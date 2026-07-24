Goodwille Warns: Overseas Directors of UK Companies May Face Criminal Offence Risk as November Identity Verification Deadline Looms

London, Greater London , July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goodwille, one of the UK's leading specialists in market entry and corporate governance services for international businesses, is issuing an urgent warning. Every Director and Person of Significant Control (PSC) of a UK-registered company must complete mandatory identity verification with Companies House.

The clock is already ticking

Under the Economic Crime and Corporate Transparency Act 2023, mandatory identity verification for all UK company directors and PSCs came into force on 18 November 2025 , with a 12 month transition period for existing companies to comply with the regulations. This transition period is quickly coming to an end. For overseas executives serving as Directors of UK subsidiaries caught by the transition period, missing this deadline is not just a compliance failure, it can result in serious consequences including possible fines and Director disqualification. It can also lead to dissolution of the company itself.

It is important that all Directors and PSCs of UK companies are aware of the deadline and ensure they are compliant with the regulations.



Goodwille

Goodwille Can Help

As a registered Authorised Corporate Service Provider (ACSP) , Goodwille are authorised to verify the identity of individuals and can support with the process on behalf of Directors and PSCs worldwide.

Sarah Scott, Head of Governance at Goodwille, comments:

"The transition period is quickly coming to an end.. Using a registered ACSP is the safest and most reliable option, and something we are managing for clients right now."

Identity verification is only part of the picture

What often goes unaddressed is whether overseas directors actually understand the responsibilities they have taken on. Many foreign executives assume formal director roles in UK subsidiaries without having had the opportunity to understand what those duties involve under UK law. Under the Companies Act 2006, directors carry seven personal legal duties, and not knowing about them is not a defence.

This is where Goodwille's Directors Training becomes important. Designed specifically for foreign directors and international senior leaders, the programme is delivered in person or online and covers Director responsibilities under the Companies Act, UK regulatory expectations, board governance, and how UK requirements differ from other international frameworks.

"We work with overseas directors regularly who are operating in good faith but who haven't had the opportunity to understand what UK director duties actually involve. The training is practical and built around the real situations our clients face. It gives directors genuine confidence, not just a box-ticking exercise."

Goodwille also provides comprehensive company secretarial services to manage ongoing compliance, from statutory registers and confirmation statements to board minutes and PSC records, and supports businesses throughout the process of setting up a UK subsidiary .

For media enquiries, please contact: James Service, hello@goodwille.com and 020 7795 8100

About Goodwille

Founded over 25 years ago, Goodwille is a leading UK market entry and business services specialist supporting international businesses in establishing and scaling their UK presence. With 52 specialists across corporate governance, finance, HR, payroll, and virtual office services, the company has supported more than 3,000 businesses from across Europe and beyond. Goodwille is a registered Authorised Corporate Service Provider (ACSP) with Companies House.

About Sarah Scott

Sarah Scott is Head of Governance at Goodwille. A qualified lawyer with experience across both private practice and in-house roles, she specialises in regulatory compliance, company secretarial services, data protection, and directors training for international businesses operating in the UK.

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Media Contact

Goodwille

20 Red Lion St, London WC1R 4PS, United Kingdom

hello@goodwille.com

https://goodwille.com/

This press release is provided for general informational purposes only and should not be construed as legal, regulatory, or professional advice. Compliance obligations may vary depending on an organization's specific circumstances. Businesses and individuals should seek independent legal or professional advice regarding their particular obligations under applicable UK laws and regulations.

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