Greystone Provides $92 Million in Fannie Mae Financing Across Three Affordable Housing Communities in New York

NEW YORK, July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greystone, a leading national commercial real estate finance company, has provided a total of $91,851,000 in Fannie Mae loans to refinance and acquire three affordable housing communities located in New York. The financing was originated by Eric Rosenstock, Senior Managing Director, and Jeff Englund, Executive Vice President, on behalf of Metropolitan Realty Group.

The financing includes three affordable multifamily communities that will each undergo moderate rehabilitation as part of the transaction. Built in 1975, Pine Town Houses is a garden-style apartment community comprised of eight two-story residential buildings with 130 one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom apartment homes. Hudson View II, built between 1915 and 1920, includes two residential buildings with 74 apartment homes and five ground-floor commercial spaces while Hudson View III, built in 1920, consists of two five-story residential buildings with 55 apartment homes and six ground-floor commercial spaces. Each non-recourse, fixed-rate Fannie Mae loan features a 10-year term with five years of interest-only payments, followed by a 35-year amortization schedule.

All three properties are supported by long-term Section 8 Housing Assistance Payments (HAP) contracts and are subject to long-term affordability restrictions. Pine Town Houses' HAP contract covers the majority of its units, Hudson View III's contract covers 54 of its 55 apartment homes, and Hudson View II is supported by a long-term HAP contract and will also be subject to affordability restrictions through new regulatory agreements. Planned rehabilitation across the portfolio includes significant interior apartment renovations, building system improvements, and common area upgrades designed to preserve and enhance the long-term quality of the affordable housing communities.

"Greystone understands the complexities of affordable housing financing in every market cycle," said Mr. Rosenstock. "The firm’s commitment to execution and client service was evident throughout the transaction, and we appreciate their expertise in delivering a financing solution that supports our long-term ownership objectives."

“The Preservation of affordable housing remains one of the most important priorities in our industry,” said Scott Jaffee, President of Metropolitan Realty Group. “Every transaction represents an opportunity to help owners secure long-term financing that strengthens their properties, preserves affordability, and supports the communities that depend on these critical housing resources”.

About Greystone

Greystone is a private national commercial real estate finance company with an established reputation as a leader in multifamily and healthcare finance, having ranked as a top FHA, Fannie Mae, and Freddie Mac lender in these sectors. Loans are offered through Greystone Servicing Company LLC, Greystone Funding Company LLC and/or other Greystone affiliates. For more information, visit www.greystone.com.

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Fran Del Valle

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