USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. Surpasses $3 Billion in Assets with 14.6% Annualized Linked-Quarter Loan Growth; Achieves Q2 2026 EPS of $0.49, 3.49% Net Interest Margin, ROAA of 1.26%, and ROAE of 15.90%

MIAMI, July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: USCB), the holding company for U.S. Century Bank (the “Bank”), reported net income of $9.1 million or $0.49 per fully diluted share for the three months ended June 30, 2026, compared with net income of $8.1 million or $0.40 per fully diluted share for the same period in 2025.

“Our second quarter performance highlights the ongoing strength of our company and the effective implementation of our growth strategy,” said Luis de la Aguilera, Chairman, President and CEO. “We achieved record new loan fundings of $272.0 million, resulting in a 14.6% annualized increase in loans from the previous quarter and pushing our total assets above $3 billion. At the same time, we improved profitability and operational efficiency, with our net interest margin rising to 3.49% from 3.27% and our efficiency ratio improving to 49.97% from 52.34% compared to the first quarter of 2026. These achievements underscore the scalability of our business model and our dedication to creating long-term value for our shareholders.”

Unless otherwise stated, all percentage comparisons in the bullet points below are calculated at or for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 compared to at or for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 and annualized where appropriate.

Profitability

Annualized return on average assets for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 was 1.26% compared to 1.22% for the second quarter of 2025.





Annualized return on average stockholders’ equity for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 was 15.90% compared to 14.29% for the second quarter of 2025.





The efficiency ratio for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 was 49.97% compared to 51.77% for the second quarter of 2025.





Net interest margin for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 was 3.49% compared to 3.28% for the second quarter of 2025.





Net interest income before provision for credit losses was $24.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, an increase of $3.4 million or 15.9% compared to $21.0 million for the same period in 2025.



Balance Sheet

Total assets were $3.0 billion at June 30, 2026, representing an increase of $300.2 million or 11.0% from $2.7 billion at June 30, 2025.





Total loans held for investment were $2.3 billion at June 30, 2026, representing an increase of $209.1 million or 9.9% from $2.1 billion at June 30, 2025.





Total deposits were $2.5 billion at June 30, 2026, representing an increase of $116.6 million or 5.0% from $2.3 billion at June 30, 2025.





Total stockholders’ equity was $233.2 million at June 30, 2026, representing an increase of $1.7 million or 0.7% from $231.6 million at June 30, 2025. Total stockholders’ equity included accumulated other comprehensive loss of $31.4 million at June 30, 2026 compared to accumulated other comprehensive loss of $41.8 million at June 30, 2025. The increase in total stockholders’ equity was partially offset by the repurchase of 2.0 million shares of Class A common stock in September 2025, as previously disclosed.



Asset Quality

The allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) increased by $1.8 million to $26.7 million at June 30, 2026 from $24.9 million at June 30, 2025.





The ACL represented 1.15% of total loans at June 30, 2026 and 1.18% of total loans at June 30, 2025.





The provision for credit losses was $1.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, an increase of $236 thousand compared to $1.0 million for the same period in 2025.





The ratio of non-performing loans to total loans was 0.09% for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 and 0.06% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. Non-performing loans totaled $2.1 million at June 30, 2026 and $1.4 million at June 30, 2025.



Non-interest Income and Non-interest Expense

Non-interest income was $3.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2026, an increase of $190 thousand or 5.6% compared to $3.4 million for the same period in 2025.





Non-interest expense was $14.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2026, an increase of $1.3 million or 10.5% compared to $12.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025.



Capital

On July 20, 2026, the Company’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.125 per share of the Company’s Class A common stock. The dividend will be paid on September 4, 2026 to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 17, 2026.





As of June 30, 2026, total risk-based capital ratios for the Company and the Bank were 13.88% and 13.68%, respectively, well in excess of the well-capitalized minimum threshold regulatory requirements.





Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP financial measure) was $12.64 at June 30, 2026, representing an increase of $1.11 or 9.6% from $11.53 at June 30, 2025. At June 30, 2026, tangible book value per common share was negatively affected by ($1.70) per share due to an accumulated other comprehensive loss of $31.4 million primarily due to changes in the market value of the Company’s available for sale securities. At June 30, 2025, tangible book value per common share was negatively affected by ($2.08) per share due to an accumulated other comprehensive loss of $41.8 million.



Conference Call and Webcast

The Company will host a conference call on Friday, July 24, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Company’s unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026. To access the conference call, dial (833) 816-1416 (U.S. toll-free) and ask to join the USCB Financial Holdings Call.

Additionally, interested parties can listen to a live webcast of the call in the “Investor Relations” section of the Company’s website at www.uscentury.com. An archived version of the webcast will be available in the same location shortly after the live call has ended.

About USCB Financial Holdings, Inc.

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. is the bank holding company for U.S. Century Bank. Established in 2002, U.S. Century Bank is one of the largest community banks headquartered in Miami, and one of the largest community banks in the State of Florida. U.S. Century Bank is rated 5-Stars by BauerFinancial, the nation’s leading independent bank rating firm. U.S. Century Bank offers customers a wide range of financial products and services and supports numerous community organizations, including the Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce, the South Florida Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, and ChamberSouth. For more information about us or to find a banking center near you, please call (305) 715-5200 or visit www.uscentury.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This earnings release may contain statements that are not historical in nature and are intended to be, and are hereby identified as, forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provided by Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are those that are not historical facts. The words “may,” “will,” “anticipate,” “could,” “should,” “would,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “expect,” “aim,” “plan,” “estimate,” “seek,” “continue,” and “intend,”, the negative of these terms, as well as other similar words and expressions of the future, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements related to our projected growth, anticipated future financial performance, and management’s long-term performance goals, as well as statements relating to the anticipated effects on our results of operations and financial condition from expected or potential developments or events, or business and growth strategies, including anticipated internal growth and potential future additional balance sheet restructuring.

These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to:

the strength of the United States economy in general and the strength of the local economies in which we conduct operations;

our ability to successfully manage interest rate risk, credit risk, liquidity risk, and other risks inherent to our industry;

the accuracy of our financial statement estimates and assumptions, including the estimates used for our allowance for credit losses;

the efficiency and effectiveness of our internal control procedures and processes;

our ability to comply with the extensive laws and regulations to which we are subject, including the laws for each jurisdiction where we operate;

adverse changes or conditions in capital and financial markets, including actual or potential stresses in the banking industry;

deposit attrition and the level of our uninsured deposits;

legislative or regulatory changes, including the enactment of the One Big Beautiful Bill and changes in accounting principles, policies, practices or guidelines;

the lack of a significantly diversified loan portfolio and our concentration in the South Florida market, including the risks of geographic, depositor, and industry concentrations, including our concentration in loans secured by real estate, in particular, commercial real estate;

the effects of climate change;

the concentration of ownership of our common stock;

fluctuations in the price of our common stock;

our ability to fund or access the capital markets at attractive rates and terms and manage our growth, both organic growth as well as growth through other means, such as future acquisitions;

inflation, interest rate, unemployment rate, and market and monetary fluctuations;

the effects of potential new or increased tariffs, retaliatory tariffs and trade restrictions;

the impact of international hostilities and geopolitical events;

increased competition and its effect on the pricing of our products and services as well as our interest rate spread and net interest margin;

the loss of key employees;

the effectiveness of our risk management strategies, including operational risks, including, but not limited to, client, employee, or third-party fraud and security breaches; and

other risks described in this earnings release and other filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”).

All forward-looking statements are necessarily only estimates of future results, and there can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from expectations. Therefore, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Further, any forward-looking statements included in this earnings release are made only as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, unless required to do so under the federal securities laws. You should also review the risk factors described in the reports the Company has filed or will file with the SEC.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This earnings release includes financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). This financial information includes certain operating performance measures. Management has included these non-GAAP measures because it believes these measures may provide useful supplemental information for evaluating the Company’s operations and underlying performance trends. Further, management uses these measures in managing and evaluating the Company’s business and intends to refer to them in discussions about our operations and performance. Operating performance measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative to or substitute for, measures determined in accordance with GAAP, and are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP measures that may be presented by other companies. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures can be found in the ‘Non-GAAP Reconciliation Tables’ included in the exhibits to this earnings release.

All numbers included in this press release are unaudited unless otherwise noted.

Contacts:

Investor Relations

InvestorRelations@uscentury.com

Media Relations

Martha Guerra-Kattou

MGuerra@uscentury.com

USCB FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Interest income: Loans, including fees $ 34,899 $ 31,946 $ 67,688 $ 62,191 Investment securities 3,858 3,432 7,269 6,456 Interest-bearing deposits in financial institutions 823 776 1,655 1,485 Total interest income 39,580 36,154 76,612 70,132 Interest expense: Interest-bearing checking deposits 311 285 621 623 Savings and money market deposits 8,478 9,410 16,611 18,745 Time deposits 4,628 4,343 9,328 8,261 FHLB advances 976 1,082 2,016 2,354 Subordinated notes 800 - 1,601 - Total interest expense 15,193 15,120 30,177 29,983 Net interest income before provision for credit losses 24,387 21,034 46,435 40,149 Provision for credit losses 1,267 1,031 2,068 1,712 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 23,120 20,003 44,367 38,437 Non-interest income: Service fees 2,601 2,402 5,701 4,733 Gain on sale of securities available for sale, net - - 14 - Gain on sale of loans held for sale, net - 151 106 676 Other non-interest income 959 817 1,889 1,677 Total non-interest income 3,560 3,370 7,710 7,086 Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 8,537 7,954 17,107 15,590 Occupancy 1,369 1,337 2,685 2,621 Regulatory assessments and fees 397 396 881 817 Consulting and legal fees 583 263 1,144 456 Network and information technology services 524 564 1,084 1,069 Other operating expense 2,556 2,120 4,776 4,133 Total non-interest expense 13,966 12,634 27,677 24,686 Income before income tax expense 12,714 10,739 24,400 20,837 Income tax expense 3,636 2,599 5,971 5,039 Net income $ 9,078 $ 8,140 $ 18,429 $ 15,798 Per share information: Net income per common share, basic $ 0.49 $ 0.41 $ 1.01 $ 0.79 Net income per common share, diluted $ 0.49 $ 0.40 $ 1.00 $ 0.78 Cash dividends declared $ 0.125 $ 0.10 $ 0.250 $ 0.20 Weighted average shares outstanding: Common shares, basic 18,346,946 20,059,264 18,280,860 20,040,205 Common shares, diluted 18,509,572 20,295,794 18,443,486 20,299,585





USCB FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) As of or For the Three Months Ended 6/30/2026 3/31/2026 12/31/2025 9/30/2025 6/30/2025 Income statement data: Net interest income before provision for credit losses $ 24,387 $ 22,048 $ 22,207 $ 21,274 $ 21,034 Provision for credit losses 1,267 801 480 105 1,031 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 23,120 21,247 21,727 21,169 20,003 Service fees 2,601 3,100 2,209 2,661 2,402 Gain (loss) on sale of securities available for sale, net - 14 (7,498 ) (28 ) - Gain on sale of loans held for sale, net - 106 197 128 151 Other non-interest income 959 930 914 923 817 Total non-interest income 3,560 4,150 (4,178 ) 3,684 3,370 Salaries and employee benefits 8,537 8,570 8,668 7,909 7,954 Occupancy 1,369 1,316 1,327 1,382 1,337 Regulatory assessments and fees 397 484 443 377 396 Consulting and legal fees 583 561 900 585 263 Network and information technology services 524 560 599 656 564 Other operating expense 2,556 2,220 2,338 2,139 2,120 Total non-interest expense 13,966 13,711 14,275 13,048 12,634 Income before income tax expense 12,714 11,686 3,274 11,805 10,739 Income tax expense 3,636 2,335 1,911 2,866 2,599 Net income $ 9,078 $ 9,351 $ 1,363 $ 8,939 $ 8,140 Per share information: Net income per common share, basic $ 0.49 $ 0.51 $ 0.08 $ 0.46 $ 0.41 Net income per common share, diluted $ 0.49 $ 0.51 $ 0.07 $ 0.45 $ 0.40 Cash dividends declared $ 0.125 $ 0.125 $ 0.10 $ 0.10 $ 0.10 Balance sheet data (at period-end): Cash and cash equivalents $ 118,154 $ 78,963 $ 38,477 $ 56,811 $ 54,819 Securities available-for-sale $ 332,859 $ 277,160 $ 307,490 $ 324,179 $ 285,382 Securities held-to-maturity $ 136,127 $ 149,931 $ 153,941 $ 156,365 $ 158,740 Total securities $ 468,986 $ 427,091 $ 461,431 $ 480,544 $ 444,122 Loans held for investment(1) $ 2,322,385 $ 2,241,051 $ 2,189,257 $ 2,130,966 $ 2,113,318 Allowance for credit losses $ (26,701 ) $ (26,102 ) $ (25,500 ) $ (24,964 ) $ (24,933 ) Total assets $ 3,019,701 $ 2,845,735 $ 2,791,540 $ 2,767,945 $ 2,719,474 Non-interest-bearing demand deposits $ 618,062 $ 620,714 $ 583,860 $ 584,240 $ 584,895 Interest-bearing deposits $ 1,834,209 $ 1,872,866 $ 1,761,220 $ 1,871,374 $ 1,750,766 Total deposits $ 2,452,271 $ 2,493,580 $ 2,345,080 $ 2,455,614 $ 2,335,661 FHLB advances $ 240,900 $ 53,000 $ 158,250 $ 11,000 $ 108,000 Subordinated notes $ 39,376 $ 39,338 $ 39,300 $ 39,262 $ - Total liabilities $ 2,786,463 $ 2,622,489 $ 2,574,357 $ 2,558,850 $ 2,487,891 Total stockholders' equity $ 233,238 $ 223,246 $ 217,183 $ 209,095 $ 231,583 Capital ratios:(2) Leverage ratio 8.81% 8.61% 8.46% 8.47% 9.72% Common equity tier 1 capital 11.01% 11.09% 10.92% 11.17% 12.52% Tier 1 risk-based capital 11.01% 11.09% 10.92% 11.17% 12.52% Total risk-based capital 13.88% 14.09% 13.91% 14.20% 13.73% (1) Loan amounts include deferred fees/costs. (2) Reflects the Company's regulatory capital ratios. The Bank's total risk-based capital ratio at June 30, 2026 was 13.68%.





USCB FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. AVERAGE BALANCES, RATIOS, AND OTHER DATA (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands) As of or For the Three Months Ended 6/30/2026 3/31/2026 12/31/2025 9/30/2025 6/30/2025 Average balance sheet data: Cash and cash equivalents $ 87,949 $ 112,107 $ 82,338 $ 139,389 $ 71,388 Securities available-for-sale $ 314,581 $ 295,065 $ 332,356 $ 299,892 $ 281,840 Securities held-to-maturity $ 140,533 $ 152,144 $ 155,269 $ 157,702 $ 160,443 Total securities $ 455,114 $ 447,209 $ 487,625 $ 457,594 $ 442,283 Loans held for investment(1) $ 2,258,965 $ 2,177,734 $ 2,130,898 $ 2,099,043 $ 2,057,445 Total assets $ 2,900,725 $ 2,834,717 $ 2,799,863 $ 2,798,115 $ 2,677,198 Interest-bearing deposits $ 1,856,763 $ 1,842,283 $ 1,857,218 $ 1,887,545 $ 1,710,568 Non-interest-bearing demand deposits $ 632,198 $ 584,784 $ 595,969 $ 569,522 $ 580,121 Total deposits $ 2,488,961 $ 2,427,067 $ 2,453,187 $ 2,457,067 $ 2,290,689 FHLB advances $ 100,685 $ 110,045 $ 51,462 $ 40,065 $ 116,527 Subordinated notes $ 39,351 $ 39,313 $ 39,287 $ 26,029 $ - Total liabilities $ 2,671,792 $ 2,612,491 $ 2,587,470 $ 2,572,799 $ 2,448,706 Total stockholders' equity $ 228,933 $ 222,226 $ 212,393 $ 225,316 $ 228,492 Performance ratios: Return on average assets(2) 1.26% 1.34% 0.19% 1.27% 1.22% Return on average equity(2) 15.90% 17.07% 2.55% 15.74% 14.29% Net interest margin(2) 3.49% 3.27% 3.27% 3.14% 3.28% Non-interest income to average assets(2) 0.49% 0.59% (0.59 )% 0.52% 0.50% Non-interest expense to average assets(2) 1.93% 1.96% 2.02% 1.85% 1.89% Efficiency ratio(3) 49.97% 52.34% 79.18% 52.28% 51.77% Loans by type (at period end):(4) Residential real estate $ 356,747 $ 346,917 $ 307,692 $ 316,557 $ 307,020 Commercial real estate $ 1,314,367 $ 1,259,642 $ 1,244,835 $ 1,226,121 $ 1,206,621 Commercial and industrial $ 300,265 $ 291,333 $ 295,548 $ 269,430 $ 263,966 Correspondent banks $ 137,912 $ 128,722 $ 127,968 $ 104,598 $ 110,155 Consumer and other $ 207,404 $ 207,794 $ 207,215 $ 207,939 $ 218,426 Asset quality data: Allowance for credit losses to total loans 1.15% 1.16% 1.16% 1.17% 1.18% Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans 1243% 717% 813% 1906% 1825% Total non-performing loans(5) $ 2,148 $ 3,640 $ 3,138 $ 1,310 $ 1,366 Non-performing loans to total loans 0.09% 0.16% 0.14% 0.06% 0.06% Non-performing assets to total assets(5) 0.07% 0.13% 0.11% 0.05% 0.05% Net charge-offs (recoveries of) to average loans(2) 0.05% (0.00)% (0.00)% (0.00)% 0.14% Net charge-offs (recoveries) of credit losses $ 288 $ (4 ) $ (11 ) $ (4 ) $ 702 Interest rates and yields:(2) Loans held for investment 6.20% 6.11% 6.16% 6.21% 6.23% Investment securities 3.35% 3.05% 3.01% 3.03% 3.06% Total interest-earning assets 5.67% 5.49% 5.54% 5.56% 5.64% Deposits(6) 2.16% 2.20% 2.28% 2.53% 2.46% FHLB advances 3.89% 3.83% 3.91% 3.73% 3.72% Subordinated notes 8.15% 8.26% 8.09% 6.16% - Total interest-bearing liabilities 3.05% 3.05% 3.14% 3.34% 3.32% Other information: Full-time equivalent employees 216 211 204 206 203 (1) Loan amounts include deferred fees/costs. (2) Annualized. (3) Efficiency ratio is defined as total non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and total non-interest income. (4) Loan amounts exclude deferred fees/costs. (5) The amounts for total non-performing loans and total non-performing assets are the same at the dates presented since there was no other real estate owned (OREO) recorded at any of the dates presented. (6) Reflects effect of non-interest-bearing deposits.





USCB FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. NET INTEREST MARGIN (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, 2026 2025 Average

Balance Interest Yield/Rate(1) Average

Balance Interest Yield/Rate(1) Assets Interest-earning assets: Loans held for investment(2) $ 2,258,965 $ 34,899 6.20 % $ 2,057,445 $ 31,946 6.23 % Investment securities(3) 461,849 3,858 3.35 % 449,624 3,432 3.06 % Other interest-earning assets 80,640 823 4.09 % 63,974 776 4.87 % Total interest-earning assets 2,801,454 39,580 5.67 % 2,571,043 36,154 5.64 % Non-interest-earning assets 99,271 106,155 Total assets $ 2,900,725 $ 2,677,198 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing checking deposits $ 51,711 311 2.41 % $ 46,694 285 2.45 % Savings and money market deposits 1,280,578 8,478 2.66 % 1,211,513 9,410 3.12 % Time deposits 524,474 4,628 3.54 % 452,361 4,343 3.85 % Total interest-bearing deposits 1,856,763 13,417 2.90 % 1,710,568 14,038 3.29 % FHLB advances 100,685 976 3.89 % 116,527 1,082 3.72 % Subordinated notes 39,351 800 8.15 % - - - % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,996,799 15,193 3.05 % 1,827,095 15,120 3.32 % Non-interest-bearing demand deposits 632,198 580,121 Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 42,795 41,490 Total liabilities 2,671,792 2,448,706 Stockholders' equity 228,933 228,492 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,900,725 $ 2,677,198 Net interest income $ 24,387 $ 21,034 Net interest spread(4) 2.62 % 2.32 % Net interest margin(5) 3.49 % 3.28 % (1) Annualized. (2) Average loan balances include non-accrual loans. Interest income on loans includes accretion of deferred loan fees, net of deferred loan costs. (3) At fair value except for securities held to maturity. This amount includes FHLB stock. (4) Net interest spread is the average yield earned on total interest-earning assets minus the average rate paid on total interest-bearing liabilities. (5) Net interest margin is the ratio of net interest income to total interest-earning assets.





USCB FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands) As of or For the Three Months Ended 6/30/2026 3/31/2026 12/31/2025 9/30/2025 6/30/2025 Pre-tax pre-provision ("PTPP") income:(1) Net income $ 9,078 $ 9,351 $ 1,363 $ 8,939 $ 8,140 Plus: Income tax expense 3,636 2,335 1,911 2,866 2,599 Plus: Provision for credit losses 1,267 801 480 105 1,031 PTPP income $ 13,981 $ 12,487 $ 3,754 $ 11,910 $ 11,770 PTPP return on average assets:(1) PTPP income $ 13,981 $ 12,487 $ 3,754 $ 11,910 $ 11,770 Average assets $ 2,900,725 $ 2,834,717 $ 2,799,863 $ 2,798,115 $ 2,677,198 PTPP return on average assets(2) 1.93% 1.79% 0.53% 1.69% 1.76% Operating net income:(1) Net income $ 9,078 $ 9,351 $ 1,363 $ 8,939 $ 8,140 Less: Net gains (losses) on sale of securities - 14 (7,498 ) (28 ) - Less: Tax effect on sale of securities - (4 ) 1,900 7 - Plus: Tax (benefit) liability expense from prior periods - (619 ) (3) 1,096 (4) - - Operating net income $ 9,078 $ 8,722 $ 8,057 $ 8,960 $ 8,140 Operating return on average assets:(1) Operating net income $ 9,078 $ 8,722 $ 8,057 $ 8,960 $ 8,140 Average assets $ 2,900,725 $ 2,834,717 $ 2,799,863 $ 2,798,115 $ 2,677,198 Operating net income return on average assets(2) 1.26% 1.25% 1.14% 1.27% 1.22% Operating return on average equity:(1) Operating net income $ 9,078 $ 8,722 $ 8,057 $ 8,960 $ 8,140 Average equity $ 228,933 $ 222,226 $ 212,393 $ 225,316 $ 228,492 Operating net income return on average equity(2) 15.90% 15.92% 15.05% 15.78% 14.29% Operating revenue:(1) Net interest income $ 24,387 $ 22,048 $ 22,207 $ 21,274 $ 21,034 Non-interest income 3,560 4,150 (4,178 ) 3,684 3,370 Less: Net gains (losses) on sale of securities - 14 (7,498 ) (28 ) - Operating revenue $ 27,947 $ 26,184 $ 25,527 $ 24,986 $ 24,404 Operating efficiency ratio:(1) Total non-interest expense $ 13,966 $ 13,711 $ 14,275 $ 13,048 $ 12,634 Operating revenue $ 27,947 $ 26,184 $ 25,527 $ 24,986 $ 24,404 Operating efficiency ratio 49.97% 52.36% 55.92% 52.22% 51.77% (1) The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measurements are key indicators of the ongoing earnings power of the Company. (2) Annualized. (3) The Company recognized a $619 thousand income tax benefit in the first quarter of 2026 due to an adjustment to the deferred tax asset calculation from 2025. (4) State tax liability expenses for 2024 and for the first three quarters of 2025 were recognized during the fourth quarter of 2025. The state tax expense is related to taxes due on interest income on loans whose collateral is located outside of the State of Florida.





USCB FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) As of or For the Three Months Ended 6/30/2026 3/31/2026 12/31/2025 9/30/2025 6/30/2025 Tangible book value per common share (at period-end):(1)(4) Total stockholders' equity $ 233,238 $ 223,246 $ 217,183 $ 209,095 $ 231,583 Less: Intangible assets - - - - - Tangible stockholders' equity(3) $ 233,238 $ 223,246 $ 217,183 $ 209,095 $ 231,583 Total shares issued and outstanding (at period-end): Total common shares issued and outstanding 18,459,470 18,257,400 18,137,885 18,107,385 20,078,385 Tangible book value per common share(2) $ 12.64 $ 12.23 $ 11.97 $ 11.55 $ 11.53 Operating diluted net income per common share:(1) Operating net income $ 9,078 $ 8,722 $ 8,057 $ 8,960 $ 8,140 Total weighted average diluted shares of common stock 18,509,572 18,454,006 18,348,725 19,755,820 20,295,794 Operating diluted net income per common share: $ 0.49 $ 0.47 $ 0.44 $ 0.45 $ 0.40 Tangible Common Equity/Tangible Assets(1)(4) Tangible stockholders' equity(3) $ 233,238 $ 223,246 $ 217,183 $ 209,095 $ 231,583 Tangible total assets(3) $ 3,019,701 $ 2,845,735 $ 2,791,540 $ 2,767,945 $ 2,719,474 Tangible Common Equity/Tangible Assets 7.72% 7.84% 7.78% 7.55% 8.52% (1) The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measurements are key indicators of the ongoing earnings power of the Company. (2) Excludes the dilutive effect, if any, of shares of common stock issuable upon exercise of outstanding stock options. (3) Since the Company has no intangible assets, tangible stockholders’ equity and tangible total assets are the same amounts as stockholders’ equity and total assets, respectively, as calculated under GAAP. (4) The decrease in total stockholders’ equity in September 2025 was primarily driven by the repurchase of 2.0 million shares of Class A common stock, as previously disclosed.



