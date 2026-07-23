Merlin to Report Second Quarter 2026 Results on August 13, 2026

BOSTON, July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Merlin, Inc. (Nasdaq: MRLN) today announced that it has plans to host a presentation and Q&A session reviewing business performance for its second quarter ended June 30, 2026, on Thursday, August 13, 2026 beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET.

A registration link for the webcast is available here as well as on our investor relations website at https://investors.merlinlabs.com . A replay of the call and the presentation materials will be available on Merlin’s investor relations website following the call.

About Merlin

Merlin is an aerospace and defense technology company building the operating system of record for autonomous flight. Through a first-principles approach, the company is redefining what’s possible across aviation, aerospace, and defense with the goal of delivering full-stack autonomy for any aircraft, military or civilian, from takeoff to touchdown. The Merlin Pilot system powers a growing range of aircraft and mission profiles, proven through hundreds of autonomous flights from test facilities across the globe. With $100M+ total in IDIQ contract ceiling value under its C-130J autonomy program with USSOCOM,, Merlin is advancing American leadership in autonomous aviation by helping to solve national security challenges through safe, reliable autonomy. To learn more, visit www.merlinlabs.com or follow us on X @merlinaero.