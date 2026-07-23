DoubleVerify to Announce Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results on August 6, 2026

NEW YORK, July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DoubleVerify (“DV”) (NYSE: DV), a leading software platform for digital media measurement, data and analytics, today announced that it will report second quarter 2026 financial results after the market close on Thursday, August 6, 2026. Management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss DV's financial results, recent developments and business outlook at 4:30 p.m. ET following the release of the financial results.

What: DoubleVerify Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results Conference Call When: Thursday, August 6, 2026 Time: 4:30 p.m. ET Webcast: The live webcast, pre-registration for the event, and any related materials can be accessed from both the Financial Results and the IR Calendar page of the DV investor relations website .



A replay of the webcast will also be accessible through the DoubleVerify investor relations website shortly following the call and will be available for at least seven days.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify (“DV”) (NYSE: DV) is the industry’s leading media effectiveness platform that leverages AI to drive superior outcomes for global brands. By creating more effective, transparent ad transactions, we make the digital advertising ecosystem stronger, safer and more secure, thereby preserving the fair value exchange between buyers and sellers of digital media. Learn more at www.doubleverify.com .

Investor Relations

Brinlea Johnson

The Blueshirt Group

IR@doubleverify.com