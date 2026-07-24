SodaSlim Capsule Label Guide: What the Supplement Facts Panel, Serving Directions, and Safety Statements Disclose for 2026

Ogden, UT, July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. SodaSlim is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Consult a qualified healthcare professional before use, especially if currently taking prescription medications.

SodaSlim's label lists five ingredients, and the brand has made its Supplement Facts panel, serving directions, and safety statements available for consumers to review directly before purchase.

What Are the Ingredients in SodaSlim?

SodaSlim's formulation lists five ingredients on its label: caffeine anhydrous, green tea extract, garcinia extract, raspberry ketone, and green coffee bean extract. Each is a commonly used component in dietary supplements, and formulations combining several botanical or naturally derived ingredients are common across the category. Because formulations vary between brands and product versions, consumers shouldn't assume that products listing similar ingredient names share the same composition or concentration as SodaSlim's.

Caffeine Anhydrous

Caffeine anhydrous is a concentrated, dried form of caffeine commonly used in dietary supplements. SodaSlim discloses its caffeine amount on the Supplement Facts panel, allowing consumers sensitive to caffeine to account for other sources — coffee, tea, energy drinks, and medications — consumed the same day.

Green Tea Extract

Green tea extract is produced from the leaves of the tea plant and has been included in dietary supplements for many years. Depending on the manufacturing process, green tea extracts may contain naturally occurring compounds such as catechins along with varying amounts of caffeine. SodaSlim's Supplement Facts panel and ingredient list disclose the specific amount and standardization used in its formulation.

Garcinia Extract

Garcinia extract is sourced from the rind of the Garcinia fruit and is a commonly used ingredient in dietary supplements. SodaSlim's label states its own extraction and standardization specifics, which can differ from other garcinia-containing supplements on the market.

Raspberry Ketone

Raspberry ketone is a naturally occurring aromatic compound associated with raspberries, and is also produced through manufacturing processes for use in supplements. Its inclusion in a formulation doesn't by itself indicate how the overall product is designed, since supplement compositions vary widely among manufacturers.

Green Coffee Bean Extract

Green coffee bean extract is derived from unroasted coffee beans, which retain naturally occurring compounds that differ from roasted coffee. Green coffee bean extract naturally contains caffeine unless specifically processed to reduce or remove it; SodaSlim's label lists it separately from the product's disclosed caffeine anhydrous content.

Supplement Facts Panel

Serving size: 1 capsule. Servings per container: 30.

Caffeine Anhydrous — 138 mg

Green Tea Extract (Camellia sinensis leaf) — 130 mg

Garcinia Extract (Garcinia cambogia fruit; 50% HCA) — 130 mg

Raspberry Ketone — 130 mg

Green Coffee Bean Extract (Coffea robusta seed; 50% chlorogenic acids) — 130 mg

SodaSlim's manufacturer may update formulations and standardizations over time; the label included with a given purchase governs for that product.

What to Check Before Using SodaSlim

SodaSlim's packaging discloses the following details on each product:

Product name

Supplement Facts panel

Complete ingredient list

Recommended serving size

Storage instructions

Manufacturer information

Lot number and expiration date

Safety warnings and precautionary statements

SodaSlim's label carries this information to support an informed purchasing decision.

Reading the SodaSlim Label

Dietary supplement labels are designed to help consumers identify product contents and recommended usage. Sections commonly found on supplement packaging include serving size, servings per container, active ingredients, other ingredients, directions for use, storage recommendations, manufacturer or distributor information, and warning statements. SodaSlim's own label carries each of these sections.

Who Should Talk to a Doctor Before Using SodaSlim

Dietary supplements aren't appropriate for everyone. Individual health status, medications, allergies, and dietary needs should be considered before use. Consumers should consult a qualified healthcare professional before using SodaSlim if they are pregnant or breastfeeding, have a medical condition, take prescription medications, have known allergies to any listed ingredient, or are under 18. If unexpected reactions occur, consumers should discontinue use and seek medical advice. SodaSlim should be used according to the directions printed on its label.

Storing SodaSlim Capsules

Following the storage instructions printed on SodaSlim's packaging may help maintain product quality throughout its shelf life. General practice includes keeping supplements in a cool, dry location, away from excessive heat or moisture, with containers stored securely closed when not in use and out of reach of children.

Contact Information

SodaSlim customer support: contact@customercs.com | (507) 448-8190.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the focus of this SodaSlim update?

The update focuses on ingredient transparency, providing information about SodaSlim's formulation, Supplement Facts panel, and general label and safety details, rather than making claims about specific outcomes.

What ingredients does SodaSlim's label list?

SodaSlim's label lists five ingredients: caffeine anhydrous, green tea extract, garcinia extract, raspberry ketone, and green coffee bean extract. Its full Supplement Facts panel provides complete serving information.

Does this update make claims about effectiveness?

No. This update provides factual information about SodaSlim's ingredients and packaging. It doesn't make claims regarding health outcomes or performance.

Is SodaSlim suitable for everyone?

Dietary supplements may not be appropriate for every individual. People who are pregnant or breastfeeding, have existing medical conditions, take prescription medications, or have known allergies should consult a qualified healthcare professional before using SodaSlim.

Where can consumers find more information about SodaSlim?

Information about SodaSlim is available on the product packaging, including the Supplement Facts panel, ingredient list, serving directions, storage recommendations, and applicable warning statements. SodaSlim can also be reached directly at contact@customercs.com or (507) 448-8190.

Summary

SodaSlim's latest update centers on ingredient transparency — outlining its five listed ingredients, Supplement Facts panel, and general label and safety information to support informed consumer decisions, without making promotional statements about health outcomes. Consumers are encouraged to read the complete product label, follow the manufacturer's directions, and consult a qualified healthcare professional with any questions about dietary supplements or their individual health circumstances.