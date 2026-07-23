Toll Brothers Announces Grand Opening of New Design Studio in San Antonio, Texas

SAN ANTONIO, July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE: TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the grand opening of its new Toll Brothers Design Studio in San Antonio, Texas. The public is invited to attend the grand opening event on Friday, July 31 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 15337 San Pedro Avenue in San Antonio. Light refreshments, cocktails, and hors d’oeuvres will be served.





The brand-new Toll Brothers Design Studio offers home shoppers a personalized and immersive experience reflecting the company’s commitment to sophisticated design, unparalleled choice, and extraordinary customer experience. Guided by professional Design Consultants, Toll Brothers customers can explore a wide range of high-quality products and curated choices to bring their vision to life. Customers then have the opportunity to select finishes, fixtures, and design elements for their new home that reflect their unique style.

The new Design Studio will serve as a central design hub for Toll Brothers customers throughout the San Antonio region. The space showcases thoughtfully created vignettes and displays that highlight the latest trends in home design, craftsmanship, and personalization.





“The opening of our San Antonio Design Studio represents an exciting milestone for Toll Brothers and our customers in the greater San Antonio region,” said Matt Foran, Division President of Toll Brothers in San Antonio. “Our new Design Studio provides an elevated, hands-on experience where our customers can personalize the details of their new home with confidence and inspiration.”

Guests attending the grand opening event will have the opportunity to tour the newly opened Design Studio, meet the Toll Brothers team, and experience firsthand the personalization process that sets Toll Brothers apart. Attendees will also be eligible for special incentives for their new home purchase.





For more information about the Toll Brothers Design Studio in San Antonio and to RSVP for the grand opening event on July 31, call 877-500-0508 or visit TollBrothersDesignStudio.com.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded in 1967 and became a public company in 1986 with common stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” Toll Brothers builds new homes and communities in over 60 markets across the United States, serving first-time, move-up, active-adult, and second-home buyers. The Company also operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, landscape, and building components manufacturing businesses.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Most Admired Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2026 list of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the ninth year the Company has achieved this honor. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com .

From Fortune, ©2026 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

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Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)