Miami, FL , July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pierce Points has released its latest review of the gold IRA industry, naming Goldco as its Best Overall Gold IRA Company following an evaluation of the factors retirement savers may want to consider when researching precious metals IRAs.

The report was developed to help consumers better understand the gold IRA selection process at a time when interest in portfolio diversification, inflation protection, hard assets, and retirement planning remains elevated.





Pierce Points

After reviewing the areas Pierce Points considers most important for prospective precious metals IRA customers—including company experience, educational resources, rollover support, customer service, reputation, and the overall account-opening process—Goldco was selected as the report’s Best Overall Gold IRA Company.

Pierce Points highlighted Goldco in several key areas:

Best Overall Gold IRA Company

Best for 401(k) Rollovers

Best for Retirement Account Transfers

Best for Reputation





According to Pierce Points, choosing a gold IRA company should involve more than comparing a single fee, promotion, or product. A precious metals IRA can involve multiple steps, including understanding account eligibility, choosing an appropriate self-directed IRA structure, coordinating with a custodian, completing a rollover or transfer, selecting eligible precious metals, and arranging approved storage.

The report concluded that Goldco stands out because of its ability to help customers understand and navigate this process from the initial research stage through account funding and precious metals selection.



“Many people researching a gold IRA are doing it for the first time, and the process can initially appear more complicated than a conventional retirement account,” a Pierce Points spokesperson said. “Our goal was to identify a company that provides strong support throughout the process while also giving customers the information they need to make their own decisions. Goldco was our Best Overall selection.”

Why Investors Are Researching Gold IRAs

A gold IRA is a type of self-directed individual retirement account that can hold certain physical precious metals that meet applicable eligibility requirements.

Unlike purchasing shares of a gold-related stock or fund, a physical precious metals IRA is designed to hold eligible bullion products within a retirement account structure. The metals are generally held through an approved storage arrangement rather than being kept personally by the IRA owner.

For some retirement savers, the appeal of precious metals comes from diversification.

Traditional retirement portfolios are often heavily concentrated in financial assets such as stocks and bonds. While these assets have historically played an important role in long-term wealth creation and retirement planning, some investors prefer to add assets with different characteristics.

Gold is frequently researched by investors concerned about issues such as:

Inflation and purchasing power

Currency uncertainty

Stock market volatility

Geopolitical risk

Concentration in traditional financial assets

Long-term retirement diversification



Pierce Points noted that a gold IRA is not appropriate for every investor and should not be viewed as a guaranteed way to generate returns or eliminate portfolio risk. Instead, precious metals may be considered as one component of a broader diversification strategy based on an individual’s objectives, time horizon, financial situation, and risk tolerance.



“Choosing a gold IRA company is an important decision because investors are trusting that company to help them navigate a process involving retirement savings they may have spent decades building,” said Justin Keiner, President of Pierce Points. “Our goal with this report was to look beyond marketing claims and focus on the factors that matter most to consumers, including experience, reputation, education, transparency, and support throughout the rollover process. Based on our research, Goldco stood out as our Best Overall Gold IRA Company and a strong choice for investors looking to diversify a portion of their retirement savings with physical precious metals.”

Goldco Named Best Overall Gold IRA Company

The Pierce Points report selected Goldco as its Best Overall Gold IRA Company based on the complete customer experience rather than one isolated feature.

One of the areas emphasized in the report was Goldco’s focus on helping customers understand the retirement account rollover and transfer process.

Many prospective gold IRA customers begin their research with an existing retirement account. Depending on the account type and individual circumstances, moving retirement funds into a self-directed IRA may involve a transfer or rollover.

Because retirement account transactions can have important tax and timing considerations, Pierce Points believes investors should work with experienced professionals and independently consult qualified tax or financial professionals when appropriate.

Goldco’s experience assisting customers through the precious metals IRA process was an important factor in the company’s selection.

The report also emphasized education.

Gold IRA customers may need to understand several concepts before making a decision, including the difference between physical precious metals and paper-based gold exposure, IRA eligibility requirements, storage arrangements, fees, custodial responsibilities, and the mechanics of distributions.

Pierce Points believes that investors should have an opportunity to understand these subjects before making significant retirement decisions.

“Goldco earned our Best Overall designation because the company performed strongly across the areas we believe matter most,” the Pierce Points spokesperson added. “Reputation is important, but so are education, communication, rollover assistance, and the ability to guide customers through a process that may be completely new to them.”

Understanding the Gold IRA Process

Pierce Points recommends that consumers understand the general structure of a precious metals IRA before selecting a company.

The process commonly begins with research and an initial consultation. During this stage, prospective customers can ask questions about account eligibility, minimum investment requirements, fees, custodians, storage, available metals, distributions, and the rollover or transfer process.

If the investor decides to proceed, a self-directed IRA account is generally established with a custodian that supports alternative assets such as eligible physical precious metals.

The account can then be funded. Depending on the investor’s circumstances and the type of existing retirement account involved, funding may occur through a transfer, rollover, or contribution.

After funding, the account owner can select eligible precious metals for purchase within the IRA. The metals are then held according to the account’s applicable custodial and storage requirements.

Pierce Points noted that investors should ask questions at every stage of this process and should avoid feeling pressured to make a decision before understanding how the account works.

What Pierce Points Looked for in a Gold IRA Company

The report’s evaluation framework focused on the overall experience of a prospective retirement investor.

Pierce Points considered whether a company could clearly explain the gold IRA process, help customers understand the difference between account structures, provide assistance with rollovers and transfers, answer questions about precious metals eligibility, and offer ongoing support.

The report also considered the importance of company history and reputation.

Retirement savers may be working with a gold IRA company through multiple stages of the customer relationship. As a result, Pierce Points believes that company stability, experience, responsiveness, and transparency deserve significant consideration.

Goldco was selected as Best Overall because Pierce Points determined that it offered the strongest combination of these characteristics.

Questions to Ask Before Opening a Gold IRA

Pierce Points recommends that prospective investors ask detailed questions before opening any precious metals IRA.

Important subjects to understand include the total cost of establishing and maintaining the account, how annual custodial and storage fees work, which precious metals are eligible for the IRA, where the metals are stored, how distributions are handled, and what happens if the account owner later wants to sell metals held within the account.

Investors should also understand the distinction between a direct transfer and a rollover.

The appropriate process may depend on the type of retirement account being moved and the investor’s specific circumstances. Consumers should carefully review the transaction structure and seek professional tax guidance when needed.

Pierce Points also recommends understanding how customer support works after the initial transaction. A retirement account can be a long-term relationship, and investors may have questions years after opening an account.

This emphasis on the full customer relationship was another reason Goldco received the Best Overall designation.

Precious Metals and Retirement Diversification

The Pierce Points report also discusses the role that physical precious metals may play in a diversified retirement strategy.

Diversification does not guarantee profits or prevent losses, but investors often use it to reduce dependence on the performance of a single asset class.

Gold has characteristics that differ from those of operating companies, corporate bonds, and other conventional financial assets. Its price can rise or fall based on numerous factors, including investor demand, interest rates, real yields, currency movements, central bank activity, economic expectations, and geopolitical developments.

Because of these differences, some investors research gold as a potential complement to traditional portfolio holdings.

However, Pierce Points cautions against treating any asset as a guaranteed investment. Gold prices can be volatile, and investors should carefully consider allocation size, liquidity needs, investment objectives, and time horizon.

The report encourages consumers to approach precious metals as part of a broader retirement planning discussion rather than making decisions solely in response to short-term headlines or market movements.

Goldco’s Focus on Retirement Account Rollovers

One of the strongest areas identified in the Pierce Points review was Goldco’s support for investors researching retirement account rollovers and transfers.

For many consumers, the most difficult part of opening a gold IRA is not deciding whether they are interested in precious metals. The challenge is understanding how an existing retirement account can be moved into a structure capable of holding eligible physical gold or other qualifying precious metals.

Pierce Points selected Goldco as its top choice for investors who place a high priority on guidance and support during this process.

The company’s ability to explain the steps involved, answer questions, and assist customers throughout the account-opening process contributed significantly to its Best Overall ranking.

The Importance of Education

Pierce Points believes education is especially important in the precious metals industry because many consumers begin with limited knowledge of self-directed IRAs.

A first-time investor may have questions about the role of the custodian, the storage facility, metal eligibility standards, account fees, required distributions, liquidity, and the process for eventually selling metals.

A quality gold IRA company should be able to explain these topics clearly without creating unrealistic expectations.

Goldco’s emphasis on customer education was one of the reasons the company ranked highly in the Pierce Points evaluation.

The report found that the strongest customer experience is one in which an investor can ask detailed questions, receive clear explanations, and have enough information to determine whether a precious metals IRA is appropriate for their own retirement objectives.

Pierce Points’ Final Assessment

After evaluating the gold IRA selection process and the characteristics Pierce Points believes are most important for retirement savers, the report named Goldco the Best Overall Gold IRA Company.

The designation reflects Goldco’s performance across multiple categories rather than a single feature.

Pierce Points specifically highlighted the company’s industry experience, customer support, educational approach, assistance with retirement account rollovers and transfers, and overall reputation as important reasons for the selection.

For investors considering a precious metals IRA, Pierce Points recommends conducting independent research, comparing costs, understanding the account structure, asking detailed questions, and consulting qualified financial or tax professionals when appropriate.

The complete Pierce Points report provides additional educational information for consumers researching gold IRAs, retirement account rollovers, and physical precious metals as part of a diversified retirement strategy.

About Pierce Points

Pierce Points is a financial information and research platform focused on helping consumers better understand investing, retirement planning, personal finance, and alternative assets. The company publishes educational reports and market research designed to simplify complex financial topics and help readers make more informed decisions.



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Media Contact



Justin Keiner

1-305-440-8879

justin@piercepoints.com

https://piercepoints.com/

Disclaimer:

This is not an endorsement or recommendation. All investments carry significant risk and all investment decisions of an individual remain the specific responsibility of that individual. There is no guarantee that it will result in profits or that it will not result in a full loss or losses All investors are advised to fully understand all risks associated with any kind of investing they choose to do.

There is no offer to sell, no solicitation of an offer to buy, and no recommendation of any security or any other product or service in this article. Moreover, nothing contained in this PR should be construed as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any investment or security, or to engage in any investment strategy or transaction. It is your responsibility to determine whether any investment, investment strategy, security, or related transaction is appropriate for you based on your investment objectives, financial circumstances, and risk tolerance. Consult your business advisor, attorney, or tax advisor regarding your specific business, legal, or tax situation.

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