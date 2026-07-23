Core Axis Introduces Science-Driven Supplement Protocol Developed Specifically for Hashimoto's Thyroiditis

Cheyenne, Wyoming, July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Core Axis , a health brand founded by MC Bio-Logic LLC, announces the upcoming launch of its daily supplement protocol developed with Hashimoto's thyroiditis in mind. Hashimoto's thyroiditis is the autoimmune condition that affects an estimated five million Americans and remains the leading cause of hypothyroidism in the United States. Designed using evidence-based ingredient selection and clinically relevant dosages, the new protocol addresses nutritional factors relevant to individuals with autoimmune thyroid conditions rather than providing general thyroid support. The company is now inviting individuals to join its early access waitlist ahead of the official product launch.

Many thyroid supplements available today are marketed broadly for hypothyroidism, despite the fact that Hashimoto's thyroiditis is an autoimmune disease with unique nutritional considerations. While thyroid hormone replacement therapy often helps normalize laboratory values such as thyroid-stimulating hormone (TSH), many individuals continue to experience symptoms including fatigue, brain fog, and cold intolerance. Core Axis was developed to address this gap by creating a supplement protocol developed with the nutritional needs of people with Hashimoto's thyroiditis in mind."

"Our goal was never to create another generic thyroid supplement," said Clément Gomis, CEO of Core Axis. "After my own diagnosis with Hashimoto's at age 28, I discovered that even though my laboratory results improved with medication, many of my symptoms remained. When I couldn't find a supplement designed around the autoimmune nature of the disease, I decided to build one using published clinical research and complete ingredient transparency."

Addressing the Nutritional Challenges of Hashimoto's Thyroiditis

Hashimoto's thyroiditis presents challenges that differ from other thyroid conditions because the immune system attacks the thyroid gland over time. Research has shown that nutritional status may play an important role in supporting thyroid health, yet many commercially available supplements rely on outdated formulations, proprietary blends, or ingredient levels that fall below those evaluated in clinical studies.

To develop its formula, Core Axis founder Clément Gomis spent four months reviewing scientific literature before partnering with Elena Vayndorf, Ph.D., a Senior Research Scientist at the University of Washington, to formulate a protocol based on available evidence. The result is a daily formula containing ten clinical-grade active ingredients selected to support nutritional needs associated with Hashimoto's thyroiditis.

A Transparent Formula Built Around Clinical Evidence

Core Axis distinguishes itself by emphasizing ingredient quality, transparency, and clinically informed dosing.

One area of focus involves the forms of vitamins used in the formula. Many thyroid supplements contain folic acid and cyanocobalamin, synthetic forms that individuals carrying certain MTHFR gene variants may convert less efficiently. Since studies suggest that a meaningful proportion of people with Hashimoto's may carry one of these variants, Core Axis instead includes L-5-methyltetrahydrofolate (L-5-MTHF) and methylcobalamin, active forms that are immediately available for use by the body.

The protocol also addresses selenium supplementation. Peer-reviewed clinical research has investigated selenium at 100 micrograms per day and reported associations with TPO antibody levels over periods ranging from three to six months. However, many thyroid supplements contain only 25 micrograms. Core Axis provides the full 100-microgram amount using selenomethionine, a highly bioavailable form of selenium evaluated in clinical studies.

Unlike products that combine ingredients within proprietary blends, Core Axis lists every compound, every form, and every dosage directly on both the product label and its website. This approach allows healthcare professionals and consumers to evaluate exactly what is included in each daily serving.

Manufacturing Standards Designed to Build Confidence

Each daily serving of the Core Axis protocol contains 2,094.9 milligrams of active compounds. The supplement is manufactured in a registered United States facility and is manufactured in compliance with Current Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP) regulations under 21 CFR Part 111.

The formulation is also free from titanium dioxide, artificial colors, and unnecessary fillers. By combining transparent labeling with manufacturing quality controls, the company aims to provide consumers with clear information about every ingredient included in the product.

"Our philosophy is simple," Gomis said. "People managing Hashimoto's deserve to know exactly what they're taking, why each ingredient is included, and how every dosage was selected. We believe scientific transparency helps patients make more informed decisions alongside their healthcare providers."

Supporting the Future of Hashimoto's Care

As awareness of autoimmune thyroid disease continues to grow, Core Axis plans to expand educational resources that help individuals better understand the nutritional considerations associated with Hashimoto's thyroiditis. The company believes that combining scientific research, transparent formulation, and accessible education can help improve confidence among consumers seeking evidence-based thyroid support.

The launch of the Core Axis protocol represents the company's first product and reflects its commitment to developing formulations designed around the nutritional needs associated with specific health conditions rather than broad wellness categories. Through ongoing research and collaboration with scientific experts, the company intends to continue building products guided by published evidence and ingredient transparency.

Individuals interested in learning more about the upcoming launch or securing early access can join the official waitlist by visiting https://coreaxis.us/waitlist .

About Core Axis

Core Axis is a health brand developed by MC Bio-Logic LLC and based in Cheyenne, Wyoming. Founded by Clément Gomis after his own experience living with Hashimoto's thyroiditis, the company develops science-informed nutritional protocols focused on autoimmune thyroid health. Working with research professionals and prioritizing transparent formulation practices, Core Axis creates supplements using clinically selected ingredients, disclosed dosages, and rigorous manufacturing standards to help consumers make informed decisions about their nutritional support.

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

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