Inside FREELANDER 8: Premium Craftsmanship Meets Intelligent Cabin

SHANGHAI, July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FREELANDER has announced the unveiling of FREELANDER 8's intelligent cabin details, as preparations for its Middle East regional launch in Abu Dhabi are underway. As a British Premium Intelligent All-Terrain brand, FREELANDER continues to pioneer new expressions of premium intelligent mobility. Developed with a human-centered approach, FREELANDER 8 brings together digital interaction, physical controls and premium materials in a refined cabin environment that feels intuitive at every touch.

Built on the brand's three core product pillars — British Craftsmanship, Smart Confidence and All-Terrain Freedom, FREELANDER 8 offers a premium and intelligent cabin, a space designed for confidence, comfort and modern exploration.

Continuing the classic elevated commander position on seat design, FREELANDER 8 is equipped with the First Row Commander Seats deliver heightened visibility and a commanding driving position. With 19° upward and 6.2° downward viewing angles, it offers forward visibility that stands out in its class. A 350mm seating height and an H-point positioned 840mm above ground level create a commanding SUV posture and greater confidence behind the wheel. The front cabin offers 230mm of headroom, 1,593mm of shoulder room and 1,497mm of hip room, ensuring comfort for every occupant.





Soft-touch surfaces, refined trim details and coordinated finishes contribute to a refined cabin environment. FREELANDER 8 features Tactile Controls for the most-used features, including seat ventilation, seat heating, all-terrain driving modes interface, 360-degree surround view, and climate control. Dual Floating Crystal-Style Knobs provide intuitive adjustment of climate temperature, fan speed, driving modes and all-terrain settings. Concealed Air Vents open automatically, enhancing airflow distribution while maintaining a clean and refined interior appearance.

The seamless digital environment is anchored by the Surround View Gallery, a 46.3-inch Far-side Integrated Display. Spanning approximately 1.2 meters across the dashboard, this ultra-wide 8K screen sits directly at the natural eye line. It integrates seven core modules, including driving information, intelligent driving assistance, navigation, all-terrain status, weather, entertainment and blind-spot monitoring. With four times the resolution of mainstream 4K displays and 1,000 nits of peak brightness, the display remains fully visible even through polarized lenses. And the passenger display functions as an independent information hub with a customizable content layout.





Paired with the Surround View Gallery is a 15.6-inch Center Display, powered by the Qualcomm SA8295P Automotive-Grade Chip, with the design of Three Primary Interfaces that simplifies access to frequently used functions. The intelligent experience extends to the second row through a 17.3-inch Rear Ceiling-Mounted Display. Positioned at a 30°–40° viewing angle with an optimal distance range of 0.5 to 0.9 meters, it provides immersive entertainment for rear passengers. Meanwhile, 256-Colour Ambient Lighting further enhances the premium cabin atmosphere.

FREELANDER 8 brings together British craftsmanship and intelligent interaction in an interior designed for everyday practicality in the NEV era. Technology is thoughtfully integrated to deliver intuitive and seamless interaction on every drive.

As a Legend Reborn, rooted in British heritage, FREELANDER continues to elevate the standard of premium intelligent mobility. Where Premium Craftsmanship meets Intelligent Cabin, FREELANDER 8 is built for Freedom Seekers wherever the journey may lead.



About FREELANDER

FREELANDER is a British Premium Intelligent All-Terrain brand co-developed by Chery and Jaguar Land Rover. JLR leads the design and premium DNA, while Chery brings advanced technology and global top-tier supply chain capabilities. The brand is supported by a strong global foundation, including over 5,000 employees, five strategic hubs, and fully integrated capabilities spanning design, R&D, manufacturing, and global operations.

Vincent CHEN

freelander.international@mychery.com

https://www.cheryinternational.com/

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

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