Glacier Bancorp, Inc. Announces Results for the Quarter and Period Ended June 30, 2026

 | Source: Glacier Bancorp, Inc. Glacier Bancorp, Inc.

2nd Quarter 2026 Highlights:

  • Net income was $97.9 million for the current quarter, an increase of $15.8 million, or 19 percent, from the prior quarter net income of $82.1 million and an increase of $45.1 million, or 85 percent, from the prior year second quarter net income of $52.8 million.
  • Diluted earnings per share for the current quarter was $0.75 per share, an increase of $0.12 per share, or 19 percent, from the prior quarter diluted earnings per share of $0.63 and an increase of $0.30 per share, or 67 percent, from the prior year second quarter diluted earnings per share of $0.45.
  • Operating diluted earnings per share1 for the current quarter was $0.76 per share, an increase of $0.06 per share, or 9 percent, from the prior quarter operating diluted earnings per share of $0.70 and an increase of $0.19 per share, or 33 percent, from the prior year second quarter operating diluted earnings per share of $0.57.
  • Net interest income for the current quarter was $276 million, an increase of $7.8 million, or 3 percent, from the prior quarter net interest income of $269 million and an increase of $68.8 million, or 33 percent, from the prior year second quarter net interest income of $208 million.
  • The loan portfolio of $21.364 billion at June 30, 2026 increased $330 million, or 6 percent annualized, from the prior quarter.
  • Total average deposits of $24.539 billion for the current quarter increased $113 million, or 2 percent annualized, from the prior quarter average deposits.
  • The net interest margin as a percentage of earning assets, on a tax-equivalent basis, for the current quarter was 3.90 percent, an increase of 10 basis points from the prior quarter net interest margin of 3.80 percent and an increase of 69 basis points from the prior year second quarter net interest margin of 3.21 percent.
  • The total earning assets yield of 5.14 percent in the current quarter increased 3 basis points from the prior quarter earning assets yield of 5.11 percent and increased 41 basis points from the prior year second quarter earning assets yield of 4.73 percent.
  • The core deposit cost (including non-interest bearing deposits) of 1.18 percent in the current quarter decreased 2 basis points from the prior quarter core deposit cost of 1.20 percent and decreased 7 basis points from the prior year second quarter core deposit cost of 1.25 percent.
  • The total cost of funding (including non-interest bearing deposits) of 1.33 percent in the current quarter decreased 7 basis points from the prior quarter total cost of funding of 1.40 percent and decreased 30 basis points from the prior year second quarter total cost of funding of 1.63 percent.
  • The Company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.33 per share. The Company has declared 165 consecutive quarterly dividends and has increased the dividend 49 times.

First Half 2026 Highlights:

  • Net income for the first half of 2026 was $180 million, an increase of $72.7 million, or 68 percent, from the prior year first half net income of $107 million.
  • Diluted earnings per share for the first half of 2026 was $1.38 per share, an increase of $0.45 per share, or 48 percent, from the prior year first half diluted earnings per share of $0.93.
  • Operating diluted earnings per share for the first half of 2026 was $1.45 per share, an increase of $0.41 per share, or 39 percent, from the prior year first half of 2025 operating diluted earnings per share of $1.04.
  • Net interest income for the first half of 2026 was $545 million, an increase of $148 million, or 37 percent, from the prior year first half net interest income of $398 million.
  • The loan portfolio increased $2.831 billion, or 15 percent, from the prior year second quarter.
  • Total deposits increased $3.026 billion, or 14 percent, from the prior year second quarter.
  • The net interest margin as a percentage of earning assets, on a tax-equivalent basis, for the first half of 2026 was 3.85 percent, an increase of 73 basis points from the prior year first half net interest margin of 3.12 percent.
  • The Company completed the core system conversion of Guaranty Bancshares, Inc., the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. (collectively, “Guaranty”). Guaranty was acquired on October 1, 2025 with total assets of $3.357 billion.
  • Dividends declared in the first half of 2026 were $0.66 per share.

1 Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. Supplemental “Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations” tables are provided to reconcile the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP.

Financial Summary  

  At or for the Three Months ended At or for the Six Months
ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share and market data) Jun 30,
2026		 Mar 31,
2026		 Jun 30,
2025		 Jun 30,
2026		 Jun 30,
2025
Performance results          
Net income $97,862  82,144  52,781  180,006  107,349 
Basic earnings per share $0.75  0.63  0.45  1.38  0.93 
Diluted earnings per share $0.75  0.63  0.45  1.38  0.93 
Operating diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP) 1 $0.76  0.70  0.57  1.45  1.04 
Dividends declared per share $0.33  0.33  0.33  0.66  0.66 
Market value per share          
Closing $51.58  44.67  43.08  51.58  43.08 
High $52.16  53.99  44.70  53.99  52.81 
Low $44.26  41.87  36.76  41.87  36.76 
Selected ratios and other data          

Number of common stock shares outstanding		  130,202,054  130,124,378  118,550,475  130,202,054  118,550,475 
Average outstanding shares - basic  130,167,496  130,052,858  116,890,776  130,110,494  115,180,489 
Average outstanding shares - diluted  130,346,888  130,242,765  116,918,290  130,283,236  115,244,550 
Return on average assets (annualized)  1.25% 1.05% 0.74% 1.15% 0.77%
Return on average equity (annualized)  9.13% 7.82% 6.13% 8.48% 6.44%
Efficiency ratio  56.65% 63.05% 62.08% 59.79% 63.72%
Operating efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 1  56.21% 59.25% 61.19% 57.70% 63.49%
Loan to deposit ratio  86.84% 85.18% 85.91% 86.84% 85.91%
Number of full time equivalent employees  4,125  4,139  3,665  4,125  3,665 
Number of locations  282  282  247  282  247 
Number of ATMs  339  337  300  339  300 
                 

____________________________

1 Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. Supplemental “Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations” tables are provided to reconcile the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP.
   

KALISPELL, Mont., July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: GBCI) reported net income of $97.9 million for the current quarter, an increase of $15.8 million, or 19 percent, from the prior quarter net income of $82.1 million and an increase of $45.1 million, or 85 percent, from the prior year second quarter net income of $52.8 million. Diluted earnings per share for the current quarter was $0.75 per share, an increase of $0.12 per share, or 19 percent, from the prior quarter diluted earnings per share of $0.63 and an increase of $0.30 per share, or 67 percent, from the prior year second quarter diluted earnings per share of $0.45. Operating diluted earnings per share for the current quarter was $0.76 per share, an increase of $0.06 per share, or 9 percent, from the prior quarter operating diluted earnings per share of $0.70 and an increase of $0.19 per share, or 33 percent, from the prior year second quarter operating diluted earnings per share of $0.57. The current quarter included $1.6 million in acquisition-related expenses, $2.5 million of compensation from acquisition-related employment agreements and $2.6 million of gains from the sale of former branch facilities and disposal of fixed assets. “We delivered another strong quarter, with record net income, continued net interest margin expansion and solid loan growth,” said Randy Chesler, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our performance reflects the strength of our diversified community banking model, disciplined balance sheet management and the continued customer focus of our teams across the franchise.”

Net income for the first half of 2026 was $180 million, an increase of $72.7 million, or 68 percent, from the prior year first half net income of $107 million which was driven primarily by the increase in net interest income from the improvement in the net interest margin. Diluted earnings per share for the first half of 2026 was $1.38 per share, an increase of $0.45 per share, or 48 percent, from the prior year first half diluted earnings per share of $0.93. Operating diluted earnings per share for the first half of 2026 was $1.45 per share, an increase of $0.41 per share, or 39 percent, from the prior year first half of 2025 operating diluted earnings per share of $1.04.

Asset Summary

          $ Change from
(Dollars in thousands) Jun 30,
2026		 Mar 31,
2026		 Dec 31,
2025		 Jun 30,
2025		 Mar 31,
2026		 Dec 31,
2025		 Jun 30,
2025
Cash and cash equivalents $1,056,679  1,385,237  1,235,261  915,507  (328,558) (178,582) 141,172 
Debt securities, available-for-sale  3,482,725  3,585,531  4,007,512  4,024,980  (102,806) (524,787) (542,255)
Debt securities, held-to-maturity  3,004,758  3,058,662  3,110,216  3,206,133  (53,904) (105,458) (201,375)
     Total debt securities  6,487,483  6,644,193  7,117,728  7,231,113  (156,710) (630,245) (743,630)

Loans receivable 1		              
Residential real estate  2,111,683  2,167,860  2,457,907  1,931,554  (56,177) (346,224) 180,129 
Commercial real estate  14,155,059  13,918,178  13,565,512  11,935,109  236,881  589,547  2,219,950 
Other commercial  3,615,240  3,466,863  3,497,829  3,303,889  148,377  117,411  311,351 
Home equity  1,054,110  1,048,971  977,206  975,429  5,139  76,904  78,681 
Other consumer  427,631  431,791  429,342  386,759  (4,160) (1,711) 40,872 
     Loans receivable  21,363,723  21,033,663  20,927,796  18,532,740  330,060  435,927  2,830,983 
Allowance for credit losses  (260,025) (255,771) (255,319) (226,799) (4,254) (4,706) (33,226)
     Loans receivable, net  21,103,698  20,777,892  20,672,477  18,305,941  325,806  431,221  2,797,757 
Other assets  2,951,141  2,926,760  2,952,597  2,552,422  24,381  (1,456) 398,719 
     Total assets $31,599,001  31,734,082  31,978,063  29,004,983  (135,081) (379,062) 2,594,018 
                       

_____________________________

1 In connection with the Guaranty core system conversion, Guaranty loans were reclassified in the prior quarter to conform to the Company’s classifications. There were approximately $236 million of loans reclassified from residential loans into other categories, the majority of which were reclassified to commercial real estate loans.
   

Total debt securities of $6.487 billion at June 30, 2026 decreased $157 million, or 2 percent, during the current quarter and decreased $744 million, or 10 percent, from the prior year second quarter. The Company selectively purchased debt securities during the current quarter with the Company’s excess liquidity position. Debt securities represented 21 percent of total assets at June 30, 2026 and March 31, 2026 compared to 25 percent at June 30, 2025.

The loan portfolio of $21.364 billion at June 30, 2026 increased $330 million, or 6 percent annualized, from the prior quarter. The loan portfolio increased $2.831 billion, or 15 percent, from the prior year second quarter. Excluding the Guaranty acquisition on October 1, 2025, the loan portfolio organically increased $728 million, or 4 percent, from the prior year second quarter.

Credit Quality Summary

  At or for the Six
Months ended		 At or for the
Three Months
ended		 At or for the
Year ended		 At or for the Six
Months ended
(Dollars in thousands) Jun 30,
2026		 Mar 31,
2026		 Dec 31,
2025		 Jun 30,
2025
Allowance for credit losses        
Balance at beginning of period $255,319  255,319  206,041  206,041 
Acquisitions      154  35 
Provision for credit losses  13,639  3,514  61,846  24,163 
Charge-offs  (11,562) (4,186) (18,682) (7,236)
Recoveries  2,629  1,124  5,960  3,796 
Balance at end of period $260,025  255,771  255,319  226,799 

Provision for credit losses		        
Loan portfolio $13,639  3,514  61,846  24,163 
Unfunded loan commitments  (1,220) 2,550  9,554  3,918 
Total provision for credit losses $12,419  6,064  71,400  28,081 

Other real estate owned		 $1,219  1,417  284  1,737 
Other foreclosed assets  322  193  127  142 
Accruing loans 90 days or more past due  15,867  13,470  5,997  11,371 
Non-accrual loans  74,441  64,415  62,487  35,356 
Total non-performing assets $91,849  79,495  68,895  48,606 

Non-performing assets as a percentage of subsidiary assets		  0.29% 0.25% 0.22% 0.17%
Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of non-performing loans  288% 328% 373% 485%
Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans  1.22% 1.22% 1.22% 1.22%
Net charge-offs as a percentage of total loans  0.04% 0.02% 0.06% 0.02%
Accruing loans 30-89 days past due $65,483  91,760  78,826  54,403 
U.S. government guarantees included in non-performing assets $7,497  8,066  8,733  2,651 
              

Early stage delinquencies (accruing loans 30-89 days past due) of $65.5 million at June 30, 2026 decreased $26.3 million from the prior quarter and increased $11.1 million from the prior year second quarter. Early stage delinquencies as a percentage of loans at June 30, 2026 were 0.31 percent compared to 0.44 percent for the prior quarter and 0.29 percent for the prior year second quarter. Non-performing assets of $91.8 million at June 30, 2026 increased $12.4 million, or 16 percent, over the prior quarter and increased $43.2 million, or 89 percent, over the prior year second quarter.

The current quarter provision for credit loss expense of $6.4 million included $10.1 million of credit loss expense on loans and $3.7 million of credit loss benefit on unfunded loan commitments. The allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) on loans as a percentage of total loans outstanding was 1.22 percent at each of June 30, 2026, December 31, 2025 and June 30, 2025. Loan portfolio growth, composition, credit quality considerations, economic forecasts, actual results, and other environmental factors will continue to determine the level of the ACL on loans. 

Credit Quality Trends and Provision for Credit Losses on the Loan Portfolio

(Dollars in thousands) Provision for
Credit Losses
Loans		 Net Charge-Offs ACL
as a Percent
of Loans		 Accruing
Loans 30-89
Days Past Due
as a Percent of
Loans		 Non-Performing
Assets to
Total Subsidiary
Assets
Second quarter 2026 $10,125 $5,871 1.22% 0.31% 0.29%
First quarter 2026  3,514  3,062 1.22% 0.44% 0.25%
Fourth quarter 2025  32,491  6,368 1.22% 0.38% 0.22%
Third quarter 2025  5,192  2,914 1.22% 0.21% 0.19%
Second quarter 2025  18,009  1,645 1.22% 0.29% 0.17%
First quarter 2025  6,154  1,795 1.22% 0.27% 0.14%
Fourth quarter 2024  6,041  5,170 1.19% 0.19% 0.10%
Third quarter 2024  6,981  2,766 1.19% 0.33% 0.10%
                

Net charge-offs for the current quarter were $5.9 million compared to $3.1 million in the prior quarter and $1.6 million for the prior year second quarter. The current quarter net charge-offs included $2.8 million in deposit overdraft net charge-offs and $3.1 million of net loan charge-offs.

Supplemental information regarding credit quality and identification of the Company’s loan portfolio based on the regulatory classification of loans is provided in the tables at the end of this press release. The regulatory classification of loans is based primarily on collateral type while the Company’s loan segments presented herein are based on the purpose of the loan.

Liability Summary

          $ Change from
(Dollars in thousands) Jun 30,
2026		 Mar 31,
2026		 Dec 31,
2025		 Jun 30,
2025		 Mar 31,
2026		 Dec 31,
2025		 Jun 30,
2025
Deposits              
Non-interest bearing deposits $7,423,439 7,427,280 7,314,779 6,593,728 (3,841) 108,660  829,711 
NOW and DDA accounts  6,192,363 6,217,728 6,236,551 5,747,388 (25,365) (44,188) 444,975 
Savings accounts  3,169,141 3,193,293 3,158,939 2,956,387 (24,152) 10,202  212,754 
Money market deposit accounts  4,132,820 4,049,361 3,948,201 3,089,115 83,459  184,619  1,043,705 
Certificate accounts  3,732,971 3,851,209 3,928,550 3,238,576 (118,238) (195,579) 494,395 
     Core deposits, total  24,650,734 24,738,871 24,587,020 21,625,194 (88,137) 63,714  3,025,540 
Wholesale deposits  3,383 3,000 4,076 3,308 383  (693) 75 
     Deposits, total  24,654,117 24,741,871 24,591,096 21,628,502 (87,754) 63,021  3,025,615 
Repurchase agreements  1,952,501 2,085,623 2,084,113 1,976,228 (133,122) (131,612) (23,727)
     Deposits and repurchase                  
     agreements, total  26,606,618 26,827,494 26,675,209 23,604,730 (220,876) (68,591) 3,001,888 
Federal Home Loan Bank advances    440,000 1,255,088   (440,000) (1,255,088)
Other borrowed funds  52,880 51,564 51,473 62,366 1,316  1,407  (9,486)
Finance lease liabilities  31,606 31,209 28,808 19,405 397  2,798  12,201 
Subordinated debentures  188,573 188,032 187,492 157,127 541  1,081  31,446 
Other liabilities  406,302 387,284 381,260 374,003 19,018  25,042  32,299 
     Total liabilities $27,285,979 27,485,583 27,764,242 25,472,719 (199,604) (478,263) 1,813,260 
                   

Total deposits of $24.654 billion at June 30, 2026 decreased $87.8 million, or 35 basis points, during the current quarter and increased $3.026 billion, or 14 percent, from the prior year second quarter. Excluding the Guaranty acquisition, total deposits organically increased $319 million, or 1 percent, from the prior year second quarter.

Non-interest bearing deposits of $7.423 billion at June 30, 2026 decreased $3.8 million, or 5 basis points, from the prior quarter and increased $830 million, or 13 percent, from the prior year second quarter. Non-interest bearing deposits represented 30 percent of total deposits at June 30, 2026, March 31, 2026 and June 30, 2025.

Stockholders’ Equity Summary

          $ Change from
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Jun 30,
2026		 Mar 31,
2026		 Dec 31,
2025		 Jun 30,
2025		 Mar 31,
2026		 Dec 31,
2025		 Jun 30,
2025
Common equity $4,484,316  4,424,548  4,380,931  3,770,919  59,768 103,385  713,397 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss  (171,294) (176,049) (167,110) (238,655) 4,755 (4,184) 67,361 
Total stockholders’ equity  4,313,022  4,248,499  4,213,821  3,532,264  64,523 99,201  780,758 
Goodwill and intangibles, net  (1,473,954) (1,478,753) (1,483,552) (1,186,350) 4,799 9,598  (287,604)
Tangible stockholders’ equity (non-GAAP) 1 $2,839,068  2,769,746  2,730,269  2,345,914  69,322 108,799  493,154 

Stockholders’ equity to total assets		   13.65 13.39  13.18  12.18        
Tangible stockholders’ equity to total tangible assets (non-GAAP) 1   9.42 9.15 8.95% 8.43        
Book value per common share  $ 33.13  32.65  32.42   29.80  0.48  0.71   3.33 
Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) 1 $21.81   21.29  21.01   19.79   0.52  0.80   2.02 
                      

______________________________

1 Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. Supplemental “Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations” tables are provided to reconcile the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP.
   

Tangible stockholders’ equity of $2.839 billion at June 30, 2026 increased $69 million, or 3 percent, compared to the prior quarter and was primarily due to earnings retention. Tangible stockholders’ equity increased $493 million, or 21 percent, from the prior year second quarter and was primarily due to $560 million of Company stock issued in connection with the Guaranty acquisition, earnings retention and a $67 million decrease in other comprehensive loss. The increase was partially offset by the increase in goodwill and core deposit intangible associated with the Guaranty acquisition. Tangible book value per common share of $21.81 at the current quarter end increased $0.52 per share, or 2 percent, from the prior quarter and increased $2.02 per share, or 10 percent, from the prior year second quarter.

Cash Dividends
On June 23, 2026, the Company’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.33 per share. The dividend was payable July 16, 2026 to shareholders of record on July 7, 2026. The dividend was the Company’s 165th consecutive regular dividend. Future cash dividends will depend on a variety of factors, including net income, capital, asset quality, general economic conditions and regulatory considerations.

Operating Results for Three Months Ended June 30, 2026 
Compared to March 31, 2026 and June 30, 2025

Income Summary

  Three Months ended $ Change from
(Dollars in thousands) Jun 30,
2026		 Mar 31,
2026		 Jun 30,
2025		 Mar 31,
2026		 Jun 30,
2025
Net interest income          
Interest income $365,220  362,337  308,115  2,883  57,105 
Interest expense  88,792  93,660  100,499  (4,868) (11,707)
      Total net interest income  276,428  268,677  207,616  7,751  68,812 
Non-interest income          
Deposit service charges and other fees  16,351  15,265  13,910  1,086  2,441 
Payment services  12,012  11,368  10,457  644  1,555 
Miscellaneous loan fees and charges  2,558  2,279  1,890  279  668 
Gain on sale of loans  5,007  5,108  4,273  (101) 734 
Gain (loss) on sale of securities           
Other income  5,173  4,062  2,414  1,111  2,759 
     Total non-interest income  41,101  38,082  32,944  3,019  8,157 
     Total income $317,529  306,759  240,560  10,770  76,969 
Net interest margin (tax-equivalent)  3.90% 3.80% 3.21%    
Core net interest margin (tax-equivalent) (non-GAAP) 1  3.86% 3.73% 3.18%    
               

_____________________________

1 Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. Supplemental “Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations” tables are provided to reconcile the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP.
   

Net Interest Income
Net interest income of $276 million for the current quarter increased $7.8 million, or 3 percent, from the prior quarter net interest income of $269 million and increased $68.8 million, or 33 percent, from the prior year second quarter net interest income of $208 million. The current quarter interest income of $365 million increased $2.9 million, or 1 percent, over the prior quarter and increased $57.1 million, or 19 percent, over the prior year second quarter and was primarily driven by both increased loans and increased interest rates on the loan portfolio. The loan yield of 6.12 percent in the current quarter decreased 4 basis points from the prior quarter loan yield of 6.16 percent and was principally due to a 3 basis points decrease in loan discount accretion and a 2 basis points decrease in non-accrual loan interest reversal. The core loan yield of 6.06 percent in the current quarter increased 1 basis point from the prior quarter core loan yield of 6.05 percent. The loan yield increased 26 basis points from the prior year second quarter loan yield of 5.86 percent.

The current quarter interest expense of $88.8 million decreased $4.9 million, or 5 percent, from the prior quarter, and decreased $11.7 million, or 12 percent, from the prior year second quarter primarily due to a decrease in interest rates on deposits and a decrease in higher cost borrowings. Core deposit cost (including non-interest bearing deposits) decreased to 1.18 percent in the current quarter compared to 1.20 percent in the prior quarter and 1.25 percent in the prior year second quarter. The total funding cost (including non-interest bearing deposits) decreased to 1.33 percent in the current quarter compared to 1.40 percent in the prior quarter and 1.63 percent in the prior year second quarter.

The net interest margin as a percentage of earning assets, on a tax-equivalent basis, for the current quarter was 3.90 percent, an increase of 10 basis points from the prior quarter net interest margin of 3.80 percent and was primarily driven by the shift in the earning assets mix to higher yielding loans and a decrease in high cost borrowings. The net interest margin as a percentage of earning assets, on a tax-equivalent basis, for the current quarter increased 69 basis points from the prior year second quarter net interest margin of 3.21 percent and was primarily driven by the increase in loan yields, the shift in the earning assets mix to higher yielding loans and the decrease in high cost borrowings. Core net interest margin was 3.86 percent in the current quarter compared to 3.73 percent in the prior quarter and 3.18 percent in the prior year second quarter. “The Company’s net interest margin increased for the tenth consecutive quarter,” said Ron Copher, Chief Financial Officer. “The continued increase in the earning assets yield combined with decreases in core deposit costs and wholesale funding contributed to the 10 basis points increase in the net interest margin as it expanded to 3.90 percent in the current quarter.”

Non-interest Income
Non-interest income for the current quarter totaled $41.1 million, which was an increase of $3.0 million, or 8 percent, over the prior quarter. Non-interest income increased $8.2 million, or 25 percent, over the prior year second quarter. Deposit service charges and other fees of $16.4 million for the current quarter increased $1.1 million, or 7 percent, compared to the prior quarter and increased $2.4 million, or 18 percent, from the prior year second quarter. Payment services of $12.0 million for the current quarter increased $644 thousand, or 6 percent, from the prior quarter and increased $1.6 million, or 15 percent, over the prior year second quarter.

Non-interest Expense Summary

  Three Months ended $ Change from
(Dollars in thousands) Jun 30,
2026		 Mar 31,
2026		 Jun 30,
2025		 Mar 31,
2026		 Jun 30,
2025
Compensation and employee benefits $116,299 115,770 94,355 529  21,944 
Occupancy and equipment  15,661 15,682 12,558 (21) 3,103 
Advertising and promotions  5,092 5,256 4,394 (164) 698 
Data processing  12,380 13,273 9,883 (893) 2,497 
Other real estate owned and foreclosed assets  83 206 26 (123) 57 
Regulatory assessments and insurance  5,506 6,403 5,847 (897) (341)
Intangibles amortization  4,799 4,799 3,624   1,175 
Other expenses  26,880 39,140 24,432 (12,260) 2,448 
Total non-interest expense $186,700 200,529 155,119 (13,829) 31,581 
              

Total non-interest expense of $187 million for the current quarter decreased $13.8 million, or 7 percent, over the prior quarter. Total non-interest expense increased $31.6 million, or 20 percent, over the prior year second quarter and was primarily driven by increased costs from the acquired banks.

Compensation and employee benefits of $116 million for the current quarter increased by $529 thousand, or 46 basis points, over the prior quarter. Compensation and employee benefits increased $21.9 million, or 23 percent, from the prior year second quarter and was primarily driven by annual salary increases and increases in staffing levels from the acquired banks. Other expenses of $26.9 million decreased $12.3 million, or 31 percent, from the prior quarter and was primarily driven by $7.3 million of decreased acquisition-related expenses and a $3.1 million increase in gains from the sale of former branch facilities and disposal of fixed assets.

Acquisition-related expense was $1.6 million in the current quarter compared to $8.9 million in the prior quarter and $3.2 million in the prior year second quarter. In addition, compensation and employee benefits included $2.5 million of expense attributable to acquisition-related employment agreements in the current quarter compared to $2.8 million in the prior quarter and $544 thousand in the prior year second quarter.

Federal and State Income Tax Expense
Tax expense during the second quarter of 2026 was $26.6 million, an increase of $8.6 million, or 48 percent, compared to the prior quarter and an increase of $14.2 million, or 115 percent, from the prior year second quarter. The effective tax rate in the current quarter was 21.4 percent compared to 18.0 percent in the prior quarter and 19.02 percent in the prior year second quarter. The higher tax expense and higher effective tax rate in the current quarter compared to the prior quarter was primarily driven by an increase in pre-tax income and a decrease in federal tax credits. The higher tax expense and higher effective tax rate compared to prior year second quarter was primarily due to an increase in pre-tax income.

Efficiency Ratio
The efficiency ratio was 56.65 percent in the current quarter compared to 63.05 percent in the prior quarter and 62.08 percent in the prior year second quarter. The decrease from the prior quarter was primarily driven by the combination of a decrease in non-interest expense and an increase in net interest income. The decrease from the prior year second quarter was primarily due to the increase in net interest income which outpaced the increase in non-interest expense.

Operating Results for Six Months Ended June 30, 2026
Compared to June 30, 2025

Income Summary

  Six Months ended  
(Dollars in thousands) Jun 30,
2026		 Jun 30,
2025		 $ Change % Change
Net interest income        
Interest income $727,557  $598,040  $129,517  22%
Interest expense  182,452   200,445   (17,993) (9)%
     Total net interest income  545,105   397,595   147,510  37%
Non-interest income        
Deposit service charges and other fees  31,616   27,125   4,491  17%
Payment Services  23,380   19,785   3,595  18%
Miscellaneous loan fees and charges  4,837   3,581   1,256  35%
Gain on sale of loans  10,115   8,584   1,531  18%
Gain (loss) on sale of securities          N/A
Other income  9,235   6,511   2,724  42%
     Total non-interest income  79,183   65,586   13,597  21%
     Total Income $624,288  $463,181  $161,107  35%
Net interest margin (tax-equivalent)  3.85%  3.12%    
Core net interest margin (tax-equivalent) (non-GAAP)1  3.79%  3.08%    
             

______________________________

1 Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. Supplemental “Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations” tables are provided to reconcile the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP.
   

Net Interest Income
Net interest income of $545 million for the first half of 2026 increased $148 million, or 37 percent, from the first half of the prior year and was primarily driven by increased interest income and decreased interest expense. Interest income of $728 million for the first half of 2026 increased $130 million, or 22 percent, from the prior year and was primarily attributable to the increase in the loan portfolio and an increase in loan yields. The loan yield was 6.14 percent during the first half of 2026, an increase of 32 basis points from the prior year first half loan yield of 5.82 percent.

Interest expense of $182 million for the first half of 2026 decreased $18.0 million, or 9 percent, over the same period in the prior year and was primarily the result of lower interest rates on deposits and a decrease in higher cost borrowings. Core deposit cost (including non-interest bearing deposits) was 1.19 percent for the first half of 2026, which was a decrease of 6 basis points over the first half of the prior year core deposit cost of 1.25 percent. The total funding cost (including non-interest bearing deposits) for the first half of 2026 was 1.36 percent, which was a decrease of 29 basis points over the first half of the prior year funding cost of 1.65 percent.

The net interest margin as a percentage of earning assets, on a tax-equivalent basis, during the first half of 2026 was 3.85 percent, a 73 basis points increase from the net interest margin of 3.12 percent for the first half of the prior year. Core net interest margin during the first half of 2026 was 3.79 percent compared to 3.08 percent in the prior year first half. The increase in net interest margin from the prior year was primarily driven by a 32 basis points increase in loan yields and a 29 basis points decrease in total funding costs combined with a shift in earning asset mix to higher yielding loans and a shift in funding liabilities to lower cost deposits.

Non-interest Income  
Non-interest income of $79.2 million for the first half of 2026 increased $13.6 million, or 21 percent, over the first half of the prior year and was primarily driven by increased income from the acquired banks. Deposit service charges and other fees of $31.6 million for the first half of 2026 increased $4.5 million, or 17 percent, over the first half of the prior year. Payment services of $23.4 million for the first half of 2026 increased by $3.6 million, or 18 percent, over the first half of the prior year.

Non-interest Expense Summary

  Six Months ended    
(Dollars in thousands) Jun 30,
2026		 Jun 30,
2025		 $ Change % Change
Compensation and employee benefits $232,069 $185,798 $46,271 25%
Occupancy and equipment  31,343  24,852  6,491 26%
Advertising and promotions  10,348  8,538  1,810 21%
Data processing  25,653  19,021  6,632 35%
Other real estate owned and foreclosed assets  289  89  200 225%
Regulatory assessments and insurance  11,909  11,381  528 5%
Core deposit intangibles amortization  9,598  6,894  2,704 39%
Other expenses  66,020  49,864  16,156 32%
Total non-interest expense $387,229 $306,437 $80,792 26%
             

Total non-interest expense of $387 million for the first half of 2026 increased $80.8 million, or 26 percent, over the first half of the prior year and was primarily driven by increased costs from the acquired banks. Compensation and employee benefits expense of $232 million in the first half of 2026 increased $46.3 million, or 25 percent, over the first half of the prior year and was primarily driven by annual salary increases and staffing increases from acquisitions. Occupancy and equipment expense of $31.3 million in the first half of 2026 increased $6.5 million, or 26 percent, over the first half of the prior year primarily due to increased costs from the acquired banks. Data processing expense of $25.7 million in the first half of 2026 increased $6.6 million, or 35 percent, over the first half of the prior year primarily due to increased costs from the acquired banks. Other expenses of $66.0 million for the first half of 2026 increased $16.2 million, or 32 percent, from the first half of the prior year and was primarily driven by an increase in acquisition-related expenses.

Acquisition-related expense was $10.5 million in the first half of the current year compared to $3.8 million in the prior year first half. In addition, compensation and employee benefits included $5.2 million of expense attributable to acquisition-related employment agreements in the first half of the current year compared to $795 thousand in the first half of the prior year.

Provision for Credit Losses
The provision for credit loss expense was $12.4 million for the first half of 2026, a decrease of $15.7 million, or 56 percent, over the same period in the prior year. Included in the first half of the prior year provision for credit losses was $16.7 million from the acquisition of Bank of Idaho. Net charge-offs for the first half of 2026 were $8.9 million compared to $3.4 million in the first half of 2025.

Federal and State Income Tax Expense
Tax expense of $44.6 million for the first half of 2026 increased $23.3 million, or 109 percent, over the same period in the prior year. The effective tax rate for the first half of 2026 was 19.9 percent compared to 16.6 percent for the same period in the prior year. The increase in tax expense and the increase in the effective tax rate was the primarily the result of an increase in the pre-tax income.

Efficiency Ratio
The efficiency ratio was 59.79 percent for the first half of 2026 compared to 63.72 percent for the same period of 2025. The decrease from the prior year was primarily attributable to the increase in net interest income that outpaced the increase in non-interest expense.

Forward-Looking Statements  
This news release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company’s plans, objectives, expectations and intentions that are not historical facts, and other statements identified by words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “will,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “should,” “projects,” “seeks,” “estimates” or other comparable words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and expectations of management and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. In addition, these forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that are subject to change. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results (express or implied) or other expectations in the forward-looking statements, including those made in this news release:

  • risks associated with lending and potential adverse changes in the credit quality of the Company’s loan portfolio;
  • changes in monetary and fiscal policies, including interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board, which could adversely affect the Company’s net interest income and margin, the fair value of its financial instruments, profitability, and stockholders’ equity;
  • legislative or regulatory changes, including the possibility of increases in FDIC insurance rates and assessments, changes in the review and regulation of bank mergers, or increases or changes in banking and consumer protection regulations, that may adversely affect the Company’s business and strategies;
  • risks related to overall economic conditions, including the impact on the economy of an uncertain interest rate environment, inflationary pressures, recently passed legislation and the potential for significant additional changes in economic and trade policies in the current administration;
  • risks to the Company’s business and the business of the Company’s customers arising from current or future tariffs or other trade restrictions, labor or supply chain issues, change in labor force, or geopolitical instability, including the wars in Iran and Ukraine, further conflicts in the Middle East, and potential for future conflicts or disruptions in other parts of the world;
  • risks associated with the Company’s ability to negotiate, complete, and successfully integrate acquisitions;
  • costs or difficulties related to the completion and integration of future or recently completed acquisitions;
  • impairment of the goodwill recorded by the Company in connection with acquisitions, which may have an adverse impact on earnings and capital;
  • reduction in demand for banking products and services, whether as a result of changes in customer behavior, economic conditions, banking environment, or competition;
  • deterioration of the reputation of banks and the financial services industry, which could adversely affect the Company's ability to obtain and maintain customers;
  • changes in the competitive landscape, including as may result from new market entrants, additional competition from internet-based financial institutions operating nationally, or further consolidation in the financial services industry, resulting in increased competition, including the creation of larger competitors with greater financial resources;
  • risks presented by public stock market volatility, which could adversely affect the market price of the Company’s common stock and the ability to raise additional capital or grow through acquisitions;
  • risks related to rapidly evolving artificial intelligence technologies;
  • risks associated with dependence on the Chief Executive Officer, the senior management team and the Presidents of Glacier Bank’s divisions;
  • material failure, potential interruption or breach in security of the Company’s systems or changes in technology which could expose the Company to cybersecurity risks, fraud, system failures, or direct liabilities;
  • risks related to natural disasters, including droughts, fires, floods, earthquakes, pandemics, and other unexpected events;
  • success in managing risks involved in any of the foregoing; and
  • effects of any reputational damage to the Company resulting from any of the foregoing.

The Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly correct or update any forward-looking statement if it later becomes aware that actual results are likely to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statement.

Conference Call Information
A conference call for investors is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Friday, July 24, 2026. Please note that our conference call host no longer offers a general dial-in number. Investors who would like to join the call may now register by following this link to obtain dial-in instructions: https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BIa64d0770f93544c4992aa6382dbe6242. To participate via the webcast, log on to: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/53sx3j3i.

About Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: GBCI), a member of the Russell 2000® and the S&P MidCap 400® indices, is the parent company for Glacier Bank and its Bank divisions located across its nine state footprint: Altabank (American Fork, UT), Bank of the San Juans (Durango, CO), Citizens Community Bank (Pocatello, ID), Collegiate Peaks Bank (Buena Vista, CO), First Bank of Montana (Lewistown, MT), First Bank of Wyoming (Powell, WY), First Community Bank Utah (Layton, UT), First Security Bank (Bozeman, MT), First Security Bank of Missoula (Missoula, MT), First State Bank (Wheatland, WY), Glacier Bank (Kalispell, MT), Guaranty Bank & Trust (Mount Pleasant, TX), Heritage Bank of Nevada (Reno, NV), Mountain West Bank (Coeur d’Alene, ID), The Foothills Bank (Yuma, AZ), Valley Bank (Helena, MT), Western Security Bank (Billings, MT), and Wheatland Bank (Spokane, WA).

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Certain financial measures and ratios the Company presents are supplemental measures that are not required by, or are not presented in accordance with, U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). The Company refers to these financial measures and ratios as “non-GAAP financial measures.” A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures is provided in the tables within this press release. The Company considers the use of select non-GAAP financial measures and ratios to be useful for financial and operational decision making and in evaluating period-to-period comparisons. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding the Company’s performance by excluding certain income, expense, or intangible items that the Company believes are not indicative of its primary business operating results.

These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP and investors should not rely on non-GAAP financial measures alone as measures of our performance. The non-GAAP financial measures presented may differ from non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company’s peers or other companies. The Company compensates for these differences by providing the equivalent GAAP measures whenever the Company presents the non-GAAP financial measures and by including a reconciliation of the impact of the components adjusted for in the non-GAAP financial measure so that both measures and the individual components may be considered when analyzing our performance.

CONTACT: Randall M. Chesler, CEO
(406) 751-4722
Ron J. Copher, CFO
(406) 751-7706
 


Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition
 
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Jun 30,
2026		 Mar 31,
2026		 Dec 31,
2025		 Jun 30,
2025
Assets        
Cash on hand and in banks $353,748  350,801  321,526  375,398 
Interest bearing cash deposits  702,931  1,034,436  913,735  540,109 
     Cash and cash equivalents  1,056,679  1,385,237  1,235,261  915,507 
Debt securities, available-for-sale  3,482,725  3,585,531  4,007,512  4,024,980 
Debt securities, held-to-maturity  3,004,758  3,058,662  3,110,216  3,206,133 
     Total debt securities  6,487,483  6,644,193  7,117,728  7,231,113 
Loans held for sale, at fair value  45,145  41,652  39,186  47,738 
Loans receivable  21,363,723  21,033,663  20,927,796  18,532,740 
Allowance for credit losses  (260,025) (255,771) (255,319) (226,799)
     Loans receivable, net  21,103,698  20,777,892  20,672,477  18,305,941 
Premises and equipment, net  493,497  492,031  486,184  426,801 
Right-of-use assets, net  76,428  76,344  75,574  56,525 
Other real estate owned and foreclosed assets  1,541  1,610  411  1,879 
Accrued interest receivable  120,254  122,795  120,092  108,286 
Deferred tax asset  102,902  103,863  101,337  114,528 
Intangibles, net  95,671  100,470  105,269  64,949 
Goodwill  1,378,283  1,378,283  1,378,283  1,121,401 
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost  21,244  21,524  42,764  76,990 
Bank-owned life insurance  235,984  236,540  235,090  191,623 
Other assets  380,192  351,648  368,407  341,702 
     Total assets $31,599,001  31,734,082  31,978,063  29,004,983 
Liabilities        
Non-interest bearing deposits $7,423,439  7,427,280  7,314,779  6,593,728 
Interest bearing deposits  17,230,678  17,314,591  17,276,317  15,034,774 
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase  1,952,501  2,085,623  2,084,113  1,976,228 
FHLB advances      440,000  1,255,088 
Other borrowed funds  52,880  51,564  51,473  62,366 
Finance lease liabilities  31,606  31,209  28,808  19,405 
Subordinated debentures  188,573  188,032  187,492  157,127 
Accrued interest payable  29,542  30,512  32,786  27,973 
Operating lease liabilities  51,320  51,457  52,869  42,274 
Other liabilities  325,440  305,315  295,605  303,756 
     Total liabilities  27,285,979  27,485,583  27,764,242  25,472,719 
Commitments and Contingent Liabilities         
Stockholders’ Equity        
Preferred shares, $0.01 par value per share, 1,000,000 shares authorized, none issued or outstanding         
Common stock, $0.01 par value per share, 234,000,000 shares authorized  1,302  1,301  1,300  1,186 
Paid-in capital  3,229,635  3,224,619  3,220,064  2,655,894 
Retained earnings - substantially restricted  1,253,379  1,198,628  1,159,567  1,113,839 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss  (171,294) (176,049) (167,110) (238,655)
     Total stockholders’ equity  4,313,022  4,248,499  4,213,821  3,532,264 
     Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $31,599,001  31,734,082  31,978,063  29,004,983 


Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations		 
  
  Three Months ended Six Months ended 
(Dollars in thousands) June 30, 2026 March 31, 2026 June 30, 2025 June 30, 2026 June 30, 2025 
Interest Income           
Investment securities $42,890 45,126 44,148 88,016 89,794 
Residential real estate loans  30,104 33,708 25,361 63,812 49,636 
Commercial loans  266,123 258,616 214,816 524,739 412,204 
Consumer and other loans  26,103 24,887 23,790 50,990 46,406 
     Total interest income  365,220 362,337 308,115 727,557 598,040 
Interest Expense           
Deposits  71,972 72,251 65,569 144,223 128,434 
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase  13,227 13,619 14,109 26,846 27,842 
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   4,226 17,806 4,226 38,525 
Other borrowed funds  455 443 400 898 802 
Subordinated debentures  3,138 3,121 2,615 6,259 4,842 
     Total interest expense  88,792 93,660 100,499 182,452 200,445 
Net Interest Income  276,428 268,677 207,616 545,105 397,595 
Provision for credit losses  6,355 6,064 20,267 12,419 28,081 
     Net interest income after provision for credit         losses  270,073 262,613 187,349 532,686 369,514 
Non-Interest Income           
Deposit service charges and other fees  16,351 15,265 13,910 31,616 27,125 
Payment services  12,012 11,368 10,457 23,380 19,785 
Miscellaneous loan fees and charges  2,558 2,279 1,890 4,837 3,581 
Gain on sale of loans  5,007 5,108 4,273 10,115 8,584 
Gain (loss) on sale of securities       
Other income  5,173 4,062 2,414 9,235 6,511 
     Total non-interest income  41,101 38,082 32,944 79,183 65,586 
Non-Interest Expense           
Compensation and employee benefits  116,299 115,770 94,355 232,069 185,798 
Occupancy and equipment  15,661 15,682 12,558 31,343 24,852 
Advertising and promotions  5,092 5,256 4,394 10,348 8,538 
Data processing  12,380 13,273 9,883 25,653 19,021 
Other real estate owned and foreclosed assets  83 206 26 289 89 
Regulatory assessments and insurance  5,506 6,403 5,847 11,909 11,381 
Intangibles amortization  4,799 4,799 3,624 9,598 6,894 
Other expenses  26,880 39,140 24,432 66,020 49,864 
     Total non-interest expense  186,700 200,529 155,119 387,229 306,437 
Income Before Income Taxes  124,474 100,166 65,174 224,640 128,663 
Federal and state income tax expense  26,612 18,022 12,393 44,634 21,314 
Net Income $97,862 82,144 52,781 180,006 107,349 


Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations
 
(Dollars in thousands) Jun 30, 2026  Mar 31, 2026  Dec 31, 2025 Jun 30, 2025
Tangible Equity          
Total stockholders’ equity $4,313,022   4,248,499   4,213,821   3,532,264 
Less: goodwill and intangible assets, net  (1,473,954)  (1,478,753)  (1,483,552)  (1,186,350)
Tangible stockholders' equity (non-GAAP) $2,839,068   2,769,746   2,730,269   2,345,914 
           
Tangible Assets          
Total assets $31,599,001   31,734,082   31,978,063   29,004,983 
Less: goodwill and intangible assets, net  (1,473,954)  (1,478,753)  (1,483,552)  (1,186,350)
Tangible assets (non-GAAP) $30,125,047   30,255,329   30,494,511   27,818,633 
           
Tangible equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)  9.42%  9.15%  8.95%  8.43%
Book value per share $33.13  $32.65  $32.42  $29.80 
Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) $21.81  $21.29  $21.01  $19.79 


  At or for the Three Months ended At or for the Six Months ended
(Dollars in thousands) Jun 30, 2026 Mar 31, 2026 Jun 30, 2025 Jun 30, 2026 Jun 30, 2025
Core Net Interest Margin          
Net interest income (tax equivalent)1 $280,016  272,383  211,081  552,399  404,481 
Purchase accounting  (3,832) (5,140) (2,103) (8,973) (5,463)
Non-accrual loan interest reversal (recovery)  825  (42) 191  784  204 
Core net interest income (tax equivalent) (non-GAAP) $277,009  267,201  209,169  544,210  399,222 
           
Average earning assets $28,793,343  29,078,665  26,401,636  28,935,216  26,117,798 
           
Net interest margin (tax equivalent)  3.90% 3.80% 3.21% 3.85% 3.12%
Core net interest margin (tax equivalent) (non-GAAP)  3.86% 3.73% 3.18% 3.79% 3.08%

______________________________

1 Includes tax effect of $3.6 million, $3.7 million and $3.5 million on tax-exempt municipal loan and lease income, tax-exempt debt securities income and federal income tax credits for the three months ended June 30, 2026, March 31, 2026, and June 30, 2025, respectively. Includes tax effect of $7.3 million and $6.9 million on on tax-exempt municipal loan and lease income, tax-exempt debt securities income and federal income tax credits for the six months ended June 30, 2026 and June 30, 2025, respectively.
   


Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations (continued)
 
  At or for the Three Months ended At or for the Six Months ended
(Dollars in thousands) Jun 30, 2026 Mar 31, 2026 Jun 30, 2025 Jun 30, 2026 Jun 30, 2025
Operating Diluted Earnings Per Share          
Net income $97,862   82,144   52,781   180,006   107,349 
Provision for credit losses - acquisition ACL expense        16,693      16,693 
Operating adjustments - non-interest income          
(Gain) loss on securities               
BOLI proceeds  (63)  (776)     (839)  (1,113)
Total operating adjustments - non-interest income  (63)  (776)     (839)  (1,113)
Operating adjustments - non-interest expense          
Acquisition-related compensation  2,462   2,775   544   5,237   795 
Lease terminations     200      200    
FDIC special assessment     (87)     (87)  (219)
(Gain) loss on fixed assets  (2,618)  445   (1,612)  (2,173)  (2,622)
Acquisition-related expense  1,590   8,907   3,231   10,497   3,818 
Total operating adjustments - non-interest expense  1,434   12,240   2,163   13,674   1,772 
Tax impact  (341)  (3,028)  (4,699)  (3,369)  (4,432)
Net operating adjustments  1,030   8,436   14,157   9,466   12,920 
Operating net income (non-GAAP) $98,892   90,580   66,938   189,472   120,269 
           
Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding  130,346,888   130,242,765   116,918,290   130,283,236   115,244,550 
Diluted EPS $0.75  $0.63  $0.45  $1.38  $0.93 
Operating diluted EPS (non-GAAP) $0.76  $0.70  $0.57  $1.45  $1.04 


Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations (continued)
 
  At or for the Three Months ended At or for the Six Months ended
(Dollars in thousands) June 30, 2026 March 31, 2026 June 30, 2025 June 30, 2026 June 30, 2025
Operating Efficiency Ratio          
Non-interest expense $186,700  $200,529  $155,119  $387,229  $306,437 
OREO expense  (60)  (16)  (13)  (76)  (31)
Intangible amortization  (4,799)  (4,799)  (3,624)  (9,598)  (6,894)
Total expenses  181,841   195,714   151,482   377,555   299,512 
Operating expense adjustments (pre-tax)  (1,434)  (12,240)  (2,163)  (13,674)  (1,772)
Total operating non-interest expense (non-GAAP)  180,407   183,474   149,319   363,881   297,740 
Net interest income (tax equivalent)  280,016   272,383   211,081   552,399   404,481 
Non-interest income  41,101   38,082   32,944   79,183   65,586 
Gain (loss) on sale of securities               
OREO income  (110)  (35)     (145)   
Total revenues  321,007   310,430   244,025   631,437   470,067 
Operating revenue adjustments (pre-tax)  (63)  (776)     (839)  (1,113)
Total revenues (non-GAAP) $320,944   309,654   244,025   630,598   468,954 
           
Efficiency ratio  56.65%  63.05%  62.08%  59.79%  63.72%
Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)  56.21%  59.25%  61.19%  57.70%  63.49%


Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Average Balance Sheets
 
  Three Months ended
  June 30, 2026 March 31, 2026
(Dollars in thousands) Average
Balance		 Interest &
Dividends		 Average
Yield/
Rate		 Average
Balance		 Interest &
Dividends		 Average
Yield/
Rate
Assets            
Residential real estate loans $2,172,055 $30,104 5.54% $2,360,462 $33,708 5.71%
Commercial loans 1  17,562,322  267,705 6.11%  17,206,377  260,287 6.13%
Consumer and other loans  1,479,518  26,103 7.08%  1,425,664  24,887 7.08%
Total loans 2  21,213,895  323,912 6.12%  20,992,503  318,882 6.16%
Tax-exempt debt securities 3  1,624,487  14,246 3.51%  1,647,612  14,452 3.51%
Taxable debt securities 4, 5  5,954,961  30,650 2.06%  6,438,550  32,709 2.03%
Total earning assets  28,793,343  368,808 5.14%  29,078,665  366,043 5.11%
Goodwill and intangibles  1,476,292      1,481,187    
Non-earning assets  1,201,401      1,203,188    
Total assets $31,471,036     $31,763,040    
Liabilities            
Non-interest bearing deposits $7,298,710 $ % $7,230,420 $ %
NOW and DDA accounts  6,206,979  16,103 1.04%  6,167,696  15,897 1.05%
Savings accounts  3,170,155  5,451 0.69%  3,163,850  5,500 0.71%
Money market deposit accounts  4,052,361  20,154 1.99%  3,963,618  19,078 1.95%
Certificate accounts  3,807,368  30,233 3.18%  3,896,903  31,742 3.30%
Total core deposits  24,535,573  71,941 1.18%  24,422,487  72,217 1.20%
Wholesale deposits 6  3,337  31 3.77%  3,615  34 3.81%
Repurchase agreements  1,995,035  13,227 2.66%  2,074,082  13,619 2.66%
FHLB advances  55   3.87%  361,778  4,226 4.67%
Subordinated debentures and other borrowed funds  271,589  3,593 5.31%  267,450  3,564 5.40%
Total funding liabilities  26,805,589  88,792 1.33%  27,129,412  93,660 1.40%
Other liabilities  364,792      372,547    
Total liabilities  27,170,381      27,501,959    
Stockholders’ Equity            
Stockholders’ equity  4,300,655      4,261,081    
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $31,471,036     $31,763,040    
Net interest income (tax-equivalent)   $280,016     $272,383  
Net interest spread (tax-equivalent)     3.81%     3.71%
Net interest margin (tax-equivalent)     3.90%     3.80%
               

______________________________ 

1 Includes tax effect of $1.6 million and $1.7 million on tax-exempt municipal loan and lease income for the three months ended June 30, 2026 and March 31, 2026, respectively.
2 Total loans are gross of the allowance for credit losses, net of unearned income and include loans held for sale. Non-accrual loans were included in the average volume for the entire period.
3 Includes tax effect of $1.9 million and $2.0 million on tax-exempt debt securities income for the three months ended June 30, 2026 and March 31, 2026, respectively.
4 Includes interest income of $7.0 million and $8.1 million on average interest-bearing cash balances of $772.3 million and $894.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2026 and March 31, 2026, respectively.
5 Includes tax effect of $68 thousand and $68 thousand on federal income tax credits for the three months ended June 30, 2026 and March 31, 2026, respectively.
6 Wholesale deposits include brokered deposits classified as NOW, DDA, money market deposit and certificate accounts with contractual maturities.


Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Average Balance Sheets (continued)
 
  Three Months ended
  June 30, 2026 June 30, 2025
(Dollars in thousands) Average
Balance		 Interest &
Dividends		 Average
Yield/
Rate		 Average
Balance		 Interest &
Dividends		 Average
Yield/
Rate
Assets            
Residential real estate loans $2,172,055 $30,104 5.54% $1,940,514 $25,361 5.23%
Commercial loans 1  17,562,322  267,705 6.11%  14,884,885  216,385 5.83%
Consumer and other loans  1,479,518  26,103 7.08%  1,336,030  23,790 7.14%
Total loans 2  21,213,895  323,912 6.12%  18,161,429  265,536 5.86%
Tax-exempt debt securities 3  1,624,487  14,246 3.51%  1,594,895  13,999 3.51%
Taxable debt securities 4, 5  5,954,961  30,650 2.06%  6,645,312  32,045 1.93%
Total earning assets  28,793,343  368,808 5.14%  26,401,636  311,580 4.73%
Goodwill and intangibles  1,476,292      1,153,466    
Non-earning assets  1,201,401      918,007    
Total assets $31,471,036     $28,473,109    
Liabilities            
Non-interest bearing deposits $7,298,710 $ % $6,256,245 $ %
NOW and DDA accounts  6,206,979  16,103 1.04%  5,674,990  16,045 1.13%
Savings accounts  3,170,155  5,451 0.69%  2,904,389  5,402 0.75%
Money market deposit accounts  4,052,361  20,154 1.99%  3,000,487  15,389 2.06%
Certificate accounts  3,807,368  30,233 3.18%  3,211,418  28,667 3.58%
Total core deposits  24,535,573  71,941 1.18%  21,047,529  65,503 1.25%
Wholesale deposits 6  3,337  31 3.77%  5,618  66 4.67%
Repurchase agreements  1,995,035  13,227 2.66%  1,898,841  14,109 2.98%
FHLB advances  55   3.87%  1,494,781  17,806 4.71%
Subordinated debentures and other borrowed funds  271,589  3,593 5.31%  231,902  3,015 5.21%
Total funding liabilities  26,805,589  88,792 1.33%  24,678,671  100,499 1.63%
Other liabilities  364,792      338,289    
Total liabilities  27,170,381      25,016,960    
Stockholders’ Equity            
Stockholders’ equity  4,300,655      3,456,149    
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $31,471,036     $28,473,109    
Net interest income (tax-equivalent)   $280,016     $211,081  
Net interest spread (tax-equivalent)     3.81%     3.10%
Net interest margin (tax-equivalent)     3.90%     3.21%
               

______________________________

1 Includes tax effect of $1.6 million and $1.6 million on tax-exempt municipal loan and lease income for the three months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively.
2 Total loans are gross of the allowance for credit losses, net of unearned income and include loans held for sale. Non-accrual loans were included in the average volume for the entire period.
3 Includes tax effect of $1.9 million and $1.7 million on tax-exempt debt securities income for the three months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively.
4 Includes interest income of $7.0 million and $4.8 million on average interest-bearing cash balances of $772.3 million and $433.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively.
5 Includes tax effect of $68 thousand and $151 thousand on federal income tax credits for the three months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively.
6 Wholesale deposits include brokered deposits classified as NOW, DDA, money market deposit and certificate accounts with contractual maturities.


Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Average Balance Sheets (continued)
 
  Six Months ended
  June 30, 2026 June 30, 2025
(Dollars in thousands) Average
Balance		 Interest &
Dividends		 Average
Yield/
Rate		 Average
Balance		 Interest &
Dividends		 Average
Yield/
Rate
Assets            
Residential real estate loans $2,265,738 $63,812 5.63% $1,913,157 $49,636 5.19%
Commercial loans 1  17,385,333  527,992 6.12%  14,490,240  415,306 5.78%
Consumer and other loans  1,452,740  50,990 7.08%  1,319,451  46,406 7.09%
Total loans2  21,103,811  642,794 6.14%  17,722,848  511,348 5.82%
Tax-exempt debt securities 3  1,635,986  28,698 3.51%  1,599,845  27,935 3.49%
Taxable debt securities 4, 5  6,195,419  63,359 2.05%  6,795,105  65,643 1.93%
Total earning assets  28,935,216  734,851 5.12%  26,117,798  604,926 4.67%
Goodwill and intangibles  1,478,726      1,127,279    
Non-earning assets  1,202,289      883,125    
Total assets $31,616,231     $28,128,202    
Liabilities            
Non-interest bearing deposits $7,264,754 $ % $6,123,604 $ %
NOW and DDA accounts  6,187,446  32,000 1.04%  5,600,895  31,110 1.12%
Savings accounts  3,167,020  10,951 0.70%  2,883,150  10,561 0.74%
Money market deposit accounts  4,008,235  39,232 1.97%  2,925,396  28,915 1.99%
Certificate accounts  3,851,888  61,975 3.24%  3,181,971  57,742 3.66%
Total core deposits  24,479,343  144,158 1.19%  20,715,016  128,328 1.25%
Wholesale deposits 6  3,475  65 3.79%  4,615  106 4.62%
Repurchase agreements  2,034,340  26,846 2.66%  1,870,962  27,842 3.00%
FHLB advances  179,917  4,226 4.67%  1,618,702  38,525 4.73%
Subordinated debentures and other borrowed funds  269,531  7,157 5.35%  224,031  5,644 5.08%
Total funding liabilities  26,966,606  182,452 1.36%  24,433,326  200,445 1.65%
Other liabilities  368,648      332,558    
Total liabilities  27,335,254      24,765,884    
Stockholders’ Equity            
Stockholders’ equity  4,280,977      3,362,318    
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $31,616,231     $28,128,202    
Net interest income (tax-equivalent)   $552,399     $404,481  
Net interest spread (tax-equivalent)     3.76%     3.02%
Net interest margin (tax-equivalent)     3.85%     3.12%
               

______________________________

1 Includes tax effect of $3.3 million and $3.1 million on tax-exempt municipal loan and lease income for the six months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively.
2 Total loans are gross of the allowance for credit losses, net of unearned income and include loans held for sale. Non-accrual loans were included in the average volume for the entire period.
3 Includes tax effect of $3.9 million and $3.5 million on tax-exempt debt securities income for the six months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively.
4 Includes interest income of $15.1 million and $11.0 million on average interest-bearing cash balances of $832.8 million and $496.2 million for the Six Months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively.
5 Includes tax effect of $136 thousand and $301 thousand on federal income tax credits for the six months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively.
6 Wholesale deposits include brokered deposits classified as NOW, DDA, money market deposit and certificate accounts with contractual maturities.


Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Loan Portfolio by Regulatory Classification
 
  Loans Receivable, by Loan Type % Change from
(Dollars in thousands) Jun 30,
2026		 Mar 31,
2026		 Dec 31,
2025		 Jun 30,
2025		 Mar 31,
2026		 Dec 31,
2025		 Jun 30,
2025
Custom and owner occupied construction $240,093  $227,869  $263,713  $254,790  5% (9)% (6)%
Pre-sold and spec construction  261,642   268,831   255,542   208,106  (3)% 2% 26%
Total residential construction  501,735   496,700   519,255   462,896  1% (3)% 8%
Land development  232,548   218,943   263,262   176,925  6% (12)% 31%
Consumer land or lots  231,468   234,467   247,769   229,823  (1)% (7)% 1%
Unimproved land  256,084   240,944   167,796   127,550  6% 53% 101%
Developed lots for operative builders  51,831   50,056   69,786   73,053  4% (26)% (29)%
Commercial lots  131,320   120,528   155,631   175,929  9% (16)% (25)%
Other construction  1,254,856   1,144,637   1,122,350   753,056  10% 12% 67%
Total land, lot, and other construction  2,158,107   2,009,575   2,026,594   1,536,336  7% 6% 40%
Owner occupied  3,928,083   3,908,697   3,950,726   3,529,536  % (1)% 11%
Non-owner occupied  5,195,855   5,125,101   4,859,173   4,283,986  1% 7% 21%
Total commercial real estate  9,123,938   9,033,798   8,809,899   7,813,522  1% 4% 17%
Commercial and industrial  1,687,362   1,630,625   1,649,101   1,545,498  3% 2% 9%
Agriculture  1,313,581   1,252,040   1,282,861   1,167,611  5% 2% 13%
First lien  2,996,965   3,051,563   3,098,023   2,590,433  (2)% (3)% 16%
Junior lien  110,601   103,240   106,205   80,170  7% 4% 38%
Total 1-4 family  3,107,566   3,154,803   3,204,228   2,670,603  (1)% (3)% 16%
Multifamily residential  1,075,562   1,068,813   1,019,484   975,785  1% 6% 10%
Home equity lines of credit  1,089,052   1,081,438   1,076,201   1,048,595  1% 1% 4%
Other consumer  222,289   227,762   237,393   197,744  (2)% (6)% 12%
Total consumer  1,311,341   1,309,200   1,313,594   1,246,339  % % 5%
States and political subdivisions  950,829   945,587   964,591   973,145  1% (1)% (2)%
Other  178,847   174,174   177,375   188,743  3% 1% (5)%
Total loans receivable, including
loans held for sale		  21,408,868   21,075,315   20,966,982   18,580,478  2% 2% 15%
Less loans held for sale 1  (45,145)  (41,652)  (39,186)  (47,738) 8% 15% (5)%
Total loans receivable $21,363,723  $21,033,663  $20,927,796  $18,532,740  2% 2% 15%
                          

______________________________

1 Loans held for sale are primarily first lien 1-4 family loans.


Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Credit Quality Summary by Regulatory Classification
 
  

Non-performing Assets, by Loan Type		 Non-
Accrual
Loans		 Accruing
Loans 90
Days
or More Past
Due		 Other real estate owned and foreclosed assets
(Dollars in thousands) Jun 30,
2026		 Mar 31,
2026		 Dec 31,
2025		 Jun 30,
2025		 Jun 30,
2026		 Jun 30,
2026		 Jun 30,
2026
Custom and owner occupied construction $397 404 183 235 397  
Pre-sold and spec construction   889 919 2,806   
Total residential construction  397 1,293 1,102 3,041 397  
Land development  1,022 866 898 885 865 157 
Consumer land or lots  248 17 79 460 15 233 
Developed lots for operative builders  113 567 456 531   113
Commercial lots    556 47   
Other construction  500 580 129    500
Total land, lot and other construction  1,883 2,030 2,118 1,923 880 390 613
Owner occupied  5,174 4,254 3,969 4,412 4,102 1,072 
Non-owner occupied  24,176 18,423 7,606 1,206 21,115 3,061 
Total commercial real estate  29,350 22,677 11,575 5,618 25,217 4,133 
Commercial and Industrial  24,436 26,480 27,308 14,764 22,787 1,400 249
Agriculture  10,592 6,119 3,549 6,603 7,576 3,016 
First lien  16,733 14,231 15,816 10,549 11,712 4,627 394
Junior lien  2,302 1,276 1,776 533 1,629 673 
Total 1-4 family  19,035 15,507 17,592 11,082 13,341 5,300 394
Multifamily residential   409 395 398   
Home equity lines of credit  4,932 3,746 3,968 4,016 3,561 1,160 211
Other consumer  1,071 1,151 1,229 921 682 315 74
Total consumer  6,003 4,897 5,197 4,937 4,243 1,475 285
Other  153 83 59 240  153 
Total $91,849 79,495 68,895 48,606 74,441 15,867 1,541


Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Credit Quality Summary by Regulatory Classification (continued)
 
  Accruing 30-89 Days Delinquent Loans,  by Loan Type % Change from
(Dollars in thousands) Jun 30,
2026		 Mar 31,
2026		 Dec 31,
2025		 Jun 30,
2025		 Mar 31,
2026		 Dec 31,
2025		 Jun 30,
2025
Custom and owner occupied construction $2,277 $ $533 $385 n/m 327% 491%
Pre-sold and spec construction  4,498  2,284  1,189   97% 278% n/m
Total residential construction  6,775  2,284  1,722  385 197% 293% 1,660%
Land development  2,290  416  3,994  170 450% (43)% 1,247%
Consumer land or lots  1,968  1,041  1,162  1,210 89% 69% 63%
Unimproved land  18  454    75 (96)% n/m (76)%
Developed lots for operative builders    5,218  2,300   (100)% (100)% n/m
Commercial lots  180    965   n/m (81)% n/m
Other construction      4,787  7,840 n/m (100)% (100)%
Total land, lot and other construction  4,456  7,129  13,208  9,295 (37)% (66)% (52)%
Owner occupied  6,038  9,985  6,103  3,903 (40)% (1)% 55%
Non-owner occupied  18,064  21,459  15,388  13,806 (16)% 17% 31%
Total commercial real estate  24,102  31,444  21,491  17,709 (23)% 12% 36%
Commercial and industrial  4,787  11,662  10,215  6,711 (59)% (53)% (29)%
Agriculture  6,537  4,424  2,390  8,243 48% 174% (21)%
First lien  7,292  19,407  19,699  3,583 (62)% (63)% 104%
Junior lien  1,279  2,576  20   (50)% 6,295% n/m
Total 1-4 family  8,571  21,983  19,719  3,583 (61)% (57)% 139%
Multifamily Residential  278  869  150   (68)% 85% n/m
Home equity lines of credit  5,354  7,111  5,415  5,482 (25)% (1)% (2)%
Other consumer  1,990  1,755  1,866  1,615 13% 7% 23%
Total consumer  7,344  8,866  7,281  7,097 (17)% 1% 3%
Other  2,633  3,099  2,650  1,380 (15)% (1)% 91%
Total $65,483 $91,760 $78,826 $54,403 (29)% (17)% 20%
                    

______________________________
n/m - not measurable

Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Credit Quality Summary by Regulatory Classification (continued)		 
  
  Net Charge-Offs (Recoveries), Year-to-Date
Period Ending, By Loan Type		 Charge-Offs Recoveries 
(Dollars in thousands) Jun 30,
2026		 Mar 31,
2026		 Dec 31,
2025		 Jun 30,
2025		 Jun 30,
2026		 Jun 30,
2026		 
Pre-sold and spec construction $      50    
Land development      (358) (341)   
Consumer land or lots      (5) (3)   
Developed lots for operative builders      (8)     
Total land, lot and other construction      (371) (344)   
Owner occupied  256    (2) (1) 349 93 
Non-owner occupied  308    2,232  (8) 383 75 
Total commercial real estate  564    2,230  (9) 732 168 
Commercial and industrial  2,298  576  2,104  26  2,598 300 
Agriculture    (2) (112) (109) 4 4 
First lien  119  86  (182) (79) 187 68 
Junior lien  (22) (19) (38) (137)  22 
Total 1-4 family  97  67  (220) (216) 187 90 
Multifamily residential  409        409  
Home equity lines of credit  78  82  43  (20) 116 38 
Other consumer  504  173  1,600  656  708 204 
Total consumer  582  255  1,643  636  824 242 
Other  4,983  2,166  7,448  3,406  6,808 1,825 
Total $8,933  3,062  12,722  3,440  11,562 2,629 
                   

Visit our website at www.glacierbancorp.com


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