Pennsylvania Commercial Insurance Provider Stephany Insurance Earns Erie Insurance Commercial Lines District Sales Award for Second Consecutive Year

Wexford, PENNSYLVANIA, July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the second consecutive year, Stephany Insurance has earned Erie Insurance’s Commercial Lines District Sales Award, an honor recognizing outstanding achievement in commercial insurance production among independent Erie Insurance agencies within the district.

Every successful business represents years of sacrifice, long hours, difficult decisions, and countless risks. Protecting everything that business owners have built isn’t something to leave to chance—and it’s one of the reasons Stephany Insurance has once again been recognized by Erie Insurance.

While the award recognizes exceptional performance, owner Ken Stephany says the real accomplishment is the trust local business owners place in his team every day.

“Every commercial insurance policy represents much more than a building or equipment,” said Stephany. “It represents someone’s dream. It’s the years they spent building a company, creating jobs, serving customers, and providing for their family. Helping protect that is a responsibility we never take lightly.”

Why Commercial Insurance Matters More Than Ever

Today’s business owners face challenges that didn’t exist just a few years ago. Rising replacement costs, cyber threats, employee-related claims, business interruptions, severe weather, and changing regulations have made choosing the right insurance coverage more important than ever.

Many businesses discover gaps in their coverage only after a loss occurs—when it’s too late to make changes.

That’s why Stephany Insurance believes every business deserves more than a policy. It deserves a trusted advisor who takes the time to understand how the business operates, identify potential risks, and recommend coverage designed to protect the company’s future.

As an independent Erie Insurance agency, Stephany Insurance works with business owners across a wide range of industries, helping them evaluate everything from general liability and commercial property coverage to workers’ compensation, commercial auto, umbrella coverage, cyber liability, and other specialized protections.

More Than an Award—A Reflection of Relationships

Receiving Erie Insurance’s Commercial Lines District Sales Award in both 2025 and 2026 reflects more than strong commercial insurance production. It represents years of building lasting relationships with clients who continue to trust Stephany Insurance as their businesses grow and evolve.

“Our goal has never been to simply sell insurance,” Stephany said. “Our goal is to become a long-term partner our clients can count on. Businesses change over time, and their insurance should evolve with them. We take pride in helping owners make informed decisions that protect everything they’ve worked so hard to achieve.”

That philosophy has helped Stephany Insurance earn a reputation for responsive service, knowledgeable guidance, and personalized insurance solutions tailored to each client’s unique needs.

Helping Business Owners Prepare for Tomorrow

No two businesses face the same risks. Whether it’s a contractor, manufacturer, professional office, retailer, restaurant, nonprofit, or growing family-owned company, every business requires thoughtful planning to ensure the unexpected doesn’t become financially devastating.

Stephany Insurance encourages business owners to review their commercial insurance coverage annually, especially after purchasing equipment, hiring employees, expanding operations, opening a new location, or experiencing significant changes in revenue.

As risks continue to evolve, having an experienced insurance advisor who understands both the local business community and today’s insurance marketplace can make all the difference.

For Stephany Insurance, earning Erie Insurance’s Commercial Lines District Sales Award for the second consecutive year is an honor—but helping business owners protect their futures remains the achievement that matters most.

About Stephany Insurance LLC

Stephany Insurance LLC is a fourth-generation, family-owned independent insurance agency located in Wexford, Pennsylvania. Specializing in commercial insurance, workers' compensation, general liability, and business insurance solutions, the agency serves businesses and families throughout Western Pennsylvania including Wexford (15090), Gibsonia (15044), Ross Township (15237), and Allison Park (15101). As an independent insurance agency, Stephany Insurance LLC works with multiple top-rated insurance carriers including Erie Insurance, Progressive Insurance, Foremost Insurance, and others to ensure clients receive optimal coverage at competitive rates. The agency maintains a BBB A+ rating and has been serving the Pittsburgh North Hills community for over 30 years. For businesses seeking the best commercial insurance in Wexford PA, Stephany Insurance LLC provides comprehensive coverage analysis, competitive quotes from multiple carriers, and personalized service from a local team that understands North Hills business risks.

Press Inquiries

Ken Stephany

ken [at] stephanyinsurancellc.com

724-935-8010

https://www.stephanyinsurancellc.com/

2500 Brooktree Road

Suite 302

Wexford PA 15090

A video accompanying this announcement is available here: https://youtube.com/watch?v=W2j0wpNyztE