Elegant Zen Charm of Niushou Mountain: Discover the Most Relaxing Summer Serenity in Nanjing

NANJING, China, July 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As sweltering summer heat shrouds Nanjing and hot waves surge through city streets, Niushou Mountain Cultural Tourism Zone sheds its gentle spring grace, covered in lush green woods and surrounded by leisurely sea of clouds. Its mountain-and-water Zen scenery blends harmoniously with profound cultural heritage. Tranquil healing landscapes unfold by day, while dazzling lights glow radiantly after dark. The dual charms of day and night weave a vivid cultural tourism scroll balancing dynamism and tranquility, bridging ancient and modern times, making it a poetic hidden retreat for summer leisure and cultural immersion in Nanjing.

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Mountain Forest Healing & Daytime Cultural Feasts

In summer, the layered green ridges of Niushou Mountain form a cool sanctuary shut off from the hustle and bustle of the outside world. Mountain breezes drift through the woods, carrying the sweet fragrance of lotus ponds, mild scent of plants and trees, and faint sandalwood drifting from ancient temples, gently soothing restlessness deep in visitors' hearts. People may sit quietly by mountain streams to calm the mind, or meditate peacefully amid dappled forest light. Guests can also attend mountain singing bowl rituals and starry-night sound healing sessions guided by professional meditation instructors, embarking on a gentle journey of physical and mental rejuvenation amid nature.

Two brand-new cultural exhibition halls opened to the public this year. The Cultural and History Museum fully chronicles the thousand-year stories of the Niutou Chan School, Zheng He's maritime voyages, and General Yue Fei's great victory at Niutou Mountain. The Nanjing Buddhist Culture Museum presents special exhibitions showcasing 1,800 years of Zen heritage in Nanjing. Digital light and shadow technologies revitalize traditional intangible cultural heritage crafts, letting long-buried craftsmanship become tangible and immersive. The Maritime Silk Road Culture Week, held in July, brings together cultural scholars from home and abroad to explore the history of cultural integration along the ancient maritime trade route. Young students participating in study tours can copy Dunhuang murals and learn the craft of Nanjing gold foil forging. Weighty historical and cultural heritage is thus transformed into accessible daily experiences, touching every visitor who steps foot here.

Light & Shadow Zen Realm & Immersive Night Tour

As twilight drapes over the mine pit dome, countless lights of the Buddha Top Palace flicker to life, their shimmering reflections rippling across mirror-like ponds. Amid the interplay of reality and illusion, the grand architecture softens from its solemn daytime demeanor into an ethereal, gentle wonder. A limited summer-long night cultural exploration experience runs throughout the season: visitors wander the palace corridors with guide maps, chatting with live NPCs portraying intangible cultural heritage artisans. Collected craft imprints gathered along the way can be exchanged for exclusive cultural and creative souvenirs. Lotus-themed performances also take place in the front garden of the Buddha Top Palace, featuring lotus fairies leading the way and ancient literati composing poems along the waterfront. The melodious tunes of guzheng and bamboo flutes float with flowing water, painting the subtle, graceful poetic charm of a traditional Chinese summer night.

Lively, laid-back amusements also await guests this summer. The 3.6-kilometer mountain ring light-and-shadow track hosts fun night runs, while lawn starry-night live band performances create mellow outdoor parties, catering to both active and laid-back tastes. Many family groups come on weekends to embrace the evening breeze. Children get to experience intangible cultural crafts and trace historical tales amid light-adorned palaces, their light chatter echoing softly through the mountain woods.

This summer, Niushou Mountain encapsulates all the enchanting delights of midsummer in Nanjing. Days bring forest meditation, cultural exploration and elegant study tours; nights unfold light-and-shadow wonderlands and traditional Chinese performances. Blending mountain forest Zen healing, living heritage inheritance, cross-cultural exchanges, free public aesthetic education for youth, and all-age leisure experiences, the entire mountain relies on natural landscapes as its canvas and cultural heritage as its soul. It strips millennia of profound culture of its heavy barriers, presenting it to ordinary travelers in a warm, vivid manner.

Step away from the noisy urban traffic, cast off all restlessness amid Niushou Mountain's refreshing breezes, starry skies and timeless Zen charm, find lasting peace and calm within, and embrace the gentle summer magic unique to Nanjing's mountain wilderness.

Source: Niushou Mountain Cultural Tourism Zone