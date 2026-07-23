The Wedbush Hermosa Beach Open Returns September 10-13





HERMOSA BEACH, Calif., July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wedbush today announced that it will return for the third year in a row as title sponsor of the 2026 Wedbush Hermosa Beach Open, with athlete registration now open. Taking place September 10–13, the tournament will once again welcome elite pros, rising stars and qualifying teams from around the world to compete for a $150,000 prize purse in front of thousands of fans along Southern California's most historic stretch of sand.



Registration is officially open, and interested athletes may sign up here.

"This event is where the next generation gets a shot to compete against the pros. Volleyball has been part of my family's life for decades, and this old-school, on-the-sand competition is the kind of event we're proud to stand behind," said Gary Wedbush, President and CEO of Wedbush.

"Each year, our goal is to honor the history of beach volleyball while continuing to elevate the experience for the athletes, fans, partners and the Hermosa Beach community," said Mark Paaluhi, Tournament Director of the Wedbush Hermosa Beach Open.

Tournament Details:

Dates: September 10–13, 2026 (qualifying Thursday; Main Draw Friday–Sunday)

September 10–13, 2026 (qualifying Thursday; Main Draw Friday–Sunday) Location: Hermosa Beach Pier, Hermosa Beach, Calif.

Hermosa Beach Pier, Hermosa Beach, Calif. Format: 32 men's teams and 32 women's teams, true double-elimination

32 men's teams and 32 women's teams, true double-elimination Prize Purse: $150,000 — one of the largest independent purses in professional beach volleyball

$150,000 — one of the largest independent purses in professional beach volleyball Admission: Free for all four days

Free for all four days Livestream: Free and available globally, with commentary, player interviews and behind-the-scenes coverage





Beyond the competition, fans can expect an exciting beach festival atmosphere featuring sponsor activations, interactive experiences, food and beverage offerings, merchandise, and family-friendly entertainment throughout the weekend.

Additional athlete announcements, event programming, sponsor activations and entertainment details will be released throughout the summer.

For tournament information, sponsorship opportunities and player registration, visit Hermosa-Open.com.

About the Wedbush Hermosa Beach Open

The Wedbush Hermosa Beach Open celebrates the rich heritage of beach volleyball in its birthplace, Hermosa Beach, California. Featuring world-class competition, a vibrant festival atmosphere and free admission, the tournament brings together elite professional athletes, local fans and visitors from around the world for four days of unforgettable competition on the sand. Supported by Wedbush, the City of Hermosa Beach, Day at the Beach Events, sponsors and community partners, the event continues to honor the sport's traditions while inspiring its next generation.

About Wedbush Securities

Wedbush Securities is the largest subsidiary of Wedbush Financial Services. Since its founding in 1955, Wedbush is widely known for providing our clients, both private and institutional, with a wide range of securities brokerage, clearing, wealth management, and investment banking services. Headquartered in Pasadena, California, the firm focuses on client service and financial safety, innovation, and the utilization of advanced technology. Securities and Investment Advisory services are offered through Wedbush Securities Inc. Member NYSE/FINRA/SIPC.

Media Inquiries:

Serina Molano

Wedbush

Publicrelations@wedbush.com

213-688-4564

Tournament Information:

Mark Pa'aluhi

Day at the Beach Events

310-927-1288

Mark@DayAtTheBeachEvents.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4b81813b-678d-4a78-9adb-6f3ff4421c4b