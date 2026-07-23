Webcast Alert: Cavco Industries, Inc. Announces Fiscal 2027 First Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Webcast

 | Source: Cavco Industries, Inc. Cavco Industries, Inc.

Phoenix, July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cavco Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: CVCO) will release earnings for the first quarter ended June 27, 2026 on Thursday, July 30, 2026 after the close of market. Senior management will discuss the results in a live webcast the following day, Friday, July 31, 2026 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

Date: July 31, 2026

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
        
Listen via Internet: https://investor.cavco.com/

Listen via Telephone: To participate in the call, please register here to receive the dial-in number and your unique PIN.

If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will be available for 90 days on https://investor.cavco.com/.

Cavco Industries, Inc., headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, designs and produces factory-built housing products primarily distributed through a network of independent and Company-owned retailers. We are one of the largest producers of manufactured and modular homes in the United States, based on reported wholesale shipments. We are also a leading producer of park model RVs, vacation cabins and factory-built commercial structures. Cavco's finance subsidiary, CountryPlace Mortgage, is an approved Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac seller/servicer and a Ginnie Mae mortgage-backed securities issuer that offers conforming mortgages, non-conforming mortgages and home-only loans to purchasers of factory-built homes. Our insurance subsidiary, Standard Casualty, provides property and casualty insurance to owners of manufactured homes.

 

            








        

            

                

                    
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                                Cavco Industries
                            
                            
                                Cavco
                            
                            
                                manufactured homes
                            
                            
                                MANUFACTURING
                            
                            
                                CONFERENCE CALL
                            

                



        




    

        

        
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