IBM INVESTIGATION ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating International Business Machines Corporation on Behalf of IBM Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Litigation Partner Brandon Walker Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In IBM To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

If you purchased or acquired stock in IBM and would like to discuss your legal rights, contact Bragar Eagel & Squire partners Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com or by telephone at (212) 355-4648.

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NEW YORK, July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What’s Happening:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against International Business Machines Corporation (“IBM” or the “Company”) (NYSE:IBM) on behalf of IBM stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether IBM has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.





Investigation Details:

On July 14, 2026, IBM reported its preliminary Q2 2026 financial results. The Company fell short of analyst expectations, with CEO Arvind Krishna blaming the shortfall on weakness in the software and infrastructure business, with customers shifting budgets to hardware like memory chips. Following this news, IBM's stock price dropped by 24.6% in morning trading that day.





Next Steps:

If you purchased or otherwise acquired IBM shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.





About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, South Carolina, and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in securities, derivative, and commercial litigation as well as individuals in consumer protection and data privacy litigation. The firm has a nationwide practice and routinely handles cases in both federal and state courts. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

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