ZenZest Cannabis Dispensary Takes New York Cannabis Retail Beyond the Storefront With Direct-to-Customer Access

Queens, NY , July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Executive Summary

ZenZest Cannabis Dispensary is taking New York cannabis retail beyond the storefront through direct online ordering and local delivery across Queens, Nassau County, and Staten Island. The model addresses the limits of store-dependent purchasing by showing adults aged 21 and older what is currently available before they decide how to complete their purchase. By linking its licensed dispensaries, digital menus, and delivery operations, ZenZest gives customers a more direct path from cannabis product selection to purchase while preserving in-store and pickup options.

ZenZest Cannabis Dispensary is expanding access to legal cannabis through direct online ordering and local delivery across Queens, Nassau County, and Staten Island. The licensed retail model gives adults aged 21 and older the flexibility to browse live inventory, complete age verification, and choose between delivery, pickup, or shopping in person.



ZenZest Cannabis Dispensary

Under this approach, the ZenZest website lets adults aged 21 and older view live inventory, review product information, complete the required age verification, and choose pickup or delivery from the location serving their area. A customer in Nassau County, for example, can compare available products and arrange delivery without first driving to Queens to discover what is on the shelf.

Direct delivery changes what proximity means in cannabis retail. A storefront-only model can ordinarily serve only customers willing and able to travel to it, while an online delivery model carries the reach of a licensed location into surrounding communities. For ZenZest customers, access depends less on distance or the time available for a round trip.

“Convenience and compliance should never be an either-or decision in legal cannabis,” said a ZenZest Cannabis Dispensary spokesperson. “Customers need clear product information, age-verified purchasing, and practical delivery through a licensed retailer—access built around them without weakening the standards intended to protect them.”

Why the Storefront Is Becoming a Choice Rather Than a Checkpoint

Cannabis retail is often discussed as a contest between physical stores and digital access, but the more consequential shift is happening between obligation and choice. The value of a storefront no longer depends on routing every purchase through its doors. It can remain a visible local destination while serving a wider role in a purchasing experience that begins wherever the customer happens to be.

One customer may want to enter a store, ask questions, and compare products in person. Another may already know what they want and prefer to complete the purchase remotely. A hybrid model preserves both paths, allowing the storefront to add value when the customer chooses it rather than making a physical visit for the price of entry.

The future of cannabis retail may therefore be shaped less by whether digital access replaces physical stores and more by how effectively the two coexist. Rather than replacing physical locations, digital access complements them, giving customers more flexibility without changing the role of licensed dispensaries.

Key Features and Facts

Retail Model: Two licensed adult-use dispensaries connect physical retail with online ordering, pickup, and direct delivery.

Store Locations: ZenZest operates at 272-06 Union Tpke in Queens and 2343 Forest Avenue in Staten Island.

Service Area: Delivery coverage includes Queens, Nassau County on Long Island, and Staten Island, subject to address eligibility and current service availability.

Product Selection: Location-specific menus feature flower, pre-rolls, vapes, edibles, concentrates, tinctures, topicals, CBD products, and accessories.

Ordering Experience: Adults aged 21 and older can browse live inventory, review product details, complete age verification, and choose an available fulfillment option through the ZenZest website.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Are the same cannabis products available at both ZenZest locations?

A: Product availability can vary between the Queens and Staten Island dispensaries. Customers should select the menu connected to the location serving their area to view its current products, pricing, and available ordering options.

Q: What areas does ZenZest Cannabis Dispensary serve?



A: ZenZest serves customers through dispensaries in Queens and Staten Island, with delivery coverage across Queens, Nassau County on Long Island, and Staten Island. Delivery availability depends on the customer’s address and the coverage of the applicable ZenZest location.

Q: How can customers place an order with ZenZest Cannabis Dispensary?

A: Adults aged 21 and older can visit https://zenzest.com, select the Queens and Long Island or Staten Island menu, review current products and pricing, and complete the required ordering steps online. Available pickup and delivery choices appear during the ordering process.

To learn how ZenZest is moving New York cannabis retail beyond the storefront, visit https://zenzest.com/.

About ZenZest Cannabis Dispensary

ZenZest Cannabis Dispensary is a family-owned licensed cannabis retailer serving customers through locations in Queens and Staten Island. Alongside its adult-use product selection, the company publishes plain-language educational resources that help New Yorkers better understand cannabis laws, product categories, potency, dosing, and responsible purchasing.

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Media Contact

ZenZest Cannabis Dispensary

Address: 272-06 Union Tpke, Queens, NY 11040

Phone: (718) 865-1464

Website: https://zenzest.com

Email: contact@zenzest.com

Disclaimer: Cannabis products are intended only for adults 21 years of age or older. Products and delivery services are available only where permitted by New York law and are subject to age verification, licensing requirements, and local regulations. Please consume responsibly. Keep cannabis products out of the reach of children and pets.

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