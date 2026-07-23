Alta Business Loans Introduces Secure Online Application for Eight Nationwide Business Financing Paths

Atlanta, GA, July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alta Business Loans, a nationwide commercial finance brokerage serving established U.S. businesses, announced today the introduction of a secure online application that allows eligible, revenue-generating companies to explore eight commercial financing options, including working capital, revenue-based financing, equipment financing, invoice factoring, accounts receivable financing, purchase order financing, commercial real estate financing, and franchise or business acquisition funding. According to Alta Business Loans, the application typically takes less than 10 minutes to complete, carries no application fee, and, during the initial pre-qualification process, does not require a hard credit inquiry, affect personal credit, or request a Social Security number or bank login credentials.

Alta Business Loans highlights nationwide financing options for established U.S. businesses ready to strengthen cash flow, purchase equipment, fulfill major orders or pursue their next growth opportunity.

The secure online application generally takes less than 10 minutes.

No application fee

No hard credit pull during initial pre-qualification

No impact on personal credit during initial pre-qualification

No Social Security number or bank login requested at this stage

Eight Business Financing Paths

1. Working Capital Financing

Working capital can support payroll, inventory, marketing, expansion and everyday operating expenses.

Typical applicant

At least 12 months in business

$100,000 or more in annual revenue

Active business checking account

Personal credit around 600 or higher

Documents: Recent business bank statements and information about current financing obligations.

2. Revenue-Based Financing

Revenue-based financing serves businesses with regular sales that may not meet traditional financing requirements.

Typical applicant

At least six months in business

Average monthly revenue of $10,000 or more

Consistent bank deposits

Personal credit around 500 or higher

Documents: Recent bank statements and credit-card processing statements, when applicable.

3. Equipment Financing

Equipment financing can help businesses purchase:

Commercial vehicles

Construction machinery

Restaurant equipment

Medical devices

Manufacturing systems

Computers

Other essential business assets

Documents: An equipment quote or vendor invoice, recent business bank statements, fair or better credit and verifiable business revenue.

4. Invoice Factoring

Invoice factoring helps businesses access cash tied up in unpaid invoices instead of waiting 30, 60 or 90 days for customers to pay.

Eligible businesses generally invoice other companies or government agencies for completed work.

Documents: An accounts receivable aging report, sample invoices, customer information and proof that the product or service was delivered.

5. Accounts Receivable Financing

Accounts receivable financing is designed for established companies with ongoing business-to-business receivables.

Documents: An accounts receivable aging report, customer list, sample invoices, recent financial statements and information about existing liens.

6. Purchase Order Financing

Purchase order financing helps businesses accept larger orders without using all their available cash to pay suppliers.

A qualifying transaction generally includes:

A confirmed purchase order from a commercial or government customer

A reliable supplier

A profit margin of approximately 15% or more

Documents: The purchase order, supplier quote, product costs and delivery plan.

7. Commercial Real Estate Financing

Commercial real estate financing may support:

Rental and multifamily properties

Mixed-use properties

Retail and office locations

Warehouses and industrial properties

Bridge projects

Fix-and-flip investments

Typical applicant

Personal credit of at least 650

Approximately 20% to 25% available equity

Documents: Property information, proof of funds, leases or income projections, renovation estimates and an exit plan.

8. Retirement-Funded Franchise and Business Acquisitions

Qualified entrepreneurs may use eligible retirement funds to purchase a franchise, acquire an existing company or establish an operating business through a Rollover for Business Startups, commonly called ROBS.

ROBS is not a loan.

It generally requires:

At least $50,000 in eligible retirement funds

An eligible former-employer retirement account

Active involvement in the business

A qualifying C corporation

Documents: Retirement statements, business plans and franchise or purchase agreements.

Is There a Fee to Apply?

No. Alta Business Loans does not charge an application fee.

Costs associated with an accepted financing option depend on the selected program. These may include:

Interest or factor costs

Origination or documentation charges

Factoring fees

Appraisal or closing costs for commercial real estate

Setup and ongoing retirement-plan administration fees for ROBS

Business owners receive the available costs, payment terms and program details for review before deciding whether to proceed.

Financing for America’s Business Owners

Alta Business Loans serves:

Restaurants and retailers

Contractors, HVAC companies, plumbers and electricians

Trucking and logistics companies

Manufacturers and distributors

Staffing agencies and commercial cleaning companies

Automotive businesses and healthcare practices

Hotels and e-commerce companies

Farms and fitness centers

Professional service firms

Commercial real estate investors

Capital for the Next Move

Business owners can complete the secure application online with no application fee and no impact on personal credit during initial pre-qualification.

Start the Application

https://www.altabusinessloans.com/pages/apply.html

Learn More

https://www.altabusinessloans.com/

Business owners can complete initial pre-qualification with no hard credit pull, allowing them to explore potential financing options without affecting their personal credit score.

About Alta Business Loans

Alta Business Loans is a nationwide commercial finance brokerage helping established U.S. businesses explore working capital, revenue-based financing, equipment financing, invoice factoring, accounts receivable financing, purchase order financing, commercial real estate financing, and franchise or business acquisition funding. Services are primarily online, with support available in English and Spanish.

Press Inquiries

Alta Business Loans Media Relations

info [at] altabusinessloans.com

https://www.altabusinessloans.com/