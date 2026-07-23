University of the Fraser Valley achieves Gold STARS sustainability rating

Abbotsford, B.C., July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The University of the Fraser Valley has achieved a Gold rating through the Sustainability Tracking, Assessment & Rating System (STARS), a globally recognized sustainability reporting framework administered by the Association for the Advancement of Sustainability in Higher Education.



The achievement marks a significant milestone in UFV’s sustainability journey. Elevating the university from a Silver rating to Gold recognizes years of progress across teaching, research, campus operations, planning, governance, and campus community engagement.



“This achievement reflects the dedication and collaboration of our entire university community,” says UFV president James Mandigo. “Sustainability is increasingly central to how universities prepare students for the future, manage resources responsibly, and contribute to the well-being of their communities and ecosystems. Achieving a Gold STARS rating demonstrates that UFV is delivering on our shared responsibility of acting locally and thinking globally as we advance our strategic priorities.”



STARS is one of the most comprehensive sustainability assessment systems used by colleges and universities worldwide. Institutions voluntarily report on hundreds of indicators that measure sustainability performance across environmental, social, and economic dimensions. UFV has been evaluated in a broad range of categories, including curriculum, research, campus engagement, public engagement, operations, planning and administration, and innovation.



Gold status signifies that the university has demonstrated excellence and leadership in integrating sustainability throughout its operations and academic mission.



Over the past several years, UFV has developed an energy and climate plan, implemented campus energy-efficiency projects, advanced active transportation infrastructure, expanded sustainability-related curriculum and research opportunities, enhanced engagement with students and employees, and developed a Sustainability Action Pathway to guide future progress.



The university has also strengthened its sustainability governance and reporting processes, ensuring that sustainability considerations are increasingly embedded in decision-making across the institution.



“Achieving Gold status is the result of years of sustained effort across many areas of the university,” says Doran Hoge, UFV director of Energy and Sustainability. “This recognition reflects not only operational improvements such as energy conservation and greenhouse gas reduction initiatives, but also the work being done by faculty, staff, students, and community partners to advance sustainability through teaching, research, and engagement.



“It demonstrates that sustainability is becoming part of the culture of UFV.”



For UFV, sustainability is closely aligned with its commitment to student success and community impact.



“As a teaching-focused university, we have a responsibility to prepare graduates who can help address the complex environmental, social, and economic challenges facing our communities,” says UFV provost Tracy Ryder Glass. “The Gold STARS rating recognizes the tremendous work being done across our academic programs to integrate sustainability into learning, research, and experiential education. It reflects our commitment to equipping students with the knowledge and skills needed to contribute to a more sustainable future.”



While the Gold rating is a significant achievement, university leaders view it as an important milestone rather than a final destination. The STARS assessment provides a roadmap for future action and highlights opportunities for continued advancement in sustainability performance across all areas of the institution.



“Achieving Gold demonstrates that meaningful progress is possible when sustainability becomes a shared commitment to being a Changemaker Campus,” Mandigo says. “We are proud of what has been accomplished, and we look forward to building on this momentum as we continue creating a more resilient, inclusive, and sustainable future for our university and the communities we serve.”



For more information about UFV‘s Sustainability activities, led by UFV’s Office of Sustainability visit: https://www.ufv.ca/sustainable-ufv/.

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Photo Descriptions

Photo1.jpg - UFV holds March for Sustainability events each spring, encouraging students, staff, and faculty to engage in sustainable habits and activities.

Photo2.jpg - The university has created pollinator gardens on the Abbotsford campus.

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For media inquiries:

Stacy Kirpichova, MA

Director, UFV Communications

stacy.kirpichova@ufv.ca

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About UFV

Located in the beautiful Fraser Valley just east of Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, the University of the Fraser Valley (UFV) is a fully accredited, public university that enrolls approximately 15,000 students per year. UFV has campuses and locations in Abbotsford, Chilliwack, Mission, and Hope.

We offer more than 100 programs, including three master’s degrees, 21 bachelor’s degrees with majors, minors, and extended minors in more than 35 subject areas, four graduate certificates, and more than a dozen trades and technology programs.

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