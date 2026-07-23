Higher Images Launches AI Optimization Packages to Help Small Businesses Compete in the New Era of Search

PITTSBURGH, PA., July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Higher Images , an award-winning, full-service digital marketing and advertising agency, today announced the launch of expanded AI optimization packages designed to help small and midsize businesses improve how they are discovered and represented across traditional search engines and AI-powered platforms.

The new packages combine established search engine optimization practices with emerging strategies commonly described as AI search optimization, answer engine optimization and generative engine optimization. Higher Images developed the services to address the growing number of consumers using conversational search tools and AI-generated answers to research businesses, compare services and make purchasing decisions.

“Small businesses spent years learning how to compete on Google, and now the search landscape is changing again,” said Linda Jo Thornberg, President of Higher Images. “Business owners are asking whether their companies appear in AI-generated answers, whether the information being presented is accurate, and what they can do to become more visible. Our AI optimization packages were created to give them a practical, understandable plan.”

Helping Search Engines and AI Systems Understand a Business

Traditional SEO focuses on helping webpages become discoverable and competitive in search-engine results. AI-powered discovery introduces another consideration: whether a company’s information is clear, consistent, authoritative and structured well enough to be understood and accurately summarized.

An AI platform may draw information from a company’s website, business listings, online reviews, media coverage, social channels and other third-party sources. When those signals are incomplete or inconsistent, the resulting description of the business may also be incomplete, inaccurate, or absent.

Higher Images’ AI optimization packages are designed to evaluate and strengthen those signals.

Depending on each organization’s needs, the packages may include:

AI visibility and website-readiness assessments

Traditional SEO and local SEO

AI search optimization

Answer engine optimization

Generative engine optimization

Website content and information-architecture reviews

Technical SEO and structured-data recommendations

Company, service, and location entity development

LLM information-page development

Frequently asked questions and conversational content

Website copy designed around customer questions and search intent

Brand-consistency and online-authority reviews

Competitive AI visibility research

Public relations and third-party authority development

Online reputation and review strategies

Google Business Profile optimization

AI-assisted reporting and performance analysis

Ongoing content and optimization recommendations

The packages can be customized based on a company’s industry, geographic market, existing website, available content, and growth priorities.

AI Optimization Builds on Strong Marketing Fundamentals

Higher Images emphasizes that AI optimization is not a replacement for traditional SEO, website quality, public relations, reputation management, or brand development. Instead, the new packages coordinate these disciplines so that a company presents clear and consistent information across multiple digital channels.

“AI optimization is not about placing a few phrases on a website and hoping a chatbot notices,” Thornberg said. “It starts with the fundamentals: a technically sound website, useful content, consistent business information, clearly defined services, credible expertise, positive reputation signals and third-party authority. AI has changed the interface, but trust remains the currency.”

The Higher Images approach begins by examining what a company says about itself and how that information appears throughout its broader digital footprint.

The agency then identifies gaps that may make the business difficult to understand. These may include unclear service descriptions, missing location information, inconsistent brand details, outdated biographies, weak trust signals, insufficient supporting content, or a lack of authoritative third-party references.

Designed for Small and Midsize Businesses

Many small businesses do not have an internal SEO department, AI strategist, content team, public relations staff, and web-development team working together. As a result, their online presence may be managed through several disconnected vendors or addressed only when a problem occurs.

Higher Images’ packages are structured to give businesses access to coordinated support without requiring them to assemble multiple specialized teams.

“Small businesses should have an opportunity to compete in AI-powered discovery, even if they do not have an enterprise-level marketing department,” Thornberg said. “Our responsibility is to remove the mystery, explain what matters and create a strategy that fits the client’s actual goals and resources.”

The services are intended for professional services companies, healthcare providers, contractors, manufacturers, retailers, hospitality businesses, nonprofit organizations, and other businesses seeking greater online visibility.

Supporting Accuracy, Authority and Visibility

Higher Images’ AI optimization process focuses on three central objectives:

Accuracy

Helping ensure that essential information about the business, including its name, locations, services, leadership, credentials, and service areas, is clear and consistent.

Authority

Developing useful content, professional expertise, reputation signals, media coverage, and other credible references that help demonstrate why the business should be trusted.

Visibility

Improving the company’s ability to be discovered across traditional search results, local search experiences and AI-assisted research.

No marketing provider can guarantee that a specific AI platform will mention, cite, or recommend a business. Higher Images instead focuses on strengthening the digital signals that search engines, prospective customers, and AI systems can use to understand and evaluate the organization.

“We will not promise a business that it can buy its way into every AI-generated answer,” Thornberg said. “What we can do is make the business more understandable, more consistent and more authoritative online. Those improvements support traditional search, AI discovery and most importantly the customers who are trying to make informed decisions.”

More Than 25 Years of Marketing and Technology Experience

Founded in 2000, Higher Images has helped thousands of businesses navigate major changes in website technology, online advertising, search engines, social media and mobile marketing. The agency has designed and developed upwards of 10,000 websites and generated more than 10 million leads through its marketing strategies, advertising campaigns and proprietary technologies.

Its AI optimization services build on that experience by connecting emerging technology with the established disciplines of website development, SEO, content, reputation, public relations, advertising and lead generation.

“New technology is valuable only when it helps solve a real business problem,” Thornberg said. “Our goal is not to chase every shiny AI tool. Our goal is to help businesses use the right technology to become more visible, communicate more clearly and generate meaningful opportunities.”

Higher Images’ AI optimization packages are available to businesses throughout the United States. Companies interested in evaluating their current AI search visibility and website readiness can learn more by visiting the Higher Images AI marketing services page or www.higherimages.com .

About Higher Images

Founded in 2000, Higher Images is an award-winning, full-service digital marketing and advertising agency that helps businesses increase visibility, build authority, generate qualified leads, and support long-term growth. Over more than 25 years, the agency has designed and developed upwards of 10,000 websites and generated more than 10 million leads for its clients.

Higher Images provides website design and development, search engine optimization, paid search and social advertising, social media marketing, content development, public relations, branding, reputation management, traditional advertising, marketing technology and AI-focused business solutions. Higher Images serves businesses throughout the United States from its locations in Pennsylvania and Florida.

For additional information, visit www.higherimages.com .

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