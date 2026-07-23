Newcore Gold Announces Results from Annual General Meeting

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Newcore Gold Ltd. ("Newcore" or the "Company") (TSX-V: NCAU, OTCQX: NCAUF) is pleased to report the voting results from its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of Shareholders held on July 23, 2026. Shareholders voted in favour of all resolutions set out in the Company’s Notice of Meeting and Information Circular, dated June 22, 2026.

Shareholders voted in favour of setting the number of directors at six and the following incumbent directors were re-elected as directors for the ensuing year: Douglas B. Forster, Blayne Johnson, Luke Alexander, Omaya Elguindi, Ryan King, and Michael Vint. The shareholders also re-approved the Company’s long term incentive plan and the re-appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Accountants, as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year at a remuneration to be fixed by the directors. A total of 150,033,640 common shares were voted, representing 48% of the Company’s total shares issued and outstanding as at the record date of the meeting.

George Salamis did not stand for re-election as a director at the Company’s AGM in order to pursue other commitments, including as President and CEO of Integra Resources Corp. Mr. Salamis has been on the Board since December 2014, providing valuable leadership and contributions through the Company’s advancement of the Enchi Gold Project. Doug Forster, Chairman of Newcore, stated "On behalf of the Board of Directors and management, I want to thank George for his dedication and valuable contributions over the past decade, a tenure that traces back to the Company’s founding chapter and the acquisition of the Enchi Gold Project. We wish George continued success and look forward to his ongoing support as a Newcore shareholder."

About Newcore Gold Ltd.

Newcore Gold is advancing its Enchi Gold Project located in Ghana, Africa’s largest gold producer (1). Newcore Gold offers investors a unique combination of top-tier leadership, who are aligned with shareholders through their 12% equity ownership, and prime district scale exploration opportunities. Enchi’s 248 km2 land package covers 40 kilometres of Ghana’s prolific Bibiani Shear Zone, a gold belt which hosts several multi-million-ounce gold deposits, including the Chirano mine 50 kilometres to the north. Newcore’s vision is to build a responsive, creative and powerful gold enterprise that maximizes returns for shareholders.

(1) Source: Production volumes for 2025 as sourced from the World Gold Council.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of Newcore Gold Ltd.

Luke Alexander

President, CEO & Director

For further information, please contact:

Mal Karwowska | Vice President, Corporate Development and Investor Relations

+1 604 484 4399

info@newcoregold.com

www.newcoregold.com

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