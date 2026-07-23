CN to Report Second-Quarter 2026 Financial and Operating Results Tomorrow

MONTREAL, July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) will issue its second-quarter 2026 financial and operating results at 7:30 a.m. Eastern Time on July 24, 2026.

CN's senior officers will review the results and the railway's outlook in a conference call starting at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. Tracy Robinson, CN President and Chief Executive Officer, will lead the call.

Parties wishing to participate via telephone may dial 1-800-715-9871 (Canada/U.S.), or 1-647-932-3411 (International), using 2015414 as the passcode. Participants are advised to dial in 10 minutes prior to the call.

CN will provide a live webcast via the Investors section of its website at www.cn.ca/investors. A replay of the webcast will be available following the event.

About CN

CN powers the economy by safely transporting more than 300 million tons of natural resources, manufactured products, and finished goods throughout North America every year for its customers. With its nearly 20,000-mile rail network and related transportation services, CN connects Canada’s Eastern and Western coasts with the U.S. Midwest and the U.S. Gulf Coast, contributing to sustainable trade and the prosperity of the communities in which it operates since 1919.

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