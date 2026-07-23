Higher Images Marks More Than 25 Years of Helping Businesses Grow Through Marketing, Technology and Innovation

PITTSBURGH, PA., July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Higher Images , an award-winning, full-service digital marketing and advertising agency headquartered in the Pittsburgh region, is celebrating more than 25 years of helping businesses increase visibility, generate qualified leads and achieve measurable growth.

Founded in 2000, Higher Images has evolved alongside the technologies that have transformed how businesses attract and retain customers. What began during the early growth of commercial websites and online search has developed into a comprehensive marketing agency offering website design and development, search engine optimization, paid advertising, social media marketing, content development, public relations, reputation management, branding, traditional advertising and emerging artificial intelligence solutions.

Throughout its history, Higher Images has worked with thousands of businesses across a wide range of industries, including professional services, healthcare, construction, manufacturing, hospitality, retail and nonprofit organizations. Over more than 25 years, the agency has designed and developed more than 10,000 websites and generated more than 10 million leads through its marketing strategies, advertising campaigns, and proprietary technologies.

“Reaching this milestone is important to us, but the real accomplishment is continuing to evolve while remaining focused on what businesses actually need,” said Linda Jo Thornberg, President of Higher Images. “Marketing tools have changed dramatically since 2000, but business owners still want the same fundamental outcomes: greater visibility, stronger credibility, qualified leads and measurable growth. Our role is to connect the right strategies and technologies to those goals.”

A Full-Service Approach to Business Growth

Higher Images provides coordinated marketing strategies designed to help businesses strengthen their presence throughout the customer journey, from initial discovery and consideration to conversion and long-term customer loyalty.

The agency’s comprehensive services include:

Custom, WordPress and e-commerce website design and development

Search engine optimization and local SEO

Google Business Profile management

Google Ads and paid search marketing

Facebook, Instagram and other social media advertising

Social media strategy and management

Content marketing and blogging

Email marketing and marketing automation

Online reputation and review management

Branding, logo development and graphic design

Public relations and media outreach

Video production and video marketing

Traditional advertising, including television, radio, print, billboards and direct mail

Analytics, lead tracking and marketing-performance reporting

AI marketing, AI search optimization and business-focused AI consulting

By bringing these services together, Higher Images helps clients avoid fragmented marketing programs in which websites, search strategies, advertising, public relations and social media operate independently.

“Businesses should not have to manage five different companies just to understand whether their marketing is working,” Thornberg said. “A website, an advertising campaign or a social media post cannot live on an island. Every part of the strategy should support the company’s reputation, visibility, lead generation and sales goals.”

Evolving From Traditional Search to AI-Powered Discovery

The ways consumers research and select companies are changing rapidly. Traditional search engines remain central to online discovery, but prospective customers are also using AI-powered search experiences and conversational tools to find businesses, compare services and make purchasing decisions.

Higher Images is responding to this shift by helping businesses strengthen the clarity, consistency and authority of their online information. Its evolving services address traditional SEO as well as the website structure, content, reputation signals and third-party authority that can influence how a company is understood across search engines and AI-powered platforms.

The agency’s AI-related capabilities include AI search optimization, AI consulting, custom GPT development, AI website preparation, chatbot development, AI-assisted video, AI reporting and the development of structured company-information resources for large language models.

“AI is not replacing the need for a strong website, credible content, positive reviews or a recognizable brand,” Thornberg said. “It is making those fundamentals even more important. If a business is described inconsistently across its website, social channels, directories and media coverage, AI systems may have difficulty understanding what that business does, who it serves or why someone should trust it.”

Higher Images plans to continue expanding its AI optimization and consulting services while maintaining a practical, business-focused approach. The agency emphasizes that AI should support human expertise, improve efficiency, and make marketing information easier to understand- not create more noise for already-busy business owners.

Experience Combined With Continued Innovation

Over more than two and a half decades, Higher Images has developed proprietary marketing technologies, designed and developed upwards of 10,000 websites, generated more than 10 million leads, and earned numerous industry, marketing, and workplace awards.

The agency has also been recognized repeatedly through the Pittsburgh Business Times Best Places to Work program. That workplace recognition reflects Higher Images’ continued commitment to developing a collaborative company culture while delivering responsive, results-focused service to its clients.

According to Thornberg, the agency’s longevity can be attributed to its willingness to learn, adapt and remain accountable for meaningful business outcomes.

“We are proud of where Higher Images started, but we are even more excited about where the marketing industry is going,” Thornberg said. “Our clients need an experienced partner who understands what has worked historically, what is changing now and what they should do next. After more than 25 years, we are still learning, still innovating and still passionate about helping businesses grow.”

Businesses interested in learning more about Higher Images’ digital marketing, advertising, public relations and AI marketing services can visit www.higherimages.com .

About Higher Images

Founded in 2000, Higher Images is an award-winning, full-service digital marketing and advertising agency that helps businesses increase visibility, build authority, generate qualified leads and support long-term growth. Over more than 25 years, the agency has designed and developed upwards of 10,000 websites and generated more than 10 million leads for its clients.

Higher Images provides website design and development, search engine optimization, paid search and social advertising, social media marketing, content development, public relations, branding, reputation management, traditional advertising, marketing technology, and AI-focused business solutions. Higher Images serves businesses throughout the United States from its locations in Pennsylvania and Florida.

For more information, visit www.higherimages.com .

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