Navitas and Magnachip Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate High-Voltage and Ultra-High-Voltage Silicon Carbide Adoption

License agreement provides Magnachip access to Navitas’ GeneSiC™ Gen 4 and Gen 5 SiC technologies spanning 1200 V, 2300 V, 3300 V and higher voltages, supported by Navitas’ supply chain and materials ecosystem

Targeting energy and grid infrastructure, energy storage, industrial electrification, automotive and other high-power systems in Korea

TORRANCE, Calif. and SEOUL, South Korea, July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (Nasdaq: NVTS), an industry leader in next-generation GaNFast™ gallium nitride (GaN) and GeneSiC™ silicon carbide (SiC) power semiconductors, and Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE: MX), a designer and manufacturer of analog and mixed-signal power semiconductor platform solutions, today announced a strategic partnership to accelerate adoption of SiC technologies in high-voltage (HV) and ultra-high-voltage (UHV) power markets.

Under the terms of the agreement, Magnachip will license Navitas’ GeneSiC™ Trench-Assisted Planar™ (TAP) technology to enter the HV and UHV SiC markets. The license covers 1200 V, 2300 V, 3300 V and higher voltage GeneSiC technologies, enabling Magnachip to build on Navitas’ proven SiC device platforms for next-generation power conversion applications.

Magnachip will also gain access to Navitas’ SiC supply chain and materials ecosystem, supporting faster market entry. At the same time, the technology is planned to be ported, qualified, and internalized at Magnachip’s fab in South Korea. The companies expect this approach to help accelerate Magnachip’s entry into SiC while maintaining continuity with Navitas’ established technology and materials base. The licensed technologies are expected to support next-generation applications including energy and grid infrastructure, energy storage, industrial electrification, automotive and other high-power systems.

The companies also stated that the agreement encompasses broader engagement beyond SiC. Additional areas of partnership are expected to be detailed and announced later.

“This strategic partnership with Magnachip reflects our long-term vision to broaden GeneSiC adoption across high-voltage and ultra-high-voltage power markets,” said Chris Allexandre, President and CEO of Navitas. “By licensing our proven GeneSiC technologies and supporting Magnachip through our supply-chain and materials ecosystem, we are creating a path to scale advanced SiC solutions more rapidly while enabling a deeper, long-term collaboration between our companies.”

“This agreement opens an important new market opportunity for Magnachip in high-voltage and ultra-high-voltage SiC,” said Chae Lee, Chief Executive Officer of Magnachip. “The addition of GeneSiC technology complements our existing MOSFET and power semiconductor portfolio and positions Magnachip to serve customers that require higher efficiency, higher voltage capability and more reliable power conversion solutions.”

For more information about the partnership and related products, please contact a Navitas representative or write to info@navitassemi.com.

Navitas Contact Information

Vipin Bothra

info@navitassemi.com

Navitas Investor Contacts

Leanne Sievers | Brett Perry | Shelton Group

sheltonir@sheltongroup.com

Magnachip Contact Information

Kyeongah Cho

pr@magnachip.com

Magnachip Investor Contact

Mike Bishop | Bishop IR, LLC

mike@bishopir.com



About Navitas

Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq: NVTS) is a next-generation power semiconductor leader in gallium nitride (GaN) and IC integrated devices, and high-voltage silicon carbide (SiC) technology, driving innovation across AI data centers, performance computing, energy and grid infrastructure, and industrial electrification. With more than 30 years of combined expertise in wide bandgap technologies, GaNFast™ power ICs integrate GaN power, drive, control, sensing, and protection, delivering faster power delivery, higher system density, and greater efficiency. GeneSiC™ high-voltage SiC devices leverage patented trench-assisted planar technology to provide industry-leading voltage capability, efficiency, and reliability for medium-voltage grid and infrastructure applications. Navitas has over 300 patents issued or pending and is the world’s first semiconductor company to be CarbonNeutral®-certified.

Navitas Semiconductor, GaNFast, GaNSense, GaNSafe, GeneSiC, and the Navitas logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Navitas Semiconductor Limited or affiliates. All other brands, product names and marks are or may be trademarks or registered trademarks used to identify products or services of their respective owners.

About Magnachip Semiconductor

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation is a designer and manufacturer of analog and mixed-signal power semiconductor platform solutions for a range of applications including industrial, automotive, communications, consumer and computing. Magnachip’s power solutions portfolio includes MOSFET and power IC technologies designed to improve power efficiency and system performance across high-value electronic systems.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are attempts to predict or indicate future events or trends or similar statements that are not a reflection of historical fact. Forward-looking statements are not predictions of actual future performance. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and may differ from assumptions and expectations. For Navitas, these and other risk factors are discussed in the Risk Factors section of its most recent annual report on Form 10-K, as updated in its most recent quarterly report on Form 10-Q, and in other documents filed with the SEC. Magnachip’s risks are discussed in its most recent annual report on Form 10-K, as updated in its most recent quarterly report on Form 10-Q, and other documents filed with the SEC. If any of these risks materialize or if assumptions underlying forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. Statements may be identified by the use of words such as “we expect,” “are expected to be,” “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “seek,” or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are made based on estimates and forecasts of financial and performance metrics, projections of market opportunity and current indications of customer interest, all of which are based on various assumptions. All such statements are based on current expectations of the management of Navitas and Magnachip





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