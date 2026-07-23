ATN International to Host Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results Conference Call on August 6, 2026

BEVERLY, Mass., July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATN International, Inc. (“ATN” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ATNI), a provider of digital infrastructure and communications services, announced today that it will release its second quarter 2026 financial results on Wednesday, August 5, 2026, after market close. The Company will host a conference call to discuss the results starting at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time on Thursday, August 6, 2026.

Key details regarding the call are as follows:

Call Date: Thursday, August 6, 2026

Call Time: 11:00 a.m. ET

Webcast Link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/dcmui7w9

Live Call Participant Link: https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BIa1935bd69fea4f0b9efe9ec27a257d24

Webcast Link Instructions

You can listen to a live audio webcast of the conference call by visiting the “Webcast Link” above or the "Events & Presentations" section of the Company's Investor Relations website at https://ir.atni.com/events-and-presentations. A replay of the conference call will be available at the same locations beginning at approximately 1:00 pm ET on the same day. The Company also will provide an investor presentation as a supplement to the call on the “Events & Presentations” section of its Investor Relations website.

Live Call Participant Instructions

To participate in the live call, you must register using the “Live Call Participant Link” above. Once registered, you will receive dial-in numbers and a unique PIN number. When you dial in, you will input your PIN and be routed into the call. If you register and forget your PIN, or lose the registration confirmation email, simply re-register to receive a new PIN.

About ATN

ATN International, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATNI), headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts, is a provider of digital infrastructure and communications services operating in the United States and internationally, including the Caribbean region. The Company’s operating subsidiaries focus on rural and remote markets and primarily provide: (i) advanced wireless and wireline connectivity to residential, business, and government customers, including a range of high-speed Internet and data services, fixed and mobile wireless solutions, and video and voice services; and (ii) carrier and enterprise communications services.

For more information, please visit www.atni.com.

Company Contact:

Michele Satrowsky

SVP, Head of IR & Treasury

ATN International Inc.

ir@atni.com Investor Relations Contact:

Joe Noyons or Kelley Buchhorn

Three Part Advisors, LLC

jnoyons@threepa.com;

kbuchhorn@threepa.com



