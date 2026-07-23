OPSEU/SEFPO files multiple Unfair Labour Practices alleging Ford government is the “ghost at the table”

TORONTO, July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, OPSEU/SEFPO, the union representing 4,000 striking community, health and social services workers from 24 community agencies filed a first wave of Unfair Labour Practice applications regarding the Ford government’s role as a “ghost at the table” in negotiations. More applications will be filed in the coming days.

The applications argue that while the agencies have claimed they don’t have the necessary funding to provide Bill 124 remedy, they have failed to use all avenues to bring the “ultimate decision makers” to the table.

“At the bargaining table and throughout this strike, we’ve heard loud and clear from employers that they simply need more funding from the provincial government,” said JP Hornick, OPSEU/SEFPO President. “We have called on employers to take an active role – to stand with us in this fight. This is ultimately about dignity and respect for workers and the people they support.”

The Unfair Labour Practice applications point to Ontario labour case law, where the government was found to be a “ghost at the table” – an absent party directly that, as the direct funder, was impacting the outcome of negotiations. The ruling stated that the employer had a responsibility to create a direct line to the ministry during negotiations.

Workers have been on strike or locked out since late May. While they work across different agencies and sectors – including shelters, autism support services, and mental health – they all support some of the most vulnerable people in Ontario. These workers have also all faced years of wage suppression, including through the Ford government’s unconstitutional Bill 124, and challenges at the bargaining table due to chronic underfunding of their sectors. All of their employers are primarily funded by the provincial government.

Throughout the nine-week strike, workers have been stonewalled by Premier Doug Ford and his government. PC MPPs have refused to meet with striking constituents or families whose loved ones are impacted by the strike.

“Ford has tried to wash his hands of any responsibility in this dispute,” added Hornick. “You were involved when you passed wage theft legislation. You are involved when you intentionally underfund these sectors while wait lists grow and services suffer.”

Workers put forward common demands at the bargaining table, including retroactive wage increases to recover stolen wages under Bill 124. Workers have called for funding for these increased wages to protect services by preventing layoffs and service cuts.

Today, striking workers across the province are holding “ghost at the table” themed actions and events at MPP and Minister offices and neighborhoods.

For more information contact:

Katie Arnup, OPSEU/SEFPO Communications: 647-881-2939 or karnup@opseu.org

Jolene Cushman, OPSEU/SEFPO Communications: (416) 518-2368 or jcushman@opseu.org