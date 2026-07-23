Alta Business Loans Introduces Secure Online Application for Eight Nationwide Business Financing Paths

Atlanta, GA, July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alta Business Loans, a nationwide commercial finance brokerage serving established U.S. businesses, announced today the introduction of a secure online application that allows eligible, revenue-generating companies to explore eight commercial financing options, including working capital, revenue-based financing, equipment financing, invoice factoring, accounts receivable financing, purchase order financing, commercial real estate financing, and franchise or business acquisition funding. According to Alta Business Loans, the application typically takes less than 10 minutes to complete, carries no application fee, and, during the initial pre-qualification process, does not require a hard credit inquiry, affect personal credit, or request a Social Security number or bank login credentials.
Alta Business Loans highlights nationwide financing options for established U.S. businesses ready to strengthen cash flow, purchase equipment, fulfill major orders or pursue their next growth opportunity.
The secure online application generally takes less than 10 minutes.
- No application fee
- No hard credit pull during initial pre-qualification
- No impact on personal credit during initial pre-qualification
- No Social Security number or bank login requested at this stage
Eight Business Financing Paths
1. Working Capital Financing
Working capital can support payroll, inventory, marketing, expansion and everyday operating expenses.
Typical applicant
- At least 12 months in business
- $100,000 or more in annual revenue
- Active business checking account
- Personal credit around 600 or higher
Documents: Recent business bank statements and information about current financing obligations.
2. Revenue-Based Financing
Revenue-based financing serves businesses with regular sales that may not meet traditional financing requirements.
Typical applicant
- At least six months in business
- Average monthly revenue of $10,000 or more
- Consistent bank deposits
- Personal credit around 500 or higher
Documents: Recent bank statements and credit-card processing statements, when applicable.
3. Equipment Financing
Equipment financing can help businesses purchase:
- Commercial vehicles
- Construction machinery
- Restaurant equipment
- Medical devices
- Manufacturing systems
- Computers
- Other essential business assets
Documents: An equipment quote or vendor invoice, recent business bank statements, fair or better credit and verifiable business revenue.
4. Invoice Factoring
Invoice factoring helps businesses access cash tied up in unpaid invoices instead of waiting 30, 60 or 90 days for customers to pay.
Eligible businesses generally invoice other companies or government agencies for completed work.
Documents: An accounts receivable aging report, sample invoices, customer information and proof that the product or service was delivered.
5. Accounts Receivable Financing
Accounts receivable financing is designed for established companies with ongoing business-to-business receivables.
Documents: An accounts receivable aging report, customer list, sample invoices, recent financial statements and information about existing liens.
6. Purchase Order Financing
Purchase order financing helps businesses accept larger orders without using all their available cash to pay suppliers.
A qualifying transaction generally includes:
- A confirmed purchase order from a commercial or government customer
- A reliable supplier
- A profit margin of approximately 15% or more
Documents: The purchase order, supplier quote, product costs and delivery plan.
7. Commercial Real Estate Financing
Commercial real estate financing may support:
- Rental and multifamily properties
- Mixed-use properties
- Retail and office locations
- Warehouses and industrial properties
- Bridge projects
- Fix-and-flip investments
Typical applicant
- Personal credit of at least 650
- Approximately 20% to 25% available equity
Documents: Property information, proof of funds, leases or income projections, renovation estimates and an exit plan.
8. Retirement-Funded Franchise and Business Acquisitions
Qualified entrepreneurs may use eligible retirement funds to purchase a franchise, acquire an existing company or establish an operating business through a Rollover for Business Startups, commonly called ROBS.
ROBS is not a loan.
It generally requires:
- At least $50,000 in eligible retirement funds
- An eligible former-employer retirement account
- Active involvement in the business
- A qualifying C corporation
Documents: Retirement statements, business plans and franchise or purchase agreements.
Is There a Fee to Apply?
No. Alta Business Loans does not charge an application fee.
Costs associated with an accepted financing option depend on the selected program. These may include:
- Interest or factor costs
- Origination or documentation charges
- Factoring fees
- Appraisal or closing costs for commercial real estate
- Setup and ongoing retirement-plan administration fees for ROBS
Business owners receive the available costs, payment terms and program details for review before deciding whether to proceed.
Financing for America’s Business Owners
Alta Business Loans serves:
- Restaurants and retailers
- Contractors, HVAC companies, plumbers and electricians
- Trucking and logistics companies
- Manufacturers and distributors
- Staffing agencies and commercial cleaning companies
- Automotive businesses and healthcare practices
- Hotels and e-commerce companies
- Farms and fitness centers
- Professional service firms
- Commercial real estate investors
Capital for the Next Move
Business owners can complete the secure application online with no application fee and no impact on personal credit during initial pre-qualification.
Start the Application
https://www.altabusinessloans.com/pages/apply.html
Learn More
https://www.altabusinessloans.com/
Business owners can complete initial pre-qualification with no hard credit pull, allowing them to explore potential financing options without affecting their personal credit score.
About Alta Business Loans
Alta Business Loans is a nationwide commercial finance brokerage helping established U.S. businesses explore working capital, revenue-based financing, equipment financing, invoice factoring, accounts receivable financing, purchase order financing, commercial real estate financing, and franchise or business acquisition funding. Services are primarily online, with support available in English and Spanish.
Press Inquiries
Alta Business Loans Media Relations
info [at] altabusinessloans.com
https://www.altabusinessloans.com/