,564 ) (121,146 ) Core deposit and customer intangible (33,267 ) (29,409 ) (15,775 ) Total tangible common equity $ 768,158 $ 756,273 $ 639,589 Total Assets: Total assets $ 8,903,506 $ 8,906,808 $ 7,948,294 Goodwill (135,222 ) (133,564 ) (121,146 ) Core deposit and customer intangible (33,267 ) (29,409 ) (15,775 ) Total tangible assets $ 8,735,017 $ 8,743,835 $ 7,811,373 Common shares outstanding 32,535,659 32,624,887 29,602,970 Book value per common share $ 28.79 $ 28.18 $ 26.23 Tangible book value per common share $ 23.61 $ 23.18 $ 21.61 Common equity to total assets 10.52 % 10.32 % 9.77 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets 8.79 % 8.65 % 8.19 %





Business First Bancshares, Inc. Non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2026

2026

2025

2026

2025

Total Quarterly Average Assets $ 8,916,954 $ 8,893,419 $ 7,791,371 $ 8,905,251 $ 7,771,288 Total Quarterly Average Common Equity $ 931,020 $ 922,037 $ 765,884 $ 926,553 $ 754,470 Net Income Available to Common Shareholders: Net income available to common shareholders $ 22,825 $ 22,214 $ 20,753 $ 45,039 $ 39,946 Gain on former bank premises and equipment, net of tax - (22 ) - (22 ) (122 ) (Gain) loss on sale of securities, net of tax 5 (63 ) 37 (58 ) 38 Gain on sale of branch, net of tax - - (2,527 ) - (2,527 ) Gain on extinguishment/redemption of debt, net of tax (430 ) - - (430 ) (497 ) Acquisition-related expenses, net of tax 930 1,908 467 2,838 1,003 Core conversion expenses, net of tax - - 795 - 965 Core net income available to common shareholders $ 23,330 $ 24,037 $ 19,525 $ 47,367 $ 38,806 Return to common shareholders on average assets (annualized) (2) 1.03 % 1.01 % 1.07 % 1.02 % 1.04 % Core return on average assets (annualized) (2) 1.05 % 1.10 % 1.01 % 1.07 % 1.01 % Return to common shareholders on average common equity (annualized) (2) 9.83 % 9.77 % 10.87 % 9.80 % 10.68 % Core return on average common equity (annualized) (2) 10.05 % 10.57 % 10.23 % 10.31 % 10.37 % Interest Income: Interest income $ 125,650 $ 122,494 $ 114,850 $ 248,144 $ 228,543 Core interest income 125,650 122,494 114,850 248,144 228,543 Interest Expense: Interest expense 47,806 47,299 47,808 95,105 95,518 Core interest expense 47,806 47,299 47,808 95,105 95,518 Other Income: Other income 13,967 14,050 14,415 28,017 27,641 Gain on former bank premises and equipment - (28 ) - (28 ) (155 ) (Gain) loss on sale of securities 6 (80 ) 47 (74 ) 48 Gain on sale of branch - - (3,360 ) - (3,360 ) Gain on extinguishment/redemption of debt (545 ) - - (545 ) (630 ) Core other income 13,428 13,942 11,102 27,370 23,544 Other Expense: Other expense 59,525 57,471 51,206 116,996 101,784 Acquisition-related expenses (1,169 ) (2,227 ) (570 ) (3,396 ) (1,249 ) Core conversion expenses - - (1,008 ) - (1,224 ) Core other expense $ 58,356 $ 55,244 $ 49,628 $ 113,600 $ 99,311 Efficiency Ratio: Other expense (a) $ 59,525 $ 57,471 $ 51,206 $ 116,996 $ 101,784 Core other expense (c) $ 58,356 $ 55,244 $ 49,628 $ 113,600 $ 99,311 Net interest and other income (1) (b) $ 91,817 $ 89,165 $ 81,504 $ 180,982 $ 160,714 Core net interest and other income (1) (d) $ 91,272 $ 89,137 $ 78,144 $ 180,409 $ 156,569 Efficiency ratio (a/b) 64.83 % 64.45 % 62.83 % 64.65 % 63.33 % Core efficiency ratio (c/d) 63.94 % 61.98 % 63.51 % 62.97 % 63.43 % Total Average Interest-Earnings Assets $ 8,365,827 $ 8,348,833 $ 7,299,899 $ 8,357,378 $ 7,281,750 Net Interest Income: Net interest income $ 77,844 $ 75,195 $ 67,042 $ 153,039 $ 133,025 Loan discount accretion (995 ) (1,138 ) (767 ) (2,133 ) (1,560 ) Net interest income excluding loan discount accretion $ 76,849 $ 74,057 $ 66,275 $ 150,906 $ 131,465 Net interest margin (2) 3.73 % 3.65 % 3.68 % 3.69 % 3.68 % Net interest margin excluding loan discount accretion (2) 3.68 % 3.60 % 3.64 % 3.64 % 3.64 % Net interest spread (2) 2.99 % 2.91 % 2.88 % 2.95 % 2.90 % Net interest spread excluding loan discount accretion (2) 2.94 % 2.85 % 2.84 % 2.90 % 2.85 % (1) Excludes gains/losses on sales of securities.

(2) Calculated utilizing an actual day count convention.





