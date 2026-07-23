Higher Images Nominated for 2026 Pittsburgh Business Times Best Places to Work

15106, July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CARNEGIE, PA. - July 24, 2026 - Higher Images , an award-winning, full-service digital marketing and advertising agency based in Carnegie, Pennsylvania, has been nominated for the 2026 Pittsburgh Business Times Best Places to Work program.

The 2026 nomination follows three consecutive years in which Higher Images earned first place in its category, according to the Pittsburgh Business Times. The continued recognition reflects the company’s commitment to building a workplace where employees feel valued, supported and connected to the agency’s mission of helping businesses grow.

“Being recognized as a Best Place to Work is one of the most meaningful honors a company can receive because it reflects the voices and experiences of the people who work here,” said Linda Jo Thornberg, President of Higher Images. “Winning first place for three consecutive years was an incredible achievement. Being nominated again in 2026 tells us that the culture our team has built together continues to make a difference.”

A Workplace Built Around People

Founded in 2000, Higher Images has grown from a website and digital marketing company into a full-service marketing and advertising agency serving businesses throughout the Pittsburgh region and across the United States.

The agency provides website design and development, search engine optimization, paid advertising, social media marketing, content development, public relations, branding, reputation management, traditional advertising, marketing technology and artificial intelligence services.

According to Thornberg, the company’s continued growth has required employees to learn new skills, adapt to changing technology and collaborate across departments.

“Marketing does not stand still, and neither can we,” Thornberg said. “Our team has navigated changes in websites, search engines, social media, advertising technology and now artificial intelligence. They continue to learn, share their knowledge and help our clients understand what comes next. That willingness to grow together is a significant part of our culture.”

Higher Images encourages employees to contribute ideas, participate in company decisions and help improve the systems used to serve clients. The agency also emphasizes open communication, professional development, teamwork and recognition of individual contributions.

Three Consecutive First-Place Finishes

Higher Images’ previous Best Places to Work recognition includes three consecutive first-place finishes within its category.

The Best Places to Work program recognizes Western Pennsylvania employers that demonstrate strong workplace cultures and positive employee experiences. Participating companies are evaluated in part through employee feedback addressing areas such as workplace satisfaction, leadership, communication and organizational culture.

“An award for workplace culture cannot be created by one person or one department,” Thornberg said. “It is earned through the everyday ways people communicate, solve problems, support one another and show up for clients. Our employees deserve the credit for this recognition.”

The company views its workplace culture as directly connected to the quality of its client relationships. Employees who feel heard, trusted and supported are better positioned to bring creativity, responsiveness and accountability to their work.

“When people know their work matters, they are more willing to contribute ideas, take ownership and go the extra mile,” Thornberg said. “Our clients feel that difference. A healthy internal culture creates a better external experience.”

Experience, Innovation and Local Commitment

Higher Images has maintained its headquarters in Carnegie while expanding its reach to serve businesses in Pennsylvania, Florida and markets throughout the United States.

During more than 25 years in business, the agency has designed and developed upwards of 10,000 websites and generated more than 10 million leads through digital marketing strategies, advertising campaigns and proprietary technologies.

Higher Images has also earned numerous marketing, industry and workplace awards. Thornberg said the Best Places to Work recognition remains especially significant because it reflects the people behind those results.

“We are proud of the websites we have built, the leads we have generated and the awards we have received,” Thornberg said. “But none of those accomplishments happen without talented people who care about the work and one another. That is why this nomination means so much to us.”

Preparing the Team for the Future of Marketing

As search behavior, artificial intelligence and advertising technologies continue to evolve, Higher Images is investing in employee education and the development of new services.

The company is expanding its capabilities in AI search optimization, AI marketing, custom GPT development, AI-assisted reporting, chatbot development and AI-ready website content. These emerging services complement the agency’s established expertise in SEO, website development, advertising, branding, public relations and lead generation.

Thornberg believes workplace culture will remain an essential part of navigating those changes.

“Technology can make a company faster, but people make it better,” Thornberg said. “Our future depends on giving our team the tools, support and confidence to keep learning. We want Higher Images to remain a place where talented people can grow while helping our clients grow.”

Higher Images will await the next stage of the 2026 Pittsburgh Business Times Best Places to Work program and looks forward to celebrating Western Pennsylvania employers committed to creating exceptional workplaces.

To learn more about Higher Images, its services and employment opportunities, visit www.higherimages.com .

About Higher Images

Founded in 2000, Higher Images is an award-winning, full-service digital marketing and advertising agency headquartered in Carnegie, Pennsylvania. The agency helps businesses increase visibility, build authority, generate qualified leads and support long-term growth.

Over more than 25 years, Higher Images has designed and developed upwards of 10,000 websites and generated more than 10 million leads for its clients. Its services include website design and development, search engine optimization, paid advertising, social media marketing, content development, public relations, branding, reputation management, traditional advertising, marketing technology and AI-focused business solutions.

Higher Images serves businesses throughout the Pittsburgh region and across the United States. For more information, visit www.higherimages.com .

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