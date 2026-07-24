Spectral Design & Test (SDT) demonstrates High-Capacity SRAM Memory Compilers targeted at advanced process nodes for AI driven edge Devices

SOMERVILLE, N.J., July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spectral Design & Test Inc. (SDT) an industry leader in custom circuit design of embedded SRAMs & design automation software announced its participation in the 2026 DAC, taking place on July 27 in Long Beach, CA.

Attendees can visit Booth 749 to experience the latest advancements in embedded Memory designs, Memory Compilers, test & repair software, characterization and validation to build high quality SRAM designs.

This year’s showcase highlights how AI agents are helping us design embedded Megabit SRAM (1-32Mb) using a Memory Compiler that generate a wide range of Memory Macros which can be seamlessly integrated into a SOC.

Spectral will present a series of live, integrated demos

Complex Tiling : An AI driven graphical floorplan that automatically generates schemas and mask patterns for configurable SRAM circuits powered by SDT’s MemoryCanvas software.



: An AI driven graphical floorplan that automatically generates schemas and mask patterns for configurable SRAM circuits powered by SDT’s software. View Generation : MemoryIP generated by our Memcomp software is encapsulated in a state-of-the-art GUI that can generate thousands of Memory Macros and their views in minutes. See how our AI assistants can recommend the best possible combinations to get the best PPA outcome.



: MemoryIP generated by our software is encapsulated in a state-of-the-art GUI that can generate thousands of Memory Macros and their views in minutes. See how our AI assistants can recommend the best possible combinations to get the best PPA outcome. Test & Repair: SRAM views generated by SDT and third-party IP can be seamlessly grouped based on timing and functionality such that comprehensive test patterns can be generated to Test & Repair. This will be demonstrated using our latest release of MemoryRX software highlighting simplicity and ease of use.



SRAM views generated by SDT and third-party IP can be seamlessly grouped based on timing and functionality such that comprehensive test patterns can be generated to Test & Repair. This will be demonstrated using our latest release of software highlighting simplicity and ease of use. MemoryIP: Spectral has a wide range of Memory Compilers that can build SRAMs, Register Files. We shall be demonstrating our next generation Megabit compilers that can build up to 32 Mb of SRAMs with support for wide data bits and support for test/repair ECC and TMR capabilities.

All the above demonstrations will introduce our AskJini AI-Bot that uses our own internally developed generative AI tools and knowledge base that effectively works with Claude Haiku 4.5 LLM to guide Memory Designers to use best practice and methodologies to build high Quality Memory designs and Memory Compilers.

SDT is a leading independent Memory Foundation IP developer that is addressing the needs of several of its embedded Memory customers. "Our internal design teams are using our software tools and AskJini, an integrated AI agent to cut development cycle time as it assists our teams to build high Quality silicon accurate designs,” said Deepak Mehta President & CEO of SDT. Furthermore “Our latest Megabit Memory Compiler that generate designs running at multi GHz frequencies was realized using our fifth generation tools powered by AI agents and supported by a state of the art GUI." Spectral development platform can be experienced on youtube.com/@SpectralDesignTest .

About Spectral Design & Test, Inc.

Spectral is a point solution provider specialized in embedded memory development. Our products address the needs of library developers & SOC designers. Spectral currently supports customers in several different markets namely medical, IoT, 5G infrastructure and many others. For more information, visit http://www.spectral-dt.com or email us at sales@spectral-dt.com.