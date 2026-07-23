Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Microvast Holdings, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Litigation Partner Brandon Walker Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In Microvast (MVST) To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

If you purchased or acquired Microvast securities between April 1, 2025 and March 16, 2026 and would like to discuss your legal rights, contact Bragar Eagel & Squire partners Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com or by telephone at (212) 355-4648.

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NEW YORK, July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What’s Happening:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Microvast Holdings, Inc. (“Microvast” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:MVST) in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Texas on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Microvast securities between April 1, 2025 and March 16, 2026, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until September 21, 2026 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.





Allegation Details:

According to the complaint, during the class period, defendants announced the expansion of its manufacturing facility located in Huzhou, China, dubbing the initiative “Huzhou Phase 3.2”, claiming that its increased production capacity would be online before the end of 2025. Defendants likewise advised investors to expect improved margins, touting a supposed “strategic repositioning away from low-margin segments” and a new “focus . . . towards more profitable, higher-value opportunities”. Notwithstanding, plaintiff alleges that defendants failed to disclose that (i) due to, inter alia, inventory management issues and delays in commercial vehicle rollouts by Microvast’s customers, defendants had overstated Microvast’s ability to reach its margin targets, and (ii) defendants overstated Microvast’s ability to complete the Huzhou Phase 3.2 expansion by the end of 2025.





On March 16, 2026, Microvast announced its consolidated financial results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, and reported that its gross margin decreased compared to 2024, which the Company said was "primarily attributable to a $32.5 million inventory impairment charge related to specialized ESS components[.]" The price of the Company's stock dropped following this news.





Next Steps:

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Microvast shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.





About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, South Carolina, and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in securities, derivative, and commercial litigation as well as individuals in consumer protection and data privacy litigation. The firm has a nationwide practice and routinely handles cases in both federal and state courts. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

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