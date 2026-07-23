Scosche Brings Everyday Charging and Mounting Solutions to Home Depot

OXNARD, Calif., July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scosche® Industries, an award-winning innovator of consumer technology accessories and the #1 Mount Brand in the U.S, today announced the availability of 20 of its most popular charging and mounting solutions at 500 Home Depot stores nationwide and online at HomeDepot.com. The new assortment includes charging cables, car chargers, phone mounts and wall chargers designed to help Home Depot consumers stay connected.

People today rely on their mobile devices more than ever, whether tackling a home improvement project, heading out on a family road trip, commuting to work or upgrading a work vehicle. Scosche's new Home Depot assortment offers practical, dependable accessories that help keep those devices charged and accessible.

"Home Depot customers value products that are reliable, practical and solve everyday challenges," said Scosche Industries Co-President Kas Alves. "Our charging and mounting solutions are designed with those same priorities in mind, making Home Depot a natural retail partner for Scosche. We're excited to bring our products to millions of shoppers looking for simple, dependable accessories that make life a little easier."

Among the Scosche products now available at Home Depot are:

Charging Cables:

MagStack magnetic cables for tangle-free charging

Strikeline 2-in-1cable with a unique design that lets users select either the USB-C or MFi-Certified Lightning connector

StrikeLine HD reinforces heavy-duty cables with extended housing for environments that put more strain charging accessories

PowerPivot charging cable with a 360-degree tip that allows for comfortable device use at any angle

Car Chargers:

FoundIt Charge item locator with a 32W dual-port 12V charger

PowerVolt PD 30 USB-C 30W power delivery car charger providing – 6 times more powerful than a standard 5W charger

PowerVolt PD 60 dual-port USB-C car charger delivering an incredibly fast charge of up to 4 times faster than a standard 5W USB charger





Wall/Home Chargers:

PowerVolt/Strikeline Kit 20W USB-C fast charger with 6 ft braided cable

PowerVolt 20W Power Delivery USB-C Fast Charging Power Adapter Wall Plug

PowerVolt/Strikeline Kit 30W USB-C power delivery mini home charger with 8ft braided cable

PowerVolt PD70 3-port 70W USB fast charger for home

PowerFlux 30 (30W) adaptive power sharing home charger





Mounts:

MagicMount MS Magnetic Window and Dash Car Phone Mount with Adjustable Flip-Arm

MagicMount Adjustable MS Magnetic Dash and Vent Car Phone Mount

Wireless Charging Auto-Grip 2-in-1 Sensing Window and Dash Car Phone Mount





About SCOSCHE:

Founded in 1980, SCOSCHE Industries is an award-winning innovator of consumer technology and car audio products committed to superior product quality, exceptional value, and unmatched customer service. Inspired by California’s vibrant lifestyle and culture, Scosche’s diverse product range is trusted by consumers worldwide. With over 400 patents/trademarks and numerous industry awards, SCOSCHE continues to lead with technology-driven innovation. www.scosche.com

#1 Mount Brand*

*Source: Circana, /Retail Tracking Service, Mobile Holders/Stands, Excluding Mobile Holder Type: Mobile Grip/Stand, Unit Sales, Jan. 2021– May 2024 combined.

#1 FM Transmitter Brand the U.S.*

*Source: Circana/Retail Tracking Service, PDPA Connectivity, PDP Accessory Type: Wireless/FM Transmitters/Modulators, Jan’22–March’25 combined.

Note: The Scosche MagicMount phone mount system was granted two design patents: D790,960 and D831,462.

Follow us on: Instagram (@scoscheinc) and @scosche on X, Facebook, Pinterest, YouTube, TikTok, and LinkedIn, for the latest news on all of the company’s award-winning consumer tech and car audio products and accessories. And also visit our company Press Room on Scosche.com .

** 2025 CES Innovation Award Honoree, 2024 SEMA Global Media Award, Best of IFA, source: https://www.pocket-lint.com/ and TWICE Picks CES award.

Media Contacts:

Chris McCloud

Scosche PR

Scosche@pendulumstrategygroup.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/03eba6f1-cf82-48c8-ba6c-2bdfac4fbc84