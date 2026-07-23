Sportradar to Release Second Quarter 2026 Financial and Operating Results on August 3, 2026

ST. GALLEN, Switzerland, July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sportradar Group AG (Nasdaq: SRAD) (“Sportradar”) will release its financial and operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026, on Monday, August 3, 2026. Sportradar will also host an earnings call via webcast to discuss the results at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Monday, August 3, 2026.

Those wishing to either listen to, or participate in, the earnings webcast can do so by accessing Sportradar’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.sportradar.com. Additionally, a replay will be posted on the Investor Relations website for one year after the conclusion of the event.

About Sportradar

Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ: SRAD), founded in 2001, is a leading global sports technology company creating immersive experiences for sports fans and bettors. Positioned at the intersection of the sports media and betting/gaming industries, Sportradar provides betting and iGaming operators, media and technology companies, prediction market partners and sports federations with a best-in-class range of solutions to help grow their businesses. Trusted by the world’s leading global sports organizations including the ATP, NBA and WNBA, NHL, MLB, MLS, PGA TOUR, UEFA, FIFA, CONMEBOL, AFC, and the Bundesliga, and global clients including Flutter, DraftKings, Google, Microsoft and Kalshi, Sportradar covers more than a million events annually across all major sports. Sportradar is not just redefining the sports fan experience, it also safeguards sports through its Integrity Services division and advocacy for an integrity-driven environment for all involved. For more information about Sportradar, please visit www.sportradar.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Jim Bombassei

j.bombassei@sportradar.com

Press Contact:

Sandra Lee

sandra.lee@sportradar.com