VYNE Therapeutics Provides Update Regarding Cash Dividend, Reverse Stock Split and Anticipated Timing of Closing of the Proposed Merger with Yarrow Bioscience

NEW YORK, July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: VYNE) (“VYNE” or the “Company”) today announced that its previously announced special cash dividend (the “Cash Dividend”), declared in connection with the terms and conditions of the Agreement and Plan of Merger and Reorganization, entered into on December 17, 2025, as amended (the “Merger Agreement”), with Yarrow Bioscience, Inc. (“Yarrow”) and Yellow Merger Sub Corp., was distributed, in cash, on July 23, 2026 to VYNE’s stockholders of record as of July 22, 2026 (the “Record Date”), subject to the Nasdaq due bill procedures described below, based on their holdings as of the Record Date and during the Due Bill Period (as defined below) and prior to the reverse stock split.

As previously disclosed, VYNE’s reverse stock split at a ratio of 1-for-50 is expected to occur on July 24, 2026. Following the reverse stock split, VYNE’s common stock is expected to begin trading on a post-reverse stock split basis on The Nasdaq Capital Market (“Nasdaq”) on July 27, 2026 under CUSIP Number 92941V407 and ISIN Number US92941V4077.

In addition, VYNE announced that the closing of the proposed merger (the “Merger”) with Yarrow under the Merger Agreement is subject to the final review and approval of the combined company’s Nasdaq listing application and is expected to occur early in the week of July 27, 2026, subject to Nasdaq approval. VYNE previously announced that the closing of the Merger was expected to occur on or about July 24, 2026, subject to the satisfaction or waiver of all conditions under the Merger Agreement, including Nasdaq approval.

Following the closing of the Merger, the combined company’s common stock is expected to begin trading on Nasdaq under the new name “Yarrow Bioscience, Inc.”, ticker symbol “YARW”.

Because the Cash Dividend per share exceeds 25% of VYNE’s stock price on the declaration date, it is subject to an ex-dividend date of one business day after the Cash Dividend is distributed to the Company’s stockholders and warrant holders as of the Record Date, which occurred on July 23, 2026 (the “Payment Date”). Accordingly, Nasdaq set July 24, 2026 as the ex-dividend date for the Cash Dividend.

In addition, VYNE understands that trades of VYNE’s common stock entered into during the due bill period, which began July 21, 2026 (the business day before the Record Date) and continue through the Payment Date (the “Due Bill Period”), will have a due bill attached for the Cash Dividend. Due bills obligate sellers of VYNE common stock to deliver the Cash Dividend to the buyer of such common stock during the Due Bill Period. This means that persons who purchase VYNE common stock during the Due Bill Period (even if the trade will settle after the Due Bill Period) are entitled to receive the Cash Dividend, and persons who sell the stock during the Due Bill Period (even if the trade will settle after the Due Bill Period) are not entitled to the Cash Dividend.

The due bill obligations are settled customarily between the brokers representing the buyers and sellers of the stock. Buyers and sellers of VYNE common stock should consult with their broker before trading to ensure they understand the effect of Nasdaq’s due bill procedures. VYNE has no obligations for either the amount of the due bill or the processing of the due bill.

About VYNE Therapeutics Inc.

VYNE is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing differentiated therapies to treat inflammatory and immune-mediated conditions with high unmet need. VYNE’s unique and proprietary BET inhibitors, which comprise its InhiBET™ platform, are designed to overcome limitations of early generation BET inhibitors by leveraging alternative routes of administration and enhanced selectivity. For more information, please visit www.vynetherapeutics.com.

About Yarrow Bioscience, Inc.

Yarrow is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing transformative therapies for autoimmune thyroid diseases. Yarrow is developing YB-101, a potentially first-in-class anti-thyroid stimulating hormone receptor (TSHR) monoclonal antibody designed to directly and rapidly disrupt the central mechanism of both Graves’ disease and thyroid eye disease. For more information, please visit www.yarrowbioscience.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements (including within the meaning of Section 21E of the Exchange Act and Section 27A of the Securities Act) concerning the Company, Yarrow, the proposed transactions and other matters. These forward-looking statements include express or implied statements relating to the structure, timing and completion of the proposed Merger; the expected reverse stock split, including the timing thereof; and other statements that are not historical fact. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions (including the negatives of these terms or variations of them) may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting the Company, Yarrow or the proposed transaction will be those that have been anticipated.

The forward-looking statements contained in this communication are based on current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects and therefore are subject to other risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks associated with the possible failure to satisfy the conditions to the closing or consummation of the Merger; risks associated with the uncertainty as to the timing of the consummation of the Merger and the ability of each of the Company and Yarrow to consummate the transactions contemplated by the Merger; the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance or condition that could give rise to the termination of the Merger prior to the closing or consummation of the Merger; risks associated with the possible failure to realize certain anticipated benefits of the Merger, including with respect to future financial and operating results; the effect of the completion of the Merger on the combined company’s business relationships, operating results and business generally; risks associated with the combined company’s ability to manage expenses and unanticipated spending and costs that could reduce the combined company’s cash resources; risks related to the combined company’s ability to correctly estimate its operating expenses and other events; changes in capital resource requirements; risks related to the inability of the combined company to obtain sufficient additional capital to continue to advance its product candidates or its preclinical programs; the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against the combined company or any of its directors or officers related to the Merger Agreement or the transactions contemplated thereby; the ability of the combined company to obtain, maintain and protect its intellectual property rights, in particular those related to its product candidates; the combined company’s ability to advance the development of its product candidates or preclinical activities under the timelines it anticipates in planned and future clinical trials; the combined company’s ability to replicate in later clinical trials positive results found in preclinical studies and early-stage clinical trials of its product candidates; the combined company’s ability to realize the anticipated benefits of its research and development programs, strategic partnerships, licensing programs or other collaborations; regulatory requirements or developments and the combined company’s ability to obtain necessary approvals from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or other regulatory authorities; changes to clinical trial designs and regulatory pathways; competitive responses to the Merger and changes in expected or existing competition; unexpected costs, charges or expenses resulting from the Merger; potential adverse reactions or changes to business relationships resulting from the completion of the Merger; legislative, regulatory, political and economic developments; changes in the net cash of the Company and the per share dividend amount, each as determined in accordance with the terms of the Merger Agreement, relative to the currently estimated amounts; and those risks and uncertainties and other factors more fully described in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including reports filed on Form 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K and in other filings made by the Company with the SEC from time to time and available at www.sec.gov. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, and with regard to the proposed transaction, are based on the Company’s current expectations, estimates and projections about the expected date of closing of the proposed transaction and the potential benefits thereof, its business and industry, management’s beliefs and certain assumptions made by the Company, all of which are subject to change. Such forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this communication, and the parties undertake no obligation to update such statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as otherwise required by securities and other applicable law.

No Offer or Solicitation

This communication is not intended to and does not constitute (i) a solicitation of a proxy, consent or approval with respect to any securities or in respect of the proposed transaction or (ii) an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to subscribe for or buy or an invitation to purchase or subscribe for any securities pursuant to the proposed transaction or otherwise, nor shall there be any sale, issuance or transfer of securities in any jurisdiction in contravention of applicable law. No offer of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of the Securities Act or an exemption therefrom. Subject to certain exceptions to be approved by the relevant regulators or certain facts to be ascertained, the public offer will not be made directly or indirectly, in or into any jurisdiction where to do so would constitute a violation of the laws of such jurisdiction, or by use of the mails or by any means or instrumentality (including without limitation, facsimile transmission, telephone and the internet) of interstate or foreign commerce, or any facility of a national securities exchange, of any such jurisdiction.

NEITHER THE SEC NOR ANY STATE SECURITIES COMMISSION HAS APPROVED OR DISAPPROVED OF THE SECURITIES OR DETERMINED IF THIS COMMUNICATION IS TRUTHFUL OR COMPLETE.

Yarrow Media Contact:

Ten Bridge Communications

TBCYarrow@tenbridgecommunications.com

VYNE Investor Relations:

John Fraunces

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

jfraunces@lifesciadvisors.com