NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results on July 30, 2026

HOUSTON, July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (“NCS” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:NCSM), a leading provider of highly engineered products and support services that facilitate the optimization of oil and natural gas well construction, well completions and field development strategies, announced today that it will report its financial results for the second quarter of 2026 on Thursday July 30, 2026.

On June 1, 2026, Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ: WFRD) (“Weatherford”) and NCS announced that Weatherford has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire NCS. The transaction is subject to certain customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals, and is expected to close in the second half of 2026. In light of the acquisition, NCS will not host a conference call to discuss the quarterly results.

About NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc.

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. is a leading provider of highly engineered products and support services that facilitate the optimization of oil and natural gas well construction, well completions and field development strategies. NCS provides products and services primarily to exploration and production companies for use in onshore and offshore wells, predominantly those that have been drilled with horizontal laterals in both unconventional and conventional oil and natural gas formations. NCS’s products and services are utilized in oil and natural gas basins throughout North America and in selected international markets, including the North Sea, the Middle East and Argentina. NCS’s common stock is traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “NCSM.” Additional information is available on the website, www.ncsmultistage.com.

Company Contact:

Mike Morrison

Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer

+1 281-453-2222

IR@ncsmultistage.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Hayden IR

Corbin Woodhull

Managing Director

Corbin@HaydenIR.com