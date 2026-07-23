SB Financial Group Announces Second Quarter 2026 Results

 | Source: SB Financial Group, Inc. SB Financial Group, Inc.

DEFIANCE, Ohio, July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBFG) (“SB Financial” or the “Company”), a diversified financial services company providing full-service community banking, mortgage banking, wealth management, private client and title insurance services today reported earnings for the quarter ended June 30, 2026.

Second Quarter 2026 Highlights compared to the second quarter of the prior year include:

  • Net Income, GAAP net income and Diluted Earnings per Share (“DEPS”) were $4.5 million, or $0.72 per DEPS, an improvement from the $3.9 million, or $0.60 per DEPS in the prior-year quarter. Net income, adjusted for Originated Mortgage Servicing Rights (“OMSR”) and merger costs, was $4.5 million, up 21.8 percent compared to $3.7 million for the prior-year period. Adjusted DEPS of $0.73 was also up 25.9 percent from the adjusted prior-year.
  • Total loans reached $1.19 billion, reflecting an increase of $94.8 million, or 8.7 percent, from the prior-year quarter and an improvement of $8.4 million, or 0.71 percent, from the linked quarter. This performance marks SBFG's ninth consecutive quarter of expansion in our loan portfolio.
  • Total deposits climbed to $1.39 billion, increasing by $141.3 million, or 11.3 percent, from the prior-year quarter, and up $19.3 million, or 1.4 percent, from the linked quarter.
  • Tangible book value (“TBV”) per common share finished the quarter at $19.04, climbing $2.60 per share, or 15.8 percent, from $16.44 in the prior-year quarter. Adjusted tangible book value excluding AOCI advanced to $22.57 at quarter end.

Six months ended June 30, 2026 Highlights compared to the same period of the prior-year:

  • GAAP net income increased to $8.8 million, a 46.3 percent expansion compared to the $6.0 million reported for the previous six months, and diluted EPS was $1.41, an improvement of 51.6 percent from $0.93.
  • Net interest income rose to $25.7 million, representing a 9.7 percent improvement from the $23.4 million reported in the prior-year period.
  • Noninterest income increased by 5.9 percent to $9.7 million compared to $9.2 million reported in the previous six months.
  • Noninterest expense remained well controlled, decreasing by 0.8 percent to $24.1 million from $24.3 million in the prior-year period.

         
Earnings HighlightsThree Months Ended  Six Months Ended
($ in thousands, except per share & ratios)Jun. 2026Jun. 2025% Change  Jun. 2026Jun. 2025% Change
Operating revenue$17,941 $17,176 4.5%  $35,365 $32,562 8.6%
Interest income 19,820  18,467 7.3%   39,127  35,839 9.2%
Interest expense 6,866  6,339 8.3%   13,461  12,432 8.3%
Net interest income 12,954  12,128 6.8%   25,666  23,407 9.7%
Provision for credit losses 299  597 49.9%   513  984 -47.9%
Noninterest income 4,987  5,048 -1.2%   9,699  9,155 5.9%
Noninterest expense 12,137  11,852 2.4%   24,066  24,262 -0.8%
Net income 4,497  3,852 16.7%   8,793  6,010 46.3%
Adjusted Earnings per diluted share 0.73  0.58 25.9%   1.36  1.00 36.0%
Earnings per diluted share 0.72  0.60 20.0%   1.41  0.93 51.6%
Adjusted Return on Avg. Assets 1.13% 1.00%13.0%   1.07% 0.85%25.9%
Return on average assets 1.12% 1.03%8.7%   1.11% 0.82%35.4%
Adjusted Return on Avg. Equity 12.55% 11.29%11.2%   11.81% 10.54%12.0%
Return on average equity 12.44% 11.67%6.6%   12.24% 9.19%33.2%
         

“Net income for the second quarter of 2026 was $4.5 million, a 16.7 percent increase from the prior-year quarter, with GAAP DEPS of $0.72, an improvement of 20.0 percent from the prior-year quarter,” said Mark A. Klein, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer. “This marks our 62nd consecutive quarter of profitability and reflects the continued benefits of not only our expanded balance sheet scale, but also the sustained, robust performance of our diversified community banking and fee-based business lines.”

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

In the second quarter of 2026, total operating revenue increased to $17.9 million, 4.5 percent improvement from $17.2 million in the prior-year quarter and 3.0 percent from $17.4 million in the linked quarter. The year-over-year increase was driven by higher net interest income, which was partially offset by a modest reduction in noninterest income due to lower net mortgage servicing fees. Net interest income for the quarter totaled $13.0 million, compared with $12.1 million in the prior-year period and $12.7 million in the linked quarter. The year-over-year expansion was driven by a rise in interest income on loans, which climbed to $17.5 million. Total interest expense increased to $6.9 million, up 8.3 percent from $6.3 million in the prior-year quarter, as slightly higher deposit costs were partially offset by lower costs across other funding sources. As a result, net interest margin decreased approximately 5 basis points from 3.48 percent in the prior-year quarter to 3.43 percent.

Total loans increased $94.8 million from the prior-year quarter and $8.4 million from the linked quarter. Total deposits at quarter end increased $141.3 million, or 11.3 percent, to $1.39 billion, supported by stable core deposit relationships and continued customer deposit gathering activities across the Company’s markets. Overall results for the quarter reflected continued balance sheet discipline, stable credit performance, and the benefit of a diversified revenue business model.

Mortgage Loan Business

Net mortgage banking revenue for the quarter reached $1.9 million, a decrease of $236,000 from the prior-year quarter. Loan servicing fees added $934,000 to revenue, reflecting an increase of $30,000 from the prior-year quarter. The OMSR net valuation adjustment for the second quarter of 2026 was a negative $54,000, compared with a recapture of $159,000 in the second quarter of 2025.

        
Mortgage Banking       
($ in thousands)Jun. 2026Mar. 2026Dec. 2025Sep. 2025Jun. 2025 Prior Year
Growth
Mortgage originations$79,346 $65,768 $72,398 $67,609 $97,901  $(18,555)
Mortgage sales 70,253  53,420  70,361  66,408  74,313   (4,060)
Mortgage servicing portfolio 1,504,657  1,482,052  1,479,982  1,470,360  1,456,374   48,283 
Mortgage servicing rights 15,953  15,728  15,254  15,347  15,458   495 
        
        
Revenue       
Loan servicing fees 934  928  928  914  904   30 
OMSR amortization (497) (529) (572) (455) (469)  (28)
Net administrative fees 437  399  356  459  435   2 
OMSR valuation adjustment (54) 452  (157) (301) 159   (213)
Net loan servicing fees 383  851  199  158  594   (211)
Gain on sale of mortgages 1,541  978  1,272  1,328  1,566   (25)
Mortgage banking revenue, net$ 1,924 $ 1,829 $ 1,471 $ 1,486 $ 2,160  $ (236)
        

Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense

“Noninterest income for the second quarter of 2026 reached $5.0 million, proving highly resilient compared to the prior-year base of $5.0 million,” Mr. Klein noted. “Our wealth management fees improved to $955,000, from $859,000 a year ago, while title insurance contributed $577,000 to total revenue, illustrating the strength of our team's cross-functional internal referral strategies.”

         
Noninterest Income/Noninterest Expense         
($ in thousands, except ratios) Jun. 2026Mar. 2026Dec. 2025Sep. 2025Jun. 2025 Prior Year
Growth
Noninterest Income (NII) $4,987 $4,712 $3,708 $4,244 $5,048  $(61)
NII / Total Revenue  27.8% 27.0% 22.6% 25.6% 29.4%  -1.6%
NII / Average Assets  1.2% 1.2% 1.0% 1.1% 1.4%  -0.2%
Total Revenue Growth  4.5% 13.3% 6.3% 15.9% 22.3%  -17.8%
         
Noninterest Expense (NIE) $12,137 $11,929 $11,239 $11,498 $11,852  $285 
Efficiency Ratio  67.3% 68.1% 68.1% 69.0% 68.9%  -1.6%
NIE / Average Assets  3.0% 3.1% 2.9% 3.0% 3.2%  -0.2%
Net Noninterest Expense/Avg. Assets  -1.8% -1.9% -1.9% -1.9% -1.8%  0.0%
Total Expense Growth  2.4% -3.9% 2.1% 4.5% 11.1%  -8.7%
         

Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2026 rose 2.4 percent to $12.1 million from $11.9 million in the prior-year quarter, predominantly driven by an increase of $410,000 in salaries and employee benefits, which totaled $7.0 million, to support revenue-producing lenders. This increase was heavily mitigated by lower data-processing expenses, which decreased to $693,000 from $888,000 in the prior-year quarter as previous merger-related and systems-integration costs fully wound down. “Our core efficiency ratio for the second quarter of 2026 improved to 67.32 percent, compared to 68.90 percent in the second quarter of 2025 and 68.12 percent in the linked quarter,” stated Mr. Klein. “This positive operating leverage reflects our disciplined approach to managing overhead while proactively funding expansion in our growth markets.”

Balance Sheet

As of June 30, 2026, SB Financial reported total assets of $1.62 billion, representing an increase of $74.7 million from December 31, 2025, and $133.8 million, or 9.0 percent, from June 30, 2025. The year-over-year asset growth was primarily driven by steady organic loan generation across commercial and agricultural lines. Cash and due from banks increased by $58.7 million from the prior-year period to $138.2 million, supported by sustained deposit gathering and investment portfolio cash flows. Key balance-sheet metrics for the quarter included a loan-to-deposit ratio of 85.51 percent and a loan-to-asset ratio of 73.43 percent, both of which remained well-aligned with target operating bands.

Total deposits at quarter end reached $1.39 billion, an increase of $141.3 million, or 11.3 percent, from the prior-year quarter, driven by strong client retention and expanded commercial deposit relationships. Noninterest-bearing demand deposits totaled $258.6 million, accounting for 18.6 percent of the total deposit portfolio. Shareholders’ equity finished the period at $146.7 million, representing an increase of $13.1 million, or 9.8 percent, from the prior-year period.

During the second quarter, SB Financial repurchased approximately 28,000 shares, roughly flat compared to the linked quarter, reflecting a measured approach to capital allocation and ongoing evaluation of market dynamics and corporate priorities during the period. The Company remains committed to a prudent capital allocation strategy, supporting shareholder returns through dividends and share buybacks while preserving the financial flexibility to fund organic expansion, strategic initiatives, and capital stability.

“As we enter the second half of 2026, we are operating from a strong fundamental foundation characterized by top-tier capital ratios, exceptional credit quality, and a resilient core deposit franchise,” stated Mr. Klein. “Our consistent organic loan expansion highlights our strong client relationship model and localized lending expertise, while our robust reserve coverage and near-zero delinquency levels reflect our disciplined approach to credit administration. Supported by our diverse fee-generating businesses and careful expense management, we are well-positioned to maintain positive operating leverage and drive long-term value for our shareholders.”


       
Loan Balances      
($ in thousands, except ratios)Jun. 2026Mar. 2026Dec. 2025Sep. 2025Jun. 2025Annual
Growth
Commercial$111,128 $112,226 $113,878 $117,581 $118,984 $(7,856)
% of Total 9.3% 9.5% 9.6% 10.6% 10.9% -6.6%
Commercial RE 611,274  601,556  596,983  535,307  525,671  85,603 
% of Total 51.4% 50.9% 50.6% 48.2% 48.0% 16.3%
Agriculture 81,341  78,569  76,514  65,150  60,924  20,417 
% of Total 6.8% 6.7% 6.5% 5.9% 5.6% 33.5%
Residential RE 295,481  299,741  304,741  309,140  310,126  (14,645)
% of Total 24.8% 25.4% 25.8% 27.8% 28.3% -4.7%
Consumer & Other 90,335  89,043  88,475  83,367  79,014  11,321 
% of Total 7.6% 7.5% 7.5% 7.5% 7.2% 14.3%
Total Loans$ 1,189,559 $ 1,181,135 $ 1,180,591 $ 1,110,545 $ 1,094,719 $ 94,840 
Total Growth Percentage      8.7%
       
       
Deposit Balances      
($ in thousands, except ratios)Jun. 2026Mar. 2026Dec. 2025Sep. 2025Jun. 2025Annual
Growth
Non-Int DDA$258,576 $248,239 $254,063 $246,725 $241,245 $17,331 
% of Total 18.6% 18.1% 19.4% 19.5% 19.3% 7.2%
Interest DDA 206,593  215,594  202,501  194,420  205,581  1,012 
% of Total 14.9% 15.7% 15.5% 15.4% 16.4% 0.5%
Savings 325,675  333,662  296,484  290,111  282,311  43,364 
% of Total 23.4% 24.3% 22.7% 23.0% 22.6% 15.4%
Money Market 315,363  300,028  280,896  261,953  249,536  65,827 
% of Total 22.7% 21.9% 21.5% 20.7% 20.0% 26.4%
Time Deposits 284,940  274,300  273,300  269,313  271,149  13,791 
% of Total 20.5% 20.0% 20.9% 21.3% 21.7% 5.1%
Total Deposits$ 1,391,147 $ 1,371,823 $ 1,307,244 $ 1,262,522 $ 1,249,822 $ 141,325 
Total Growth Percentage      11.3%
       

Asset Quality

As of June 30, 2026, SB Financial continued to report strong asset quality metrics. Nonperforming assets totaled $4.4 million, representing 0.27 percent of total assets, reflecting a decrease of $1.8 million from $6.2 million (0.41 percent of total assets) in the prior-year quarter. Within total nonperforming assets, nonaccruing loans declined to $3.5 million, while foreclosed properties and other assets stood at $936,000. The allowance for credit losses remained strong at 1.38 percent of total loans, providing coverage of 470.2 percent of nonperforming loans. This reserve level represents an improvement from the prior-year period, reflecting the Company’s disciplined credit risk framework. Annualized net loan charge-offs to average loans remained very low at 6 basis points, compared to 1 basis point in the linked quarter and 2 basis points in the prior-year quarter, with gross charge-offs totaling $196,000. Collectively, these metrics underscore SB Financial's continued focus on disciplined underwriting and effective credit administration.

“Our credit results for the second quarter continue to demonstrate excellent stability across the loan portfolio and steady progress in resolving nonperforming assets,” said Mr. Klein. “With nonperforming assets declining compared to the linked quarter and our allowance for credit losses providing coverage of nonperforming loans, our reserve position remains highly conservative. We remain committed to diligent underwriting and proactive risk management to protect the balance sheet as we support measured loan expansion across our markets.”

       
Nonperforming AssetsReconcile to 10-Q
  Annual
Change
($ in thousands, except ratios)Jun. 2026Mar. 2026Dec. 2025Sep. 2025Jun. 2025
Commercial & Agriculture$1,304 $1,359 $2,256 $2,243 $3,306 $(2,002)
% of Total Com./Ag. loans 0.68% 0.71% 1.18% 1.23% 1.84% -60.6%
Commercial RE 339  668  771  778  784  (445)
% of Total CRE loans 0.06% 0.11% 0.13% 0.15% 0.15% -56.8%
Residential RE 1,476  1,439  1,322  1,400  1,585  (109)
% of Total Res. RE loans 0.50% 0.48% 0.43% 0.45% 0.51% -6.9%
Consumer & Other 367  233  230  195  197  170 
% of Total Con./Oth. loans 0.41% 0.26% 0.26% 0.23% 0.25% 86.3%
Total Nonaccruing Loans 3,486  3,699  4,579  4,616  5,872  (2,386)
% of Total loans 0.29% 0.31% 0.39% 0.42% 0.54% -40.6%
Foreclosed Assets and Other Assets 936  974  104  237  284  652 
Total Change (%)     N/M
Total Nonperforming Assets$4,422 $4,673 $4,683 $4,853 $6,156 $(1,734)
% of Total assets 0.27% 0.29% 0.30% 0.32% 0.41% -28.17%
       

Webcast and Conference Call

The Company will hold the second quarter 2026 earnings conference call and webcast on July 24, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. EST. Interested parties may access the conference call by dialing 1-888-338-9469. The webcast can be accessed at ir.yourstatebank.com. An audio replay of the call will be available on the Company’s website.

About SB Financial Group

Headquartered in Defiance, Ohio, SB Financial is a diversified financial services holding company for the State Bank & Trust Company (State Bank) and SBFG Title, LLC dba Peak Title (Peak Title). State Bank provides a full range of financial services for consumers and small businesses, including wealth management, private client services, mortgage banking and commercial and agricultural lending, operating through a total of 27 offices: 25 in eleven Ohio counties and two in Northeast, Indiana, and 27 ATMs. State Bank has four Residential loan production offices located throughout Ohio and Indiana. Peak Title provides title insurance and title opinions throughout the Tri-State and Kentucky. SB Financial’s common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market with the ticker symbol “SBFG”.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements within this document, which are not statements of historical fact, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those predicted by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties inherent in the national and regional banking industry, changes in economic conditions in the market areas in which SB Financial and its subsidiaries operate, changes in policies by regulatory agencies, changes in accounting standards and policies, changes in tax laws, fluctuations in interest rates, demand for loans in the market areas in which SB Financial and its subsidiaries operate, increases in FDIC insurance premiums, changes in the competitive environment, losses of significant customers, geopolitical events, the loss of key personnel and other risks identified in SB Financial’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and documents subsequently filed by SB Financial with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and SB Financial undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made, except as required by law. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to SB Financial or any person acting on its behalf are qualified by these cautionary statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). Non-GAAP financial measures, specifically pre-tax, pre-provision income, tangible common equity, tangible assets, tangible book value per common share, tangible common equity to tangible assets, return on average tangible common equity, total interest income – FTE, net interest income – FTE and net interest margin – FTE are used by the Company’s management to measure the strength of its capital and analyze profitability, including its ability to generate earnings on tangible capital invested by its shareholders. In addition, the Company excludes the OMSR valuation adjustment and any gain on sale of assets from net income to report a non-GAAP adjusted net income level. Although management believes these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors by providing a greater understanding of its business, they should not be considered a substitute for financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies.

Investor Contact Information:

Mark A. Klein
Chairman, President and
Chief Executive Officer
Mark.Klein@YourStateBank.com

Anthony V. Cosentino
Executive Vice President and
Chief Financial Officer
Tony.Cosentino@YourStateBank.com

 
SB FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS - (Unaudited)
          
 June March December September June
($ in thousands) 2026   2026   2025   2025   2025 
          
ASSETS         
Cash and due from banks$138,152  $126,293  $71,543  $85,025  $79,463 
Interest bearing time deposits 2,455   1,965   1,140   2,025   1,565 
Available-for-sale securities 179,026   183,626   188,626   193,190   195,955 
Loans held for sale 7,438   7,203   1,761   4,736   12,774 
Loans, net of unearned income 1,189,559   1,181,135   1,180,591   1,110,545   1,094,719 
Allowance for credit losses (16,395)  (16,388)  (16,114)  (15,943)  (15,645)
Premises and equipment, net 21,088   21,295   21,688   21,764   21,857 
Federal Reserve and FHLB Stock, at cost 5,502   5,463   5,610   5,466   5,466 
Foreclosed assets 936   974   104   237   284 
Interest receivable 5,455   5,499   5,490   5,455   5,299 
Goodwill 27,158   27,158   27,158   27,158   27,158 
Cash value of life insurance 32,354   32,401   32,208   32,004   31,060 
Mortgage servicing rights 15,953   15,728   15,254   15,347   15,458 
Other assets 11,383   12,246   10,308   9,254   10,888 
          
Total assets$1,620,064  $1,604,598  $1,545,367  $1,496,263  $1,486,301 
          
          
          
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY         
Deposits         
Non interest bearing demand$258,576  $248,239  $254,063  $246,725  $241,245 
Interest bearing demand 206,593   215,594   202,501   194,420   205,581 
Savings 325,675   333,662   296,484   290,111   282,311 
Money market 315,363   300,028   280,896   261,953   249,536 
Time deposits 284,940   274,300   273,300   269,313   271,149 
          
Total deposits 1,391,147   1,371,823   1,307,244   1,262,522   1,249,822 
          
Short-term borrowings 6,732   9,433   9,230   10,976   15,640 
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 22,500   27,500   35,000   35,000   35,000 
Trust preferred securities 10,310   10,310   10,310   10,310   10,310 
Subordinated debt net of issuance costs 19,763   19,751   19,739   19,726   19,715 
Interest payable 2,470   2,553   2,460   2,739   2,258 
Other liabilities 20,402   19,573   20,148   18,051   19,908 
          
Total liabilities 1,473,324   1,460,943   1,404,131   1,359,324   1,352,653 
          
Shareholders' Equity         
Common stock 61,319   61,319   61,319   61,319   61,319 
Additional paid-in capital 15,275   15,065   15,160   15,086   15,139 
Retained earnings 133,125   129,631   126,311   123,370   120,273 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (21,854)  (21,861)  (21,481)  (23,412)  (25,492)
Treasury stock (41,125)  (40,499)  (40,073)  (39,424)  (37,591)
          
Total shareholders' equity 146,740   143,655   141,236   136,939   133,648 
          
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$1,620,064  $1,604,598  $1,545,367  $1,496,263  $1,486,301 
          


SB FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME - (Unaudited)
                      
($ in thousands, except per share & ratios) At and for the Three Months Ended  Six Months Ended 
                      
  June  March  December  September  June  June  June 
Interest income 2026  2026  2025  2025  2025  2026  2025 
Loans                     
Taxable $ 17,498  $ 17,246  $ 17,234  $ 16,449  $ 16,059  $ 34,744  $ 31,303 
Tax exempt 98  99  107  117  116  197  231 
Securities                     
Taxable 1,006  1,029  1,096  1,097  1,133  2,035  2,302 
Tax exempt 36  36  36  35  35  72  73 
Other interest income 1,182  897  799  1,111  1,124  2,079  1,930 
                      
Total interest income 19,820  19,307  19,272  18,809  18,467  39,127  35,839 
                      
Interest expense                     
Deposits 6,237  5,957  5,820  5,721  5,597  12,194  10,949 
Repurchase agreements & other 7  14  22  28  21  21  45 
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 234  285  370  369  366  519  728 
Trust preferred securities 145  144  154  162  161  289  321 
Subordinated debt 243  195  194  195  194  438  389 
                      
Total interest expense 6,866  6,595  6,560  6,475  6,339  13,461  12,432 
                      
                      
Net interest income 12,954  12,712  12,712  12,334  12,128  25,666  23,407 
                      
Provision for credit losses 299  214  198  124  597  513  984 
                      
Net interest income after provision                     
  for credit losses 12,655  12,498  12,514  12,210  11,531  25,153  22,423 
                      
Noninterest income                     
Wealth management fees 955  941  900  912  859  1,896  1,723 
Customer service fees 917  910  892  887  886  1,827  1,765 
Gain on sale of mtg. loans & OMSR 1,541  978  1,272  1,328  1,566  2,519  2,415 
Mortgage loan servicing fees, net 383  851  199  158  594  1,234  1,205 
Gain on sale of non-mortgage loans 62  144  38  8  82  206  97 
Title insurance revenue 577  485  525  544  582  1,062  979 
Gain (loss) on sale of assets  (9) 8  -  -  -   (1) - 
Other 561  395   (118) 407  479  956  971 
                      
Total noninterest income 4,987  4,712  3,708  4,244  5,048  9,699  9,155 
                      
Noninterest expense                     
Salaries and employee benefits 7,005  6,096  6,047  6,198  6,595  13,101  12,832 
Net occupancy expense 802  882  822  801  793  1,684  1,686 
Equipment expense 1,226  1,244  1,154  1,188  1,121  2,470  2,193 
Data processing fees 693  726  790  723  888  1,419  2,327 
Professional fees 844  1,016  805  863  892  1,860  1,926 
Marketing expense 255  277  122  174  190  532  355 
Telephone and communication expense 126  118  124  123  125  244  264 
Postage and delivery expense 146  187  140  157  107  333  244 
State, local and other taxes 221  288  331  268  268  509  492 
Employee expense 177  184  158  255  176  361  350 
Other expenses 642  911  746  748  697  1,553  1,593 
                      
Total noninterest expense 12,137  11,929  11,239  11,498  11,852  24,066  24,262 
                      
                      
Income before income tax expense 5,505  5,281  4,983  4,956  4,727  10,786  7,316 
                      
Income tax expense 1,008  985  1,065  910  875  1,993  1,306 
                      
Net income  $ 4,497  $ 4,296  $ 3,918  $ 4,046  $ 3,852  $ 8,793  $ 6,010 
                      
Common share data:                     
Basic earnings per common share $ 0.72  $ 0.69  $ 0.63  $ 0.64  $ 0.60  $ 1.41  $ 0.93 
                      
Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.72  $ 0.69  $ 0.63  $ 0.64  $ 0.60  $ 1.41  $ 0.93 
                      
Average shares outstanding (in thousands):                     
Basic: 6,205  6,230  6,252  6,297  6,448  6,218  6,464 
Diluted: 6,220  6,243  6,266  6,311  6,459  6,233  6,483 
                      



SB FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - (Unaudited)
               
($ in thousands, except per share & ratios) At and for the Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
               
  June March December September June June June
SUMMARY OF OPERATIONS  2026   2026   2025   2025   2025   2026   2025 
               
Net interest income $12,954  $12,712  $12,712  $12,334  $12,128  $25,666  $23,407 
Tax-equivalent adjustment  36   36   38   40   40   72   81 
Tax-equivalent net interest income  12,990   12,748   12,750   12,374   12,168   25,738   23,488 
Provision for credit loss  299   214   198   124   597   513   984 
Noninterest income  4,987   4,712   3,708   4,244   5,048   9,699   9,155 
Total operating revenue  17,941   17,424   16,420   16,578   17,176   35,365   32,562 
Noninterest expense  12,137   11,929   11,239   11,498   11,852   24,066   24,262 
Pre-tax pre-provision income  5,804   5,495   5,181   5,080   5,324   11,299   8,300 
Net income  4,497   4,296   3,918   4,046   3,852   8,793   6,010 
               
PER SHARE INFORMATION:              
Basic earnings per share (EPS)  0.72   0.69   0.63   0.64   0.60   1.41   0.93 
Diluted earnings per share  0.72   0.69   0.63   0.64   0.60   1.41   0.93 
Common dividends  0.160   0.155   0.155   0.150   0.150   0.315   0.295 
Book value per common share  23.70   23.10   22.65   21.85   21.02   23.70   21.02 
Tangible book value per common share (TBV)  19.04   18.45   18.00   17.21   16.44   19.04   16.44 
Market price per common share  25.27   21.00   22.27   19.29   19.10   25.27   19.10 
Market price to TBV  132.7%  113.8%  123.7%  112.1%  116.2%  132.7%  116.2%
Market price to trailing 12 month EPS  9.4   8.2   10.1   9.1   10.4   9.4   10.4 
               
PERFORMANCE RATIOS:              
Return on average assets (ROAA)  1.12%  1.10%  1.01%  1.07%  1.03%  1.11%  0.82%
Pre-tax pre-provision ROAA  1.45%  1.41%  1.34%  1.34%  1.42%  1.52%  1.21%
Return on average equity (ROE)  12.44%  12.04%  11.08%  12.08%  11.67%  12.24%  9.19%
Return on average tangible equity  15.53%  15.06%  13.97%  15.47%  14.97%  15.30%  11.64%
Efficiency ratio  67.32%  68.12%  68.09%  69.00%  68.90%  67.72%  74.14%
Earning asset yield  5.26%  5.29%  5.32%  5.31%  5.29%  5.26%  5.25%
Cost of interest bearing liabilities  2.34%  2.31%  2.34%  2.33%  2.33%  2.31%  2.30%
Net interest margin  3.43%  3.48%  3.51%  3.48%  3.48%  3.45%  3.43%
Tax equivalent effect  0.01%  0.01%  0.01%  0.02%  0.01%  0.01%  0.01%
Net interest margin, tax equivalent  3.44%  3.49%  3.52%  3.50%  3.49%  3.46%  3.44%
Non interest income/Average assets  1.24%  1.21%  0.96%  1.12%  1.35%  1.23%  1.25%
Non interest expense/Average assets  3.03%  3.06%  2.90%  3.04%  3.17%  3.04%  3.31%
Net noninterest expense/Average assets  -1.78%  -1.85%  -1.94%  -1.92%  -1.82%  -1.82%  -2.06%
               
ASSET QUALITY RATIOS:              
Gross charge-offs  196   33   133   11   49   229   135 
Recoveries  3   8   3   9   3   10   5 
Net charge-offs  193   25   130   2   46   219   130 
Nonperforming loans/Total loans  0.29%  0.31%  0.39%  0.42%  0.54%  0.29%  0.54%
Nonperforming assets/Loans & OREO  0.37%  0.40%  0.40%  0.44%  0.56%  0.37%  0.56%
Nonperforming assets/Total assets  0.27%  0.29%  0.30%  0.32%  0.41%  0.27%  0.41%
Allowance for credit loss/Nonperforming loans  470.31%  443.04%  351.91%  345.39%  266.43%  470.31%  266.43%
Allowance for credit loss/Total loans  1.38%  1.39%  1.36%  1.44%  1.43%  1.38%  1.43%
Net loan charge-offs/Average loans (ann.)  0.06%  0.01%  0.04%  0.00%  0.02%  0.04%  0.02%
               
CAPITAL & LIQUIDITY RATIOS:              
Loans/ Deposits  85.51%  86.10%  90.31%  87.96%  87.59%  85.51%  87.59%
Equity/ Assets  9.06%  8.95%  9.14%  9.15%  8.99%  9.06%  8.99%
Tangible equity/Tangible assets  7.41%  7.28%  7.40%  7.35%  7.17%  7.41%  7.17%
Common equity tier 1 ratio (Bank)  12.07%  12.11%  11.78%  12.48%  12.53%  12.07%  12.53%
               
END OF PERIOD BALANCES              
Total assets  1,620,064   1,604,598   1,545,367   1,496,263   1,486,301   1,620,064   1,486,301 
Total loans  1,189,559   1,181,135   1,180,591   1,110,545   1,094,719   1,189,559   1,094,719 
Deposits  1,391,147   1,371,823   1,307,244   1,262,522   1,249,822   1,391,147   1,249,822 
Shareholders equity  146,740   143,655   141,236   136,939   133,648   146,740   133,648 
Goodwill and intangibles  28,870   28,929   28,989   29,048   29,107   28,870   29,107 
Tangible equity  117,870   114,726   112,247   107,891   104,541   117,870   104,541 
Mortgage servicing portfolio  1,504,657   1,482,052   1,479,982   1,470,360   1,456,374   1,504,657   1,456,374 
Wealth/Brokerage assets under care  556,930   556,930   566,004   563,036   536,836   556,930   536,836 
Total assets under care  3,681,651   3,643,580   3,591,353   3,529,659   3,479,511   3,681,651   3,479,511 
Full-time equivalent employees  258   258   252   253   256   258   256 
Period end common shares outstanding  6,191   6,219   6,236   6,268   6,359   6,191   6,359 
Market capitalization (all)  156,436   130,597   138,883   120,907   121,453   156,436   121,453 
               
AVERAGE BALANCES              
Total assets  1,608,355   1,579,781   1,536,215   1,502,389   1,498,756   1,594,416   1,479,613 
Total earning assets  1,512,017   1,479,667   1,436,207   1,404,330   1,399,485   1,498,829   1,377,780 
Total loans  1,193,207   1,186,225   1,158,567   1,104,175   1,094,199   1,184,307   1,085,313 
Deposits  1,381,439   1,347,351   1,299,512   1,270,783   1,270,798   1,364,852   1,249,885 
Shareholders equity  145,034   144,659   140,315   132,866   132,353   144,816   131,849 
Goodwill and intangibles  28,899   28,959   29,027   29,077   29,116   28,929   27,742 
Tangible equity  116,135   115,700   111,288   103,789   103,237   115,887   104,107 
Average basic shares outstanding  6,205   6,230   6,252   6,297   6,448   6,218   6,464 
Average diluted shares outstanding  6,220   6,243   6,266   6,311   6,459   6,233   6,483 
               



SB FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
Rate Volume Analysis - (Unaudited)
For the Three & Six Months Ended Jun. 30, 2026 and 2025
      
($ in thousands) Three Months Ended Jun. 30, 2026  Three Months Ended Jun. 30, 2025
  Average Average  Average Average
Assets BalanceInterestRate  BalanceInterestRate
          
Taxable securities $182,269 $1,0062.21%  $198,558 $1,1332.29%
Overnight Cash  131,774  1,1823.60%   101,964  1,1244.42%
Nontaxable securities  4,767  363.03%   4,764  352.95%
Loans, net  1,193,207  17,5965.91%   1,094,199  16,1765.93%
          
Total earning assets  1,512,017  19,8205.26%   1,399,485  18,4685.29%
          
Cash on hand  5,464      4,951   
Allowance for loan losses  (16,460)     (15,483)  
Premises and equipment  21,245      21,719   
Other assets  86,089      88,084   
          
Total assets $1,608,355     $1,498,756   
          
Liabilities         
Savings, MMDA and interest bearing demand $836,830 $3,9491.89%  $740,677 $3,2231.75%
Time deposits  279,469  2,2883.28%   276,376  2,3743.45%
Repurchase agreements & other  7,357  70.38%   10,518  210.80%
Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank  22,995  2344.08%   35,000  3664.19%
Trust preferred securities  10,310  1455.64%   10,310  1616.26%
Subordinated debt  19,755  2434.93%   19,707  1943.95%
          
Total interest bearing liabilities  1,176,716  6,8662.34%   1,092,588  6,3392.33%
          
Non interest bearing demand  265,140  -    253,745  - 
          
Total funding  1,441,856  1.91%   1,346,333  1.89%
    44.20%    1 
Other liabilities  21,465      20,070   
          
Total liabilities  1,463,321      1,366,403   
          
Equity  145,034      132,353   
          
Total liabilities and equity $1,608,355     $1,498,756   
          
Net interest income  $12,954    $12,129 
          
Net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets - GAAP measure3.44%    3.48%
          
Net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets - non GAAP3.44%    3.49%
 - Computed on a fully tax equivalent (FTE) basis         
          
  Six Months Ended Jun. 30, 2026  Six Months Ended Jun. 30, 2025
  Average Average  Average Average
Assets BalanceInterestRate  BalanceInterestRate
          
Taxable securities $185,421 $2,0352.21%  $200,968 $2,3022.31%
Overnight Cash  124,334  2,0793.37%   86,379  1,9304.51%
Nontaxable securities  4,767  723.05%   5,120  732.88%
Loans, net  1,184,307  34,9415.95%   1,085,313  31,5355.86%
          
Total earning assets  1,498,829  39,1275.26%   1,377,780  35,8405.25%
          
Cash on hand  5,436      4,796   
Allowance for loan losses  (16,339)     (15,361)  
Premises and equipment  21,369      21,403   
Other assets  85,121      90,995   
          
Total assets $1,594,416     $1,479,613   
          
Liabilities         
Savings, MMDA and interest bearing demand $825,713 $7,6461.87%  $725,729 $6,1821.72%
Time deposits  276,666  4,5483.31%   276,315  4,7673.48%
Repurchase agreements & Other  8,673  210.49%   11,805  450.77%
Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank  25,566  5194.09%   35,022  7284.19%
Trust preferred securities  19,749  2892.95%   19,701  3213.29%
Subordinated debt  19,713  4384.48%   19,665  3893.99%
          
Total interest bearing liabilities  1,176,080  13,4612.31%   1,088,237  12,4322.30%
          
Non interest bearing demand  262,473  1.89%   247,841  1.88%
          
Total funding  1,438,553      1,336,078   
          
Other liabilities  11,047      11,686   
          
Total liabilities  1,449,600      1,347,764   
          
Equity  144,816      131,849   
          
Total liabilities and equity $1,594,416     $1,479,613   
          
Net interest income  $25,666    $23,408 
          
Net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets - GAAP measure3.45%    3.43%
          
Net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets - non GAAP3.46%    3.44%
 - Computed on a fully tax equivalent (FTE) basis         
          



Non-GAAP reconciliation Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
         
($ in thousands, except per share & ratios) Jun. 30, 2026 Jun. 30, 2025 Jun. 30, 2026 Jun. 30, 2025
         
Total Operating Revenue $17,941  $17,176  $35,365  $32,562 
 Adjustment to (deduct)/add OMSR recapture/impairment *  54   (159)  (398)  (170)
         
Adjusted Total Operating Revenue  17,995   17,017   34,967   32,392 
         
         
Total Operating Expense  12,137   11,852   24,066   24,262 
 Adjustment for merger expenses  -   -   -   (726)
         
Adjusted Total Operating Expense  12,137   11,852   24,066   23,536 
         
         
Income before Income Taxes  5,505   4,727   10,786   7,316 
 Adjustment for OMSR*/Merger Expenses  54   (159)  (398)  556 
         
Adjusted Income before Income Taxes  5,559   4,568   10,388   7,872 
         
         
Provision for Income Taxes  1,008   875   1,993   1,306 
 Adjustment for OMSR/Merger Expenses **  11   (33)  (84)  117 
         
Adjusted Provision for Income Taxes  1,019   842   1,909   1,423 
         
         
Net Income  4,497   3,852   8,793   6,010 
 Adjustment for OMSR*/Merger Expenses  43   (126)  (314)  439 
         
Adjusted Net Income  4,540   3,726   8,479   6,449 
         
         
Diluted Earnings per Share  0.72   0.60   1.41   0.93 
 Adjustment for OMSR*/Merger Expenses  0.01   (0.02)  (0.05)  0.07 
         
Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share $0.73  $0.58  $1.36  $0.99 
         
         
Return on Average Assets  1.12%  1.03%  1.11%  0.82%
 Adjustment for OMSR*/Merger Expenses  0.01%  -0.03%  -0.04%  0.03%
         
Adjusted Return on Average Assets  1.13%  1.00%  1.07%  0.85%
         
*valuation adjustment to the Company's mortgage servicing rights      
         
**tax effect is calculated using a 21% statutory federal corporate income tax rate      



GlobeNewswire

Recommended Reading

 