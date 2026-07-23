Peloton Interactive, Inc. Announces Date of Fourth Quarter & Fiscal Year 2026 Earnings Release and Conference Call

NEW YORK, July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTON) will release its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2026 financial results before the U.S. stock market opens on Thursday, August 6, 2026. The company will host a conference call and live audio webcast to discuss the financial results at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern Time) that day.

Peloton’s management will answer select questions from retail and institutional investors that are related to the company’s business updates and quarterly financial results. To submit a question for consideration, please use the questionnaire form .

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available on the company’s investor relations website at https://investor.onepeloton.com/news-and-events/events .

For those unable to participate in the conference call live, a replay will be available on the company's investor relations page for 30 days.

About Peloton

Peloton (NASDAQ: PTON) provides Members with world-class equipment, ground-breaking software, expert human instruction, and the world’s most supportive fitness community. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in New York City, Peloton has millions of Members across the US, UK, Canada, Germany, Australia, and Austria. For more information, visit www.onepeloton.com .

Investor Relations Contact:

investor@onepeloton.com

Media Contact:

press@onepeloton.com