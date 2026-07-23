Tokio Marine HCC Appoints Megann Pfeffer to Lead Public Risk Offering

HOUSTON, July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tokio Marine HCC (TMHCC), based in Houston, Texas, today announced that Megann Pfeffer has been appointed President of Tokio Marine HCC – Public Risk Group, effective immediately, reporting to Matt Overlan, Chief Executive Officer of Tokio Marine HCC – Specialty Group.

Since joining TMHCC as Chief Operating Officer of the Public Risk Group in 2022, Pfeffer has been responsible for the group's operational performance and profitability, working across underwriting, technology, analytics and product development. She brings more than 25 years of experience in specialty insurance, spanning executive leadership, underwriting, operations, actuarial science and corporate strategy.

As President, Pfeffer will assume responsibility for the overall leadership and strategic direction of the Public Risk Group, which provides insurance for public entities including municipalities and special districts. She will continue to focus on delivering profitable growth, strengthening the Public Risk Group's specialized market position, expanding its product capabilities and ensuring TMHCC provides exceptional value to its policyholders, distribution partners and colleagues.

"Megann is the ideal candidate to take our public risk offering to the next level. At a time when communities are under increasing pressure from litigation, harsher weather and tighter budgets, she brings an understanding of the sector that is second to none. Since Megann joined us in 2022, she has earned the trust of colleagues, customers and partners through her exceptional work. I have no doubt that Public Risk will go from strength to strength with her as President," said Overlan.

"I'm proud of what the TMHCC team has built over the past few years, and I'm excited about where we can take it next. We have the right people and the right focus to help public entities navigate a market that keeps getting more complex, and I'm looking forward to leading that work as President," commented Pfeffer.

About Tokio Marine HCC – Public Risk Group

Tokio Marine HCC – Public Risk Group is a leading provider of comprehensive and cost-effective insurance programs exclusively to public entities. Since 1985, it has used its understanding of the unique challenges facing the public sector to protect those charged with delivering mission-critical and life-saving public services. Tokio Marine HCC – Public Risk Group’s dedication to serving its insureds extends beyond customized property and casualty insurance policies – its expert, in-house risk control team of public sector professionals provides proven services and resources, at no additional cost, to help customers reduce and mitigate exposure. Headquartered in Auburn Hills, Michigan, it serves towns, townships, villages, cities, counties and special districts of all types. For more information about Tokio Marine HCC – Public Risk Group, please visit tmhcc.com/publicrisk.

About Tokio Marine HCC

Tokio Marine HCC is a member of the Tokio Marine Group, a premier global company founded in 1879 with a market capitalization of $86 billion as of March 31, 2026. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Tokio Marine HCC is a leading specialty insurance group with offices in the United States, Mexico, the United Kingdom and Continental Europe. Tokio Marine HCC’s major domestic insurance companies have financial strength ratings of ‘A+’ (Strong) from S&P Global Ratings, ‘A++’ (Superior) from AM Best, and ‘AA-’ (Very Strong) from Fitch Ratings; its major international insurance companies have financial strength ratings of ‘A+’ (Strong) from S&P Global Ratings. Tokio Marine HCC is the marketing name used to describe the affiliated companies under the common ownership of HCC Insurance Holdings, Inc., a Delaware-incorporated insurance holding company. For more information about Tokio Marine HCC, please visit www.tokiomarinehcc.com.

Contact: Doug Busker, Vice President – Public Relations Tokio Marine HCC 713-996-1192



