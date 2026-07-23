Midland States Bancorp, Inc. Announces 2026 Second Quarter Results

 | Source: Midland States Bancorp, Inc. Midland States Bancorp, Inc.

EFFINGHAM, Ill., July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: MSBI) (the “Company”) today reported net income available to common shareholders of $17.7 million, or $0.82 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2026, compared to net income available to common shareholders of $16.2 million, or $0.74 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2026. This also compares to net income available to common shareholders of $9.8 million, or $0.44 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2025.

2026 Second Quarter Results

  • Net income available to common shareholders of $17.7 million, or $0.82 per diluted share.
  • Return on average assets of 1.22% and return on average tangible common equity of 16.27%.
  • Adjusted pre-provision net revenue of $32.8 million, or 2.01% of average assets, compared to $30.5 million, or 1.91% of average assets, for the first quarter of 2026.
  • Net interest margin of 3.98% compared to 3.91% in the prior quarter.
  • Community Bank loan portfolio increased $6.3 million, or 0.7% annualized, compared to prior quarter. Total loans decreased $94.9 million, primarily due to anticipated runoff within specialty finance and non-core portfolios.
  • Total capital to risk-weighted assets of 15.77% and common equity tier 1 capital of 10.39%.
  • Ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets of 0.91%, flat compared to prior quarter.

Discussion of Outlook; President & Chief Executive Officer, Jeffrey G. Ludwig:

“Our second quarter results demonstrate the continued progress we’ve made transforming Midland into a higher-performing community bank. Core profitability remained strong, our net interest margin expanded, capital increased above our near-term target, and our Community Bank continued to generate growth in deposits and customer relationships while we further simplified our balance sheet through the planned runoff of specialty finance and non-core loan portfolios.

"Net interest margin expansion was driven by favorable loan repricing and continued optimization of our earning assets. Total deposits increased $267 million, while we further reduced our reliance on higher-cost brokered deposits. We also strengthened our capital position, increasing our common equity Tier 1 ratio to 10.4%, while continuing to return capital to shareholders through share repurchases.

"While we recognized a higher charge-off associated with the resolution of a previously identified nonperforming commercial real estate credit, broader credit trends continued to improve, including reductions in past due and substandard loans. Looking ahead, we remain focused on disciplined growth across our Community Bank, expanding our wealth management business following a record quarter, and leveraging our stronger financial position to deliver consistent earnings growth and long-term shareholder value.”

Financial Highlights and Key Performance Indicators

  As of and for the Three Months Ended
  June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)  2026   2026   2025   2025   2025 
Diluted earnings (loss) per common share $0.82  $0.74  $(0.24) $0.24  $0.44 
Return on average assets (annualized)  1.22%  1.16%  (0.17)%  0.43%  0.67%
Return on average tangible common equity (annualized) (1)  16.27%  14.88%  (4.46)%  4.72%  8.87%
Adjusted pre-provision net revenue to average assets (annualized) (1)  2.01%  1.91%  1.86%  1.81%  1.86%
Net interest margin (annualized)  3.98%  3.91%  3.74%  3.79%  3.56%
Efficiency ratio (1)  60.61%  62.17%  63.01%  61.01%  59.85%
Noninterest expense to average assets  3.12%  3.16%  4.54%  2.86%  2.80%
Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized)  1.17%  0.64%  3.69%  0.99%  2.34%
Tangible book value per share at period end (1) $21.41  $20.77  $20.70  $21.16  $20.68 
Common shares outstanding at period end  20,725,814   20,813,975   21,169,854   21,543,557   21,515,138 
Trust assets under administration $4,782,625  $4,474,234  $4,478,999  $4,363,756  $4,181,180 

(1) Non-GAAP financial measures. Refer to pages 10-11 for a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measures.


Key Points for Second Quarter and Outlook

Growth Trends in Community Bank & Wealth Management

  • Total loans at June 30, 2026 were $4.24 billion, a decrease of $94.9 million from March 31, 2026, reflecting the continued planned runoff of specialty finance and non-core portfolios, which more than offset Community Bank loan growth. Average loan balances in the Community Bank increased approximately $83 million, or 2.5%, during the quarter, supported by continued commercial loan production and growth in commercial and industrial commitments. Period-end balances were impacted by the timing of several larger fundings shifting into the third quarter and elevated loan payoffs. Key changes in the loan portfolio were as follows:
    • Community Bank balances increased $6.3 million, or 0.7% annualized.
    • Specialty finance loans decreased $81.4 million to $532.1 million from March 31, 2026.
    • Non-core loans, which include our third-party lending and servicing programs and remaining equipment finance portfolio, decreased $19.7 million to $308.4 million from March 31, 2026.
  • Total deposits were $5.71 billion at June 30, 2026, an increase of $267.2 million from March 31, 2026. Key changes in deposits were as follows:
    • Retail and commercial deposits increased $98.4 million and $116.4 million, respectively, driven primarily by growth in new accounts as a result of targeted initiatives.
    • Public funds and servicing deposits increased $120.2 million and $23.8 million, respectively.
    • Higher-cost brokered deposits decreased $100.9 million.
  • Wealth Management revenue totaled $8.8 million in the second quarter of 2026. Assets under administration were $4.78 billion at June 30, 2026, compared to $4.47 billion at March 31, 2026, driven primarily by improved market performance.

Net Interest Margin

  • Net interest margin was 3.98%, up seven basis points compared to the first quarter of 2026, driven primarily by a favorable shift in investment securities mix, a one basis point increase in loan yields, and a continued decline in funding costs. The cost of deposits decreased three basis points to 1.78% in the second quarter of 2026, as a result of continued pricing discipline.

The following table presents the Company’s net interest margin for the second quarter of 2026 compared to the first quarter of 2026 and the second quarter of 2025.

  For the Three Months Ended
(dollars in thousands) June 30, 2026 March 31, 2026 June 30, 2025
Interest-earning assets Average Balance Interest & Fees Yield/Rate Average Balance Interest & Fees Yield/Rate Average Balance Interest & Fees Yield/Rate
Cash and cash equivalents $108,157 $987 3.66% $89,412 $809 3.67% $67,326 $716 4.27%
Investment securities (1)  1,617,474  19,540 4.85   1,592,433  18,702 4.76   1,367,180  17,164 5.04 
Loans (1)(2)  4,268,168  67,195 6.31   4,254,321  66,044 6.30   5,123,558  79,240 6.20 
Loans held for sale  8,431  128 6.10   6,892  102 6.01   44,642  377 3.39 
Nonmarketable equity securities  30,285  534 7.07   31,547  583 7.50   38,803  694 7.17 
Total interest-earning assets  6,032,515  88,384 5.88   5,974,605  86,240 5.85   6,641,509  98,191 5.93 
Noninterest-earning assets  495,663      496,233      513,801    
Total assets $6,528,178     $6,470,838     $7,155,310    
                   
Interest-Bearing Liabilities                  
Interest-bearing deposits $4,512,697 $24,526 2.18% $4,430,873 $24,203 2.22% $4,845,609 $32,290 2.67%
Short-term borrowings  28,521  202 2.84   33,236  231 2.82   60,117  573 3.82 
FHLB advances & other borrowings  249,044  2,349 3.78   273,444  2,670 3.96   363,505  3,766 4.16 
Subordinated debt  27,027  380 5.64   27,022  380 5.70   77,757  1,394 7.19 
Trust preferred debentures  52,128  1,131 8.70   51,948  1,121 8.75   51,439  1,206 9.40 
Total interest-bearing liabilities  4,869,417  28,588 2.35   4,816,523  28,605 2.41   5,398,427  39,229 2.91 
Noninterest-bearing deposits  1,012,592      996,926      1,075,945    
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities  84,416      87,907      108,819    
Shareholders’ equity  561,753      569,482      572,119    
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $6,528,178     $6,470,838     $7,155,310    
                   
Net Interest Margin   $59,796 3.98%   $57,635 3.91%   $58,962 3.56%
                   
Cost of Deposits     1.78%     1.81%     2.19%

(1) Interest income and average rates for tax-exempt loans and investment securities are presented on a tax-equivalent basis, assuming a federal income tax rate of 21%. Tax-equivalent adjustments totaled $0.2 million, $0.2 million, and $0.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2026, March 31, 2026, and June 30, 2025, respectively.
(2) Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans. Interest income on loans includes amortization of deferred loan fees, net of deferred loan costs.


Trends in Noninterest Income and Expense

  • Noninterest income was $23.8 million for the second quarter of 2026 compared to $22.1 million for the first quarter of 2026. Noninterest income for the first quarter of 2026 included $2.1 million of gains from the sale of the Company’s residential servicing portfolio and a portion of the Company’s commercial servicing portfolio, losses of $1.7 million from the sale of investment securities, and a $1.7 million loss related to our limited partnership investments. Excluding these transactions, noninterest income for the first quarter of 2026 was $23.5 million.
  • Noninterest expense remained relatively flat for the second quarter of 2026 at $50.8 million compared to $50.4 million for the first quarter of 2026.
  • Income tax expense was $5.9 million, resulting in an effective tax rate of 22.9% for the second quarter of 2026 compared to 23.4% and 19.1% for the first quarter of 2026 and second quarter of 2025, respectively. We currently expect our effective tax rate to be approximately 23% for the full year, subject to changes in earnings mix, state tax legislation, and other factors.

Continued Progress on Credit Quality

  • Loans 30-89 days past due decreased to $11.0 million, or 0.26% of total loans, at June 30, 2026, compared to $20.3 million, or 0.47% of total loans, at March 31, 2026. Substandard accruing loans decreased by $20.4 million to $71.5 million at June 30, 2026.
  • Nonperforming loans increased to $60.9 million, or 1.43% of total loans, at June 30, 2026, compared to $58.8 million, or 1.36% of total loans, at March 31, 2026.
  • Net charge-offs were $12.5 million for the second quarter of 2026, including an $8.6 million charge-off on a previously identified nonperforming commercial real estate relationship in our Community Bank portfolio. The charge-off reflects the execution of a resolution strategy for the relationship following the borrower’s acceptance of a purchase agreement for the underlying collateral.
  • Provision for credit losses on loans was $7.1 million for the second quarter of 2026, driven primarily by the replenishment of reserve balances resulting from the net charge-off activity during the quarter, partially offset by improved credit quality metrics, including favorable past due and delinquency trends, and anticipated continued runoff of our specialty finance and non-core loan portfolios.
  • Allowance for credit losses on loans was $62.5 million, or 1.47% of total loans, at June 30, 2026, compared to an allowance of $67.9 million, or 1.56% of total loans, at March 31, 2026.

The table below summarizes certain information regarding the Company’s loan portfolio asset quality for the periods presented.

  As of and for the Three Months Ended
  June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,
(dollars in thousands)
  2026   2026   2025   2025   2025 
Asset Quality          
Loans 30-89 days past due $10,984  $20,266  $17,079  $26,019  $40,959 
Nonperforming loans  60,879   58,791   65,483   68,703   80,112 
Nonperforming assets  61,235   59,305   66,089   70,369   81,775 
Substandard accruing loans  71,526   91,963   76,000   78,901   58,478 
Net charge-offs  12,465   6,747   43,492   12,309   29,855 
Loans 30-89 days past due to total loans  0.26%  0.47%  0.39%  0.53%  0.81%
Nonperforming loans to total loans  1.43%  1.36%  1.50%  1.41%  1.59%
Nonperforming assets to total assets  0.91%  0.91%  1.01%  1.02%  1.15%
Allowance for credit losses to total loans  1.47%  1.56%  1.59%  2.07%  1.84%
Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans  102.69%  115.45%  105.71%  146.84%  115.70%
Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized)  1.17%  0.64%  3.69%  0.99%  2.34%


Capital

As previously announced, the Company’s board of directors authorized a share repurchase program, pursuant to which the Company was authorized to repurchase up to $45.0 million of its common stock through December 31, 2026. During the second quarter of 2026, the Company repurchased $2.7 million of its common stock (113,208 shares of its common stock at a weighted average price of $24.05), resulting in approximately $24.9 million in remaining repurchase authority under the program.

The Company and Midland States Bank exceeded all regulatory capital requirements under Basel III, and Midland States Bank met the qualifications to be a ‘‘well-capitalized’’ financial institution, as summarized in the following table:

  As of June 30, 2026
  Midland States Bank Midland States Bancorp, Inc. Minimum Regulatory Requirements (2)
Total capital to risk-weighted assets 14.84% 15.77% 10.50%
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 13.59% 13.97% 8.50%
Common equity Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 13.59% 10.39% 7.00%
Tier 1 leverage ratio 10.08% 10.37% 4.00%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1) N/A 6.64% N/A

 

  As of March 31, 2026
  Midland States Bank Midland States Bancorp, Inc. Minimum Regulatory Requirements (2)
Total capital to risk-weighted assets 14.42% 15.27% 10.50%
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 13.17% 13.48% 8.50%
Common equity Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 13.17% 9.98% 7.00%
Tier 1 leverage ratio 10.10% 10.35% 4.00%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1) N/A 6.62% N/A

(1) Non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to pages 10-11 for a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure.
(2) Includes the capital conservation buffer of 2.5%, as applicable.


About Midland States Bancorp, Inc.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is a community-based financial holding company headquartered in Effingham, Illinois, and is the sole shareholder of Midland States Bank. As of June 30, 2026, the Company had total assets of approximately $6.70 billion, and its Wealth Management Group had assets under administration of approximately $4.78 billion. The Company provides a full range of commercial and consumer banking products and services, merchant credit card services, trust and investment management, insurance and financial planning services. For additional information, visit https://www.midlandsb.com/ or https://www.linkedin.com/company/midland-states-bank.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Some of the financial measures included in this press release are not measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

These non-GAAP financial measures include “Adjusted pre-provision net revenue,” “Adjusted pre-provision net revenue to average assets,” “Adjusted earnings,” “Adjusted earnings available to common shareholders,” “Adjusted diluted earnings per common share,” “Return on average tangible common equity,” “Efficiency ratio,” “Tangible common equity to tangible assets,” and “Tangible book value per share.” The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide both management and investors a more complete understanding of the Company’s profitability and asset profile, and that the tangible asset-based measures are commonly used by investors in evaluating value of financial institutions and their equity securities. These non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and are not a substitute for any analysis based on GAAP financial measures. Not all companies use the same calculation of these measures; therefore, the measures in this press release may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures as presented by other companies.

Forward-Looking Statements

Readers should note that in addition to the historical information contained herein, this press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meanings of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including but not limited to statements about the Company’s plans, objectives, future performance, goals and future earnings levels, including currently anticipated levels of noninterest income and operating expenses. These statements are subject to many risks and uncertainties, including changes in interest rates and other general economic, business and political conditions; the impact of federal trade policy, inflation, deposit volatility and potential regulatory developments; the performance of our loan portfolio and our ability to manage credit risk; changes in the financial markets; the effects of armed conflict, including the scope and duration of disruptions in global energy markets relating to war in the Middle East; changes in the business environment resulting from the adoption of artificial intelligence, including fraud and cybersecurity risk; operational risks, including with respect to fraud and information technology; changes in business plans as circumstances warrant; changes to U.S. and state tax laws, regulations and guidance; and other risks detailed from time to time in filings made by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the risk factors set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, which are incorporated herein by reference. Readers should note that the forward-looking statements included in this press release are not a guarantee of future events, and that actual events may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will," “should,” "propose," "may," "plan," "seek," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "continue," “outlook,” “trends,” or similar terminology. Any forward-looking statements presented herein are made only as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.

CONTACTS:
Jeffrey G. Ludwig, President and CEO, at jludwig@midlandsb.com or (217) 342-7321
Claire A. Stack, Chief Financial Officer, at cstack@midlandsb.com or (217) 342-7321

MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited)
           
  As of
  June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,
(dollars in thousands)  2026   2026   2025   2025   2025 
Assets          
Cash and cash equivalents $298,747  $113,658  $127,811  $166,147  $176,587 
Investment securities  1,657,313   1,596,220   1,527,236   1,383,121   1,354,652 
Loans  4,243,704   4,338,573   4,352,004   4,867,587   5,035,295 
Allowance for credit losses on loans  (62,519)  (67,875)  (69,219)  (100,886)  (92,690)
Total loans, net  4,181,185   4,270,698   4,282,785   4,766,701   4,942,605 
Loans held for sale  8,944   6,709   7,781   7,535   37,299 
Premises and equipment, net  82,898   84,169   85,134   86,005   86,240 
Other real estate owned  356   514   606   393   393 
Loan servicing rights, at lower of cost or fair value  11,316   11,688   11,932   16,165   16,720 
Goodwill  7,927   7,927   7,927   7,927   7,927 
Other intangible assets, net  7,495   8,159   8,876   9,619   10,362 
Company-owned life insurance  222,757   220,630   218,554   216,494   214,392 
Credit enhancement asset  13,642   13,476   12,557   5,765   5,800 
Other assets  208,036   214,115   222,221   245,643   254,901 
Total assets $6,700,616  $6,547,963  $6,513,420  $6,911,515  $7,107,878 
           
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity          
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $1,010,128  $1,013,808  $1,040,411  $1,015,930  $1,074,212 
Interest-bearing deposits  4,697,150   4,426,259   4,383,968   4,588,895   4,872,707 
Total deposits  5,707,278   5,440,067   5,424,379   5,604,825   5,946,919 
Short-term borrowings  7,645   153,425   60,181   146,766   8,654 
FHLB advances  258,000   238,000   293,000   373,000   345,000 
Subordinated debt  27,030   27,024   27,019   27,014   77,759 
Trust preferred debentures  52,219   52,035   51,857   51,684   51,518 
Other liabilities  78,756   78,458   91,485   124,225   104,323 
Total liabilities  6,130,928   5,989,009   5,947,921   6,327,514   6,534,173 
Total shareholders’ equity  569,688   558,954   565,499   584,001   573,705 
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $6,700,616  $6,547,963  $6,513,420  $6,911,515  $7,107,878 

 

MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited) (continued)
            
  For the Three Months Ended
  June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)  2026   2026   2025   2025   2025 
Net interest income:           
Interest income $88,177  $86,022  $92,095  $98,493  $97,924 
Interest expense  28,588   28,605   33,393   37,376   39,229 
Net interest income  59,589   57,417   58,702   61,117   58,695 
Provision for credit losses:           
Provision for credit losses on loans  7,109   5,403   11,825   20,505   17,369 
Recapture of credit losses on unfunded commitments  (290)  (400)  (200)  (500)   
Total provision for credit losses  6,819   5,003   11,625   20,005   17,369 
Net interest income after provision for credit losses  52,770   52,414   47,077   41,112   41,326 
Noninterest income:           
Wealth management revenue  8,768   8,248   8,272   8,018   7,379 
Service charges on deposit accounts  3,449   3,355   3,573   3,598   3,351 
Interchange revenue  3,553   3,528   3,437   3,445   3,463 
Residential mortgage banking revenue  686   626   690   735   756 
Income on company-owned life insurance  2,127   2,076   2,060   2,102   2,068 
Gain (loss) on sales of investment securities, net     (1,731)     14    
Credit enhancement income (loss)  3,081   3,360   6,876   (242)  3,848 
Other income  2,104   2,660   1,959   2,346   2,669 
Total noninterest income  23,768   22,122   26,867   20,016   23,534 
Noninterest expense:           
Salaries and employee benefits  27,354   26,157   25,906   26,393   25,685 
Occupancy and equipment  4,229   4,535   4,353   4,206   4,166 
Data processing  6,994   7,065   6,834   7,186   7,035 
Professional services  1,665   2,242   2,321   2,017   2,792 
Amortization of intangible assets  664   717   743   743   827 
Loss on sale of loan portfolios        23,051       
Impairment on leased assets and surrendered assets        684       
FDIC insurance  781   529   3,739   1,512   1,422 
Other expense  9,068   9,179   9,561   7,757   8,065 
Total noninterest expense  50,755   50,424   77,192   49,814   49,992 
Income (loss) before income taxes  25,783   24,112   (3,248)  11,314   14,868 
Income tax expense (benefit)  5,895   5,649   (360)  3,757   2,844 
Net income (loss)  19,888   18,463   (2,888)  7,557   12,024 
Preferred stock dividends  2,228   2,228   2,228   2,229   2,228 
Net income (loss) available to common shareholders $17,660  $16,235  $(5,116) $5,328  $9,796 
            
Basic earnings (loss) per common share $0.82  $0.74  $(0.24) $0.24  $0.44 
Diluted earnings (loss) per common share $0.82  $0.74  $(0.24) $0.24  $0.44 
Weighted average common shares outstanding  21,074,683   21,301,246   21,854,033   21,863,911   21,820,190 
Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding  21,074,683   21,301,246   21,854,033   21,863,911   21,820,190 

 

MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited)(continued)
                
  As of
  June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,
(dollars in thousands)  2026   2026   2025   2025   2025 
Loan Portfolio Mix               
Commercial loans $1,185,730  $1,216,511  $1,178,521  $1,476,533  $1,544,386 
Equipment finance leases  37,086   43,803   50,981   310,983   347,155 
Total commercial loans and leases  1,222,816   1,260,314   1,229,502   1,787,516   1,891,541 
Commercial real estate  2,296,978   2,322,198   2,342,664   2,336,661   2,383,361 
Construction and land development  243,840   276,469   286,140   260,073   258,729 
Residential real estate  347,664   344,511   349,623   353,475   361,261 
Consumer  132,406   135,081   144,075   129,862   140,403 
Total loans $4,243,704  $4,338,573  $4,352,004  $4,867,587  $5,035,295 
                
Loan Portfolio Segment               
Regions               
Eastern $978,944  $989,596  $972,031  $927,977  $897,348 
Northern  771,844   758,815   711,702   724,695   753,590 
Southern  700,937   713,592   729,368   725,892   778,124 
St. Louis  951,505   934,974   915,126   896,005   884,685 
Total Community Bank  3,403,230   3,396,977   3,328,227   3,274,569   3,313,747 
Specialty finance  532,070   613,514   668,183   642,167   670,566 
Non-core loan program and other(1)  308,404   328,082   355,594   950,851   1,050,982 
Total loans $4,243,704  $4,338,573  $4,352,004  $4,867,587  $5,035,295 
                
Deposit Portfolio Mix               
Noninterest-bearing demand $1,010,128  $1,013,808  $1,040,411  $1,015,930  $1,074,212 
Interest-bearing:               
Checking  2,094,880   1,886,212   1,855,215   1,996,501   2,180,717 
Money market  1,242,303   1,295,781   1,248,942   1,240,885   1,216,357 
Savings  640,292   495,899   487,742   486,953   511,470 
Time  694,642   723,055   748,942   804,740   818,813 
Brokered time  25,033   25,312   43,127   59,816   145,350 
Total deposits $5,707,278  $5,440,067  $5,424,379  $5,604,825  $5,946,919 
                
Deposit Portfolio by Channel               
Retail $3,003,073  $2,904,695  $2,823,064  $2,791,085  $2,811,838 
Commercial  1,325,592   1,209,210   1,193,637   1,248,445   1,145,369 
Public Funds  576,188   455,982   473,381   605,474   618,172 
Wealth & Trust  243,549   242,977   265,747   263,765   304,626 
Servicing  502,335   478,496   498,496   498,892   785,659 
Brokered Deposits  25,033   125,949   143,192   167,228   248,707 
Other  31,508   22,758   26,862   29,936   32,548 
Total deposits $5,707,278  $5,440,067  $5,424,379  $5,604,825  $5,946,919 

(1) Non-core loan programs refer to loan portfolios originated through third parties or capital markets, including loans to finance the sale of the GreenSky portfolio, and equipment financing loans and leases.

 

MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC.
RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (unaudited)
           
Adjusted Earnings Reconciliation
           
  For the Three Months Ended
  June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)  2026   2026   2025   2025   2025 
Income (loss) before income tax expense (benefit) – GAAP $25,783  $24,112  $(3,248) $11,314  $14,868 
Adjustments to noninterest income:          
(Gain) loss on sales of investment securities, net     1,731      (14)   
Gain on sale of mortgage servicing rights     (2,077)         
Loss on limited partnership investments  176   1,689   134   315   1,028 
Total adjustments to noninterest income  176   1,343   134   301   1,028 
Adjustments to noninterest expense:          
Loss on sale of loan portfolios        (23,051)      
Total adjustments to noninterest expense        (23,051)      
Adjusted earnings pre-tax – non-GAAP  25,959   25,455   19,937   11,615   15,896 
Adjusted earnings tax expense  5,941   6,002   5,726   3,836   3,114 
Adjusted earnings – non-GAAP  20,018   19,453   14,211   7,779   12,782 
Preferred stock dividends  2,228   2,228   2,228   2,229   2,228 
Adjusted earnings available to common shareholders $17,790  $17,225  $11,983  $5,550  $10,554 
Adjusted diluted earnings per common share $0.82  $0.79  $0.54  $0.25  $0.48 
           
Adjusted Pre-Provision Net Revenue Reconciliation
           
  For the Three Months Ended
  June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)  2026   2026   2025   2025   2025 
Adjusted earnings pre-tax – non-GAAP $25,959  $25,455  $19,937  $11,615  $15,896 
Provision for credit losses  6,819   5,003   11,625   20,005   17,369 
Adjusted pre-provision net revenue $32,778  $30,458  $31,562  $31,620  $33,265 
Adjusted pre-provision net revenue to average assets (annualized)  2.01%  1.91%  1.86%  1.81%  1.86%

 

Return on Average Tangible Common Equity
           
  For the Three Months Ended
  June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,
(dollars in thousands)  2026   2026   2025   2025   2025 
Net income available to common shareholders $17,660  $16,235  $(5,116) $5,328  $9,796 
           
Average total shareholders' equity – GAAP $561,753  $569,482  $582,698  $576,431  $572,119 
Adjustments:          
Preferred stock  (110,548)  (110,548)  (110,548)  (110,548)  (110,548)
Goodwill  (7,927)  (7,927)  (7,927)  (7,927)  (7,927)
Other intangible assets, net  (7,813)  (8,487)  (9,320)  (9,978)  (10,744)
Average tangible common equity $435,465  $442,520  $454,903  $447,978  $442,900 
           
Return on average tangible common equity (annualized)  16.27%  14.88%  (4.46)%  4.72%  8.87%

 

MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC.
RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (unaudited)(continued)
           
Efficiency Ratio Reconciliation
           
  For the Three Months Ended
  June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,
(dollars in thousands)  2026   2026   2025   2025   2025 
Noninterest expense – GAAP $50,755  $50,424  $77,192  $49,814  $49,992 
Loss on sale of loan portfolios        (23,051)      
Adjusted noninterest expense $50,755  $50,424  $54,141  $49,814  $49,992 
           
Net interest income – GAAP $59,589  $57,417  $58,702  $61,117  $58,695 
Effect of tax-exempt income  207   218   221   209   267 
Adjusted net interest income  59,796   57,635   58,923   61,326   58,962 
           
Noninterest income – GAAP  23,768   22,122   26,867   20,016   23,534 
(Gain) loss on sales of investment securities, net     1,731      (14)   
Gain on sale of mortgage servicing rights     (2,077)         
Loss on limited partnership investments  176   1,689   134   315   1,028 
Adjusted noninterest income  23,944   23,465   27,001   20,317   24,562 
           
Adjusted total revenue $83,740  $81,100  $85,924  $81,643  $83,524 
           
Efficiency ratio  60.61%  62.17%  63.01%  61.01%  59.85%

 

Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets Ratio and Tangible Book Value Per Share
           
  As of
  June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)  2026   2026   2025   2025   2025 
Shareholders' Equity to Tangible Common Equity        
Total shareholders' equity – GAAP $569,688  $558,954  $565,499  $584,001  $573,705 
Adjustments:          
Preferred Stock  (110,548)  (110,548)  (110,548)  (110,548)  (110,548)
Goodwill  (7,927)  (7,927)  (7,927)  (7,927)  (7,927)
Other intangible assets, net  (7,495)  (8,159)  (8,876)  (9,619)  (10,362)
Tangible common equity $443,718  $432,320  $438,148  $455,907  $444,868 
           
Total Assets to Tangible Assets:          
Total assets – GAAP $6,700,616  $6,547,963  $6,513,420  $6,911,515  $7,107,878 
Adjustments:          
Goodwill  (7,927)  (7,927)  (7,927)  (7,927)  (7,927)
Other intangible assets, net  (7,495)  (8,159)  (8,876)  (9,619)  (10,362)
Tangible assets $6,685,194  $6,531,877  $6,496,617  $6,893,969  $7,089,589 
           
Common Shares Outstanding  20,725,814   20,813,975   21,169,854   21,543,557   21,515,138 
           
Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets  6.64%  6.62%  6.74%  6.61%  6.27%
Tangible Book Value Per Share $21.41  $20.77  $20.70  $21.16  $20.68 


A PDF accompanying this announcement is available at: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/50d57e9d-7816-49fc-8392-1535351bc127


Attachments

MSBI 2Q26 Earnings Presentation.pdf
GlobeNewswire

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